Amazon announces Summer Fest 2025! Min 40% off on coolers, fans, juicers and more | Everything you need to know

ByAishwarya Faraswal
Apr 11, 2025 02:22 PM IST

Amazon Summer Fest is a dream come true for everyone who plans to buy home and kitchen appliances with up to 40% off on coolers, fans and more appliances.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

amazonLogo
Havells 2-in-1 Convertible 80 L Desert Air Cooler for room| Dual functionality & easy storing| Can be used as side table| 5 Leaf Metal Blade Fan| Powerful Air-Delivery| Bacteria shield honeycomb pads View Details checkDetails

₹13,399

Orient Electric Durachill 40 L Portable Air Cooler For Home | Densenest Honeycomb Pads |17% More Air Delivery | Fully Collapsible Louvers |Inverter Compatible | Air Cooler For Room | White & Grey View Details checkDetails

Symphony Diet 50T Portable Air Cooler For Home with Powerful Blower, Honeycomb Pads, i-Pure Technology and Cool Flow Dispenser (50L, White) View Details checkDetails

₹8,991

atomberg Renesa Enzel 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote Control | BEE 5 star Rated Energy Efficient Ceiling Fan | High Air Delivery with LED Indicators| 3 Year Warranty (Gloss White) View Details checkDetails

₹3,299

Havells AQUAS Water Purifier (White and Blue), RO+UF, Copper+Zinc+Minerals, 5 stage Purification, 7L Tank, Suitable for Borwell, Tanker & Municipal Water View Details checkDetails

₹7,499

POLYCAB Wizzy Neo LED 1200mm 5-Star BLDC, Remote Ceiling fan for Living Room | 8 Purple LED Speed Indicator | 55% Energy Saving, High Air Delivery, 25 Speed Control【Brown Copper】 View Details checkDetails

₹3,299

The Earth Store Swifther Handheld Coffee Frother Electric Milk Frother for Lattes Shakes Mini Foamer for Cappuccino, Frappe, Matcha, Egg Beater Hand Blender View Details checkDetails

₹129

Qlect Portable Blender For Smoothie And Juices : Powerful 40 Watts Juicer Blender that Can Crush Ice too | Juicer Machine With 1800 Mah Rechargeable Battery-Smoothie Blender With Built In 400 ML Jar View Details checkDetails

₹699

INALSA Blender Mixer Grinder|5 Jar & 600 W Copper Motor| Blenders for Smoothies and Juices| Smoothie Maker Blender|Nutri Blender |3 Blades Including Froth Blade|2Yr Warranty,Jazz 600 View Details checkDetails

₹2,198

Livpure Koolbliss Desert Air Cooler - 65 L |190W Motor with Thermal Overload Protection | Big Ice Chamber | Antibacterial Honeycomb Pads | Inverter Compatibility | 2 Years Warranty on Motor | View Details checkDetails

₹8,399

Havells 2-in-1 Convertible 80 L Desert Air Cooler for room| Dual functionality & easy storing| Can be used as side table| 5 Leaf Metal Blade Fan| Powerful Air-Delivery| Bacteria shield honeycomb pads View Details checkDetails

₹13,399

Crompton Ozone Royale 75 Litres Desert Air Cooler for home | Large & Easy Clean Ice Chamber | High Density Honeycomb Pads | Everlast Pump | Humidity Control | Auto Fill & Drain Function View Details checkDetails

Orient Electric Aerostorm 92 L Desert Air Cooler For Home | Densenest Honeycomb Pads For More Cooling| Inverter Compatible | 4000 Mch High Air Delivery | Auto-Fill Feature |Air Cooler For Room | White View Details checkDetails

₹8,999

Crompton Optimus 100 Litres Desert Air Cooler for home | Large & Easy Clean Ice Chamber | High Density Honeycomb Pads | Auto-Fill & Drain | Everlast Pump | Humidity Control View Details checkDetails

₹13,399

Bajaj DMH65 Neo 65L Desert Air Cooler For Home | For Larger Room | Big Ice Chamber | High-Speed | Invertor Compatible | 90Ft Air Throw | 3 Yrs Warranty (1 Yr Standard + 2 Yrs Extended Warranty)【White】 View Details checkDetails

Maharaja Whiteline Maxberg Desert Air Cooler| 200W | 85 L Large Tank| Portable Desert Cooler for Home |Anti-bacterial Honeycomb Pads | 4-way airflow| Inverter Compatible Cooler | 2 Yr Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹9,999

Orient Electric Durachill 40 L Portable Air Cooler For Home | Densenest Honeycomb Pads |17% More Air Delivery | Fully Collapsible Louvers |Inverter Compatible | Air Cooler For Room | White & Grey View Details checkDetails

Bajaj PX97 Torque New 36L Personal Air Cooler For Home | High Speed Fan | 30Ft Powerful Air Throw | Inverter Compatible | Cooler For Room | 3 Yrs (1 Yr Standard + 2 Yrs Extended) Warranty【White】 View Details checkDetails

₹5,749

Symphony Diet 50T Portable Air Cooler For Home with Powerful Blower, Honeycomb Pads, i-Pure Technology and Cool Flow Dispenser (50L, White) View Details checkDetails

₹8,991

Crompton Optimus Neo 35 Litres Tower Air Cooler for home | Easy Clean Ice Chamber | 4-Way Air Deflection | High Density Honeycomb Pads | Everlast Pump View Details checkDetails

₹8,699

Bajaj TMH50 Tower Air Cooler for Room 50L | Cooler for Room | Inverter Compatibility | Honeycomb Cooling Pads | 30-Ft Air Throw | 3 Yrs Warranty (1 Yr Standard + 2 Yrs Extended Warranty)【White】 View Details checkDetails

₹11,599

Symphony HiFlo 40 Personal Air Cooler For Home with Powerful Blower, Honeycomb Pads, i-Pure Technology and Low Power Consumption (40L, Light Grey) View Details checkDetails

Crompton Marvel Neo Inverter Compatible Portable Personal Air Cooler (40L, White). View Details checkDetails

₹7,449

atomberg Renesa Enzel 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote Control | BEE 5 star Rated Energy Efficient Ceiling Fan | High Air Delivery with LED Indicators| 3 Year Warranty (Gloss White) View Details checkDetails

₹3,299

KUHL Galaxis G8 1740mm Stylish Power Saving BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote | Down Light | 37W | 5 Star | High Air Flow | Low Noise | IoT – Operate via Mobile & Alexa | Reverse Mode | White View Details checkDetails

₹12,599

KUHL Brise E4 1320mm Stylish Power Saving BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote |30 W | 5 Star | Low Noise | IoT- operates via Mobile & Alexa | Reverse Mode |5 Yrs Warranty on Motor | Free Installation |Teak View Details checkDetails

₹5,999

atomberg Efficio Alpha 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote Control | BEE 5 star Rated Energy Efficient Ceiling Fan | High Air Delivery with LED Indicators | 2 Year Warranty (Gloss Black) View Details checkDetails

₹2,699

Orient Electric 1200 mm Zeno BLDC | BLDC energy saving ceiling fan with Remote |BEE 5-star rated | Saves up to 50% on electricity bills | 3-year warranty by Orient | Brown, pack of 1 View Details checkDetails

₹2,999

POLYCAB Wizzy Neo LED 1200mm 5-Star BLDC, Remote Ceiling fan for Living Room | 8 Purple LED Speed Indicator | 55% Energy Saving, High Air Delivery, 25 Speed Control【Brown Copper】 View Details checkDetails

₹3,299

Crompton Energion Hyperjet 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan | Point Anywhere Remote Control | BEE 5 Star Rated Energy Efficient | Superior Air Delivery | Anti-Rust | 2 Year Manufacturer Warranty | Brown View Details checkDetails

₹2,449

Orient Electric 1200 mm Aeroslim BLDC Ceiling Fan with Underlight, IoT & Remote | Smart Ceiling Fan works with Alexa & Google Home | BEE 5-star Rated Fan | 3-year warranty by Orient | Champagne Brown View Details checkDetails

₹10,886.83

Havells AQUAS Water Purifier (White and Blue), RO+UF, Copper+Zinc+Minerals, 5 stage Purification, 7L Tank, Suitable for Borwell, Tanker & Municipal Water View Details checkDetails

₹7,499

HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver RO+UV+MF+Mineral | INR 2000 Off on Exchange | 7 stage | 10L | Upto 60% Water Savings | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | Table Top | Wall Mountable |Black View Details checkDetails

₹11,999

Aquaguard Delight NXT Aquasaver 9-Stage Water Purifier | Upto 60% Water Savings | RO+UV+UF+MC Tech | Taste Adjuster | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | India’s #1 Water Purifier View Details checkDetails

₹9,999

Aquaguard Ritz Stainless Steel Tank, 9-Stage RO+UV+Active Copper Tech Water Purifier | Up to 60% Water Savings | Taste Adjuster | Suitable for Tanker, Borewell & Municipal Water View Details checkDetails

₹16,999

Pureit Revito Prime RO+MF+Mineral+UV in-Tank | INR 1000 Off on Exchange | 7 stage | 8L Capacity | Upto 70% Water Savings | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | DURAViva | Black View Details checkDetails

₹17,999

AO Smith Z9 Pro Instant Hot and Ambient Purifier RO+SCMT+Copper+Alkaline+Mintech| Hot Water in Stainless Steel Tank | Save upto 55% Water | 10L Storage | 8-Stage Purification | Water Purifier for Home View Details checkDetails

₹25,199

Aquaguard Marvel NXT 10-Stage Active Copper Tech Water Purifier | Up to 60% Water Savings | RO+UV+UF+Active Copper Tech | Taste Adjuster | Suitable for Tanker, Borewell & Municipal Water View Details checkDetails

₹10,999

Pureit Revito RO+MF+Mineral+UV in-Tank | INR 3000 Off on Exchange | 7 stage | 7L Capacity | Upto 70% Water Savings | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | DURAViva | Magenta View Details checkDetails

₹16,990

Livpure Allura Premia Water Purifier| No Service Cost for 2.5 Years - Filters Included | 10 Stage Advanced Purification | RO+UV+UF+Copper+Alk+Mineraliser| In Tank UV Sterilisation| 7 Ltr| View Details checkDetails

₹16,490

The Earth Store Swifther Handheld Coffee Frother Electric Milk Frother for Lattes Shakes Mini Foamer for Cappuccino, Frappe, Matcha, Egg Beater Hand Blender View Details checkDetails

₹129

Qlect Portable Blender For Smoothie And Juices : Powerful 40 Watts Juicer Blender that Can Crush Ice too | Juicer Machine With 1800 Mah Rechargeable Battery-Smoothie Blender With Built In 400 ML Jar View Details checkDetails

₹699

Orpat HHB-100E WOB 250-Watt Hand Blender (White) View Details checkDetails

₹769

Primesky® Milk Frother Hand Blender Coffee Frother Blender USB Rechargeable Electric Foam Maker Electric Coffee Beater for Cappuccino Whisker for Egg Hand Blender View Details checkDetails

₹499

KENT 16051 Hand Blender 300 W | 5 Variable Speed Control | Multiple Beaters & Dough Hooks | Turbo Function, Plastic, 300 Watts View Details checkDetails

₹1,469

PHILIPS HL1655/00 Hand Blender | Powerful 250W Motor | with Rust free steel arm | Easy single trigger operation | Specially designed blades | Wall bracket for easy storage, 2year warranty Blue & White View Details checkDetails

₹1,663

InstaCuppa Portable Blender for Smoothies and Juices, Mixer Juicer that Crushes Ice, Electric Shaker USB Rechargeable Battery with 4000 mAh 230 Watts Motor, 500 ML Juice Maker for Busy Moms View Details checkDetails

₹2,899

Bajaj Stainless Steel Hb-20 Silent 300W Hand Blender, Green, 300 Watt View Details checkDetails

₹899

INALSA Blender Mixer Grinder|5 Jar & 600 W Copper Motor| Blenders for Smoothies and Juices| Smoothie Maker Blender|Nutri Blender |3 Blades Including Froth Blade|2Yr Warranty,Jazz 600 View Details checkDetails

₹2,198

Orient Electric 500W mixer grinder | Kitchen Kraft 500 MGKK50B3 with 3 SS jars | Longer life balanced coil motor | ABS body | Uniform grinding | 5 years motor warranty View Details checkDetails

₹1,899

Crompton DS 500 BLK 500-Watt Mixer Grinder with Powertron Motor & Motor Vent-X Technology (3 Stainless Steel Jars, Black & Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹1,799

Philips HL7756/01 750 Watt Mixer Grinder, 3 Stainless Steel Multipurpose Jars with 3 Speed Control and Pulse function (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹2,999

Butterfly Smart Mixer Grinder, 750W, 4 Jars (Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹2,999

USHA Thunderbolt Pro 1000W with 3 Jars, 100% Copper Ball-Bearing Motor, Handsfree operation, 3 Jars, 3-Speed Setting with Inching option, 5 Years Warranty on Motor (Red) View Details checkDetails

₹4,999

Prestige Iris 750 Watt Mixer Grinder with 3 Stainless Steel Jar + 1 Juicer Jar (White and Blue) View Details checkDetails

₹3,249

Sunshine calls for smoothies, breezy rooms, and chilled vibes, so why not bring home all the appliances that make summer better without burning a hole in your pocket? Amazon Summer Fest 2025 is here, and it’s packed with irresistible deals that’ll make your seasonal shopping a lot smarter.

Amazon Summer Fest 2025 steal deals are now out!
Amazon Summer Fest 2025 steal deals are now out!

With a minimum of 40% off on coolers, fans, juicers, and a wide range of home and kitchen appliances, this sale is tailor-made for every household gearing up for the heat. Looking to beat the soaring temperatures with efficient air-cooling solutions or prepping your kitchen with handy gadgets for refreshing summer recipes, this fest your ultimate one-stop shopping destination.

From trusted brands to wallet-friendly combos, it’s time to tick off that wishlist. Here’s everything you need to know about the sale!

Best deals during Amazon Summer Fest you can’t miss

Best deals on desert coolers on Amazon Summer Fest, up to 60% off

Desert coolers are your go-to solution to beat the scorching heat, and the Amazon Summer Fest 2025 brings them to unbeatable prices. Designed for dry, hot regions, desert coolers offer strong airflow, large water tank capacity, and energy-efficient performance, making them perfect for bigger spaces like living rooms and patios.

This season, top brands like Symphony, Crompton, Bajaj, Havells, and Voltas are offering heavy-duty coolers with advanced features such as honeycomb cooling pads, autofill function, ice chambers, and remote control operations.

Up to 40% off on personal and tower coolers on Amazon Summer Fest

This Amazon Summer Fest 2025, enjoy up to 40% off on personal and tower coolers, perfect for beating the heat without cranking up your electricity bills. Top brands like Symphony, Bajaj, Crompton, and Havells are offering exciting discounts on models packed with features like honeycomb cooling pads, inverter compatibility, and multi-speed settings.

Personal coolers are lightweight, portable, and ideal for small spaces, while tower coolers are designed to cool larger areas with better air throw and space-saving design. With limited-time deals and easy EMI options, this is the best time to bring home the right cooling companion for your space.

Up to 60% off on BLDC fans and smart fans on Amazon Summer Fest

Stay cool and save big with up to 60% off on BLDC and smart fans during the Amazon Summer Fest 2025. These fans are not just energy-efficient, they’re built for modern homes. BLDC (Brushless Direct Current) fans consume up to 65% less power compared to regular fans, helping you cut down on electricity bills without compromising on performance.

Leading brands like Atomberg, Crompton, Havells, and Orient are offering heavy discounts on stylish ceiling, pedestal, and wall-mounted fans. Smart fans take it a notch higher with remote control, app connectivity, voice assistant support (Alexa/Google), and custom speed settings.

Best water purifiers deals on Amazon Summer Fest, up to 60% off

Stay hydrated and healthy this summer with Amazon Summer Fest 2025, offering up to 60% off on top water purifiers. Leading brands like Aquaguard, Havells, Pureit, Kent, and Livpure are part of this limited-time sale, featuring advanced RO, UV, and multi-stage filtration systems designed for Indian water conditions.​

These models are available with no-cost EMI options and free installation on select listings. Some deals also include exchange bonuses and additional coupons.

Best deals on juicers during Amazon Summer Fest, up to 80% off

Amazon Summer Fest 2025 brings you up to 80% off on top-rated juicers from the best brands! Choose from centrifugal, cold press, and hand press juicers by top brands like Philips, Kent and more. Many of these models come with powerful motors, multi-speed settings, easy-to-clean designs, and spill-proof jars, perfect for daily use.

With sleek, space-saving designs and advanced features, these juicers are a great addition to any modern kitchen. So if you’ve been waiting to start your healthy mornings right, don’t miss these limited-time summer steals!

Deals on mixer grinders, up to 60% off on Amazon Summer Fest

Get ready to spice up your kitchen with up to 60% off on mixer grinders during Amazon Summer Fest 2025! For making chutneys, grinding masalas, or blending smoothies, this sale has something for every cooking need. Top brands like Sujata, Philips, Bajaj, Prestige, and Butterfly are offering powerful mixer grinders with robust motors, multi-speed control, stainless steel jars, and safety lock features.

You can choose from 500W models for everyday tasks to high-powered 1000W mixers for tougher grinding. Many options also come with juicer attachments and overload protection for extra convenience.

FAQs Amazon Summer Fest

  • What is the difference between a BLDC fan and a normal fan?

    BLDC fans use brushless motors that consume less electricity, run silently, and last longer compared to regular fans.

  • Are tower coolers better than personal coolers?

    Tower coolers offer better air throw and are ideal for medium to large rooms, while personal coolers are compact and best for smaller spaces.

  • Can I use a cooler without water?

    Coolers are designed to work with water for effective cooling. Without water, they only circulate air like a regular fan.

  • What features should I look for in a smart fan?

    Look for app/remote control, voice assistant compatibility, speed settings, timer function, and energy-saving BLDC motors.

  • Which type of juicer is best for leafy greens and soft fruits?

    Cold press (slow) juicers are best for extracting juice from leafy greens, soft fruits, and nuts, as they preserve nutrients.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

