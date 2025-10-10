Search
Fri, Oct 10, 2025
5 best-selling geysers from top brands that come with advanced safety features and elegant designs

ByIqbal
Published on: Oct 10, 2025 12:00 pm IST

Best-selling geysers deliver safe, quick and energy-efficient heating. Their durable build, modern design, and dependable performance make them a valued choice for every household.

BEST OVERALL

Crompton Arno Prime 25-L Geyser |Anti-Scale Technology |5 Star Energy Efficient Storage Water Heater |Advanced 3 Level Safety |Suitable for High Rise Buildings |8 Year Tank & 4 Year Element Warranty

₹7,399

CHECK DETAILS

AO Smith Geyser 25 Litre 5 Star Rating (BEE), Vertical Water Heater | Geyser 25 Ltr For High Rise Building | 7 Year Tank Warranty, 2 Year Comprehensive Warranty | SDS-GREEN-025

₹10,199

CHECK DETAILS

VALUE FOR MONEY

Bajaj Shield Series New Shakti 25L Vertical Storage Water Heater For Home| 5-Star Rated Geyser| Multiple Safety Systems| For High Rise Buildings| 10-Yr Tank 6-Yr Element 4-Yr Product Warranty 【White】

₹7,070

CHECK DETAILS

Racold Eterno Pro Storage Water Heater (Geyser) 10L with ABS Body – Vertical Geyser for Bathroom, 3 Levels of Safety, Energy Efficient, Titanium Enamelled Coating, Free Standard Installation & Pipes

₹7,799

CHECK DETAILS

V-Guard Divino DG Geyser 25 Litre Water Heater with Digital Display | Suitable for Hard Water | Energy Efficient 5 Star Rating | Advanced 4 layered Safety | 5 Year Inner Tank Warranty by V-Guard

₹7,599

CHECK DETAILS
Hot showers feel effortless when you have one of the best-selling geysers at home. These appliances are crafted to deliver instant warmth and lasting performance. Their strong heating elements and insulated tanks keep water hot for longer without wasting energy.

best geyser
best geyser

Designed for modern needs, they can handle high water pressure and hard water with ease. Safety features such as automatic thermal cut-offs and multi-layer protection make them dependable for everyday use. The compact build and sleek look suit both contemporary and traditional bathrooms. Many users admire their low maintenance and energy-saving design, which keeps running costs under control. The combination of reliability, advanced technology, and long lifespan makes these geysers a must-have in every home that values comfort and convenience.

The Crompton Arno Prime 25-Litre Geyser delivers reliable performance backed by a 5-star energy rating and advanced safety technology. Its powerful 2000W heating element ensures quick heating, while the Nano Polybond coating prevents corrosion, extending the product’s life. The Anti-Scale Technology enhances efficiency in hard water conditions, making it a dependable option for high-rise apartments. This geyser features a three-level safety system including a thermostat, thermal cut-out, and multifunctional valve for added protection. Built with a rust-proof body and 8-bar pressure rating, it’s engineered for durability and energy conservation.

Specifications

Colour
White
Capacity
25 litres
Material
Plastic
Weight
11.88 kg

Reasons to buy

Energy-efficient with 5-star rating

Safe for high-rise buildings

Reasons to avoid

Slightly heavier design

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers like this product for its quick water heating, sturdy build, and reliable safety features suited for high-rise apartments.

Why choose this product?

Choose this best selling geyser for its durable build, reliable safety, and efficiency that suits both modern homes and challenging water conditions.

AO Smith’s 25-litre SDS-GREEN-025 Geyser is designed for longevity, energy efficiency, and low maintenance. Its Blue Diamond glass-lined tank offers double corrosion resistance, while the customised alloy anode rod ensures extended life, even in hard water. The unit operates at 2000W and can withstand pressures up to 8 bars, ideal for multi-storey homes. It features a glass-coated heating element to reduce scaling, ensuring long-term reliability. The adjustable temperature control knob allows easy customisation for comfortable use. Its ABS outer body adds durability and an elegant appearance.

Specifications

Colour
White
Capacity
25 litres
Material
Plastic
Weight
13 kg

Reasons to buy

Highly corrosion resistant

Energy-efficient 5-star rating

Reasons to avoid

Limited free installation coverage

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers prefer this product for its premium finish, durable design, and effective protection against hard water damage.

Why choose this product?

Opt for this best selling geyser if you seek lasting performance, superior corrosion protection, and dependable heating efficiency.

The Bajaj New Shakti 25L Geyser combines efficiency, reliability, and advanced safety for everyday convenience. Designed with a Glassline inner tank and Titanium Armour Technology, it effectively prevents corrosion and extends the appliance’s life. The 5-star energy rating ensures optimal power use, while the Swirl Flow technology provides 20% more hot water. Its PUF insulation retains heat longer, and the adjustable thermostat lets users control the temperature easily. Safety features like the child protection mode and multifunctional valve ensure safe operation in all conditions.

Specifications

Colour
White
Capacity
25 litres
Material
Metal
Weight
12.8 kg

Reasons to buy

Highly energy-efficient

Multiple safety systems

Reasons to avoid

Slightly bulky design

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers highlight this product for its solid build, multiple safety systems, and energy efficiency that keeps water hot for longer.

Why choose this product?

Pick this best selling geyser for its robust safety systems, efficient heating, and long-lasting corrosion-resistant tank.

Racold Eterno Pro 10L Storage Water Heater is built for performance and efficiency in compact spaces. The titanium enamel coating on both the tank and heating element protects against corrosion, ensuring long life even in hard water conditions. Its Smart Bath Logic feature helps save up to 40% energy by optimising heating cycles. Equipped with Flexomix technology, it ensures consistent water flow and uniform heating. The triple safety mechanism adds confidence to every use.

Specifications

Colour
White and Metallic Violet
Capacity
10 litres
Material
Plastic
Weight
6.3 kg

Reasons to buy

Compact and energy-efficient

Smart energy-saving design

Reasons to avoid

Lower capacity for large households

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers like this product for its stylish design, smart bath logic, and consistent hot water output every time.

Why choose this product?

Select this best selling geyser for its intelligent energy-saving features, reliable safety design, and durable titanium protection.

V-Guard Divino DG 25L Geyser is an advanced, energy-efficient appliance offering reliable hot water for daily use. Its vitreous enamel coating and Incoloy 800 heating element ensure durability and superior resistance against corrosion. Equipped with a digital display and a temperature control knob, it offers easy operation and precise temperature settings. The unit’s 5-in-1 safety valve, dual overheat protection, and extra-thick magnesium anode guarantee safety and long life. Built to handle pressures up to 8 bars, it’s suitable for high-rise buildings and pressure pump systems.

Specifications

Colour
White
Capacity
25 litres
Material
Steel with special coating
Weight
14.6 kg

Reasons to buy

Digital display for easy monitoring

Excellent corrosion protection

Reasons to avoid

Installation at extra cost

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers prefer this product for efficient performance, elegant design, and suitability for high-rise use with reliable after-sales support.

Why choose this product?

Choose this best-selling geyser for its digital precision, advanced safety, and reliable heating performance tailored for modern homes.

Can geysers be installed in high-rise buildings?

Yes, many modern geysers are designed to withstand high water pressure, making them suitable for installation in high-rise buildings. Look for geysers with an 8-bar or higher pressure rating for optimal performance in tall buildings, where water pressure can be inconsistent, ensuring continuous and effective heating.

What safety features should I look for in a geyser?

When buying a geyser, prioritize models with essential safety features like an advanced thermostat to prevent overheating, a thermal cut-out to switch off the power in case of a malfunction, a multi-function safety valve to avoid pr

Factors to consider before buying the best selling geysers:

  • Energy Efficiency: Choose geysers with a BEE 4-star or 5-star rating to save on electricity bills over time. Efficient models consume less power without compromising heating performance.
  • Tank Capacity and Heating Speed: Select an appropriate tank size for your household — 10-15 litres for small families; 20-25 litres for larger households. Also, consider quick heating features to reduce wait times.
  • Safety Features: Ensure the geyser has essential safety mechanisms such as automatic cut-off, thermostat control, fire-resistant cables, and pressure release valves to prevent accidents.
  • Build Quality: Look for durable inner tanks made from glass-lined or stainless steel materials which resist corrosion and have a longer lifespan.
  • After-Sales Service: Opt for brands with extensive service networks across India to ensure easy access to repair and maintenance support.
  • Warranty: Prefer geysers offering longer warranties, particularly on inner tanks and heating elements, reflecting the manufacturer’s confidence in durability.
  • Suitability for Water Type: Some geysers are designed to handle hard water better with features like corrosion-resistant tanks or special coatings, so choose based on your local water quality.
  • Design and Installation: Consider the physical size, design aesthetics, and ease of installation. Some models are compact and suited for small spaces or high-rise apartments.

Top 3 features of the best-selling geysers:

Best-selling geysersColourWattage Special feature
Crompton Arno Prime 25-L GeyserWhite2000 wattsAdvanced 3 Level Safety
AO Smith Geyser 25 LitreWhite and blue2000 wattsRustproof, Durable
Bajaj Shield Series New Shakti 25L Vertical Storage Water HeaterWhite2000 wattsMultiple Safety Systems
Racold Eterno Pro Storage Water HeaterWhite and Metallic Violet2000 wattsRustproof, Low power consumption
V-Guard Divino DG GeyserWhite 2000 wattsOverheat Protection, Pressure Release Valve

  • What are the types of geysers?

    Two main types: storage geysers that store hot water in a tank, and instant geysers that heat water directly when needed.

  • How do I choose the right geyser capacity?

    Select capacity based on family size, typically 10-15 litres for 1-2 people, 20-25 litres for larger families.

  • Is it safe to use a geyser?

    Yes, modern geysers have safety features like thermostat control, automatic cut-off, and pressure release valves for safe operation.

  • Can I install a geyser myself?

    Professional installation is advised to ensure proper mounting, electrical safety, and water connection.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

