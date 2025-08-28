Search
Thu, Aug 28, 2025
Top 10 dash cams at up to 73% off from Goboult, Qubo, 70mai, and more with limited time offers on best-selling models

ByKanika Budhiraja
Published on: Aug 28, 2025 01:04 pm IST

Dash cams see big price cuts as Goboult, Qubo, 70mai and others roll out exclusive discounts. Smart features, clear footage, and top picks included.

Top Dash Cam Deal

Crossbeats RoadEye 2025 Latest Dash Cam for Car, 3MP 1080P 170° Wide Angle Front Dashcam for car, 3 LCD Screen & ADAS, Night Vision Dashboard Car Camera, G-Sensor, Loop & Emergency Recording View Details checkDetails

₹3,999

Wide Angle Car Camera

GOBOULT Cruisecam X1 Dash Camera for Car | 1080p HD Recording | 170° Ultra-Wide Angle | 360° Rotation | App Control | Heat Resistant Supercapacitor Dashcam | Night Vision | G-Sensor | Easy DIY DashCam View Details checkDetails

₹1,999

2K Dash Camera

NEXDIGITRON ACE 2 Dash Camera, Native 2K 1440P, 0.96 Screen, Voice Control, Super-Capacitor, F1.8 6G Lens, Optional Parking Mode, Upto 256GB Supported View Details checkDetails

₹3,999

G Sensor Dash Cam

Blaupunkt DC 606 WiFi Dashcam for Car – Full HD 1080p, Wide-Angle, G-Sensor, Loop Recording, Parking Monitor, App Support – SD Card Not Included View Details checkDetails

₹2,706

4K Triple Dash Camera

REDTIGER A6 3 Channel Dash Cam, 4K Front + 1080P Dual Cam, 2.5K Front + 1080P Rear and Interior Triple Cam, 5G WiFi, GPS, 3 Touch Screen, Voice Control, Adjustable Cabin Camera, 64GB Card Included View Details checkDetails

₹12,988

Qubo Car Dashcam Pro X by Hero Group View Details checkDetails

Night Vision Cam

CP PLUS CarKam Car Dashcam with 1080p Full Hd Resolution | Wide View Angle | Supports G Sensor | Supports Night Vision| Suitable for Large Cars & SUVs | CP-AD-H2B-W View Details checkDetails

₹2,199

ADAS Safety Alerts

70mai A510 HDR 3K Dual Channel Dash Cam, STARVIS 2 IMX675 Sensor, ADAS, Built-in GPS Logger, Route Recorder, MaiColor Vivid+ with Night Owl Vision, App Playback & Share, Optional Parking Monitoring View Details checkDetails

₹13,999

WOLFBOX G850 PRO 4K Rear View Mirror Dash Cam for Car Front and Rear with GPS, ADAS, BSD, 12 Touchscreen, 5.8GHz WiFi, Voice Control, G-Sensor, Loop Recording, 64GB Card Included View Details checkDetails

₹17,376

Qubo Car Dashcam Pro 3K with Sony STARVIS 2 IMX675 Sensor | Dual Channel | Hero Group | NightPulse Vision | 5MP UHD Front (140°), 2MP FHD Rear | 3.2 LCD | Built-in GPS, Wi-Fi, Mic | Up to 1TB Storage View Details checkDetails

₹12,990

You don’t need stats to know how risky Indian roads have become. Just a short ride through your city is enough. Every day, we see accidents, near misses, and people getting into arguments over who is at fault. The reality is harsh. Anyone can get caught in a bad situation even if they are careful. That is where dash cams make a real difference. They quietly record everything, so if something goes wrong, you are not left with just words. You have proof.

Capture every mile with the top 10 dash cams trusted by drivers across India.
Capture every mile with the top 10 dash cams trusted by drivers across India.

Right now, Amazon has big deals on dash cams from 70mai, Goboult, Qubo, and more, with prices slashed by up to 73%. It is a good time to get one. So, grab one from these deals and secure your life.

Top 10 dash cam deals:

Stay covered on the road with the Crossbeats Road Eye 2025, now available at up to 73% off. This dash cam offers clear 3MP 1080P recording with a 170 degree wide angle lens, giving you solid visibility across lanes. Its 3 inch LCD makes it easy to review footage on the go.

Equipped with night vision, G-sensor, and ADAS support, it records even in low light or during sudden movements. A smart pick for anyone wanting a reliable dash cam at a great price.

Specifications

Resolution
3MP 1080P
Lens
170° wide angle
Screen
3-inch LCD
Sensor
G-sensor for impact detection
Special Features
3 inch LCD screen, ALDATM (Accidental Lane Departure Alerts), G-Sensor, HD 1296P Recording, Parking Monitor
Crossbeats RoadEye 2025 Latest Dash Cam for Car, 3MP 1080P 170° Wide Angle Front Dashcam for car, 3 LCD Screen & ADAS, Night Vision Dashboard Car Camera, G-Sensor, Loop & Emergency Recording

The Goboult Cruisecam X1 is now on a solid 67% discount, making it a smart buy for drivers who want clarity and control. With 1080p HD recording, 170 degree wide angle view, and 360 degree rotation, it captures the full picture without blind spots.

Built with a heat resistant supercapacitor, this dash cam is made for Indian weather. App control, night vision, and a G-sensor round out its everyday usefulness.

Specifications

Resolution
1080p HD
View
170° ultra-wide, 360° rotation
Build
Heat-resistant supercapacitor
Control
Mobile app support
Special Features
1080p HD Recording, 360 Degree, 360 Rotation, App Control, Built-In Supercapacitor
GOBOULT Cruisecam X1 Dash Camera for Car | 1080p HD Recording | 170° Ultra-Wide Angle | 360° Rotation | App Control | Heat Resistant Supercapacitor Dashcam | Night Vision | G-Sensor | Easy DIY DashCam

Now at 56% off, the Nexdigitron Ace 2 delivers crisp native 2K 1440P footage with a compact 0.96 inch screen and voice control. Its F1.8 6G lens captures sharp visuals, even in low light, making every drive safer and more transparent.

Built with a durable supercapacitor and support for up to 256GB storage, it also includes optional parking mode for added protection.

Specifications

Resolution
2K 1440P
Screen
0.96 inch
Control
Voice enabled
Mode
Optional parking mode
Special Features
App Control, Built-In Microphone, Built-In Supercapacitor, Built-In WiFi, Voice Control
Video Capture Resolution
1440p
NEXDIGITRON ACE 2 Dash Camera, Native 2K 1440P, 0.96 Screen, Voice Control, Super-Capacitor, F1.8 6G Lens, Optional Parking Mode, Upto 256GB Supported

Recording your drive in sharp 1080p, the Blaupunkt DC 606 captures wide angle footage with clear detail. With 55% off right now, it’s a solid choice for drivers who want coverage without complexity.

It supports loop recording, has a built-in G sensor, and offers parking monitor support. Connect it easily through the app, insert your SD card, and it’s good to go.

Specifications

Resolution
Full HD 1080p
Lens
Wide-angle view
Recording
Loop recording
Sensor
Built-in G-sensor
Mode
Parking monitor
Blaupunkt DC 606 WiFi Dashcam for Car – Full HD 1080p, Wide-Angle, G-Sensor, Loop Recording, Parking Monitor, App Support – SD Card Not Included

Get full coverage from every angle with the Redtiger A6, now at 50% off. It features a powerful 4K front camera with 1080P rear and interior cams, giving you triple protection on the road.

The 3 inch touch screen and voice control make it easy to operate on the go. With built-in GPS, 5G WiFi, and a 64GB card included, this dash cam is ready out of the box.

Specifications

Front Cam
4K / 2.5K
Rear & Cabin
1080P each
Display
3-inch touch screen
Control
Voice enabled
Connectivity
5G Wi-Fi, GPS
Special Features
3 Channel Front and Rear Inside, Night Vision, 4 IR Lights, Parking Monitor, G-Sensor, Loop Recording, Internal Memory, Built-In Display
REDTIGER A6 3 Channel Dash Cam, 4K Front + 1080P Dual Cam, 2.5K Front + 1080P Rear and Interior Triple Cam, 5G WiFi, GPS, 3 Touch Screen, Voice Control, Adjustable Cabin Camera, 64GB Card Included

Backed by the Hero Group, the Qubo Car Dashcam Pro X is now available at 50% off. It records in crisp 1296P with a 3MP FHD+ camera and Night Pulse Vision for clearer night footage.

The wide angle FOV covers more of the road in every frame. With built-in Wi-Fi, app control, G sensor, and support for up to 1TB storage, this dash cam is made for serious road coverage.

Specifications

Camera
3MP 1296P FHD+
Night Mode
NightPulse Vision
View
Wide angle field
Control
Wi-Fi and app
Audio
Built-in mic
Sensor
G-sensor
Qubo Car Dashcam Pro X by Hero Group

The CP PLUS CarKam is now available at 61% off, offering full HD 1080p recording and a wide viewing angle ideal for larger cars and SUVs. It captures clear, reliable footage to help you stay safe and alert on every drive.

With built-in night vision and G-sensor support, it’s equipped to handle unexpected moments, even in low light or sudden movement conditions.

Specifications

Resolution
1080p Full HD
View
Wide angle lens
Special Features
App Control, Automatic Incident Detection, Built-In Microphone, G-Sensor, Night Vision
Fit
Large cars and SUVs
CP PLUS CarKam Car Dashcam with 1080p Full Hd Resolution | Wide View Angle | Supports G Sensor | Supports Night Vision| Suitable for Large Cars & SUVs | CP-AD-H2B-W

Drive with more control using the 70mai A510, now at 36% off. It records in crisp 3K HDR and uses the STARVIS 2 IMX675 sensor to pick up detail even in low light. Dual channel support means both the front and rear are always covered.

It includes built in GPS, route recording, ADAS alerts, and Night Owl Vision. Everything is accessible through the app with easy playback and optional parking mode.

Specifications

Resolution
3K HDR
Sensor
STARVIS 2 IMX675
Channels
Dual cam setup
Vision
Night Owl + MaiColor
Alerts
ADAS support
Navigation
GPS logger
70mai A510 HDR 3K Dual Channel Dash Cam, STARVIS 2 IMX675 Sensor, ADAS, Built-in GPS Logger, Route Recorder, MaiColor Vivid+ with Night Owl Vision, App Playback & Share, Optional Parking Monitoring

Experience full visibility with the WOLFBOX G850 Pro, now at 47% off. This 4K mirror dash cam offers front and rear coverage on a crisp 12 inch touchscreen.

Built-in GPS and BSD enhance road awareness, while ADAS and voice control keep your hands on the wheel. It comes with 5.8GHz Wi-Fi, loop recording, a G-sensor, and a 64GB card included; ready to install and drive.

Specifications

Display
12 inch touchscreen
Resolution
4K front, rear camera
Wi-Fi
5.8GHz built-in
Safety
ADAS, BSD, GPS
Control
Voice enabled
Recording
Loop, G-sensor
WOLFBOX G850 PRO 4K Rear View Mirror Dash Cam for Car Front and Rear with GPS, ADAS, BSD, 12 Touchscreen, 5.8GHz WiFi, Voice Control, G-Sensor, Loop Recording, 64GB Card Included

Qubo’s Pro 3K dash cam comes with a 5MP UHD front and 2MP FHD rear lens, powered by Sony STARVIS 2 for clear, low light recording. It includes a 3.2 inch screen, built-in GPS, Wi-Fi, and wide 140 degree coverage.

With this dash cam, you're not just recording routes. You're covered if someone cuts you off, hits and runs, or anything unpredictable unfolds. At 41% off, it's a small step toward staying safer every day.

Specifications

Front Camera
5MP UHD, 140 degree view
Rear Camera
2MP FHD
Sensor
Sony STARVIS 2 IMX675
Display
3.2 inch LCD
Night View
NightPulse Vision
Special Features
App Control, Automatic Incident Detection, Built-In Display, Built-In GPS, Built-In Microphone, Built-In Supercapacitor, Built-In Wi-Fi
Qubo Car Dashcam Pro 3K with Sony STARVIS 2 IMX675 Sensor | Dual Channel | Hero Group | NightPulse Vision | 5MP UHD Front (140°), 2MP FHD Rear | 3.2 LCD | Built-in GPS, Wi-Fi, Mic | Up to 1TB Storage

  • What is a dash cam?

    A dash cam is a small camera mounted in your car to record video while driving.

  • Why should I buy a dash cam?

    It provides video evidence during accidents, disputes, or unexpected road incidents.

  • Which features matter most in a dash cam?

    Look for resolution (1080p or higher), night vision, wide-angle lens, GPS, G-sensor, and loop recording.

  • How much storage do I need?

    A 64GB card works for daily use, while some models support up to 1TB.

  • Do dash cams keep recording when the car is off?

    Only if they have parking mode with hardwire support or battery backup.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

