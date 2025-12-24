Must have air purifiers to tackle Delhi NCR’s rising air pollution when opening windows is no longer an option
Published on: Dec 24, 2025 08:01 am IST
As air quality across Delhi NCR continues to deteriorate, indoor spaces are no longer safe by default. This guide curates must have air purifiers that actually help reduce daily exposure to PM2.5, allergens, smoke, and pollutants at home.
Our Pick
Most reviewed
Great design
Rising brand
For small rooms
Trusted brand
For your cars
Quirky design
Trusted brand
Unique design
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Most reviewedLEVOIT Core Mini Air Purifier For Coverage Area 183 Sq Ft, H13 Truehepa Filter, Remove 99.97% Dust, Smoke, & Pollen, With Fragrance Sponge, (2 Years Warranty), White View Details
|
₹5,989
|
|
|
Great designWinix Premium 4 Stage Air Purifier,Kills Virus&Bacteria - Only Guaranteed Tripple Certified Uk Allergy,Ecarf (Cadr 390M3)&Aham (360Sqft) Upto 1065 Sqft,2 Year Warranty,Korean Brand (5300-2),Gray View Details
|
₹15,990
|
|
|
Rising brandLEVOIT Air Purifier For Home Bedroom,Available For California,Dual H13 Hepa Filter Remove 99.97% Dust Mold Pollen Pet Dander,Desktop Air Cleaner For Smoke,Odor With Aromatherapy,100% Ozone Free,White View Details
|
₹13,542
|
|
|
For small roomsHoneywell Air Purifier for Home & Office, 3-in-1, Pre, H13 HEPA, Activated Carbon, Removes 99.99% Pollutants, Allergens, Pet Danger, Smoke, Dust & Pollens - Air touch V1 View Details
|
|
|
|
Trusted brandHoneywell New Launch Air Purifier for Home, 4-stage filtration, Covers 589 sq.ft,H13 HEPA Filter, WiFi App&Voice Control, Filter Life Upto 9000 Hrs, Removes 99.99%PM2.5, AQI LED Display - Air Touch V5 View Details
|
|
|
|
For your carsReffair AX50 [New Release] Car Air Purifier with Plasma Ionizer & UVC Light H13 True HEPA Filter | 2.5X Powerful Airflow | Slim 6.5cm Base Fits All Cars | Patented Model | Ambient Light (Black) View Details
|
|
|
|
Quirky designShark HP300 Air Purifier |1400 sq.ft Coverage | 5 Year NeverChange True HEPA 14 Filter | Captures 99.98% Dust, Smoke & Allergens | 4-Layer Filtration | Odor Neutralizer | PM1.0/PM2.5/PM10 Display View Details
|
₹29,490
|
|
|
Trusted brandEureka Forbes Air Purifier 150 for bedroom | Covers upto 200 Sq. Ft. | True HEPA H13 Filter & Surround 360° Air Technology | Removes 99.97% Dust & Particulate Matter | 3-Stage Purification View Details
|
|
|
|
DREO Air Purifier for Home, CADR 173m³/h, 3-in-1 True HEPA Filter, Covers up to 70.42m² (750ft²), LED Air Quality (AQI) Display, RGB Ambient Night Light, Memory Function, Ultra-Quiet 25dB Sleep Mode View Details
|
₹10,499
|
|
|
Unique designacerpure Professional Air Purifier for Home by Acer, Fights Pollution, Virus and Bacteria, 3-in-1 HEPA Filter, Activated Carbon Filter, Air Quality Sensor, AC530-20W, white, Standard View Details
|
₹10,299
|
|
