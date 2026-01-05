With air quality worsening again, we take a hard look at today’s air purifiers
Published on: Jan 05, 2026 04:16 pm IST
With air quality levels slipping back into unhealthy territory across several Indian cities, air purifiers are once again part of everyday conversations. This piece looks at how to approach buying one.
Unique designCoway Airmega AIM (AP-0623B) Air Purifier For Home, Cleans Upto 355 Sq.Ft, Longest Filter Life 8500Hrs (Approx. 1.5-2 Yrs), Kills Virus & PM 0.01 With 99.999% Efficiency, 7Yrs Motor Warranty, White View Details
₹13,499
For small spacesHoneywell Air Purifier for Home & Office, 3-in-1, Pre, H13 HEPA, Activated Carbon, Removes 99.99% Pollutants, Allergens, Pet Danger, Smoke, Dust & Pollens - Air touch V1 View Details
₹4,999
HT Tech VerifiedHoneywell New Launch Air Purifier for Home, 4-stage filtration, Covers 589 sq.ft,H13 HEPA Filter, WiFi App&Voice Control, Filter Life Upto 9000 Hrs, Removes 99.99%PM2.5, AQI LED Display - Air Touch V5 View Details
₹10,190
Impressive designShark HP300 Air Purifier |1400 sq.ft Coverage | 5 Year NeverChange True HEPA 14 Filter | Captures 99.98% Dust, Smoke & Allergens | 4-Layer Filtration | Odor Neutralizer | PM1.0/PM2.5/PM10 Display View Details
₹29,490
Well ratedWinix Premium 4 Stage Air Purifier,Kills Virus&Bacteria - Only Guaranteed Tripple Certified Uk Allergy,Ecarf (Cadr 390M3)&Aham (360Sqft) Upto 1065 Sqft,2 Year Warranty,Korean Brand (5300-2),Gray View Details
₹13,898
WINIX T800 Large Room Air Purifier | 1968 Sq Ft Coverage | True HEPA Carbon Filter | Captures Allergens | Wi-Fi Control, Auto & Sleep Mode | Ideal for Pet Owners, Smokers & Dusty Homes View Details
₹18,999
For carsQubo Car Air Purifier Pro from Hero Group | 3-Layer Filtration | Negative Ion Technology | Pre-filter, HEPA13 & Activated Carbon Filter | Removes PM 2.5 & PM 10 | Black View Details
₹3,290
Premium choiceSharp Air Purifier For Home Fx-S120M-H|Wi-Fi Connectivity,Remote Operation Capability,Pm 2.5 Display|Real Time Indicator For Air Quality,Temperature,Humidity. (930 sq ft) View Details
₹47,490
Coway Professional Air Purifier for Home, Longest Filter Life 8500 Hrs, Green True HEPA Filter, Traps 99.99% Virus & PM 0.1 Particles, Warranty 7 Years (AirMega Storm (AP-1220B)) View Details
₹27,999
ROSEKM Air Purifiers for Home Bedroom, Air Cleaner with 3-In-1 HEPA Filter for Dust Smoke Pet Dander Odor with Sleep Mode, Aromatherapy, Timer, Portable (Black) View Details
₹4,299
