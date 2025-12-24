Search
Wed, Dec 24, 2025
Must have air purifiers to tackle Delhi NCR’s rising air pollution when opening windows is no longer an option

ByBharat Sharma
Published on: Dec 24, 2025 08:01 am IST

As air quality across Delhi NCR continues to deteriorate, indoor spaces are no longer safe by default. This guide curates must have air purifiers that actually help reduce daily exposure to PM2.5, allergens, smoke, and pollutants at home.

Most reviewed

LEVOIT Core Mini Air Purifier For Coverage Area 183 Sq Ft, H13 Truehepa Filter, Remove 99.97% Dust, Smoke, & Pollen, With Fragrance Sponge, (2 Years Warranty), White View Details checkDetails

₹5,989

Great design

Winix Premium 4 Stage Air Purifier,Kills Virus&Bacteria - Only Guaranteed Tripple Certified Uk Allergy,Ecarf (Cadr 390M3)&Aham (360Sqft) Upto 1065 Sqft,2 Year Warranty,Korean Brand (5300-2),Gray View Details checkDetails

₹15,990

Rising brand

LEVOIT Air Purifier For Home Bedroom,Available For California,Dual H13 Hepa Filter Remove 99.97% Dust Mold Pollen Pet Dander,Desktop Air Cleaner For Smoke,Odor With Aromatherapy,100% Ozone Free,White View Details checkDetails

₹13,542

For small rooms

Honeywell Air Purifier for Home & Office, 3-in-1, Pre, H13 HEPA, Activated Carbon, Removes 99.99% Pollutants, Allergens, Pet Danger, Smoke, Dust & Pollens - Air touch V1 View Details checkDetails

Trusted brand

Honeywell New Launch Air Purifier for Home, 4-stage filtration, Covers 589 sq.ft,H13 HEPA Filter, WiFi App&Voice Control, Filter Life Upto 9000 Hrs, Removes 99.99%PM2.5, AQI LED Display - Air Touch V5 View Details checkDetails

For your cars

Reffair AX50 [New Release] Car Air Purifier with Plasma Ionizer & UVC Light H13 True HEPA Filter | 2.5X Powerful Airflow | Slim 6.5cm Base Fits All Cars | Patented Model | Ambient Light (Black) View Details checkDetails

Quirky design

Shark HP300 Air Purifier |1400 sq.ft Coverage | 5 Year NeverChange True HEPA 14 Filter | Captures 99.98% Dust, Smoke & Allergens | 4-Layer Filtration | Odor Neutralizer | PM1.0/PM2.5/PM10 Display View Details checkDetails

₹29,490

Trusted brand

Eureka Forbes Air Purifier 150 for bedroom | Covers upto 200 Sq. Ft. | True HEPA H13 Filter & Surround 360° Air Technology | Removes 99.97% Dust & Particulate Matter | 3-Stage Purification View Details checkDetails

DREO Air Purifier for Home, CADR 173m³/h, 3-in-1 True HEPA Filter, Covers up to 70.42m² (750ft²), LED Air Quality (AQI) Display, RGB Ambient Night Light, Memory Function, Ultra-Quiet 25dB Sleep Mode View Details checkDetails

₹10,499

Unique design

acerpure Professional Air Purifier for Home by Acer, Fights Pollution, Virus and Bacteria, 3-in-1 HEPA Filter, Activated Carbon Filter, Air Quality Sensor, AC530-20W, white, Standard View Details checkDetails

₹10,299

Delhi NCR winters have a way of turning the air into something you can almost taste. That is why air purifiers are no longer background appliances, they are daily essentials. A compact option like LEVOIT Core Mini suits smaller bedrooms where night-time quiet matters more than raw power. Step into a living room and machines such as Winix 5300-2 or Honeywell Air Touch V5 start to make sense, clearing heavy PM2.5 loads while adjusting automatically as conditions change. For larger homes, the long-life filtration of the Shark HP300 appeals to anyone tired of frequent filter replacements. Even cars are no longer ignored, with Reffair’s AX50 tackling pollution during daily commutes. Each of these purifiers solves a different problem, and together they reflect how buying decisions now hinge on room size, maintenance effort, and how brutally polluted your everyday environment really is.

Air purifiers in action inside a Delhi NCR home, working to reduce indoor pollution during peak smog season.(AI generated)
Air purifiers in action inside a Delhi NCR home, working to reduce indoor pollution during peak smog season.(AI generated)

Small homes and bedrooms need quick relief from dust and smoke, not bulky machines. The Levoit Core Mini fits neatly on a desk or bedside and quietly keeps the air comfortable through the night. It suits renters and first time buyers looking for must have air purifiers that run all day without fuss. The fragrance pad adds a personal touch without overpowering the room during winter smog spells too now.

Specifications

filter type
H13 true HEPA
coverage area
up to 183 sq ft
noise level
as low as 25 dB
warranty
2 years

Reasons to buy

Very quiet for night time use

Compact size suits desks and bedside tables

Reasons to avoid

Best for smaller rooms only

No smart app or air quality display

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Most buyers praise its quiet running, compact size, and noticeable relief from dust, calling it reliable for everyday bedroom use.

Why choose this product?

It works well in small spaces, stays unobtrusive, uses little power, and feels easy to live with daily at home.

When pollution creeps indoors, the Winix 5300-2 performs best in larger homes. It quietly handles dust, smoke, and allergens without constant tweaking, adjusting itself as air quality changes through the day. For families dealing with seasonal smog or pets, this is one of those must have air purifiers that feels dependable, especially in living rooms and shared spaces that need steady all-day cleaning.

Specifications

filter type
true HEPA with plasmawave
coverage area
up to 360 sq ft (larger spaces supported)
noise level
around 28 dB on sleep mode
warranty
2 years

Reasons to buy

Strong air cleaning for medium and large rooms

Automatic mode responds well to changing pollution levels

Reasons to avoid

Bulky footprint compared to compact purifiers

No remote control included

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users highlight consistent performance, low noise at night, and real relief from allergies, especially in homes with pets.

Why choose this product?

It offers reliable, low-maintenance purification for bigger rooms, with certifications and auto controls that suit long Indian pollution seasons.

This LEVOIT desktop purifier is built for people who want cleaner air right where they sleep or work. It quietly tackles dust, mould, pollen, pet dander, and lingering odours without drawing attention to itself. The dual H13 HEPA setup makes it a sensible choice for bedrooms and study desks, and for many homes it fits naturally into the list of must have air purifiers for everyday indoor comfort.

Specifications

filter type
dual H13 HEPA
particle filtration
down to 0.3 microns
ozone output
100 percent ozone free
extra feature
aromatherapy sponge

Reasons to buy

Excellent for personal spaces like bedrooms and desks

Very quiet operation, even overnight

Reasons to avoid

Limited coverage for larger rooms

Higher price for a desktop purifier

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Many buyers mention better sleep, fewer allergy flare-ups, and how unobtrusive it feels during daily use.

Why choose this product?

It delivers dependable, close-range air cleaning with minimal noise, ideal if you want cleaner air without a bulky floor unit.

Honeywell Air Touch V1 is built for everyday rooms where air quality quietly affects sleep, focus, and health. It takes care of smoke, dust, pollen, and pet-related irritants without fuss, making it one of those must have air purifiers for smaller homes and offices in polluted cities. Compact, quiet, and easy to live with, it suits people who want reliable air cleaning without complicated controls.

Specifications

filtration system
pre filter + H13 HEPA + activated carbon
particle removal
up to 99.99 percent including PM2.5
room coverage
up to 235 sq ft
noise level
as low as 29 dB

Reasons to buy

Very effective for bedrooms, studies, and small offices

Simple one-touch control that anyone can use

Reasons to avoid

Not suitable for large living rooms

Basic features compared to premium models

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users often highlight noticeable reduction in dust and allergies, along with how quietly it runs through the night.

Why choose this product?

It offers trusted filtration, sensible pricing, and fuss-free daily use, especially for compact spaces dealing with heavy pollution.

Honeywell Air Touch V5 is meant for larger homes where pollution builds up quickly and consistency matters more than gimmicks. It quietly works in the background, cleaning the air every few minutes while keeping you informed through its AQI display and app controls. For families dealing with city pollution, it has its place among must have air purifiers by balancing strong coverage, smart control, and everyday reliability.

Specifications

filtration system
pre filter + nano silver antibacterial + H13 HEPA + activated carbon
particle removal
up to 99.99 percent PM2.5
room coverage
up to 589 sq ft
control options
wifi app, voice control, touch panel

Reasons to buy

Handles large living rooms and open layouts with ease

Smart controls make monitoring air quality effortless

Reasons to avoid

Takes up more floor space than compact models

Higher price than entry-level purifiers

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers often mention strong airflow, visible AQI feedback, and the convenience of app and voice control for daily use.

Why choose this product?

It suits larger homes that need dependable, high-capacity air cleaning with modern controls and long filter life.

Reffair AX50 is built for people who spend long hours in traffic and want cleaner air without cluttering their car. It pulls polluted air through quickly, tackles odours and fine dust, and does it quietly enough to forget it’s even running. The slim base fits neatly into cup holders, while the ambient light adds a subtle touch, making daily drives noticeably easier on your lungs.

Specifications

filtration system
pre filter + H13 HEPA + activated carbon with plasma ionizer and UVC
airflow power
2.5x higher than standard car purifiers
fitment
universal cup holder design, 6.5 cm slim base
filter life
up to 9 months

Reasons to buy

Cleans cabin air quickly even in heavy traffic

Slim design fits most cars without feeling bulky

Reasons to avoid

Filter needs periodic replacement

Ambient lighting may not suit everyone

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users like the strong airflow, low noise levels, and how quickly it removes dust and smells during city commutes.

Why choose this product?

It suits drivers who want fast, effective in-car air cleaning with a compact design and added protection beyond basic filtration.

The Shark HP300 is for homes where air quality cannot be an afterthought. It runs steadily through the day, quietly clearing dust, smoke, and everyday pollutants from larger rooms. The real draw is how little attention it demands over time, with filters that last for years and a clear display that shows what is happening in the air as you cook, clean, or open windows.

Specifications

coverage area
up to 1400 sq.ft in one hour
filtration
HEPA 14 with four-layer system and debris defence
filter lifespan
up to five years without replacement
air quality display
PM1.0, PM2.5 and PM10 real-time tracking

Reasons to buy

Long filter life reduces ongoing maintenance costs

Handles large rooms and open-plan homes with ease

Reasons to avoid

Higher upfront price than compact purifiers

Takes up more floor space due to its size

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the strong airflow, minimal filter maintenance, and clear display that shows pollution changes during daily household activities.

Why choose this product?

It suits large homes looking for long-term air cleaning without the hassle and expense of frequent filter replacements.

The Eureka Forbes Air Purifier 150 is meant for smaller rooms where dust and pollution build up quickly, especially bedrooms. It quietly pulls air from all sides and filters out fine particles that usually settle on beds, curtains, and floors. There’s nothing flashy here, and that’s the point. You switch it on, set the speed, and let it run through the night. It keeps the air noticeably fresher without becoming something you have to think about.

Specifications

coverage area
up to 200 sq. ft.
filtration
pre-filter, activated carbon, true HEPA H13
airflow design
360° surround intake
noise level
under 55 dB

Reasons to buy

Simple controls that don’t need explanation

Works well for bedrooms and study rooms

Reasons to avoid

Not powerful enough for large halls

Lacks air quality indicators

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

People mention better sleep, less visible dust on surfaces, and appreciate that it runs quietly without constant adjustments.

Why choose this product?

If you want a no-fuss purifier for a small room, this does the job steadily without adding complexity to your day.

The Dreo air purifier is for homes where air quality changes through the day and you don’t want to keep fiddling with controls. It quietly scales up when pollution rises and settles back down once the air clears. In bedrooms, it fades into the background at night, while in living rooms it steadily works through dust, smoke, and everyday cooking smells. The air quality display is clear without being distracting, which makes daily use feel reassuring rather than technical.

Specifications

coverage area
up to 750 sq. ft.
filtration system
3-in-1 true HEPA with activated carbon
air delivery rate
CADR 173 m³/h
noise level
as low as 25 dB in sleep mode

Reasons to buy

Adjusts automatically to changing air quality

Very quiet for overnight use

Reasons to avoid

Replacement filters are a recurring cost

Ambient lighting may not suit everyone

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users appreciate how quietly it runs at night and like seeing real-time air quality improve without manual adjustments.

Why choose this product?

It’s a good fit if you want reliable purification across medium to large rooms, with minimal effort and consistent day-to-day performance.

This Acerpure air purifier is built for people who want quick and visible relief from everyday indoor pollution without filling the room with noise. It pulls in stale air, cleans it thoroughly, then pushes it back out using a circulation fan that actually moves air across the room. In smaller homes or workspaces, that makes a noticeable difference within minutes. The real-time air quality lights are especially useful, they quietly tell you when the air needs help and when it’s safe again, without constant checking.

Specifications

filtration system
pre-filter + activated carbon + h13 hepa
coverage area
up to 27 m²
air quality sensor
pm2.5 with colour indicators
oscillation
vertical and horizontal airflow control

Reasons to buy

Circulation fan helps purified air reach farther than standard tower purifiers

Automatic air quality sensing removes the need for manual speed changes

Reasons to avoid

Better suited to small and mid-sized rooms than very large living spaces

Minimal smart features compared to app-enabled models

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the fast air circulation and compact size, especially for bedrooms and offices, though some wish for quieter higher-speed modes.

Why choose this product?

It suits users who want practical purification with visible results, simple controls, and a compact footprint without paying for unnecessary smart extras.

How do you choose the right air purifier for Delhi NCR–level pollution?

For heavy pollution, look beyond basic HEPA claims. Models like Winix 5300-2 and Shark HP300 pair strong airflow with multi-layer filtration, which matters when AQI stays high for days. Coverage size and filter quality matter more than smart features in such conditions.

Are compact air purifiers actually effective for bedrooms and workspaces?

Yes, if expectations are realistic. Smaller units like Levoit Core Mini or Dreo Air Purifier work well for personal zones. They reduce dust, odours, and pollen overnight, but are not substitutes for high-CADR models in large living rooms.

Is long filter life more important than advanced features?

For many homes, absolutely. Products such as the Shark HP300 focus on cutting filter replacement costs over years, which adds real value. Meanwhile, feature-heavy options like Honeywell Air Touch V5 suit users who actively track AQI and want app control and alerts.

Should buyers prioritise brand trust or specifications when choosing an air purifier?

Both matter, but reliability often shows up after months of use. Established brands like Winix, Honeywell, and Acer acerpure tend to offer steadier performance, clearer filter availability, and service support, which becomes crucial during long pollution seasons, not just on day one.

Factors to consider when buying a new air purifier

  • Room size matters, because a purifier built for 200 sq ft will struggle in a large living room, no matter how good the filter is.
  • Filtration quality should be clear, with genuine HEPA filters if allergies, dust, or PM2.5 are a daily concern.
  • Noise levels affect daily use, especially for bedrooms, where a quiet sleep mode makes a real difference.
  • Running costs go beyond the price, so filter life and replacement availability deserve close attention.
  • Sensors and auto modes help consistency, adjusting performance as pollution levels rise and fall without manual input.
  • Power consumption adds up, particularly in cities where purifiers run for long hours during high pollution months.
  • After-sales support and warranty matter, because air purifiers are long-term appliances, not short-term gadgets.

Top 3 features of the best air purifiers

Product name

Room size

Purification tech

Buy if

LEVOIT Core MiniUp to 183 sq ftH13 True HEPA + carbonYou need a quiet, personal purifier for a bedroom, desk, or small enclosed space
Winix Premium 5300-2360 sq ft (effective), up to large roomsTrue HEPA + activated carbon + PlasmaWaveYou want strong allergen control with certifications and hands-off auto sensing
LEVOIT Dual H13 Air PurifierSmall to medium roomsDual H13 HEPA + carbonYou want layered filtration with aromatherapy for everyday indoor air issues
Honeywell Air Touch V1Up to 235 sq ftPre-filter + H13 HEPA + activated carbonYou want a dependable, no-nonsense purifier for a small room or home office
Honeywell Air Touch V5Up to 589 sq ft4-stage filtration + smart AQI sensingYou want app control, voice support, and visible air quality feedback
Reffair AX50 (Car)Car interiorsH13 HEPA + plasma ioniser + UVCYou drive daily and want cleaner cabin air without bulky devices
Shark HP300Up to 1400 sq ftHEPA 14 + multi-layer filtrationYou want whole-home coverage with minimal filter replacement over years
Eureka Forbes Air Purifier 150Up to 200 sq ftH13 HEPA + carbon + 360° intakeYou want a simple bedroom purifier from a familiar Indian brand
DREO Air PurifierUp to 750 sq ftTrue HEPA + carbon + smart sensorYou want quiet operation with real-time AQI feedback for large rooms
acerpure AC530-20WSmall to medium roomsHEPA 13 + carbon + circulation fanYou want purification plus air circulation in one compact unit

  • How do I choose the right air purifier size for my home?

    Choose coverage matching room size; a small Levoit suits bedrooms, while Winix, Dreo, or Shark handle larger living areas comfortably.

  • Is True HEPA really necessary for city pollution?

    True HEPA H13 captures fine PM2.5 particles; activated carbon helps smoke and odours, as seen in Honeywell and Eureka models.

  • Do air quality sensors and auto modes actually help?

    Auto sensors matter during pollution spikes; Dreo and Honeywell V5 adjust speeds automatically, reducing noise and power use at night.

  • How important is filter life when buying an air purifier?

    Long filter life saves money; Shark’s NeverChange system and Winix filters reduce frequent replacements in high pollution cities like Delhi.

  • Are car air purifiers useful if I already have one at home?

    Car purifiers help daily commutes; Reffair AX50 suits heavy traffic, while home units still matter once indoors after long drives.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

