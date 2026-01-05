Search
With air quality worsening again, we take a hard look at today’s air purifiers

ByBharat Sharma
Published on: Jan 05, 2026 04:16 pm IST

With air quality levels slipping back into unhealthy territory across several Indian cities, air purifiers are once again part of everyday conversations. This piece looks at how to approach buying one.

Unique design

Coway Airmega AIM (AP-0623B) Air Purifier For Home, Cleans Upto 355 Sq.Ft, Longest Filter Life 8500Hrs (Approx. 1.5-2 Yrs), Kills Virus & PM 0.01 With 99.999% Efficiency, 7Yrs Motor Warranty, White View Details checkDetails

₹13,499

For small spaces

Honeywell Air Purifier for Home & Office, 3-in-1, Pre, H13 HEPA, Activated Carbon, Removes 99.99% Pollutants, Allergens, Pet Danger, Smoke, Dust & Pollens - Air touch V1 View Details checkDetails

₹4,999

HT Tech Verified

Honeywell New Launch Air Purifier for Home, 4-stage filtration, Covers 589 sq.ft,H13 HEPA Filter, WiFi App&Voice Control, Filter Life Upto 9000 Hrs, Removes 99.99%PM2.5, AQI LED Display - Air Touch V5 View Details checkDetails

₹10,190

Impressive design

Shark HP300 Air Purifier |1400 sq.ft Coverage | 5 Year NeverChange True HEPA 14 Filter | Captures 99.98% Dust, Smoke & Allergens | 4-Layer Filtration | Odor Neutralizer | PM1.0/PM2.5/PM10 Display View Details checkDetails

₹29,490

Well rated

Winix Premium 4 Stage Air Purifier,Kills Virus&Bacteria - Only Guaranteed Tripple Certified Uk Allergy,Ecarf (Cadr 390M3)&Aham (360Sqft) Upto 1065 Sqft,2 Year Warranty,Korean Brand (5300-2),Gray View Details checkDetails

₹13,898

WINIX T800 Large Room Air Purifier | 1968 Sq Ft Coverage | True HEPA Carbon Filter | Captures Allergens | Wi-Fi Control, Auto & Sleep Mode | Ideal for Pet Owners, Smokers & Dusty Homes View Details checkDetails

₹18,999

For cars

Qubo Car Air Purifier Pro from Hero Group | 3-Layer Filtration | Negative Ion Technology | Pre-filter, HEPA13 & Activated Carbon Filter | Removes PM 2.5 & PM 10 | Black View Details checkDetails

₹3,290

Premium choice

Sharp Air Purifier For Home Fx-S120M-H|Wi-Fi Connectivity,Remote Operation Capability,Pm 2.5 Display|Real Time Indicator For Air Quality,Temperature,Humidity. (930 sq ft) View Details checkDetails

₹47,490

Coway Professional Air Purifier for Home, Longest Filter Life 8500 Hrs, Green True HEPA Filter, Traps 99.99% Virus & PM 0.1 Particles, Warranty 7 Years (AirMega Storm (AP-1220B)) View Details checkDetails

₹27,999

ROSEKM Air Purifiers for Home Bedroom, Air Cleaner with 3-In-1 HEPA Filter for Dust Smoke Pet Dander Odor with Sleep Mode, Aromatherapy, Timer, Portable (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹4,299

Air pollution has stopped feeling like an event. It’s just there. In the morning news, on weather apps, and in the way your house feels by evening. That’s changed how people look at air purifiers. They’re no longer emergency purchases pulled out during a bad week, but appliances expected to run quietly for months at a stretch. Some homes want the reliability of something like the Coway AirMega Storm, others need the sheer coverage of a Shark HP300 for open living spaces. There are people who like the reassurance of watching AQI numbers change on a Honeywell Air Touch V5, and others who simply want allergy relief from a Winix without thinking about it. Even car purifiers from Qubo make sense if traffic is part of your day. This piece looks at how these choices play out in real homes, once pollution becomes part of everyday living.

As outdoor air quality worsens, many households are turning to air purifiers to create cleaner indoor spaces.(AI-generated)
As outdoor air quality worsens, many households are turning to air purifiers to create cleaner indoor spaces.(AI-generated)

When outdoor air turns harsh, the Coway Airmega AIM focuses on making your home feel easier to breathe in. Built for Indian rooms, it quietly pulls polluted air from every direction and returns it noticeably cleaner. Long filter life means fewer replacements and lower upkeep, while strong virus and fine particle removal brings reassurance during bad AQI days without demanding attention or constant adjustment from busy households and daily living.

Specifications

coverage
up to 355 sq ft
filter life
approx 8500 hours
particle filtration
pm 0.01
motor warranty
7 years

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

very low maintenance over time

affiliate-tick

noticeably effective during high aqi days

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

best suited to small and mid sized rooms

affiliate-cross

no app based controls

What are buyers saying on amazon?

Buyers often mention quieter operation than expected and visible improvement in indoor air within days of regular use.

Why choose this product?

It offers dependable air cleaning with low ownership effort, making sense for homes facing recurring pollution rather than short term spikes.

For homes and workspaces where dust, smoke and allergens build up quickly, the Honeywell Air Touch V1 keeps things under control. It is compact, light and easy to live with, making it practical for bedrooms, study rooms and home offices. During high AQI days, it quietly cycles indoor air often enough to make breathing feel less heavy, especially for allergy prone households.

Specifications

Coverage
up to 235 sq ft
Filtration
pre filter, H13 HEPA, activated carbon
Noise level
29 dB
Control type
one touch

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Small footprint that fits tight spaces

affiliate-tick

Quiet enough for sleep and desk use

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Not designed for large living rooms

affiliate-cross

Basic controls only

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Most reviews highlight low noise, visible dust reduction, and reliable everyday performance rather than dramatic or instant results.

Why choose this product?

It makes sense for smaller spaces that need consistent air cleaning during poor AQI periods, without higher upfront or maintenance costs.

Built for larger living spaces, the Honeywell Air Touch V5 takes a more hands on approach to indoor air during high AQI spells. It moves air fast enough to matter, while the real time AQI display keeps you aware of what you are breathing. App and voice control suit connected homes, but the real value shows up over time through long filter life and consistent performance in busy households.

Specifications

Coverage
up to 589 sq ft
Filtration
4 stage with H13 HEPA
Filter life
up to 9000 hours
Controls
app, voice and touch

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Handles large rooms confidently

affiliate-tick

Useful AQI display for daily awareness

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Takes up more floor space

affiliate-cross

App setup can feel unnecessary for some

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Reviews often mention strong air movement and the reassurance of seeing AQI change in real time during polluted days.

Why choose this product?

It suits families needing reliable coverage for bigger rooms, with visibility and control that match recurring urban AQI challenges.

The Shark HP300 is built for homes where pollution does not stay confined to one room. Designed to handle large, open layouts, it keeps air moving steadily across spaces rather than working in short bursts. During prolonged high AQI periods, the long life filter reduces ongoing costs, while the live particle display makes changes in indoor air feel tangible, not abstract. It suits households that want fewer interventions and predictable performance.

Specifications

Coverage
up to 1400 sq ft
Filtration
4 layer with HEPA 14
Filter lifespan
up to 5 years
Air quality display
PM1.0, PM2.5, PM10

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Very low filter replacement effort over time

affiliate-tick

Strong performance across large connected spaces

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Large footprint needs planning

affiliate-cross

Higher upfront cost than room focused purifiers

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers often point to consistent whole home coverage and the relief of not budgeting for frequent filter replacements.

Why choose this product?

It makes sense for larger homes dealing with sustained AQI issues, where long term ownership costs matter as much as clean air.

The Winix 5300-2 takes a more health led approach to indoor air, leaning on certified allergy performance rather than connected features. It works best in homes where dust, pet dander and seasonal allergies are constant irritants. During high AQI days, it keeps air circulating steadily across medium to large rooms, while the plasma wave system helps deal with odours and chemical traces without adding complexity to daily use.

Specifications

Coverage
up to 1065 sq ft
Filtration
4 stage with true HEPA and plasma wave
CADR
390 m³ per hour
Noise level
from 27.8 dB

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Strong allergy focused filtration

affiliate-tick

Quiet sleep mode for night use

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

No remote or app controls

affiliate-cross

Design feels functional rather than decorative

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Many reviews highlight noticeable allergy relief and reliable performance over time, especially in homes with pets or dust sensitivity.

Why choose this product?

It suits buyers who prioritise proven air cleaning and health certifications over smart features, particularly during prolonged AQI stress periods.

The Winix T800 is meant for homes where air needs to travel freely across large, open spaces. It is designed to work in the background, adjusting itself as pollution levels rise and fall through the day. During poor AQI stretches, it keeps air moving evenly rather than aggressively, which makes it well suited to living rooms, open kitchens and homes with pets, smoke or constant dust exposure.

Specifications

Coverage
up to 1968 sq ft
Filtration
true HEPA with carbon layer
Controls
wi fi app, auto and sleep mode
Air quality sensing
real time with indicator

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Strong coverage for large open layouts

affiliate-tick

Smart controls that suit daily routines

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

App features may feel unnecessary for some users

affiliate-cross

Not as compact as room focused purifiers

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Early buyers often mention steady performance in large rooms and appreciate how auto mode adjusts without frequent manual changes.

Why choose this product?

It fits homes that need consistent air cleaning across bigger spaces, with smart control adding convenience rather than complexity during high AQI periods.

City traffic traps more pollution than most people realise, and that is where the Qubo Car Air Purifier Pro fits in. Designed for daily commutes, it works quietly inside the cabin, reducing dust, smoke and PM 2.5 build up during long drives or peak traffic hours. Plug and play operation keeps it simple, while multiple modes let drivers respond to changing AQI without distraction.

Specifications

Filtration
3 layer with HEPA13 and carbon
Pollutants removed
PM 2.5 and PM 10
Operation modes
silent, active, turbo
Power source
USB plug in

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Compact size fits neatly in cup holders

affiliate-tick

Useful for regular city driving

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Limited impact in larger vehicles

affiliate-cross

No battery backup

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers mention reduced dust smell during commutes and appreciate the simple setup, though expectations remain realistic.

Why choose this product?

It offers an affordable way to improve in car air quality for urban drivers dealing with daily AQI exposure.

The Sharp FX-S120M-H is designed for people who want visibility and control, not just filtration. It tracks AQI, temperature and humidity together, which helps explain why a room feels uncomfortable, not only polluted. During extended poor AQI spells, it adjusts its behaviour on its own, while app control lets you check in remotely. It suits larger rooms where air quality changes through the day, not just at peak hours.

Specifications

Coverage
up to 930 sq ft
Filtration
HEPA, active carbon, plasmacluster ions
Monitoring
PM2.5, temperature, humidity
Controls
wi-fi app and auto mode

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Detailed real time air and room data

affiliate-tick

Effective for large bedrooms and offices

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

High upfront cost

affiliate-cross

Bulky design needs dedicated floor space

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers often mention accurate air quality readings and appreciate seeing temperature and humidity alongside AQI in one place.

Why choose this product?

It is suited to users who want deeper insight into indoor air and are willing to invest in long term, data driven control.

The Coway AirMega Storm is built for homes that deal with pollution as a daily reality, not a seasonal problem. It moves air with purpose, clearing large rooms steadily while staying quiet enough for long hours of use. During high AQI days, the extended filter life reduces running anxiety, and the auto mode quietly adjusts in the background. It suits families who want dependable performance without constant upkeep.

Specifications

Coverage
up to 575 sq ft
Filtration
3 stage with green true HEPA
Filter life
up to 8500 hours
Noise range
22 to 49 dB

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Long filter life keeps ownership costs predictable

affiliate-tick

Quiet operation suits bedrooms and work areas

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Larger body needs dedicated floor space

affiliate-cross

Premium pricing outside discount periods

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Reviews often highlight consistent performance over time and relief from dust and odour during prolonged high AQI periods.

Why choose this product?

It works well for households seeking strong, low maintenance air cleaning that holds up during repeated pollution spikes rather than one off events.

This compact Rosekm purifier is aimed squarely at bedrooms and personal spaces where comfort matters as much as clean air. It runs quietly through the night, softens smells, and takes the edge off dust and pet dander without drawing attention to itself. During poor AQI days, it works best as a close range solution, keeping the air around your bed or desk feeling lighter and easier to breathe.

Specifications

Ideal room size
bedrooms and small living spaces
Filtration
3 in 1 HEPA with carbon
Modes
sleep, timer, adjustable fan speeds
Extra feature
aromatherapy support

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Quiet enough for night use

affiliate-tick

Affordable entry point for personal rooms

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Not meant for large open areas

affiliate-cross

Limited air quality feedback

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the low noise, compact size, and calming night use, especially for bedrooms and allergy sensitive sleepers.

Why choose this product?

It suits users looking for simple, budget friendly air cleaning for sleeping spaces rather than whole home purification.

Do air purifiers actually help during severe AQI spikes, or are they just comfort devices?

During sustained high AQI, a good air purifier moves from comfort to necessity. Models like Coway AirMega Storm and Shark HP300 reduce fine particulate load indoors, which is where most people spend their time. The real benefit is cumulative. Cleaner indoor air lowers irritation, improves sleep, and reduces daily exposure rather than offering instant relief.

How should buyers choose between small room and large room air purifiers?

Coverage matters more than most specs. A compact unit like Honeywell Air Touch V1 works well for bedrooms or desks, but struggles in open layouts. For living rooms or combined spaces, options such as Winix T800 or Shark HP300 circulate air frequently enough to make a measurable difference. Undersizing is the most common buying mistake.

Are smart features like AQI displays and apps actually useful?

They help when used for awareness, not control obsession. Units like Sharp FX-S120M-H and Honeywell Air Touch V5 show how AQI, humidity, and temperature interact. This context explains discomfort beyond pollution alone. Apps are useful for large homes or remote monitoring, but auto mode matters more than constant manual adjustment.

Is long filter life more important than upfront price?

Over time, yes. Products such as Coway AirMega Storm or Shark HP300 cost more initially but reduce replacement anxiety and running costs. Budget models like the Rosekm bedroom purifier are fine for personal spaces, but frequent filter changes can add up. Long filter life brings predictability, which matters during repeated AQI cycles, not just one bad season.

Factors to consider when buying an air purifier

  • Match the purifier’s coverage to your room size, not the box claim, so air is actually refreshed often enough to matter.
  • Look beyond HEPA labels and check how well the purifier handles PM2.5 during high AQI days.
  • Consider filter life and replacement cost, especially if pollution is a year round issue where you live.
  • Noise levels matter for bedrooms and work spaces, since purifiers work best when left on for long hours.
  • Auto modes and sensors help maintain air quality without constant manual adjustment.
  • Think about placement and size, as larger units need floor space and clear airflow.
  • Service support and warranty can make a big difference over years of regular use.

Top 3 features of air purifiers

Product name

Display

Filter

Purification

Coway Airmega AIM (AP-0623B)LED air quality indicatorGreen True HEPA, carbon360° intake, virus and ultra-fine particle removal
Honeywell Air Touch V1No AQI displayH13 HEPA, carbon3-stage filtration for dust, smoke, allergens
Honeywell Air Touch V5LED AQI indicatorH13 HEPA, carbon, antibacterial layerHigh CADR for fast room refresh
Shark HP300PM1.0, PM2.5, PM10 screenHEPA 14 NeverChange, carbonWhole-home style circulation with odour control
Winix 5300-2Indicator lightsTrue HEPA, carbon, PlasmaWaveAllergy-focused purification with chemical breakdown
Winix T800Colour coded AQI indicatorTrue HEPA, carbonAuto-adjusting airflow for large open spaces
Qubo Car Air Purifier ProNo visual AQI displayHEPA13, carbonCabin-focused PM2.5 and PM10 reduction
Sharp FX-S120M-HPM2.5, temperature, humidityHEPA, carbon, plasmacluster ionsDual purification with sensor driven control
Coway AirMega Storm (AP-1220B)4-colour LED AQI lampGreen True HEPA, carbonHigh airflow with long filter life for steady use
Rosekm Air PurifierNo AQI displayHEPA, carbonPersonal space purification with sleep mode

  • Do air purifiers help during high AQI days?

    Yes, they reduce indoor PM2.5 levels, making air safer to breathe when outdoor pollution remains consistently high.

  • How long should an air purifier run daily?

    Ideally, it should run continuously, especially during poor AQI periods, to maintain stable indoor air quality.

  • Do air purifiers remove odours and smoke?

    Models with activated carbon filters help absorb smoke, cooking smells, and everyday indoor odours effectively.

  • Is a higher CADR always better?

    Higher CADR helps in larger rooms, but correct room sizing matters more than chasing maximum numbers.

  • How often do filters need replacement?

    It depends on usage and pollution levels, but most need replacement every 6 to 24 months.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

