5 Best camera phones under 30000 to buy during Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale

Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale is ongoing with some of the best deals on electronic products such as smartphones, laptops, tablets, and others. This makes it a perfect time for buyers to upgrade their electronic devices at a reasonable price with discounts, bank offers, and exchange deals. Now, if you are someone who’s looking for a smartphone upgrade, but at an affordable price, then we have got you covered. We have found feature-filled camera-centric phones under Rs. 30,000 from top brands like OnePlus, Xiaomi, Nothing, and more. These models are available at a huge discounted price due to the Amazon sale. Amazon Great Freedom Festival is live, here’s a list of 5 phones to buy under Rs. 30000.(Shaurya Sharma/HT)

5 Best camera phones under 30000

iQOO Neo 10R 5G: This is a newly launched Neo series model in the mid-range segment that claims to offer powerful performance and comes with impressive camera features. The iQOO Neo 10R 5G features a dual camera setup that includes a 50MP Sony IMX882 main portrait Camera with OIS and an 8MP ultrawide camera. It also features a 32MP selfie camera. The iQOO Neo 10R 5G is available at a 16% discount during the Amazon sale, with an effective price of just Rs. 26,998.

OnePlus Nord 5: The next smartphone to look out for is the new OnePlus Nord 5. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor, offering powerful performance. In terms of the camera, it includes a 50MP main camera and an 8MP ultrawide camera. During the Amazon sale, it's available at just Rs. 31999. However, buyers can also avail Rs. 1000 instant bank discount using an SBI Credit Card.

Xiaomi 14 CIVI: Another camera-centric smartphone to consider is the Xiaomi 14 CIVI, which was introduced last year, but gained much popularity for its camera performance. The smartphone features a triple camera setup that includes a 50MP main camera, a 2x 50MP telephoto camera and a 12MP ultrawide camera. The Xiaomi 14 CIVI is available at a 47% discount on Amazon, with an effective price of just Rs. 29,299.

Nothing Phone 3a: If you are chasing camera and performance in a single device, then Nothing Phone 3a can also be a great pick. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor. It features a triple camera setup that includes a 50MP main camera, a 50MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom, and an 8MP ultrawide camera. The Nothing Phone 3a is available at a discounted price of Rs. 25,277 for the 256GB storage variant.

Motorola Edge 60 5G: Lastly, we have the Motorola Edge 60 5G, which is another great-performing camera-centric smartphone. It features a triple camera setup that includes a 50MP main camera, a 10MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, and a 50MP ultrawide camera. The Motorola Edge 60 5G is now available at a 16% discount, with an effective price of Rs. 26,999 on Amazon.