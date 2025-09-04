Alphabet strengthens Pixel 10 presence in India and eyes exports and AI growth
Published on: Sept 04, 2025 11:56 pm IST
Alphabet is scaling Pixel 10 manufacturing in India, considering new suppliers, planning exports, and preparing to invest in AI infrastructure.
