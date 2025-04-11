Amazon announces Summer Fest 2025! Min 40% off on coolers, fans, juicers and more | Everything you need to know

Sunshine calls for smoothies, breezy rooms, and chilled vibes, so why not bring home all the appliances that make summer better without burning a hole in your pocket? Amazon Summer Fest 2025 is here, and it’s packed with irresistible deals that’ll make your seasonal shopping a lot smarter. Amazon Summer Fest 2025 steal deals are now out!

With a minimum of 40% off on coolers, fans, juicers, and a wide range of home and kitchen appliances, this sale is tailor-made for every household gearing up for the heat. Looking to beat the soaring temperatures with efficient air-cooling solutions or prepping your kitchen with handy gadgets for refreshing summer recipes, this fest your ultimate one-stop shopping destination.

From trusted brands to wallet-friendly combos, it’s time to tick off that wishlist. Here’s everything you need to know about the sale!

Best deals during Amazon Summer Fest you can’t miss

Best deals on desert coolers on Amazon Summer Fest, up to 60% off

Desert coolers are your go-to solution to beat the scorching heat, and the Amazon Summer Fest 2025 brings them to unbeatable prices. Designed for dry, hot regions, desert coolers offer strong airflow, large water tank capacity, and energy-efficient performance, making them perfect for bigger spaces like living rooms and patios.

This season, top brands like Symphony, Crompton, Bajaj, Havells, and Voltas are offering heavy-duty coolers with advanced features such as honeycomb cooling pads, autofill function, ice chambers, and remote control operations.

Up to 40% off on personal and tower coolers on Amazon Summer Fest

This Amazon Summer Fest 2025, enjoy up to 40% off on personal and tower coolers, perfect for beating the heat without cranking up your electricity bills. Top brands like Symphony, Bajaj, Crompton, and Havells are offering exciting discounts on models packed with features like honeycomb cooling pads, inverter compatibility, and multi-speed settings.

Personal coolers are lightweight, portable, and ideal for small spaces, while tower coolers are designed to cool larger areas with better air throw and space-saving design. With limited-time deals and easy EMI options, this is the best time to bring home the right cooling companion for your space.

Up to 60% off on BLDC fans and smart fans on Amazon Summer Fest

Stay cool and save big with up to 60% off on BLDC and smart fans during the Amazon Summer Fest 2025. These fans are not just energy-efficient, they’re built for modern homes. BLDC (Brushless Direct Current) fans consume up to 65% less power compared to regular fans, helping you cut down on electricity bills without compromising on performance.

Leading brands like Atomberg, Crompton, Havells, and Orient are offering heavy discounts on stylish ceiling, pedestal, and wall-mounted fans. Smart fans take it a notch higher with remote control, app connectivity, voice assistant support (Alexa/Google), and custom speed settings.

Best water purifiers deals on Amazon Summer Fest, up to 60% off

Stay hydrated and healthy this summer with Amazon Summer Fest 2025, offering up to 60% off on top water purifiers. Leading brands like Aquaguard, Havells, Pureit, Kent, and Livpure are part of this limited-time sale, featuring advanced RO, UV, and multi-stage filtration systems designed for Indian water conditions.​

These models are available with no-cost EMI options and free installation on select listings. Some deals also include exchange bonuses and additional coupons.

Best deals on juicers during Amazon Summer Fest, up to 80% off

Amazon Summer Fest 2025 brings you up to 80% off on top-rated juicers from the best brands! Choose from centrifugal, cold press, and hand press juicers by top brands like Philips, Kent and more. Many of these models come with powerful motors, multi-speed settings, easy-to-clean designs, and spill-proof jars, perfect for daily use.

With sleek, space-saving designs and advanced features, these juicers are a great addition to any modern kitchen. So if you’ve been waiting to start your healthy mornings right, don’t miss these limited-time summer steals!

Deals on mixer grinders, up to 60% off on Amazon Summer Fest

Get ready to spice up your kitchen with up to 60% off on mixer grinders during Amazon Summer Fest 2025! For making chutneys, grinding masalas, or blending smoothies, this sale has something for every cooking need. Top brands like Sujata, Philips, Bajaj, Prestige, and Butterfly are offering powerful mixer grinders with robust motors, multi-speed control, stainless steel jars, and safety lock features.

You can choose from 500W models for everyday tasks to high-powered 1000W mixers for tougher grinding. Many options also come with juicer attachments and overload protection for extra convenience.

FAQs Amazon Summer Fest What is the difference between a BLDC fan and a normal fan? BLDC fans use brushless motors that consume less electricity, run silently, and last longer compared to regular fans.

Are tower coolers better than personal coolers? Tower coolers offer better air throw and are ideal for medium to large rooms, while personal coolers are compact and best for smaller spaces.

Can I use a cooler without water? Coolers are designed to work with water for effective cooling. Without water, they only circulate air like a regular fan.

What features should I look for in a smart fan? Look for app/remote control, voice assistant compatibility, speed settings, timer function, and energy-saving BLDC motors.

Which type of juicer is best for leafy greens and soft fruits? Cold press (slow) juicers are best for extracting juice from leafy greens, soft fruits, and nuts, as they preserve nutrients.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.