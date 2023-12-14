10 best earbuds under 1500: Check out top options to consider

Earbuds stand as indispensable companions in our daily lives, offering a multitude of conveniences and functionalities. Their compact size and portability redefine how we experience audio. These miniature devices provide a personalized sound experience anywhere, whether during a morning commute, intense workout, or leisurely stroll. Their wireless design liberates users from the constraints of tangled cables, granting freedom of movement while maintaining uninterrupted audio playback. These ‘little companions’ offer much in terms of variety but for this discussion, we will check 10 earbuds in the under ₹1500 category.Earbuds under the ₹1500 category offer an ideal blend of affordability and quality, making them a prime choice for budget-conscious users. Despite their lower price range, these earbuds deliver decent sound quality, enabling users to enjoy music, podcasts, and calls without compromising on audio experience. Their compact design and wireless functionality add convenience without burdening the wallet. Additionally, many within this range feature essential functionalities like noise isolation or basic water resistance, making them suitable companions for various daily activities. For budget users seeking reliable audio solutions without breaking the bank, earbuds under ₹1500 present an accessible and worthwhile investment.

Earbuds under ₹ 1500: Earbuds in this category blend affordability and usefullness.

Now, here's a note on earbuds overall and their usefullness. Modern earbuds integrate cutting-edge technology. Features like noise cancellation immerse users in their audio world by eliminating external disturbances. Additionally, many models offer ambient sound modes, allowing individuals to stay connected with their surroundings when necessary. Their incorporation of touch controls simplifies music playback, call management, and even access to voice assistants, seamlessly integrating functionality into compact designs. Furthermore, earbuds with built-in microphones enable hands-free communication, perfect for taking calls or joining virtual meetings while on the move. As these devices evolve, they not only enhance our audio experiences but also adapt to various lifestyles, becoming essential accessories for both leisure and productivity.

1) realme TechLife Buds T100 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with mic, AI ENC for Calls, Google Fast Pair, 28 Hours Total Playback with Fast Charging and Low Latency Gaming Mode (Black)

The realme TechLife Buds T100 offer a comprehensive audio experience. These Bluetooth Truly Wireless earbuds feature AI-enhanced noise cancellation for clearer calls, Google Fast Pair for quick connections, and an impressive 28-hour playback with rapid charging. The Low Latency Gaming Mode ensures synchronized sound during gaming. Finished in sleek black, these earbuds are tailored for various needs, be it immersive music sessions, uninterrupted calls, or gaming, making them an enticing choice for those seeking versatility and convenience in a compact, stylish design.

Specifications of realme TechLife Buds T100:

Type: Truly Wireless Earbuds

Microphone: Built-in Mic with AI Enhanced Noise Cancellation

Connectivity: Bluetooth

Playback Time: Up to 28 Hours with Fast Charging

Low Latency Gaming Mode: Available

Fast Pairing: Google Fast Pair Support

Color: Black

Design: In-Ear Design

Pros Cons AI-enhanced noise cancellation for clear calls Limited information on water/sweat resistance Low latency gaming mode for synchronized sound during gaming sessions Might have varying compatibility with different devices

2) boAt Airdopes 121v2 in-Ear True Wireless Earbuds with Upto 14 Hours Playback, with Mic, 8MM Drivers, Battery Indicators, Lightweight Earbuds & Multifunction Controls(Midnight Blue)

The boAt Airdopes 121v2 offer a seamless audio experience. These true wireless earbuds deliver up to 14 hours of playback, ensuring extended use. Featuring 8mm drivers, they produce impressive sound quality with deep bass. Their lightweight design and multifunctional controls offer ease of use on the go. The inclusion of battery indicators enhances user convenience, ensuring you're always aware of the remaining charge. In Midnight Blue, these earbuds prioritize both style and functionality, making them a reliable choice for daily listening.

Specifications of boAt Airdopes 121v2:

Playback: Up to 14 hours

Driver Size: 8mm

Mic: Included

Battery Indicators: Present

Controls: Multifunctional

Color: Midnight Blue

Wireless: True Wireless

Weight: Lightweight design

Pros Cons Long Playback Time Limited advanced features Compact and Lightweight Might lack some premium functionalities

3) Noise Buds VS104 Truly Wireless Earbuds with 45H of Playtime, Quad Mic with ENC, Instacharge(10 min=200 min), 13mm Driver,Low Latency, BT v5.2 (Midnight Blue)

The Noise Buds VS104 offers exceptional features in its Truly Wireless Earbuds lineup. With an impressive 45 hours of playtime, these earbuds are powered by a 13mm driver, ensuring rich audio quality. Its Quad Mic setup, coupled with ENC, guarantees crisp call quality. The Instacharge feature, a rapid 10-minute charge yielding 200 minutes of playback, is a standout. Incorporating Bluetooth v5.2, these earbuds exhibit low latency for seamless connectivity, all wrapped in an elegant Midnight Blue design, making them a compelling choice for prolonged usage and enhanced audio experiences.

Specifications of Noise Buds VS104:

Playtime: 45 hours of playback

Microphone Setup: Quad Mic with ENC

Fast Charging: Instacharge (10 min = 200 min)

Audio Driver: 13mm driver for superior sound

Connectivity: Bluetooth v5.2 for stable connections

Color: Midnight Blue

Latency: Low latency for improved performance

Design: Truly Wireless Earbuds

Pros Cons Exceptional 45-hour playtime Limited colour options Fast charging capability Might have a bulkier design compared to some competitors

4) boAt Airdopes 141 Bluetooth TWS Earbuds with 42H Playtime,Low Latency Mode for Gaming, ENx Tech, IWP, IPX4 Water Resistance, Smooth Touch Controls(Bold Black)

The boAt Airdopes 141 Bluetooth TWS Earbuds offer a seamless audio experience with 42 hours of extended playtime, catering to extensive use. Featuring Low Latency Mode for Gaming, it ensures a lag-free gaming experience. Enhanced by ENx technology and Instant Wake N’ Pair (IWP), it provides quick and hassle-free connectivity. Additionally, its IPX4 Water Resistance makes it suitable for various environments. The earbuds also boast Smooth Touch Controls for effortless management, all wrapped up in a sleek Bold Black design, offering both functionality and style.

Specifications:

Playtime: Offers up to 42 hours of playback on a single charge.

Low Latency Mode: Designed for gaming, providing minimal delay in audio.

ENx Technology: Enhanced connectivity for seamless audio experiences.

Instant Wake N’ Pair (IWP): Enables swift and easy pairing with devices.

IPX4 Water Resistance: Protects against splashes and sweat during workouts.

Smooth Touch Controls: Easy and intuitive touch-based control interface.

Bluetooth Version: Equipped with Bluetooth v5.0 for stable wireless connectivity.

Color and Design: Sleek Bold Black design for a stylish appearance.

Pros Cons Extensive Battery Life: Long playtime suitable for prolonged use. Limited Water Resistance: Only IPX4-rated, might not withstand immersion in water. Low Latency Gaming Mode: Ensures a seamless gaming experience without audio delays. Connectivity Issues: Some users might face occasional Bluetooth connectivity issues.

5) Noise Buds Connect Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with 50H Playtime, Quad Mic with ENC, Instacharge(10 min=120 min), 13mm Driver, Hyper Sync, and BT v5.2 (Carbon Black)

The Noise Buds Connect offers an immersive audio experience with a whopping 50 hours of playtime, ensuring extended usage on a single charge. Featuring a quad-microphone setup with ENC, it delivers crystal-clear calls by minimizing external noise. With Instacharge capability (10 min = 120 min), this device swiftly refuels for non-stop music sessions. Its 13mm driver unit delivers rich sound, complemented by Hyper Sync technology for optimal audio synchronization. Equipped with Bluetooth v5.2, these Carbon Black earbuds promise stable connectivity and seamless pairing for uninterrupted music and calls.

Specifications of Noise Buds Connect:

Playtime: 50 hours on a single charge.

Microphones: Quad-microphone setup with ENC for clearer calls.

Charging: Instacharge feature, allowing 120 minutes of playback in just 10 minutes.

Driver: 13mm driver for immersive sound quality.

Technology: Hyper Sync for optimal audio synchronization.

Connectivity: Bluetooth v5.2 for stable and seamless pairing.

Color: Carbon Black finish for a sleek look.

Controls: Intuitive and smooth touch controls for ease of use.

Pros Cons Impressive battery life of up to 50 hours enhances uninterrupted usage. Larger driver size might not suit those preferring smaller earbuds. Quad-microphone setup with ENC ensures clear and noise-free calls. May lack additional features like active noise cancellation found in higher-end models.

6) Boult Audio Z40 True Wireless in Ear Earbuds with 60H Playtime, Zen™ ENC Mic, Low Latency Gaming, Type-C Fast Charging, Made in India, 10mm Rich Bass Drivers, IPX5, Bluetooth 5.3 Ear Buds TWS (White)

The Boult Audio Z40 True Wireless Earbuds redefine functionality with a plethora of features. Offering an extensive 60-hour playback duration, these earbuds boast Zen™ ENC microphones for enhanced call clarity. Equipped with low-latency gaming support, Type-C fast charging, and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, they ensure smooth and immersive experiences. The 10mm rich bass drivers deliver crisp, dynamic sound, complemented by IPX5 water resistance. Made in India, these earbuds prioritize durability and performance, all packaged in an elegant white design, providing users a blend of style and utility.

Specifications of Boult Audio Z40 True Wireless:

Playtime: Offers an impressive 60 hours of continuous playback.

Zen™ ENC Mic: Integrated microphones ensure enhanced call clarity and noise cancellation.

Low Latency Gaming: Enables a seamless gaming experience with minimal delay.

Type-C Fast Charging: Allows quick and convenient charging for extended use.

Made in India: Designed and manufactured in India, ensuring quality control and local support.

10mm Rich Bass Drivers: Delivers immersive, high-quality audio with rich bass tones.

IPX5 Rating: Provides resistance against water splashes and sweat during workouts.

Bluetooth 5.3: Enhanced connectivity for a stable and efficient wireless experience.

7) pTron Newly Launched Bassbuds Gomax TWS Earbuds, TruTalk AI-ENC Calls, 36Hrs Playtime, 13mm Drivers, in-Ear Bluetooth 5.3 Wireless Headphones, Voice Assistant, Type-C Fast Charging & IPX5 (Green)

The pTron Newly Launched Bassbuds Gomax TWS Earbuds redefine wireless listening with their impressive features. Offering a remarkable 36-hour playtime, these earbuds are equipped with 13mm drivers, delivering exceptional sound quality. The TruTalk AI-ENC technology enhances call clarity, ensuring crystal-clear conversations. Powered by Bluetooth 5.3, they offer a seamless connection and come with voice assistant support. The Type-C fast charging feature ensures quick power-ups while the IPX5 rating makes them sweat and splash-resistant, ideal for an active lifestyle. Available in a vibrant green color, these earbuds combine functionality with style for a satisfying audio experience.

Specifications of :pTron Newly Launched Bassbuds Gomax TWS Earbuds:

Playtime: Impressive 36-hour playback on a single charge.

Enhanced Call Clarity: TruTalk AI-ENC ensures clear and distortion-free calls.

Driver Size: Features 13mm dynamic drivers for rich audio quality.

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.3 for seamless and stable wireless connections.

Voice Assistant: Allows easy access to voice assistants for hands-free control.

Fast Charging: Type-C port enables quick charging for convenience.

IPX5 Rating: Offers water and sweat resistance for durability during workouts.

Color Options: Available in a vibrant green color for a stylish look.

Pros Cons Extended Playtime: Long-lasting battery life for continuous usage. Limited Color Options: Availability in a single color might not suit all preferences. Clear Calls: AI-enhanced technology ensures clear and crisp call quality. No Active Noise Cancellation: Lack of ANC might affect audio quality in noisy environments.

8) realme TechLife Buds T100 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with mic, AI ENC for Calls, Google Fast Pair, 28 Hours Total Playback with Fast Charging and Low Latency Gaming Mode (Blue)

The realme TechLife Buds T100 in Blue offer a remarkable audio experience with 28 hours of total playback, supported by fast charging. Featuring AI ENC for call clarity and low latency gaming mode, these earbuds ensure uninterrupted entertainment. With Google Fast Pair, they seamlessly connect to devices. The stylish blue design adds flair to functionality, while the built-in mic enables hands-free calls. These earbuds deliver a balance between extended playtime, enhanced call quality, and low latency gaming, making them a versatile choice for users seeking both performance and style.

Specifications of realme TechLife Buds T100 in Blue:

Wireless Connectivity: Bluetooth v5.0

Playback Time: Up to 28 hours with the charging case

Fast Charging: Rapid charging capability

Microphone: Built-in microphone with AI ENC for improved call quality

Low Latency Gaming Mode: Ensures minimal delay during gaming sessions

Design: Truly wireless in-ear design

Compatibility: Google Fast Pair for quick device connectivity

Color: Blue variant available

Pros Cons Extended Playback: 28 hours total playback with the charging case. Dependent on Charging: Like most wireless earbuds, continuous usage relies on charging intervals. Low Latency Gaming Mode: Ideal for gaming enthusiasts seeking minimal delays. Compatibility: Might require specific device compatibility for optimized features.

9) Boult Audio Z20 Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with 40H Playtime, Zen™ Clear Calling ENC Mic, Made in India, Low Latency Gaming, Rich Bass Drivers, IPX5, Voice Assistant, Bluetooth 5.3 Ear Buds (Black)

The Boult Audio Z20 True Wireless Earbuds deliver a blend of impressive features: 40 hours of playback, a Zen™ Clear Calling ENC Mic for crisp calls, and low-latency gaming support. With rich bass drivers and an IPX5 rating, they offer quality sound and water-resistant durability. These earbuds, equipped with Bluetooth 5.3 and voice assistant compatibility, present a reliable, made-in-India choice for immersive audio experiences, making them an ideal companion for various activities.

Specifications of Boult Audio Z20 True Wireless Earbuds:

40 hours of playback time

Zen™ Clear Calling ENC Mic for enhanced call quality

Low latency gaming mode for an immersive experience

Rich bass drivers for high-quality sound output

IPX5 water-resistant rating for durability

Voice assistant compatibility for hands-free control

Bluetooth 5.3 for seamless connectivity

Made in India, ensuring quality and reliability

Pros Cons Extensive playback time of 40 hours for prolonged use May lack some advanced features compared to higher-end models Enhanced call quality with the Zen™ Clear Calling ENC Mic Limited information available on specific technical aspects

10) Amazon Basics True Wireless in-Ear Earbuds with Mic, Touch Control, IPX5 Water-Resistance, Bluetooth 5.3, Up to 30 Hours Play Time, Voice Assistance and Fast Charging (Black)

Amazon Basics True Wireless in-Ear Earbuds in black offer a convenient audio solution. Featuring touch controls, these earbuds support Bluetooth 5.3 for seamless connectivity. They're IPX5 water-resistant, ensuring durability against splashes. Enjoy up to 30 hours of playback time and leverage voice assistance for easy control. With fast charging capabilities, these earbuds promise quick power-ups. However, while they offer decent features, detailed performance aspects might vary compared to specialized audio brands.

Specifications of Amazon Basics True Wireless in-Ear Earbuds:

Design: True wireless in-ear earbuds

Controls: Touch control interface

Water Resistance: IPX5 rating for water resistance

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.3 for reliable wireless connection

Battery Life: Up to 30 hours of playtime on a single charge

Voice Assistance: Integrated voice assistance support

Microphone: Built-in mic for hands-free calls

Charging: Fast-charging capability for quick power-ups

Pros Cons Long battery life offering up to 30 hours of playtime. Audio quality might be relatively basic compared to specialized audio brands. IPX5 water resistance for durability against water splashes. Limited information available on specific advanced features or sound quality.

3 best features for you

Product Name Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 realme TechLife Buds T100 (Black) AI ENC for Calls Google Fast Pair 28 Hours Total Playback with Fast Charging boAt Airdopes 121v2 (Midnight Blue) Upto 14 Hours Playback 8MM Drivers Lightweight Earbuds & Controls Noise Buds VS104 (Midnight Blue) 45H of Playtime Quad Mic with ENC Instacharge (10 min=200 min) boAt Airdopes 141 (Bold Black) 42H Playtime Low Latency Mode for Gaming IPX4 Water Resistance Noise Buds Connect (Carbon Black) 50H Playtime Quad Mic with ENC Hyper Sync Boult Audio Z40 (White) 60H Playtime Zen™ ENC Mic Low Latency Gaming pTron Bassbuds Gomax TWS (Green) TruTalk AI-ENC Calls 36Hrs Playtime 13mm Drivers, Voice Assistant, IPX5 realme TechLife Buds T100 (Blue) AI ENC for Calls Google Fast Pair 28 Hours Total Playback with Fast Charging Boult Audio Z20 (Black) 40H Playtime Zen™ Clear Calling ENC Mic Low Latency Gaming, Voice Assistant, IPX5 Amazon Basics True Wireless (Black) IPX5 Water-Resistance Up to 30 Hours Play Time Touch Control, Voice Assistance, Fast Charging

Best value for money

In terms of value for money, the realme TechLife Buds T100 stands out. It offers a myriad of features, including AI ENC for Calls, Google Fast Pair, and a whopping 28 hours of playback with fast charging. Alongside this, the Noise Buds VS104 also holds its ground, providing a significant 45-hour playtime, quick Instacharge, and the reliability of a quad mic with ENC. Both earbuds combine impressive functionalities with reasonable prices, making them top contenders for budget-friendly purchases.

Best overall product

The Boult Audio Z40 emerges as the best overall pick among the listed earbuds. Boasting an impressive 60-hour playtime and incorporating features like Zen™ ENC Mic, low latency gaming, and quick Type-C fast charging, it offers a comprehensive package. Its 10mm rich bass drivers and IPX5 water resistance add to its allure. Combined with made-in-India reliability and Bluetooth 5.3 compatibility, the Z40 provides a well-rounded, durable, and feature-rich listening experience for users seeking top-tier performance within a reasonable budget.

How to buy best earbuds under ₹ 1500 in India

Finding the best earbuds under 1500 rupees in India requires a balance between features and personal preferences. Firstly, researching online reviews and comparisons helps to understand the key specifications like battery life, sound quality, and additional features. Prioritize your needs, such as long battery life, low latency, or a specific sound profile. Consider brands known for quality in this price range and seek offers or discounts from reputable sellers. Lastly, test comfort and fit before buying, ensuring they match your usage—whether for workouts, commuting, or casual listening—to make the most informed decision within your budget.

