Tamil Nadu issues red alert across state for October 7 after Met department predicts heavy rain

The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday issued a red alert for all districts for October 7 after the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted excessive rainfall in the southern state.

“We have passed circulars to the district administration to take necessary precautionary measures to avert mishaps. We urge people not to go to vulnerable places,” K Satyagopal, commissioner (revenue administration), said while speaking to reporters.

“Advisories also have been given to fishermen not to enter sea for fishing as the sea would be rough and furious,” he said.

State revenue minister RB Udhayakumar said the government has taken all the precautionary measures to face the monsoon.

“… The government has sanctioned around Rs 100 crore to remove encroachments on the water path. De-silting works are also being carried out across the state to prevent the flood crisis. Disaster management forces are also kept ready to address if there are any calamities,” Udhayakumar said.

The government also urged the district administrations to keep the relief camps ready.

Authorities had sounded a flood alert in Tamil Nadu’s western and central districts in August and evacuated thousands of people after major dams in the region’s seven districts became full due to heavy water inflow from the neighbouring states.

Chennai, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Tuticorin and Kanyakumari districts have often been hit with heavy rainfall in the past during the northeast monsoon season.

Chennai was devastated by a deluge in December 2015 when 500 people died and the capital city had ground to a halt because of the floods. The torrential rainfall in 2015 was the result of the El Nino effect, but Chennai’s unchecked urban development, loss of wetland and poor drainage exacerbated the situation.

