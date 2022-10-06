Home / Technology / 'A perfect companion to Pixel Phone': Google launches new Pixel Tablet

Published on Oct 06, 2022 09:13 PM IST

The Pixel Tablet is the best way for people to experience Android on a tablet- the operating system of Google.(Twitter/@madebygoogle)
ByHarshit Sabarwal | Edited by Aryan Prakash, New Delhi

Google on Thursday launched the new Pixel Tablet at its ‘Made by Google' event in New York City. The tablet will be available for sale in 2023.

Addressing the event, Isabelle Olsson, the head of industrial design for Google's Home and Wearable products, said that the tablet has an entirely new nano-ceramic coating.

“We wanted to create a larger screen (for the tablet) that would be useful in different contexts of your life. A device that fits in your home and feels elegant in your hand,” Olsson said.

“We developed an entirely new nano-ceramic coating inspired by the fine texture of porcelain. It is a custom finishing process where small ceramic particles are infused into the coating that we apply to the tablet's 100% recycled aluminium body,” she added.

Rose Yao, the Vice President of Product Management at Google, said the tablet is a perfect companion to the Pixel phone and all smart home devices.

“The gorgeous display (of the tablet) means you can immerse yourself in your favourite shows, video calls, games, photos and more.”

Yao added that the Pixel Tablet is the best way for people to experience Android on a tablet- the operating system of Google.

“We have partnered closely with developers to make sure apps take advantage of large screen features such as split screen and stylus support.”

Yao pointed out that with the Tensor G2 chip's advanced image processing and machine learning, the Pixel Tablet has a whole new level of personalised intelligence and understanding.

“This means your favourite Pixel Phone features will work seamlessly on a large-screen device,” she said.

On Thursday, Google also unveiled the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro phones and the Pixel Watch among other smaller products.

