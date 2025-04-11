Amazon announces Summer Fest 2025! Min 40% off on coolers, fans, juicers and more | Everything you need to know
Apr 11, 2025 02:22 PM IST
Amazon Summer Fest is a dream come true for everyone who plans to buy home and kitchen appliances with up to 40% off on coolers, fans and more appliances.
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
View Details
|
|
|
|
Havells 2-in-1 Convertible 80 L Desert Air Cooler for room| Dual functionality & easy storing| Can be used as side table| 5 Leaf Metal Blade Fan| Powerful Air-Delivery| Bacteria shield honeycomb pads View Details
|
₹13,399
|
|
|
Orient Electric Durachill 40 L Portable Air Cooler For Home | Densenest Honeycomb Pads |17% More Air Delivery | Fully Collapsible Louvers |Inverter Compatible | Air Cooler For Room | White & Grey View Details
|
|
|
|
Symphony Diet 50T Portable Air Cooler For Home with Powerful Blower, Honeycomb Pads, i-Pure Technology and Cool Flow Dispenser (50L, White) View Details
|
₹8,991
|
|
|
atomberg Renesa Enzel 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote Control | BEE 5 star Rated Energy Efficient Ceiling Fan | High Air Delivery with LED Indicators| 3 Year Warranty (Gloss White) View Details
|
₹3,299
|
|
|
Havells AQUAS Water Purifier (White and Blue), RO+UF, Copper+Zinc+Minerals, 5 stage Purification, 7L Tank, Suitable for Borwell, Tanker & Municipal Water View Details
|
₹7,499
|
|
|
POLYCAB Wizzy Neo LED 1200mm 5-Star BLDC, Remote Ceiling fan for Living Room | 8 Purple LED Speed Indicator | 55% Energy Saving, High Air Delivery, 25 Speed Control【Brown Copper】 View Details
|
₹3,299
|
|
|
The Earth Store Swifther Handheld Coffee Frother Electric Milk Frother for Lattes Shakes Mini Foamer for Cappuccino, Frappe, Matcha, Egg Beater Hand Blender View Details
|
₹129
|
|
|
Qlect Portable Blender For Smoothie And Juices : Powerful 40 Watts Juicer Blender that Can Crush Ice too | Juicer Machine With 1800 Mah Rechargeable Battery-Smoothie Blender With Built In 400 ML Jar View Details
|
₹699
|
|
|
INALSA Blender Mixer Grinder|5 Jar & 600 W Copper Motor| Blenders for Smoothies and Juices| Smoothie Maker Blender|Nutri Blender |3 Blades Including Froth Blade|2Yr Warranty,Jazz 600 View Details
|
₹2,198
|
|
|
View Details
|
|
|
|
Livpure Koolbliss Desert Air Cooler - 65 L |190W Motor with Thermal Overload Protection | Big Ice Chamber | Antibacterial Honeycomb Pads | Inverter Compatibility | 2 Years Warranty on Motor | View Details
|
₹8,399
|
|
|
|
|
Crompton Ozone Royale 75 Litres Desert Air Cooler for home | Large & Easy Clean Ice Chamber | High Density Honeycomb Pads | Everlast Pump | Humidity Control | Auto Fill & Drain Function View Details
|
|
|
|
Orient Electric Aerostorm 92 L Desert Air Cooler For Home | Densenest Honeycomb Pads For More Cooling| Inverter Compatible | 4000 Mch High Air Delivery | Auto-Fill Feature |Air Cooler For Room | White View Details
|
₹8,999
|
|
|
Crompton Optimus 100 Litres Desert Air Cooler for home | Large & Easy Clean Ice Chamber | High Density Honeycomb Pads | Auto-Fill & Drain | Everlast Pump | Humidity Control View Details
|
₹13,399
|
|
|
Bajaj DMH65 Neo 65L Desert Air Cooler For Home | For Larger Room | Big Ice Chamber | High-Speed | Invertor Compatible | 90Ft Air Throw | 3 Yrs Warranty (1 Yr Standard + 2 Yrs Extended Warranty)【White】 View Details
|
|
|
|
Maharaja Whiteline Maxberg Desert Air Cooler| 200W | 85 L Large Tank| Portable Desert Cooler for Home |Anti-bacterial Honeycomb Pads | 4-way airflow| Inverter Compatible Cooler | 2 Yr Warranty View Details
|
₹9,999
|
|
|
Bajaj PX97 Torque New 36L Personal Air Cooler For Home | High Speed Fan | 30Ft Powerful Air Throw | Inverter Compatible | Cooler For Room | 3 Yrs (1 Yr Standard + 2 Yrs Extended) Warranty【White】 View Details
|
₹5,749
|
|
|
|
|
Crompton Optimus Neo 35 Litres Tower Air Cooler for home | Easy Clean Ice Chamber | 4-Way Air Deflection | High Density Honeycomb Pads | Everlast Pump View Details
|
₹8,699
|
|
|
Bajaj TMH50 Tower Air Cooler for Room 50L | Cooler for Room | Inverter Compatibility | Honeycomb Cooling Pads | 30-Ft Air Throw | 3 Yrs Warranty (1 Yr Standard + 2 Yrs Extended Warranty)【White】 View Details
|
₹11,599
|
|
|
Symphony HiFlo 40 Personal Air Cooler For Home with Powerful Blower, Honeycomb Pads, i-Pure Technology and Low Power Consumption (40L, Light Grey) View Details
|
|
|
|
Crompton Marvel Neo Inverter Compatible Portable Personal Air Cooler (40L, White). View Details
|
₹7,449
|
|
|
|
|
KUHL Galaxis G8 1740mm Stylish Power Saving BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote | Down Light | 37W | 5 Star | High Air Flow | Low Noise | IoT – Operate via Mobile & Alexa | Reverse Mode | White View Details
|
₹12,599
|
|
|
KUHL Brise E4 1320mm Stylish Power Saving BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote |30 W | 5 Star | Low Noise | IoT- operates via Mobile & Alexa | Reverse Mode |5 Yrs Warranty on Motor | Free Installation |Teak View Details
|
₹5,999
|
|
|
atomberg Efficio Alpha 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote Control | BEE 5 star Rated Energy Efficient Ceiling Fan | High Air Delivery with LED Indicators | 2 Year Warranty (Gloss Black) View Details
|
₹2,699
|
|
|
Orient Electric 1200 mm Zeno BLDC | BLDC energy saving ceiling fan with Remote |BEE 5-star rated | Saves up to 50% on electricity bills | 3-year warranty by Orient | Brown, pack of 1 View Details
|
₹2,999
|
|
|
|
|
Crompton Energion Hyperjet 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan | Point Anywhere Remote Control | BEE 5 Star Rated Energy Efficient | Superior Air Delivery | Anti-Rust | 2 Year Manufacturer Warranty | Brown View Details
|
₹2,449
|
|
|
Orient Electric 1200 mm Aeroslim BLDC Ceiling Fan with Underlight, IoT & Remote | Smart Ceiling Fan works with Alexa & Google Home | BEE 5-star Rated Fan | 3-year warranty by Orient | Champagne Brown View Details
|
₹10,886.83
|
|
|
|
|
HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver RO+UV+MF+Mineral | INR 2000 Off on Exchange | 7 stage | 10L | Upto 60% Water Savings | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | Table Top | Wall Mountable |Black View Details
|
₹11,999
|
|
|
Aquaguard Delight NXT Aquasaver 9-Stage Water Purifier | Upto 60% Water Savings | RO+UV+UF+MC Tech | Taste Adjuster | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | India’s #1 Water Purifier View Details
|
₹9,999
|
|
|
Aquaguard Ritz Stainless Steel Tank, 9-Stage RO+UV+Active Copper Tech Water Purifier | Up to 60% Water Savings | Taste Adjuster | Suitable for Tanker, Borewell & Municipal Water View Details
|
₹16,999
|
|
|
Pureit Revito Prime RO+MF+Mineral+UV in-Tank | INR 1000 Off on Exchange | 7 stage | 8L Capacity | Upto 70% Water Savings | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | DURAViva | Black View Details
|
₹17,999
|
|
|
AO Smith Z9 Pro Instant Hot and Ambient Purifier RO+SCMT+Copper+Alkaline+Mintech| Hot Water in Stainless Steel Tank | Save upto 55% Water | 10L Storage | 8-Stage Purification | Water Purifier for Home View Details
|
₹25,199
|
|
|
Aquaguard Marvel NXT 10-Stage Active Copper Tech Water Purifier | Up to 60% Water Savings | RO+UV+UF+Active Copper Tech | Taste Adjuster | Suitable for Tanker, Borewell & Municipal Water View Details
|
₹10,999
|
|
|
Pureit Revito RO+MF+Mineral+UV in-Tank | INR 3000 Off on Exchange | 7 stage | 7L Capacity | Upto 70% Water Savings | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | DURAViva | Magenta View Details
|
₹16,990
|
|
|
Livpure Allura Premia Water Purifier| No Service Cost for 2.5 Years - Filters Included | 10 Stage Advanced Purification | RO+UV+UF+Copper+Alk+Mineraliser| In Tank UV Sterilisation| 7 Ltr| View Details
|
₹16,490
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Orpat HHB-100E WOB 250-Watt Hand Blender (White) View Details
|
₹769
|
|
|
Primesky® Milk Frother Hand Blender Coffee Frother Blender USB Rechargeable Electric Foam Maker Electric Coffee Beater for Cappuccino Whisker for Egg Hand Blender View Details
|
₹499
|
|
|
KENT 16051 Hand Blender 300 W | 5 Variable Speed Control | Multiple Beaters & Dough Hooks | Turbo Function, Plastic, 300 Watts View Details
|
₹1,469
|
|
|
PHILIPS HL1655/00 Hand Blender | Powerful 250W Motor | with Rust free steel arm | Easy single trigger operation | Specially designed blades | Wall bracket for easy storage, 2year warranty Blue & White View Details
|
₹1,663
|
|
|
InstaCuppa Portable Blender for Smoothies and Juices, Mixer Juicer that Crushes Ice, Electric Shaker USB Rechargeable Battery with 4000 mAh 230 Watts Motor, 500 ML Juice Maker for Busy Moms View Details
|
₹2,899
|
|
|
Bajaj Stainless Steel Hb-20 Silent 300W Hand Blender, Green, 300 Watt View Details
|
₹899
|
|
|
|
|
Orient Electric 500W mixer grinder | Kitchen Kraft 500 MGKK50B3 with 3 SS jars | Longer life balanced coil motor | ABS body | Uniform grinding | 5 years motor warranty View Details
|
₹1,899
|
|
|
Crompton DS 500 BLK 500-Watt Mixer Grinder with Powertron Motor & Motor Vent-X Technology (3 Stainless Steel Jars, Black & Grey) View Details
|
₹1,799
|
|
|
Philips HL7756/01 750 Watt Mixer Grinder, 3 Stainless Steel Multipurpose Jars with 3 Speed Control and Pulse function (Black) View Details
|
₹2,999
|
|
|
Butterfly Smart Mixer Grinder, 750W, 4 Jars (Grey) View Details
|
₹2,999
|
|
|
USHA Thunderbolt Pro 1000W with 3 Jars, 100% Copper Ball-Bearing Motor, Handsfree operation, 3 Jars, 3-Speed Setting with Inching option, 5 Years Warranty on Motor (Red) View Details
|
₹4,999
|
|
|
Prestige Iris 750 Watt Mixer Grinder with 3 Stainless Steel Jar + 1 Juicer Jar (White and Blue) View Details
|
₹3,249
|
|
