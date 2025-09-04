Alphabet strengthens Pixel 10 presence in India and eyes exports and AI growth

Alphabet is strengthening its commitment to India by significantly expanding the production of its Pixel 10 smartphones in the country. According to media reports, the company is in advanced talks with its current Indian partners, Foxconn and Dixon Technologies, and is also considering new suppliers such as Micromax-owned Bhagwati Products. This strategic shift is designed to reduce reliance on existing supply chains centred in Taiwan and counter the risks posed by US tariffs. Know how to remove your personal information from Google search results to protect your privacy online.(Pexels)

A Hub for Global Exports

Industry executives note that India is positioned to become a global export hub for Google’s flagship devices. Although Alphabet has not confirmed the specific markets it will target, analysts suggest the United States could be a major destination. Comparisons have been drawn to Apple’s export model, where India-produced iPhones are shipped to international markets. For Alphabet, following a similar strategy would strengthen its global distribution while also enhancing its cost efficiency.

The company has already made significant strides in India over the past year. It appointed 18 official distributors and now sells devices through Reliance Digital, Croma, Sangeetha Mobiles, Poorvika, and more than 2,000 smaller retailers. Local manufacturing has also helped Alphabet bypass import duties of 16.5 per cent, lowering costs and making Pixel smartphones more competitive against rivals like Apple’s iPhone and Samsung’s Galaxy series.

Industry experts believe the expansion could be a game-changer. By deepening its local manufacturing footprint, Alphabet not only gains resilience in its supply chain but also positions the Pixel as a stronger player in India’s fast-growing premium smartphone market.

A Parallel AI Ambition

Alongside its smartphone strategy, Alphabet is eyeing a bigger role in the artificial intelligence ecosystem. Together with Nvidia, the company is reportedly preparing to invest in US-based AI infrastructure firm Vast Data. According to Reuters, the funding round could push Vast Data’s valuation to as much as $30 billion, underscoring the growing appetite for AI infrastructure investments.

Vast Data, headquartered in New York, specialises in storage solutions for large AI data centres. Its technology enables efficient data flow across GPUs, including those made by Nvidia. Clients include Elon Musk’s xAI and AI-focused cloud company CoreWeave. Analysts believe this capability makes Vast Data a vital component of the AI industry and a prime candidate for substantial investment.

Alphabet’s CapitalG, its growth equity fund, is expected to join Nvidia in the round, alongside venture capital and private equity investors. For Alphabet, this investment would not only provide a stake in a key AI enabler but also align with its broader ambition to lead in advanced technology.

Building for the Future

The twin strategies of boosting Pixel production in India and investing heavily in AI infrastructure illustrate Alphabet’s multipronged approach to growth. In India, the company is reinforcing its consumer hardware presence while simultaneously helping create a robust manufacturing base. Globally, the potential Vast Data deal places Alphabet at the heart of the AI infrastructure boom. Together, these moves highlight Alphabet’s focus on building resilience, competitiveness, and leadership in both hardware and artificial intelligence.