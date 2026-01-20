Edit Profile
      8PM Deals Honeywell air purifiers are up to 50% off in Amazon Great Republic Day Sale and these are the deals we’d pick

      Bumper discounts on Honeywell air purifiers with up to 50% off in Amazon Sale 2026, plus extra savings with bank offers, make this a deal worth grabbing now.

      Published on: Jan 20, 2026 7:00 PM IST
      By Kanika Budhiraja
      FAQs

      Honeywell Air Purifier for Home & Office, 3-in-1, Pre, H13 HEPA, Activated Carbon, Removes 99.99% Pollutants, Allergens, Pet Danger, Smoke, Dust & Pollens - Air touch V1View Details...

      ₹4,990

      ...
      CHECK DETAILS

      4 Stage Filtration

      Honeywell New Launch Air Purifier for Home, 4-stage filtration, Covers 589 sq.ft,H13 HEPA Filter, WiFi App&Voice Control, Filter Life Upto 9000 Hrs, Removes 99.99%PM2.5, AQI LED Display - Air Touch V5View Details...

      ₹12,800

      ...
      CHECK DETAILS

      CarCabinAir Cleaner Deal

      Honeywell Move Pure3 Car Air Purifier, Hepa filter & Formaldehyde which removes 99.9% dust & smoke, CADR upto24 m³/h with 3xUSB ports, 2 Years Manufacturer WarrantyView Details...

      ₹5,179

      ...
      CHECK DETAILS

      H13HEPA Defence Purifier

      Honeywell Air Purifier for Home, 4 Stage Filtration, Covers 388 sq.ft, High Efficiency Pre-Filter, H13 HEPA, Activated Carbon, Removes 99.99% Pollutants & Micro Allergens - Air touch V2View Details...

      ₹8,399

      ...
      CHECK DETAILS

      5 Stage Filter System

      Honeywell Air Touch V3 Air Purifier for Home | 5-Stage Filter System with Pre, H11 & H13 HEPA Filters, Activated Carbon | Covers 465 sq.ft | Removes 99.99% Pollutants & AllergensView Details...

      ₹10,500

      ...
      CHECK DETAILS
      Bumper discounts on Honeywell air purifiers with up to 50% off, plus bank offers, make this deal hard to ignore.
      If you want a purifier that feels current, Air Touch V5 nails the basics and adds the modern bits. The 4 stage filtration and H13 HEPA target PM2.5, while the AQI LED display tells you when the room needs help. Wi-Fi apps and voice control make daily use simpler, and the filter life claim (up to 9000 hours) reduces frequent swaps. With bumper discounts on this Honeywell air purifier at 42% off in Amazon Republic Day Sale 2026, this is a strong buy. Add it to your Amazon Sale 2026 shortlist.

      Specifications

      Coverage
      Up to 589 sq.ft
      Filtration
      4 stage with H13 HEPA
      Controls
      Wi-Fi app and voice
      Display
      AQI LED indicator
      Claims
      Removes 99.99% PM2.5
      Filter Life
      Up to 9000 hours
      Contaminant Filtration Capability
      PM2.5, bacteria, mold, pollen, pollutants, toxic gases

      If your car cabin always smells like traffic, dust, or that odd “AC” air, Honeywell Move Pure3 is worth a look. The HEPA filter plus formaldehyde layer helps cut smoke and fine dust, and the CADR up to 24 m³/h suits daily commutes well. The real bonus is the 3 USB ports, so you’re not stuck choosing between charging and cleaner air. With bumper discounts on this Honeywell air purifier at 48% off in Amazon Republic Day Sale 2026, it’s a smart add-on. Spot it again in Amazon Sale 2026 deals.

      Specifications

      Type
      Car air purifier
      Filter
      HEPA + formaldehyde layer
      CADR
      Up to 24 m³/h
      Removes
      Up to 99.9% dust and smoke
      Noise Level
      45 Decibels
      Controller Type
      ‎Touch Control
      Special Features
      ‎Advanced 2-stage filtration with Formaldehyde Removal and 3xUSB charging ports

      Some rooms don’t need a massive purifier, they need a dependable one that runs quietly in the background. Honeywell Air Touch V2 fits that role well with 4 stage filtration, a high efficiency pre filter, H13 HEPA and activated carbon to deal with dust, micro allergens and everyday pollution. Coverage goes up to 388 sq.ft, so it suits bedrooms and living spaces nicely. With bumper discounts on this Honeywell air purifier at 32% off in Amazon Republic Day Sale 2026, it’s a clean buy. Watch it under Amazon Sale 2026 offers too.

      Specifications

      Coverage
      Up to 388 sq.ft
      Filtration
      4 stage system
      Pre Filter
      High efficiency
      HEPA
      H13 grade
      Carbon
      Activated carbon
      Claims
      Removes 99.99% pollutants and micro allergens
      Special Feature
      ‎Air Purification Filter

      If you’re done guessing whether the air is “fine”, Honeywell Air Touch V3 gives you a stronger safety net with its 5 stage filter stack. You get pre-filter support, plus both H11 and H13 HEPA layers and activated carbon, which helps with dust, allergens, and that stale indoor smell. It covers up to 465 sq.ft, so it works for mid sized rooms without feeling underpowered. With bumper discounts on this Honeywell air purifier at 31% off in Amazon Republic Day Sale 2026, it’s worth picking now. Check Amazon Sale 2026 pricing too.

      Specifications

      Coverage
      Up to 465 sq.ft
      Filtration
      5 stage system
      HEPA
      H11 + H13 layers
      Carbon
      Activated carbon
      Claims
      Removes 99.99% pollutants and allergens
      Special Feature
      ‎Advanced 5-stage Filtration System

      Big rooms make most purifiers feel like they’re just running for show, and that’s where Honeywell Air Touch P1 makes sense. With 4 stage filtration, a high efficiency pre filter, H13 HEPA and activated carbon, it targets micro allergens and everyday pollution while covering up to 693 sq.ft. It’s a good fit for living rooms, open layouts, or homes where dust settles fast. With bumper discounts on this Honeywell air purifier at 24% off in Amazon Republic Day Sale 2026, the timing is right. Keep it on your Amazon Sale 2026 watchlist too.

      Specifications

      Coverage
      Up to 693 sq.ft
      Filtration
      4 stage system
      Pre Filter
      High efficiency
      HEPA
      H13 grade
      Carbon
      Activated carbon
      Claims
      Removes 99.99% pollutants and micro allergens

      If your home is large and you want numbers, not guesswork, Honeywell Air Touch U1 keeps things visible with a PM2.5 level display. It covers up to 1085 sq.ft and runs a 4 stage setup with H13 HEPA plus activated carbon to handle micro allergens and daily pollution. WiFi and Alexa support also mean you can control it without getting up, which feels genuinely useful. With bumper discounts on this Honeywell air purifier at 5% off in Amazon Republic Day Sale 2026, it’s a steady deal for bigger spaces. Track it again under Amazon Sale 2026 offers.

      Specifications

      Coverage
      Up to 1085 sq.ft
      Display
      PM2.5 level indicator
      Control
      Wi-Fi and Alexa
      Filtration
      4 stage system
      HEPA
      H13 grade
      Carbon
      Activated carbon
      Special Features
      ‎Advanced 4-stage filtration process, Real-time PM2.5 level indicator, Wi-Fi and Alexa enabled, Sleep mode with automatic shut-off timer

      Few more air purifiers other than Honeywell air purifiers:

      FAQs on Honeywell air purifiers
      Pick a model with 300 to 400 sq.ft coverage like Air Touch V2 for daily dust and allergens.
      Most listings allow bank offers and EMI benefits, so the final price can drop further.
      It’s a high-grade filter that captures fine particles like PM2.5 and allergens.
      Yes, it helps reduce odours, smoke traces, and some chemical smells indoors.
      Match room size with purifier coverage and avoid overspending on oversized models.
      Air Touch P1 or U1 works better for large spaces because of higher coverage.

      Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

