Rabbit, an AI assistant that uses smartphone apps on your behalf | All you need to know

US-based startup Rabbit Inc. has unveiled a pocket-sized artificial intelligence (AI) assistant called ‘Rabbit,’ which can use apps on an individual's smartphone, on their behalf. Rabbit R1 (Image courtesy: Rabbit Inc.)

“We have come to a point where we have hundreds of apps on our smartphones with complicated UX (user experience) designs that do not talk to each other. As a result, end users are frustrated with their devices and are often getting lost. Rabbit is now building towards an intuitive app-free experience with the power of AI,” Jesse Lye, the company's co-founder and CEO, said in his introduction of the AI assistant, at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024, in Las Vegas.

Its price is set at $199 (approx. ₹16,500) and the colour option available is orange.

What is Rabbit R1?

(1.) The assistant runs on a customised operating system called ‘Rabbit OS’, which studies interactions between a smartphone owner and the apps, and then uses the app on the person's behalf.

(2.) Rabbit R1 is powered by a MediaTek chipset paired with 4GB RAM, along with 128GB of in-built storage. It also sports a 2.88-inch touchscreen display.

(3.) It supports both Wi-Fi and 4G LTE connectivity via a SIM card slot. Additionally, it is equipped with a 360-degree rotating camera, a 1000 mAh battery, and a USB type-C charging port.

(4.) The startup says that the device has a battery that lasts ‘all day.’

(5.) The company is allowing users to connect their accounts to services including – but not limited to – Spotify, Uber, DoorDash, and Amazon, via ‘Rabbit hole,’ a private web portal.

(6.) On the first two days of bookings, Rabbit received pre-orders for 20,000 units, with 10,000 on each day. Pre-orders for the third batch are available on this link. The expected delivery date in the US, for each batch, is May-June.

(7.) Consignments will be shipped to Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Sweden, South Korea, Japan, and the UK, later this year.