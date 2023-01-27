Home / Technology / Air France opens ‘communication channel’ on WhatsApp: All you need to know

Air France opens ‘communication channel’ on WhatsApp: All you need to know

technology
Published on Jan 27, 2023 11:31 AM IST

France's flag carrier is already present on various social media platforms, including Facebook Messenger.

Air France is already present on several social media platforms, including Facebook Messenger (File Photo / Representational Image)
Air France is already present on several social media platforms, including Facebook Messenger (File Photo / Representational Image)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Air France passengers can now access a host of customer services on WhatsApp, as France's flag carrier has opened a ‘communication channel’ on the instant messaging service used by more than 2 billion people in over 180 countries.

Also Read: WhatsApp rolling out new shortcuts to block contacts, says report

The airline is already present on various social media platforms, including Facebook Messenger.

Also Read: Want to translate a WhatsApp message? Here's a step-by-step guide to do this

“Bienvenue (welcome) @airfrance to @WhatsApp! Customers can now receive important updates like their boarding pass, schedule changes and more all within WhatsApp,” tweeted Will Cathcart, who heads the Meta-owned platform.

In a statement, the carrier, one of the largest in world by revenue, shared more information on this communication channel. Here are the details:

(1.) The service is free of cost and is available in 22 countries and four languages (French, English, Italian, Brazilian/Portuguese).

(2.) For instant answers to common questions, customers will get to chat to the Louis chatbot; Air France representatives will answer more specific queries.

(3.) Notifications will be sent to passengers at each key moment of the journey, if they opt for such a facility.

(4.) The aforementioned facility will be available for stages such as issuing of boarding pass, flight information (change in schedule/boarding gate, final call before boarding), baggage delivery belt on arrival etc.

(5.) With personalised promotions, flyers will get to upgrade their travel experience; this they can do by selecting more spacious seats on the flight, or purchasing access to the Air France lounge at the airport.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
air france whatsapp
air france whatsapp
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 27, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out