Top 10 dash cams at up to 73% off from Goboult, Qubo, 70mai, and more with limited time offers on best-selling models

You don’t need stats to know how risky Indian roads have become. Just a short ride through your city is enough. Every day, we see accidents, near misses, and people getting into arguments over who is at fault. The reality is harsh. Anyone can get caught in a bad situation even if they are careful. That is where dash cams make a real difference. They quietly record everything, so if something goes wrong, you are not left with just words. You have proof. Capture every mile with the top 10 dash cams trusted by drivers across India.

Right now, Amazon has big deals on dash cams from 70mai, Goboult, Qubo, and more, with prices slashed by up to 73%. It is a good time to get one. So, grab one from these deals and secure your life.

Top 10 dash cam deals:

Stay covered on the road with the Crossbeats Road Eye 2025, now available at up to 73% off. This dash cam offers clear 3MP 1080P recording with a 170 degree wide angle lens, giving you solid visibility across lanes. Its 3 inch LCD makes it easy to review footage on the go.

Equipped with night vision, G-sensor, and ADAS support, it records even in low light or during sudden movements. A smart pick for anyone wanting a reliable dash cam at a great price.

Specifications Resolution 3MP 1080P Lens 170° wide angle Screen 3-inch LCD Sensor G-sensor for impact detection Special Features 3 inch LCD screen, ALDATM (Accidental Lane Departure Alerts), G-Sensor, HD 1296P Recording, Parking Monitor Click Here to Buy Crossbeats RoadEye 2025 Latest Dash Cam for Car, 3MP 1080P 170° Wide Angle Front Dashcam for car, 3 LCD Screen & ADAS, Night Vision Dashboard Car Camera, G-Sensor, Loop & Emergency Recording

The Goboult Cruisecam X1 is now on a solid 67% discount, making it a smart buy for drivers who want clarity and control. With 1080p HD recording, 170 degree wide angle view, and 360 degree rotation, it captures the full picture without blind spots.

Built with a heat resistant supercapacitor, this dash cam is made for Indian weather. App control, night vision, and a G-sensor round out its everyday usefulness.

Specifications Resolution 1080p HD View 170° ultra-wide, 360° rotation Build Heat-resistant supercapacitor Control Mobile app support Special Features 1080p HD Recording, 360 Degree, 360 Rotation, App Control, Built-In Supercapacitor Click Here to Buy GOBOULT Cruisecam X1 Dash Camera for Car | 1080p HD Recording | 170° Ultra-Wide Angle | 360° Rotation | App Control | Heat Resistant Supercapacitor Dashcam | Night Vision | G-Sensor | Easy DIY DashCam

Now at 56% off, the Nexdigitron Ace 2 delivers crisp native 2K 1440P footage with a compact 0.96 inch screen and voice control. Its F1.8 6G lens captures sharp visuals, even in low light, making every drive safer and more transparent.

Built with a durable supercapacitor and support for up to 256GB storage, it also includes optional parking mode for added protection.

Specifications Resolution 2K 1440P Screen 0.96 inch Control Voice enabled Mode Optional parking mode Special Features App Control, Built-In Microphone, Built-In Supercapacitor, Built-In WiFi, Voice Control Video Capture Resolution 1440p Click Here to Buy NEXDIGITRON ACE 2 Dash Camera, Native 2K 1440P, 0.96 Screen, Voice Control, Super-Capacitor, F1.8 6G Lens, Optional Parking Mode, Upto 256GB Supported

Recording your drive in sharp 1080p, the Blaupunkt DC 606 captures wide angle footage with clear detail. With 55% off right now, it’s a solid choice for drivers who want coverage without complexity.

It supports loop recording, has a built-in G sensor, and offers parking monitor support. Connect it easily through the app, insert your SD card, and it’s good to go.

Specifications Resolution Full HD 1080p Lens Wide-angle view Recording Loop recording Sensor Built-in G-sensor Mode Parking monitor Click Here to Buy Blaupunkt DC 606 WiFi Dashcam for Car – Full HD 1080p, Wide-Angle, G-Sensor, Loop Recording, Parking Monitor, App Support – SD Card Not Included

Get full coverage from every angle with the Redtiger A6, now at 50% off. It features a powerful 4K front camera with 1080P rear and interior cams, giving you triple protection on the road.

The 3 inch touch screen and voice control make it easy to operate on the go. With built-in GPS, 5G WiFi, and a 64GB card included, this dash cam is ready out of the box.

Specifications Front Cam 4K / 2.5K Rear & Cabin 1080P each Display 3-inch touch screen Control Voice enabled Connectivity 5G Wi-Fi, GPS Special Features 3 Channel Front and Rear Inside, Night Vision, 4 IR Lights, Parking Monitor, G-Sensor, Loop Recording, Internal Memory, Built-In Display Click Here to Buy REDTIGER A6 3 Channel Dash Cam, 4K Front + 1080P Dual Cam, 2.5K Front + 1080P Rear and Interior Triple Cam, 5G WiFi, GPS, 3 Touch Screen, Voice Control, Adjustable Cabin Camera, 64GB Card Included

Backed by the Hero Group, the Qubo Car Dashcam Pro X is now available at 50% off. It records in crisp 1296P with a 3MP FHD+ camera and Night Pulse Vision for clearer night footage.

The wide angle FOV covers more of the road in every frame. With built-in Wi-Fi, app control, G sensor, and support for up to 1TB storage, this dash cam is made for serious road coverage.

Specifications Camera 3MP 1296P FHD+ Night Mode NightPulse Vision View Wide angle field Control Wi-Fi and app Audio Built-in mic Sensor G-sensor Click Here to Buy Qubo Car Dashcam Pro X by Hero Group

The CP PLUS CarKam is now available at 61% off, offering full HD 1080p recording and a wide viewing angle ideal for larger cars and SUVs. It captures clear, reliable footage to help you stay safe and alert on every drive.

With built-in night vision and G-sensor support, it’s equipped to handle unexpected moments, even in low light or sudden movement conditions.

Specifications Resolution 1080p Full HD View Wide angle lens Special Features App Control, Automatic Incident Detection, Built-In Microphone, G-Sensor, Night Vision Fit Large cars and SUVs Click Here to Buy CP PLUS CarKam Car Dashcam with 1080p Full Hd Resolution | Wide View Angle | Supports G Sensor | Supports Night Vision| Suitable for Large Cars & SUVs | CP-AD-H2B-W

Drive with more control using the 70mai A510, now at 36% off. It records in crisp 3K HDR and uses the STARVIS 2 IMX675 sensor to pick up detail even in low light. Dual channel support means both the front and rear are always covered.

It includes built in GPS, route recording, ADAS alerts, and Night Owl Vision. Everything is accessible through the app with easy playback and optional parking mode.

Specifications Resolution 3K HDR Sensor STARVIS 2 IMX675 Channels Dual cam setup Vision Night Owl + MaiColor Alerts ADAS support Navigation GPS logger Click Here to Buy 70mai A510 HDR 3K Dual Channel Dash Cam, STARVIS 2 IMX675 Sensor, ADAS, Built-in GPS Logger, Route Recorder, MaiColor Vivid+ with Night Owl Vision, App Playback & Share, Optional Parking Monitoring

Experience full visibility with the WOLFBOX G850 Pro, now at 47% off. This 4K mirror dash cam offers front and rear coverage on a crisp 12 inch touchscreen.

Built-in GPS and BSD enhance road awareness, while ADAS and voice control keep your hands on the wheel. It comes with 5.8GHz Wi-Fi, loop recording, a G-sensor, and a 64GB card included; ready to install and drive.

Specifications Display 12 inch touchscreen Resolution 4K front, rear camera Wi-Fi 5.8GHz built-in Safety ADAS, BSD, GPS Control Voice enabled Recording Loop, G-sensor Click Here to Buy WOLFBOX G850 PRO 4K Rear View Mirror Dash Cam for Car Front and Rear with GPS, ADAS, BSD, 12 Touchscreen, 5.8GHz WiFi, Voice Control, G-Sensor, Loop Recording, 64GB Card Included

Qubo’s Pro 3K dash cam comes with a 5MP UHD front and 2MP FHD rear lens, powered by Sony STARVIS 2 for clear, low light recording. It includes a 3.2 inch screen, built-in GPS, Wi-Fi, and wide 140 degree coverage.

With this dash cam, you're not just recording routes. You're covered if someone cuts you off, hits and runs, or anything unpredictable unfolds. At 41% off, it's a small step toward staying safer every day.

Specifications Front Camera 5MP UHD, 140 degree view Rear Camera 2MP FHD Sensor Sony STARVIS 2 IMX675 Display 3.2 inch LCD Night View NightPulse Vision Special Features App Control, Automatic Incident Detection, Built-In Display, Built-In GPS, Built-In Microphone, Built-In Supercapacitor, Built-In Wi-Fi Click Here to Buy Qubo Car Dashcam Pro 3K with Sony STARVIS 2 IMX675 Sensor | Dual Channel | Hero Group | NightPulse Vision | 5MP UHD Front (140°), 2MP FHD Rear | 3.2 LCD | Built-in GPS, Wi-Fi, Mic | Up to 1TB Storage

FAQs on top 10 dash cam deals on Amazon What is a dash cam? A dash cam is a small camera mounted in your car to record video while driving.

Why should I buy a dash cam? It provides video evidence during accidents, disputes, or unexpected road incidents.

Which features matter most in a dash cam? Look for resolution (1080p or higher), night vision, wide-angle lens, GPS, G-sensor, and loop recording.

How much storage do I need? A 64GB card works for daily use, while some models support up to 1TB.

Do dash cams keep recording when the car is off? Only if they have parking mode with hardwire support or battery backup.

