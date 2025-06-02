5 Google I/O 2025 AI features you can try now in India right away

Google showcased several new features at its annual developer conference, I/O 2025, with a strong focus on artificial intelligence. The updates cover a range of Google products, offering new tools and services for developers, businesses, and everyday users. Here are five key features now available or coming soon in India. Google recently introduced new AI features and tools at I/O 2025, which are now available for users in India.(AFP)

Gemini 2.5 AI Model

Google upgraded its Gemini AI models with new capabilities. The Gemini 2.5 Pro version includes a “Deep Think” mode that helps solve complex math and coding tasks by considering multiple possibilities before providing answers. Another version, Gemini 2.5 Flash, offers a faster and more cost-effective option for developers. It handles large texts, images, code, and logic tasks while using fewer tokens, making it a more budget-conscious choice without much loss in performance.

Also read: Google I/O 2025: AI Mode rolls out in Search, know how it will benefit users

Google Beam

Google also launched Google Beam, the renamed and commercialised form of Project Starline. This product uses six cameras combined with AI to produce a 3D video chat experience that creates a realistic sense of presence. It delivers smooth, real-time tracking at 60 frames per second. HP will release Beam devices for business use later this year. Companies like Deloitte, Duolingo, and Salesforce have already adopted the technology. Although it is not a direct replacement for Zoom, Google Beam aims to make virtual meetings more immersive.

Also read: Google I/O 2025: Gemini Live with camera now free for everyone, Veo 3 for AI Ultra and other reveals

AI Ultra New Subscription Plan

A new subscription plan, AI Ultra, was introduced at a price of $250 (roughly Rs. 21,349) per month. This service provides early access to Google’s latest AI tools and unlimited use of features like Deep Research. Subscribers also receive 30TB of storage across Google Photos, Drive, and Gmail. The plan bundles YouTube Premium and offers access to experimental features such as Project Mariner.

Google Meet Real-Time Translation Feature

Google Meet now includes AI-powered real-time translation during video calls. The system translates spoken words almost instantly, preserving the speaker’s tone and style. Initially, this feature supports communication between English and Spanish speakers. It is currently available in beta for users with Google AI Pro and Ultra subscriptions. Additional languages will be added soon.

Also read: 5 big things in AI that happened this week: OpenAI announced new AI model, Google I/O 2024 revealed AI features, more

Gmail AI Smart Replies

Lastly, Gmail is adding AI-powered Smart Replies that learn a user’s writing style. By analysing past emails and the usual tone, the AI suggests replies that reflect the user’s voice. With permission, Gemini accesses relevant information from Gmail and Google Drive to tailor responses. For example, it can reference saved travel plans when replying to questions about a trip. This feature will roll out in July for English users across web, iOS, and Android platforms.