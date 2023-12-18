9 best OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2: Looking for one? Here's a selection

The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 earphones are a testament to the pursuit of seamless audio experiences. These wireless earbuds embody a blend of premium sound quality, ergonomic design, and remarkable functionality. Crafted as an extension of the OnePlus ecosystem, they cater to both audiophiles and everyday users seeking reliable, high-quality audio. 9 best OnePlus bullets wireless z2: Experience explosive sound quality at decent price.

With a focus on convenience, the Bullets Wireless Z2 prioritize ease of use. Their magnetic control feature automatically pauses music when the earbuds are clipped together, ensuring uninterrupted listening experiences. When separated, they seamlessly reconnect to the last paired device, enabling swift transitions between devices.

These earphones boast an exceptional battery life, offering up to 20 hours of playback time on a single charge. The Fast Charge feature adds to their allure, providing around 10 hours of usage with just a quick 10-minute charge. This convenience ensures that music enthusiasts can enjoy their favorite tunes for extended periods without frequent interruptions.

Equipped with advanced drivers, the Z2 delivers immersive sound with rich bass and crisp highs. The improved sound profile caters to various music genres, allowing users to revel in a diverse range of audio experiences. Additionally, the low latency mode enhances gaming sessions, ensuring synchronized audio-visual feedback for an immersive gaming encounter.

Comfort is a priority in their design, featuring lightweight construction and ergonomic ear tips that conform to the contours of the ear. This ensures a snug fit for prolonged wear, whether during workouts, commutes, or leisurely listening sessions.

The earphones also come with Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, offering a stable and robust connection across devices. This ensures minimal interruptions and a consistent audio stream, even in crowded wireless environments.

The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 earphones present a compelling option for those seeking a harmonious blend of performance, comfort, and convenience in their audio accessories. With their impressive battery life, enhanced sound quality, and user-friendly design, they stand as a testament to OnePlus' commitment to elevating the audio experience for its users.

We have put together a group of 9 of the best OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 earphones. Take a look and pick whichever appeals to you.

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC Bluetooth in Ear Earphones with Mic, 45dB Hybrid ANC, Bombastic Bass - 12.4 mm Drivers, 10 Mins Charge - 20 Hrs Music, 28 Hrs Battery (Black)

The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC Bluetooth earphones in Black offer a premium audio experience. Featuring 45dB Hybrid ANC technology, these earphones actively suppress external noise for immersive listening. The 12.4mm drivers deliver bombastic bass, complementing a rich sound profile. With a rapid 10-minute charge, enjoy 20 hours of music playback, backed by a substantial 28-hour total battery life. Priced at INR 1799 and potential bank offers, these earphones combine superior features and affordability, making them an enticing choice for those seeking high-quality sound and extended usage on the go.

Specifications of OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC Bluetooth Earphones:

Active Noise Cancellation (ANC): 45dB Hybrid ANC technology.

Audio Drivers: 12.4mm drivers for enhanced sound quality.

Battery Life: Up to 28 hours of total playback time.

Fast Charging: 10 minutes charge provides 20 hours of music.

Bluetooth Connectivity: Seamless Bluetooth connectivity.

Design: Lightweight and ergonomic for comfortable wear.

Mic: Built-in mic for hands-free calls.

Pros Cons Effective Noise Cancellation: Superior ANC for immersive audio experiences. Pricing: Slightly higher priced compared to some competitors. Quick Charging: Rapid 10-minute charge for extended music playback. Limited Color Options: Available primarily in black, potentially limiting aesthetic preferences.

OnePlus Bullets Z2 Bluetooth Wireless in Ear Earphones with Mic, Bombastic Bass - 12.4 Mm Drivers, 10 Mins Charge - 20 Hrs Music, 30 Hrs Battery Life (Magico Black)

The OnePlus Bullets Z2 Bluetooth Wireless Earphones in Magico Black offer exceptional features at an attractive price. With 12.4mm drivers, they produce bombastic bass, enriching music experiences. A swift 10-minute charge grants 20 hours of music playback, while the extended 30-hour battery life ensures prolonged usage on a single charge. Priced at INR 1349 and possible bank offers, these earphones combine robust bass, extended battery performance, and affordability, making them an enticing choice for those seeking high-quality audio without compromising on budget.

Specifications of OnePlus Bullets Z2 Bluetooth Wireless Earphones in Magico Black:

Audio Drivers: 12.4mm drivers for powerful sound output.

Battery Life: Impressive 30 hours of total playback time.

Fast Charging: 10-minute charge for 20 hours of music playback.

Bass Quality: Emphasized bombastic bass for rich audio.

Wireless Connectivity: Bluetooth-enabled for seamless pairing.

Mic: Built-in microphone for hands-free calls.

Design: Lightweight and ergonomic for comfortable wear.

Pros Cons Extended Battery Life: Offers a generous 30 hours of music on a single charge. Limited Colour Choices: Available primarily in Magico Black, offering fewer colour options. Affordable Pricing: Competitive pricing at INR 1349, potentially with additional bank offers. Lack of Advanced Features: Might lack certain advanced features compared to higher-end models.

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC Bluetooth in Ear Earphones with Mic, 45dB Hybrid ANC, Bombastic Bass - 12.4 mm Drivers, 10 Mins Charge - 20 Hrs Music, 28 Hrs Battery (Black)

The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC Bluetooth Earphones in Black offer an immersive audio experience. Boasting 45dB Hybrid ANC, these earphones effectively neutralize external disturbances, providing uninterrupted sound. The 12.4mm drivers deliver bombastic bass, enhancing audio quality. With a quick 10-minute charge, enjoy an extensive 20 hours of music playback, backed by a substantial 28-hour total battery life. These earphones combine superior features, including rapid charging, extended playback, and top-notch ANC technology, delivering a premium audio experience for music enthusiasts and frequent travelers alike.

Specifications of OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC Bluetooth Earphones in Black:

Active Noise Cancellation (ANC): 45dB Hybrid ANC technology.

Audio Drivers: 12.4mm drivers for enhanced sound quality.

Battery Life: Up to 28 hours of total playback time.

Fast Charging: 10 minutes charge provides 20 hours of music.

Bluetooth Connectivity: Seamless Bluetooth connectivity.

Design: Lightweight and ergonomic for comfortable wear.

Microphone: Built-in mic for hands-free calls.

Pros Cons Effective Noise Cancellation: Superior ANC for immersive audio experiences. Pricing: Slightly higher priced compared to some competitors. Quick Charging: Rapid 10-minute charge for extended music playback. Limited Colour Options: Available primarily in black, potentially limiting aesthetic preferences.

OnePlus Bullets Z2 Bluetooth Wireless in Ear Earphones with Mic, Bombastic Bass - 12.4 Mm Drivers, 10 Mins Charge - 20 Hrs Music, 30 Hrs Battery Life (Magico Black)

The OnePlus Bullets Z2 Bluetooth Wireless Earphones in Magico Black offer an exceptional audio experience. With 12.4mm drivers, they deliver powerful sound and emphasized bass, elevating music enjoyment. A quick 10-minute charge ensures 20 hours of continuous music, supported by an extensive 30-hour battery life on a single charge. Designed for convenience and endurance, these earphones combine robust bass, extended battery performance, and rapid charging, making them a compelling choice for users seeking immersive sound and prolonged usage without compromise.

Specifications of OnePlus Bullets Z2 Bluetooth Wireless Earphones in Magico Black:

Audio Drivers: 12.4mm drivers for powerful sound output.

Battery Life: Impressive 30 hours of total playback time.

Fast Charging: 10-minute charge for 20 hours of music playback.

Bass Quality: Emphasized bombastic bass for rich audio.

Wireless Connectivity: Bluetooth-enabled for seamless pairing.

Microphone: Built-in microphone for hands-free calls.

Design: Lightweight and ergonomic for comfortable wear.

Pros Cons Extended Battery Life: Offers a generous 30 hours of music on a single charge. Limited Colour Choices: Available primarily in Magico Black, offering fewer colour options Quick Charging: Rapid 10-minute charge for prolonged music enjoyment. Potential Connectivity Issues: Some users may experience occasional Bluetooth connectivity issues.

OnePlus Bullets Z2 Bluetooth Wireless in Ear Earphones with Mic, Bombastic Bass, 10 Mins Charge - 20 Hrs Music, 30 Hrs Battery Life (Acoustic Red)

The OnePlus Bullets Z2 Bluetooth Wireless Earphones in Acoustic Red offer an exceptional audio experience. Boasting bombastic bass, these earphones, combined with 12.4mm drivers, deliver powerful and immersive sound. A swift 10-minute charge ensures 20 hours of continuous music, supported by an extensive 30-hour battery life, providing extended usage. With its vibrant Acoustic Red colour, these earphones not only offer rich sound quality but also a striking aesthetic, making them an appealing choice for users seeking both impressive audio performance and a stylish accessory.

Specifications of OnePlus Bullets Z2 Bluetooth Wireless Earphones in Acoustic Red:

Audio Drivers: Equipped with 12.4mm drivers for powerful sound.

Battery Life: Offers an extensive 30 hours of total playback time.

Fast Charging: 10-minute charge for 20 hours of music playback.

Bass Quality: Emphasized bombastic bass for rich audio experience.

Wireless Connectivity: Bluetooth-enabled for seamless pairing.

Microphone: Built-in microphone for hands-free calls.

Colour Variant: Vibrant Acoustic Red colour option available.

Pros Cons Extended Battery Life: Provides an impressive 30 hours of music on a single charge. Limited Colour Choices: Available primarily in Acoustic Red, potentially limiting aesthetic preferences. Quick Charging: Swift 10-minute charge for immediate music playback. Possible Fit Issues: Earbud fit might not be ideal for all users, leading to comfort concerns.

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC Bluetooth in Ear Earphones with Mic, 45dB Hybrid ANC, Bombastic Bass - 12.4 mm Drivers, 10 Mins Charge - 20 Hrs Music, 28 Hrs Battery (Green)

The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC Bluetooth Earphones in Green deliver an immersive audio experience. Featuring 45dB Hybrid ANC, these earphones effectively neutralize external disturbances, ensuring uninterrupted sound quality. With 12.4mm drivers producing bombastic bass, it enhances the audio spectrum. A rapid 10-minute charge provides 20 hours of continuous music, backed by an extensive 28-hour total battery life. These earphones combine superior features, including rapid charging, prolonged playback, and top-notch ANC technology, presenting an attractive choice for music enthusiasts seeking premium audio quality in a stylish green hue.

Specifications of OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC Bluetooth Earphones:

Active Noise Cancellation (ANC): 45dB Hybrid ANC technology.

Audio Drivers: 12.4mm drivers for enhanced sound quality.

Battery Life: Up to 28 hours of total playback time.

Fast Charging: 10 minutes charge provides 20 hours of music.

Bluetooth Connectivity: Seamless Bluetooth connectivity.

Design: Lightweight and ergonomic for comfortable wear.

Microphone: Built-in mic for hands-free calls.

Pros Cons Effective Noise Cancellation: Superior ANC for immersive audio experiences. Pricing: Slightly higher priced compared to some competitors. Quick Charging: Rapid 10-minute charge for extended music playback. Limited Colour Options: Available primarily in green, potentially limiting aesthetic preferences.

OnePlus Bullets Z2 Bluetooth Wireless in Ear Earphones with Mic, Bombastic Bass - 12.4 Mm Drivers, 10 Mins Charge - 20 Hrs Music, 30 Hrs Battery Life (Beam Blue)

The OnePlus Bullets Z2 Bluetooth Wireless Earphones in Beam Blue offer an exceptional audio experience. With 12.4mm drivers, they deliver powerful sound and emphasized bass, elevating music enjoyment. A quick 10-minute charge ensures 20 hours of continuous music, supported by an extensive 30-hour battery life on a single charge. Designed for convenience and endurance, these earphones combine robust bass, extended battery performance, and rapid charging, making them a compelling choice for users seeking immersive sound and prolonged usage without compromise.

Specifications of OnePlus Bullets Z2 Bluetooth Wireless Earphones in Beam Blue:



Audio Drivers: 12.4mm drivers for enhanced sound quality.

Battery Life: Offers an extended 30 hours of total playback time.

Fast Charging: 10-minute charge for 20 hours of music playback.

Bass Quality: Emphasized bombastic bass for rich audio experience.

Wireless Connectivity: Bluetooth-enabled for seamless pairing.

Microphone: Built-in microphone for hands-free calls.

Design: Lightweight and ergonomic for comfortable wear.

Pros Cons Extended Battery Life: Offers an impressive 30 hours of music playback on a single charge. Limited Colour Choices: Available primarily in Beam Blue, offering fewer color options. Quick Charging: Swift 10-minute charge provides 20 hours of immediate music enjoyment. Potential Fit Preferences: Earbud fit might not suit all users, leading to comfort concerns.

OnePlus Bullets Z2 Bluetooth Wireless in Ear Earphones with Mic, Bombastic Bass - 12.4 Mm Drivers, 10 Mins Charge - 20 Hrs Music, 30 Hrs Battery Life (Jazz Green)

The OnePlus Bullets Z2 Bluetooth Wireless Earphones in Jazz Green offer an immersive audio experience. Featuring 12.4mm drivers, they produce powerful sound with emphasized bass, elevating music enjoyment. A quick 10-minute charge ensures 20 hours of continuous music, supported by an extensive 30-hour battery life on a single charge. Engineered for both endurance and style, these earphones combine robust bass, extended battery performance, and rapid charging, making them an enticing choice for users seeking top-notch audio quality and a vibrant aesthetic in the striking Jazz Green colour.

Specifications of OnePlus Bullets Z2 Bluetooth Wireless Earphones in Jazz Green:

Audio Drivers: 12.4mm drivers for powerful sound output.

Battery Life: Offers an extensive 30 hours of total playback time.

Fast Charging: 10-minute charge for 20 hours of music playback.

Bass Quality: Emphasized bombastic bass for rich audio experience.

Wireless Connectivity: Bluetooth-enabled for seamless pairing.

Microphone: Built-in microphone for hands-free calls.

Design: Vibrant Jazz Green colour with a lightweight and ergonomic build.

Pros Cons Long Battery Life: Provides an impressive 30 hours of music on a single charge. Limited Colour Choices: Available primarily in Jazz Green, offering fewer colour options. Quick Charging: Swift 10-minute charge for immediate music playback. Potential Fit Preferences: Earbud fit might not suit all users, leading to comfort concerns.

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC Bluetooth in Ear Earphones with Mic, 45dB Hybrid ANC, Bombastic Bass - 12.4 mm Drivers, 10 Mins Charge - 20 Hrs Music, 28 Hrs Battery (Black)

The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC Bluetooth Earphones in Black redefine audio excellence. Featuring 45dB Hybrid ANC, they effectively neutralize external disruptions, ensuring an uninterrupted listening experience. With 12.4mm drivers delivering bombastic bass, these earphones offer a rich audio spectrum. A quick 10-minute charge provides 20 hours of music, backed by a substantial 28-hour total battery life. Priced at INR 1799 and possible bank offers, these earphones combine premium features, affordability, and an elegant black design, making them an irresistible choice for those seeking superior sound and lasting comfort.

Specifications of OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC Bluetooth Earphones in Black:

Active Noise Cancellation (ANC): 45dB Hybrid ANC technology.

Audio Drivers: 12.4mm drivers for enhanced sound quality.

Battery Life: Up to 28 hours of total playback time.

Fast Charging: 10 minutes charge provides 20 hours of music.

Bluetooth Connectivity: Seamless Bluetooth pairing.

Design: Lightweight and ergonomic for comfortable wear.

Microphone: Built-in mic for hands-free calls.

Pros Cons Effective Noise Cancellation: Superior ANC ensures immersive audio experiences. Pricing: Slightly higher compared to some competitors. Quick Charging: Swift 10-minute charge for extended music playback. Limited Colour Options: Available primarily in black, potentially limiting variety in aesthetics.

3 best features for you

Product Name Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC Bluetooth in Ear Earphones (Black) 45dB Hybrid ANC Bombastic Bass 20 Hrs Music OnePlus Bullets Z2 Bluetooth Wireless in Ear Earphones (Magico Black) Bombastic Bass 20 Hrs Music 30 Hrs Battery Life OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC Bluetooth in Ear Earphones (Green) 45dB Hybrid ANC Bombastic Bass 20 Hrs Music OnePlus Bullets Z2 Bluetooth Wireless in Ear Earphones (Acoustic Red) Bombastic Bass 20 Hrs Music 30 Hrs Battery Life OnePlus Bullets Z2 Bluetooth Wireless in Ear Earphones (Beam Blue) Bombastic Bass 20 Hrs Music 30 Hrs Battery Life OnePlus Bullets Z2 Bluetooth Wireless in Ear Earphones (Jazz Green) Bombastic Bass 20 Hrs Music 30 Hrs Battery Life OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC Bluetooth in Ear Earphones (Black) with Bank Offer 45dB Hybrid ANC Bombastic Bass 20 Hrs Music OnePlus Bullets Z2 Bluetooth Wireless in Ear Earphones (Magico Black) with Bank Offer Bombastic Bass 20 Hrs Music 30 Hrs Battery Life On OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC Bluetooth in Ear Earphones with Mic, 45dB Hybrid ANC, Bombastic Bass - 12.4 mm Drivers, 10 Mins Charge - 20 Hrs Music, 28 Hrs Battery (Black) Advanced Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) Powerful Audio with Bombastic Bass Quick Charge and Long Battery Life

Best value for money

The OnePlus Bullets Z2 Bluetooth Wireless Earphones in Magico Black emerge as the best value choice, offering an extended 30 hours of battery life, ensuring prolonged usage on a single charge. At a compelling price of INR 1349 with a bank offer, these earphones pack remarkable features, including rich bass and a swift 10-minute charge for 20 hours of music playback, making them an ideal balance of performance and affordability for those seeking lasting quality without a hefty price tag.

Best overall product

The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 series exemplifies premium audio technology. Featuring 12.4mm drivers, they deliver bombastic bass, elevating music experiences. Models with Hybrid ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) at 45dB ensure immersive sound by minimizing external disruptions. With a quick 10-minute charge, users gain extensive playback—up to 20 hours—ideal for busy lifestyles. Battery longevity spans from 28 to 30 hours across variants, providing uninterrupted enjoyment. Each variant offers a blend of exceptional sound quality, quick charging, and extended battery life, catering to diverse preferences while maintaining OnePlus's commitment to quality and innovation.

How to buy best OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 in India

To purchase the best OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 in India, consider key factors like variant features, pricing, and authorized sellers. Research different models to align with your preferences, whether it's ANC capability, battery life, or specific color options. Look for authorized OnePlus retailers or official online platforms for authentic products and potential offers or discounts. Read user reviews to gauge performance and reliability. Compare prices among trusted sellers to find competitive deals. Prioritize warranty and after-sales service for peace of mind. Ultimately, a well-informed decision based on features, authenticity, and affordability ensures the best purchase experience for the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 in India.

