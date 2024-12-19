5 best gaming phones you can buy in India from iQOO, Realme, Apple, and more

If you are looking for a solid gaming-centric smartphone, you are in luck—there are plenty of options available, and you don't have to stretch your budget to over a lakh. That said, we have curated this list with various price points in mind, ranging from ₹55,000 to over ₹1 lakh. It includes everything from premium flagships to value-driven options from brands like iQOO. Each of these phones delivers exceptional performance, ensuring a smooth mobile gaming experience with the highest possible fidelity and performance. iQOO 13 is the cheapest Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered phone in India.(IQOO)

iQOO 13

The iQOO 13 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, which is Qualcomm’s flagship right now. It is also coupled with up to 16GB of RAM, ensuring optimal performance. Additionally, it features a 144Hz display, so everything will appear super smooth, provided the game supports it. Also, you have a large vapour cooling chamber for heat dispersal, allowing for sustained performance. For ₹55,000, you can't go wrong with the iQOO 13. It is the cheapest phone with the Snapdragon 8 Elite in India, making it great value for money.

Realme GT7 Pro

The Realme GT7 Pro is another Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered flagship. However, it is priced slightly higher than the iQOO 13, at ₹59,999. You can also buy this with up to 16GB of RAM.

This phone will be excellent for most high-end games. Being a flagship, you also get several other extras, including great cameras, a super-bright display, and more.

iPhone 16 Pro

The iPhone 16 Pro and the iPhone 16 Pro Max feature the Apple A18 chip, which is a 3nm chip. Aside from featuring one of the most powerful chipsets out there, the iPhone 16 Pro also allows you to play AAA games such as Death Stranding, Resident Evil 4, and even Assassin’s Creed Mirage. Thanks to the powerful A18 Pro chipset, the performance in other games, including Call of Duty Mobile and Battlegrounds Mobile India, is top-notch.

iPhone 16

Yes, the iPhone 16 is also a great gaming phone, as it can run AAA titles, just like the iPhone 16 Pro. It also features the Apple A18 chip, which, while not as powerful as the A18 Pro, can hold its own. It will also allow you to game at maximum fidelity and frame rates. Coming in at ₹79,900, it is one of the best-performing phones at this price point.

Vivo X200

The Vivo X200 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chip, which is the latest 3nm second-generation process chipset from TSMC. It competes directly with the Snapdragon 8 Elite and Apple A18 Pro. In some categories, it even beats these chips.

It will be excellent for gaming, and considering the Vivo X200 comes in at around ₹65,000, the chipset and its performance make it great value for money. Additionally, the fact that it has a powerful camera system with ZEISS-powered optics makes it an even stronger contender. Apart from gaming, you’ll also be able to capture good-looking photos and videos.