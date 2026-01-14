5 unbelievable dashcam deals revealed ahead of the Amazon Republic Day Sale 2026! Up to 50% off

Qubo Car Dashcam Pro 3K with Sony STARVIS 2 IMX675 Sensor | Dual Channel | Hero Group | NightPulse Vision | 5MP UHD Front (140°), 2MP FHD Rear | 3.2" LCD | Built-in GPS, Wi-Fi, Mic | Up to 1TB StorageView Details
The Great Republic Day Sale 2026 officially begins on 16 January, but some of the best dashcam deals are already available much earlier. If you have been planning to add a dashcam to your car, this is a great time to start shopping. We spotted some unbelievable offers on trusted dashcam brands with discounts going up to 50%, even before the main Amazon sale kicks off.
Dashcams are becoming a must-have for Indian drivers. They help record road trips, capture unexpected incidents, and offer useful video proof in case of accidents or insurance claims. With traffic getting busier every day, having a reliable dashcam can bring extra peace of mind.
Ahead of the Republic Day Sale 2026, we have rounded up five dashcam deals that stand out for their features, video quality, and value for money. These early Amazon deals let you save more and avoid the rush once the sale goes live.
Qubo Car Dashcam Pro 3K is a premium dual-channel dashcam designed for Indian roads, making it a strong pick during the Amazon Republic Day Sale 2026. It features a 5MP 3K UHD front camera powered by the Sony STARVIS 2 IMX675 sensor and a 2MP FHD rear camera for complete coverage.
NightPulse Vision, HDR, and WDR ensure clear footage in low light. Built-in GPS, Wi-Fi, mic, G-sensor, and a 3.2-inch LCD add everyday convenience. During the Amazon Sale 2026, you can expect up to 43% discount, with prices dropping close to ₹12,490.
WOLFBOX G850 Pro 4K rear view mirror dash cam is a feature-packed option spotted early during Amazon deals ahead of the Republic Day Sale. It replaces your rear-view mirror with a large 12-inch touchscreen and records in 4K front and 1080p rear for clear road coverage.
Advanced ADAS and Blind Spot Detection provide real-time driving alerts, while GPS logs speed and routes. With 5.8GHz Wi-Fi, voice control, loop recording, G-sensor, and a pre-installed 64GB card, this dashcam feels premium. Expect up to 46% discount during the sale period.
REDTIGER F7N Elite 4K HDR dual dash cam is an unmissable deal during the Amazon Republic Day Sale 2026. It records stunning 4K HDR footage from the front and 1080p from the rear using the STARVIS 2 sensor, ensuring clear videos day and night.
The 170° wide-angle view, WDR rear camera, GPS tracking, voice control, and 3.18-inch touchscreen add daily convenience. With 5.8GHz Wi-Fi, 24-hour parking mode, and a 128GB card included, expect up to 37% discount on this model.
Specifications
Front Resolution
4K UHD
Rear Resolution
1080p FHD
Field of View
170°
Storage Included
128GB Card
Connectivity
5.8GHz Wi-Fi, GPS
More car dashcam deals to look out for during the Great Republic Day Sale 2026
REDTIGER F17 4K 3-channel dash cam is a value-packed pick spotted early during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026. It records 4K footage from the front, 1080p from the rear, and 1080p inside the cabin, making it ideal for families and ride-share drivers. With IR night vision, WDR, built-in GPS, 5G Wi-Fi, loop recording, and parking mode, it offers complete protection.
It has a 3-inch display and comes with a free 64GB card for instant convenience. You can grab this trusted dashcam at up to 43% discount on Amazon Sale.
70mai A510 HDR 3K dual-channel dash cam stands out as a reliable option spotted early during Amazon Sale 2026. It features a Sony STARVIS 2 IMX675 sensor that records sharp 3K HDR footage at the front and clear 1080p video at the rear.
MaiColor Vivid+ with Night Owl Vision improves clarity in low light, while built-in ADAS offers lane departure and forward collision alerts. GPS logging tracks routes and speed, and app support allows easy playback and sharing. Grab it at a 40% discount on Amazon deals.
Yes, many dashcams get discounts ranging from 30% to 50%, along with bank offers and no-cost EMI options.
Dual-channel dashcams are popular as they record both front and rear views and offer better road coverage.
Most branded dashcams on Amazon come with at least a 1-year warranty, while some offer extended coverage.
Some brands offer paid installation, while others provide DIY installation kits with clear instructions.
