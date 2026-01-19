10 Wi-Fi ink-efficient colour printers I would shop during the Amazon Republic Day Sale 2026

Amazon Sale 2026 is live with some of the best deals on colour printers, especially if you’re looking for Wi-Fi-enabled and ink-efficient models that cut down on running costs while delivering sharp, vibrant prints. Whether you’re working from home, printing school projects, photo memories, or office documents, having a reliable colour printer with smart connectivity and low ink consumption can make a big difference. Wi-Fi ink-efficient colour printers During the Amazon Republic Day Sale 2026, there are plenty of eye-catching offers from trusted brands like Epson, Canon, HP, and more, bringing you excellent value on performance and features. From compact models perfect for small spaces to feature-rich all-in-one printers with duplex printing and mobile app support, these Wi-Fi printers blend convenience with cost efficiency. Below are 10 colour printers that stood out to me, balancing speed, print quality, wireless ease and ink savings to make your purchase during the Amazon sale worth every rupee.

Canon PIXMA MegaTank G4780 is a feature-packed all-in-one colour printer built for homes and small offices that print regularly. With an ink tank system, it delivers low running costs while maintaining sharp text and vibrant colours. Auto-duplex printing and an ADF make scanning and copying multi-page documents effortless. Wi-Fi and mobile printing ensure smooth daily use. During the Republic Day Sale it’s available at a solid 34% discount, making it a smart long-term investment for heavy users.

Specifications Print Speed (Mono/Colour) 11 ppm / 6 ppm Print Resolution 4800 x 1200 dpi Connectivity Wi-Fi, USB, Wireless Direct Functions Print, Scan, Copy, ADF Duplex Printing Yes

2. HP Smart Tank 589 All-in-One WiFi Colour Printer |Up to 4000 Black & 6000 Colour Prints I Print,Scan & Copy for Home/Office

HP Smart Tank 589 is a fast, ink-efficient all-in-one printer designed for busy homes and small offices. Its refillable ink tank system delivers thousands of prints at a very low cost, while Wi-Fi and USB connectivity make daily printing easy. Print speeds are impressive for this segment, and HP’s guided buttons simplify operation. If you print frequently and want reliability, this is a strong pick. During the Amazon Sale deals, it’s available at a 31% discount, making it excellent value.

Specifications Print Speed (Mono/Colour) 30 ppm / 24 ppm Functions Print, Scan, Copy Connectivity Wi-Fi, USB 2.0 Monthly Duty Cycle Up to 3,000 pages Ink Yield Up to 4000 black / 6000 colour prints

Canon PIXMA E477 is a compact and budget-friendly Wi-Fi colour printer made for everyday home use. It handles basic print, scan, and copy needs well, with low-cost cartridges keeping printing expenses in check. Wireless printing via Canon apps makes it convenient for students and light users. Performance is best for occasional documents and colour prints. During the Amazon Sale 2026, it’s available at a 29% discount, making it a great entry-level choice.

Specifications Print Speed (Mono/Colour) 8 ppm / 4 ppm Functions Print, Scan, Copy Connectivity Wi-Fi, USB Print Resolution 4800 x 600 dpi Input Tray Capacity 60 sheets

Canon PIXMA MegaTank G3000 is a reliable ink tank printer built for users who print frequently and want ultra-low running costs. With Wi-Fi connectivity and support for mobile printing, it fits well in both homes and small offices. The highlight here is its extremely low per-page cost and bundled extra black ink bottles, making it ideal for bulk document printing. During the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026, it’s available at a 31% discount, making it great value.

Specifications Print Speed (Mono/Colour) 8.8 ppm / 5 ppm Functions Print, Scan, Copy Connectivity Wi-Fi, USB Print Resolution 4800 x 1200 dpi Ink Yield 6000 black / 7000 colour prints

HP Ink Advantage 2878 is a simple and affordable Wi-Fi colour printer designed for everyday home use. It covers basic print, scan, and copy needs, with wireless setup made easy through the HP Smart app. Print quality is decent for documents and light-coloured work, making it suitable for students and families. If you print occasionally and want a fuss-free device, this fits well. During the Amazon Sale 2026, it’s available at a 20% discount.

Specifications Print Speed (Mono/Colour) 7.5 ppm / 5.5 ppm Functions Print, Scan, Copy Connectivity Wi-Fi, USB 2.0 Supported Paper Sizes A4, B5, A6, DL Warranty 1 year onsite

6. Brother Ink Tank DCP-T820DW WIFI Auto Duplex Color Multifunction Printer

Brother Ink Tank DCP-T820DW is a powerful all-in-one colour printer built for high-volume home offices and small businesses. With fast print speeds, auto-duplex printing, ADF, and LAN + Wi-Fi support, it handles bulk document tasks with ease. The refillable ink tank system delivers excellent page yields, keeping long-term costs low. If you print daily and need speed plus reliability, this is worth considering. During the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale, it’s available at a 12% discount.

Specifications Print Speed (Mono/Colour) 30 ppm / 26 ppm Functions Print, Scan, Copy, ADF Connectivity Wi-Fi, USB, LAN Duplex Printing Yes (Auto) Ink Yield 15,000 black / 5,000 colour prints

HP DeskJet 2820 is a basic Wi-Fi colour printer meant for light home use and occasional printing needs. It supports print, scan, and copy functions, with wireless setup handled easily via the HP Smart app. Print quality is decent for documents, homework, and simple colour pages, though it’s best suited for low-volume users. If you want an affordable, no-frills option, this fits the bill. During the Amazon Sale 2026, it’s available at a 23% discount.

Specifications Print Speed (Mono/Colour) 7.5 ppm / 5.15 ppm Functions Print, Scan, Copy Connectivity Wi-Fi, USB 2.0 Print Resolution Up to 1200 x 1200 dpi Input Tray Capacity 60 sheets

Canon PIXMA MegaTank G3730 is a compact ink tank printer made for homes and home offices that need low-cost, reliable colour printing. It delivers sharp prints, supports borderless photos, and offers smooth wireless printing via mobile apps and AirPrint. Ink efficiency is a big plus, making it ideal for regular users. During the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale, it’s available at a solid 29% discount, making it a value pick.

Specifications Print Speed (Mono/Colour) 11 ppm / 6 ppm Functions Print, Scan, Copy Connectivity Wi-Fi, USB, AirPrint Print Resolution 4800 x 1200 dpi Ink Yield 3100 black / 4400 colour prints

MY PRINT L8050 is a versatile 6-colour wireless printer designed for home studios, creative professionals, and small businesses. It supports borderless A4 photos, PVC/ID cards, and even CD/DVD printing, making it perfect for high-quality, multi-media output. The compact ink tank system and high-yield bottles keep running costs low, while smart app control ensures easy wireless printing. Ideal for photographers and designers, it combines flexibility with vibrant, professional-quality results. During the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale, it’s available at a 7% discount.

Specifications Print Speed (Mono/Colour) 1 ppm / 1 ppm Functions Print (Photo & PVC), CD Printing Connectivity Wi-Fi, USB Media Support A4, PVC Cards, CDs/DVDs Ink Yield Up to 2,100 colour pages

Canon PIXMA E560 is an ink-efficient all-in-one colour printer ideal for home users who want wireless convenience with auto duplex printing. It handles print, scan, and copy tasks well, supports borderless photo printing, and keeps running costs low with its economical cartridges. With sharp print quality and reliable performance, it’s perfect for students and home offices. During the Amazon Sale 2026, it’s an affordable option for budget-conscious buyers.

Specifications Print Speed (Mono/Colour) 9.9 ppm / 5.7 ppm Functions Print, Scan, Copy Connectivity Wi-Fi, USB 2.0 Print Resolution 4800 x 1200 dpi Page Yield 800 black / 300 colour prints

FAQs on Wi-Fi ink efficient colour printers What is an ink-efficient colour printer? An ink-efficient printer uses less ink per page or comes with high-yield ink tanks or cartridges, helping reduce printing costs over time. Are Wi-Fi colour printers easy to use? Yes. They let you print wirelessly from smartphones, laptops, and tablets using apps, without needing cables. Are ink tank printers better than cartridge printers? Ink tank printers are usually more economical for heavy or regular printing, while cartridge printers suit occasional use. Can I print directly from my phone? Most Wi-Fi printers support mobile printing via apps like Epson Smart Panel, Canon PRINT, or AirPrint. Do Wi-Fi printers work without internet? Yes. They can connect directly to your device over Wi-Fi, even without an active internet connection.