Tamil Nadu reports 3,949 new Covid-19 cases, tally crosses 86K-mark

tamil-nadu

Updated: Jun 29, 2020 22:17 IST

Coronavirus cases continued to surge in Tamil Nadu with the state on Monday reporting nearly 4,000 fresh cases and the tally crossed 86,000 while 62 more deaths brought the toll to 1,141.

Chennai recorded 2,167 of the 3,949 new cases in the state and nearby Chengelpet reported 187, Tiruvallur 154 and Madurai 303.The remainder was scattered in other districts, a health department bulletin said.Tamil Nadu’s tally stood at 86,224 while Chennai’s share was 55,969.

Dr V Ramasubramanian, a member of the expert committee set up to advise the government on tackling the coronavirus, said a standardised Covid-19 treatment protocol which includes steroid and anti-virals has been recommended for government and private hospitals.

An infectious diseases specialist, he urged the public to follow all stipulated norms including wearing masks to help prevent the virus spread.The bulletin said as many as 2,212 patients were discharged from various hospitals and in total, 47,749 people have recovered and the active cases were 37,331.

In 44 government and 18 private hospitals, 62 people died and 51 of them had co-morbidities. 13-year-old boy and a 23-year-old man were among a number of patients below 45 years to have died.The boy from Pudukottai, who was fighting other illnesses, was admitted to Thanjavur Medical College Hospital following referral from a private hospital and he died on June 27.

In just five days, from June 25 to 29, Tamil Nadu has added 18,756 new cases with 3,500 plus cases everyday and today is the second successive day of nearly 4,000 cases. On Sunday, 3,940 fresh cases were reported. Cumulatively, 11,40,441 samples have been tested and today, 30,039 specimens were examined.

Tamil Nadu has 90 testing centres, 47 in government and 43 in private facilities.Chennai police today said 69,012 cases have been filed so far for violating curbs and 26,886 cases for not wearing masks and non-maintenance of social distancing and 59,533 vehicles including cars and two-wheelers seized.

After announcing relaxations, including partial resumption of public transport services, as part of Unlock-1 across the state from June 1, the government re-imposed intense lockdown in Chennai and parts of neighbouring Chengelpet, Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram till tomorrow from June 19.Madurai and nearby areas are also under curbs from June 24 to 30 in view of rising Covid-19 cases.