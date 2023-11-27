close_game
News / Technology / 99% Indian-made mobile phones in country today, says Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

99% Indian-made mobile phones in country today, says Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

ByHT News Desk
Nov 27, 2023 10:51 PM IST

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw praised India's growth in domestic mobile phone manufacturing.

Taking a swipe at opposition parties, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday said that about 99 per cent mobiles phones used in India are domestically manufactured, a significant transformation from a decade ago when 98 per cent were imported.

Union Minister for Electronics & Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw.(PTI)
Addressing the press in Hosur, Tamil Nadu, the union electronics and information technology minister said, “There are some very famous people who want to criticise the growth of the mobile phone industry in the country. They forget the employment in the mobile phone industry, they forget that 2.5 lakh employees are directly employed in the mobile phone industry, they forget that every passing day, the country's growth in the value chain is increasing. There are some big leaders in the Opposition who still believe that mobile phones are imported."

Vaishnaw further said that today India has potential to have an exports-led growth in the electronic sector.

“10 years ago, 98 per cent of mobile phones used in India were imported. Today, 99.2 per cent of the mobile phones used in India are made in India. That is the success of the 'Make In India' programme of Prime Minister Modi,” he added.

iPhone maker Foxconn plans expansion in India

In other news, iPhone manufacturer Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., also known as Foxconn, is set to invest approximately NT$50 billion (around 13,300 crore) in construction projects, expanding its presence in India.

This move aligns with Taiwanese electronics manufacturers, including Foxconn, diversifying outside China amid rising tensions between Washington and Beijing.

The company has been manufacturing iPhones in India for years, including the latest iPhone 15.

‘India has opportunity to be China’s alternative’

As China faces recurring respiratory outbreaks, India has the opportunity to establish itself as a global manufacturing hub, particularly in mobile phones and laptops, by enhancing its supply chain capabilities and investing in healthcare infrastructure, according to a report by the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI).

The report emphasises the need for businesses to reassess global supply chains and explore alternatives to mitigate risks in the wake of various outbreaks, including COVID-19.

    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

