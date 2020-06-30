e-paper
Home / Tamil Nadu / Tamil Nadu higher education minister tests positive for Covid-19

Tamil Nadu higher education minister tests positive for Covid-19

The minister initially showed no symptoms and his CT scan was normal, but as a precautionary measure he was kept under observation, MIOT International said in a statement.

tamil-nadu Updated: Jun 30, 2020 20:19 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Jasra Afreen
Chennai
The minister has been undergoing treatment at the hospital for about a week, sources said.
Tamil Nadu higher education minister K P Anbalagan has tested positive for coronavirus, a hospital said here on Tuesday.The minister initially showed no symptoms and his CT scan was normal, but as a precautionary measure he was kept under observation, MIOT International said in a statement.

“Subsequently, his second sample tested positive for Covid-19. He developed mild cough yesterday (June 29) and is being treated for the same,” the hospital said, adding that the minister is “at present very stable and all vital parameters are normal.”

The minister, holding the portfolios of higher education including technical education, electronics, science and technology, has been undergoing treatment at the hospital for about a week, sources said.

