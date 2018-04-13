TTE pushed out of train for demanding ID proof

A travelling ticket examiner (TTE) was allegedly assaulted and pushed out of a running train by six passengers as he reportedly demanded a fine from two of them for not having valid identity proof, police said on Friday.

The railway official escaped with minor injuries as the Yesvantpur-Howrah Superfast Express was moving slowly at Katpadi, near Vellore, on Thursday, they said.

He lodged a complaint with Katpadi railway police who alerted their counterparts in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

One of the six assailants, identified as Manick of Odisha, was arrested at Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh and brought to Katpadi, police said.

“The assailant has been remanded to judicial custody and lodged in prison,” a railway police official told PTI. The other five accused managed to escape.

Police said the six were travelling in a group and they allegedly pushed the TTE out of the train when he asked two of them to pay a fine for not possessing identity proof for their online tickets.

A search is on for the others.