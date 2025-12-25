Rising fog, riskier roads: Dash cams every driver should consider this season
Published on: Dec 25, 2025 12:00 pm IST
Foggy mornings and low-visibility drives are becoming routine across highways and city roads. This list looks at dash cams that actually help in these conditions, with better sensors, clearer night footage, and reliable recording when visibility drops.
Product
Rating
Price
|
2025 editionQubo (2025 Edition) Car Dash Camera Pro 2K Resolution QHD Dash Cam from Hero Group | Made in India | USB Input | Wide Angle View | G-Sensor | Wi-Fi | Emergency Recording | Supports Up to 1 TB SD Card View Details
|
₹3,490
|
|
|
Good reviewsREDTIGER F17 4K 3 Channel Dash Cam 5G WiFi Built-in GPS, Free 64GB Card, 2160P+1080P+1080P Front and Rear Inside Loop Recording, Triple Car Camera with 3 Inch Screen, IR Night View, WDR, Parking Mode View Details
|
₹15,998
|
|
|
Works wellQubo Car Dashcam Pro X by Hero Group | 3MP 1296P FHD+ Camera | NightPulse Vision | Wide-Angle FOV | Supercapacitor | Built-in Wi-Fi, Mic | App Control | G-Sensor | Up to 1TB Storage| (Space Grey) View Details
|
₹2,790
|
|
|
Trusted brandQubo Car Dashcam Pro 2.7K | Dual Channel | Hero Group | NightPulse Vision | 5MP QHD+ Front (140°), 2MP FHD Rear | G-Sensor | 2 LCD | Built-in GPS, Wi-Fi, Mic | App | Up to 1TB Storage| Made in India View Details
|
₹7,989
|
|
|
Best sellerQubo Car Dashcam Pro 3K with Sony STARVIS 2 IMX675 Sensor | Dual Channel | Hero Group | NightPulse Vision | 5MP UHD Front (140°), 2MP FHD Rear | 3.2 LCD | Built-in GPS, Wi-Fi, Mic | Up to 1TB Storage View Details
|
₹12,490
|
|
|
70mai A510 HDR 3K Dual Channel Dash Cam, STARVIS 2 IMX675 Sensor, ADAS, Built-in GPS Logger, Route Recorder, MaiColor Vivid+ with Night Owl Vision, App Playback & Share, Optional Parking Monitoring View Details
|
₹13,099
|
|
|
70mai A810 True 4K HDR Dual Dash Cam, Built-in GPS Logger, ADAS, Sony Starvis2 IMX678, 150° Wide, Optional Parking Mode with Motion Detection & Time Lapse, Upto 256GB Supported View Details
|
₹19,998
|
|
|
CP PLUS CarKam Car Dashcam with 1080p Full Hd Resolution | Wide View Angle | Supports G Sensor | Supports Night Vision| Suitable for Large Cars & SUVs | CP-AD-H2B-W View Details
|
₹2,199
|
|
|
Parking mode70mai M310 DashCam, 2K Resolution, Type-C Interface, Voice Control, MaiColor Vivid+ Solution, Night Owl Vision, WiFi & App, Optional Parking Mode, Upto 256GB Supported View Details
|
₹3,999
|
|
|
Blaupunkt Dashcam-DC 4050 WiFi Dual Camera 2K +1080P,Dual Port Charger,Dashboard Mount,G Sensor,256GB SD Card Capability,Mobile APP,140° Wide Angle View,Built-in Mic and Speaker,Time & Date Stamp View Details
|
₹5,784
|
|
