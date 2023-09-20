News / Technology / Airtel Xtreme AirFiber vs Reliance Jio AirFiber: Comparing availability, data speed & plans

Airtel Xtreme AirFiber vs Reliance Jio AirFiber: Comparing availability, data speed & plans

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Sep 20, 2023 10:47 AM IST

While the former was launched on August 7, the latter went live on the Ganesh Chaturthi festival on September 19.

Airtel's Xtreme AirFiber, touted as ‘India’s first wireless home WiFi service powered by 5G Plus,' now has a competitor in the form of Reliance Jio's AirFiber, launched a day ago on Ganesh Chaturthi.

Reliance Jio AirFiber vs Airtel Xtreme AirFiber 5G
Reliance Jio AirFiber vs Airtel Xtreme AirFiber 5G

A fixed wireless access (FWA) offering, Xtreme AirFiber went live on August 7. Its Jio counterpart too delivers fiber-like internet speed over the air without the need for wires.

Airtel Xtreme AirFiber vs Reliance Jio AirFiber

Availability: For now, the former is available only in Delhi and Mumbai; the company plans to scale up nationally in a phased manner.

The latter, on the other hand, is already active in eight cities, including the above two. The rest are: Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Pune.

Plans and speed: Airtel is offering only a single plan for its device. The 799 plan can be availed for six months with a one-time refundable security deposit of 2500. It comes with a 100 Mbps data speed.

Plans for the Jio device, meanwhile, come under two categories, namely AirFiber and AirFiber Max. In the first category, users get data speed of 30 Mbps (at 599) and 100 Mbps ( 899, 1189). In the second category, the data speed is 300 Mbps ( 1499), 500 Mbps ( 2499) and 1000 Mbps ( 3399).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, September 20, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out