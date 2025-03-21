Best juicers under 4500 to power your day with fresh & healthy juice: Top 10 juicers of 2025

Nothing beats a glass of fresh juice to kick-start your day with energy and nutrition. But store-bought juices often contain added sugar and preservatives, which aren’t the healthiest choice. That’s why having a good juicer at home can be a game-changer. Start your day right with the best juicers under ₹ 4500 for fresh sips.

You can find the best juicers under ₹4500 that extract maximum juice while keeping nutrients intact. From citrus drinks to green detox blends, or classic fruit juices, the right juicer makes the process quick and hassle-free. From centrifugal to cold press options, there are plenty of choices that fit your needs.

In this guide, we’ve picked the top 10 juicers under ₹4500 that offer great performance, durability, and ease of use.

The Wonderchef Nutri Blend Photon is one of the best juicers under ₹4500 designed for quick and efficient juicing, blending, and grinding. The surgical-grade stainless steel blades ensure smooth blending, while the unbreakable transparent jars let you monitor progress without opening. Whether making fruit juices, chutneys, or protein shakes, this all-in-one system is compact, stylish, and user-friendly for everyday use.

Specifications Motor Power 400W full copper motor Blade Material Surgical-grade stainless steel Jar Capacity 500ml tall jar, 300ml short jar Speed 22,000 RPM for quick blending Operation Push & twist mechanism Reasons to buy Fast and efficient juicing in just 30 seconds Easy to clean with dishwasher-safe parts Reasons to avoid Limited to small batch processing Noisy operation at high speed Click Here to Buy Wonderchef Nutri Blend Photon with Sipper Lid|Mixer, Grinder,Blender & Smoothie Maker|22000 RPM, 400W 100% Full Copper Motor|2 Unbreakable Jars|2 Year Warranty|Recipe book by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor|Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find this juicer under ₹4500 easy to use, compact, and budget-friendly. However, some report durability issues with the plastic jar breaking.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers fast, efficient blending and grinding with powerful performance and durable build quality.

The NutriPro Juicer Mixer Grinder is a compact yet powerful appliance that makes fresh juices, smoothies, and chutneys in seconds. With a 500W copper motor, it grinds tough ingredients with ease. It features two-speed settings for precise control and comes with a sipper jar for on-the-go convenience. Whether blending fruits, grinding spices, or making protein shakes, this countertop juicer under ₹4500 is an affordable and efficient addition to any kitchen.

Specifications Motor Power 500W copper motor Jar Capacity 300ml Speed Settings 2-speed control Usage Juicing, blending, grinding Dishwasher Safe Yes Reasons to buy Quick and efficient juice extraction Compact design with a travel-friendly sipper jar Reasons to avoid Limited jar capacity for larger servings Noisy at high speed Click Here to Buy NutriPro Juicer Mixer Grinder - Smoothie Maker - 500 Watts (2 Jar, Silver) - 2 Year Warranty

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the juicer’s power, compact design, and ease of use but have mixed opinions on its build quality.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers powerful blending, quick juice preparation, and a convenient sipper jar for portability.

The Maharaja Whiteline Odacio Plus is a powerful 550W juicer mixer grinder designed for smooth blending, grinding, and juicing. It comes with three versatile jars – a 1.5L blender jar, 0.7L grinding jar, and 0.4L chutney jar, making it ideal for multiple kitchen tasks. The detachable anti-drip spout prevents juice spillage, while the stainless steel juicer mesh ensures durability. Its 30-minute continuous operation helps in quick meal prep.

Specifications Motor Power 550W Jars 1.5L blender, 0.7L grinder, 0.4L chutney jar Safety Overheat protection, normal lock system Material Food-grade plastic, stainless steel mesh Reasons to buy Comes with three versatile jars Anti-drip spout for a mess-free experience Reasons to avoid Not dishwasher safe Slightly bulky design Click Here to Buy Maharaja Whiteline Odacio Plus 550-Watt Juicer Mixer Grinder With 3 Versatile Jars | Food Grade Safe | 2 year warranty (Black & Silver)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the juicer easy to use but have mixed opinions on noise, durability, functionality, motor quality, and overall value.

Why choose this product?

This juicer mixer grinder is perfect for fast and efficient kitchen tasks, ensuring smooth blending, grinding, and fresh juices in minutes.

This manual hand press juicer is perfect for extracting juice from citrus fruits like oranges, mosambi, lemons, and even pomegranates. Made from high-quality aluminium, it ensures durability and effortless operation. Simply place your fruit, press the handle, and get fresh juice instantly. The manual squeezing method retains nutrients and natural flavours, making it ideal for healthy beverages. Its compact and portable design makes it a great addition to any kitchen.

Specifications Motor Power Not applicable (manual operation) Material Aluminum Dimensions 54D x 23W x 20H cm Weight 3.5 kg Special Feature Whole fruit processing Reasons to buy Extracts juice without electricity Durable and long-lasting aluminum body Reasons to avoid Requires manual effort Limited to soft fruits Click Here to Buy CHEFWARE Aluminum Instant Hand Press Citrus Fruits and Vegetable Juicer, Big, Black,100% Made In India (Juice Pro Antique Silver)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the juicer’s ease of use, value, and quality but have mixed opinions on build quality and juice extraction efficiency.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers effortless manual juicing, retains natural flavours, and lasts for years with sturdy construction.

The Rico 350 Watts ISI Marked & Fully Automatic Electric Juicer is designed for effortless juicing with its 350W copper motor and slow juicing process, which helps retain maximum nutrients. This is one of the best juicers under ₹4500 that efficiently extracts juice from fruits and vegetables, making it a great choice for healthy lifestyles. The detachable anti-drip spout ensures a mess-free experience, while its compact design makes storage easy.

Specifications Motor Power 350 Watts Material ABS Plastic Dimensions 15D x 17W x 31H cm Weight 2.6 kg Dishwasher Safe Yes Reasons to buy Powerful motor for efficient juicing Slow juicing retains more nutrients Reasons to avoid Not suitable for hard fruits like coconuts Can take longer than fast juicers Click Here to Buy Rico 350 Watts ISI Marked & Fully Automatic Electric Juicer | Portable Juicer, Compact Design, Slow Juicing Process to Extract Maximum Juice from Fruits & Vegetables

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the juicer easy to use, clean, and well-designed but have mixed opinions on plastic quality, squeeze capacity, and functionality.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers nutrient-rich juice extraction, a compact design, and reliable performance with Japanese technology.

The Borosil Easy Juice Slow Juicer is designed for maximum nutrient retention with its low-speed extraction (55 RPM), ensuring minimal oxidation and preserving essential vitamins and minerals. Its compact and portable design saves kitchen space without compromising efficiency. Equipped with a 130W motor, it extracts juice thoroughly, leaving behind dry pulp. The reverse motor function prevents blockages, making cleaning easier.

Specifications Motor Power 130 Watts Material Plastic Dimensions 14D x 14W x 34H cm Weight 1.66 kg Dishwasher Safe Yes Reasons to buy Slow juicing retains nutrients Compact and space-saving design Reverse motor function for easy cleaning Reasons to avoid Not dishwasher safe Takes longer than high-speed juicers Click Here to Buy Borosil Easy Juice Cold Press Slow Juicer, Portable Slow Juicer, Compact Design, Less Oxidation, For Fresh Fruits & Vegetables, 130 W

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the juicer under ₹4500 compact and user-friendly but have mixed opinions on durability, functionality, ease of cleaning, and overall value.

Why choose this product?

Ideal for health-conscious individuals, this cold press juicer offers fresh, nutrient-rich juice with minimal oxidation, ensuring a healthier and tastier drink.

The Philips Viva Collection HL7577/00 juicer features a 600W powerful motor, ensuring high-endurance performance for smooth and efficient juicing. Its 3-speed settings with a pulse function allow customised juice extraction. The drip-free spout prevents spills, while its integrated design makes assembly and cleaning hassle-free. With versatile mixing and grinding options, this is one of the best juicers under ₹4500 in 2025.

Specifications Motor Power 600 Watts Material Plastic Dimensions 22.9D x 27.2W x 33.8H cm Weight 250g Dishwasher Safe No Reasons to buy Powerful 600W motor Easy lock & unlock mechanism Drip-free spout prevents mess Reasons to avoid Not dishwasher safe Click Here to Buy Philips VIVA COLLECTION HL7577/00 600 Juicer,600 Watts

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the juicer easy to use, powerful, and handy but have mixed opinions on functionality and juice quality.

Why choose this product?

Ideal for quick and efficient juicing, the Philips HL7577/00 offers a compact, easy-to-clean design with a powerful motor, making it perfect for everyday use.

The AGARO Regal Electric Citrus Juicer offers effortless juice extraction with one-touch operation. It efficiently squeezes oranges, lemons, grapefruits, and even pomegranates, providing fresh juice in seconds. The automatic process ensures maximum juice yield with minimal effort. Its compact, BPA-free design makes it easy to store and use. Perfect for citrus lovers, this juicer is great for making refreshing juices for breakfast or a quick health boost.

Specifications Power 80 Watts Capacity 200ml Material Plastic Dimensions 15D x 12W x 26H cm Dishwasher Safe No Reasons to buy Simple one-button operation Works with a variety of citrus fruits Reasons to avoid Small juice capacity Not dishwasher safe Click Here to Buy AGARO Regal Electric Citrus Juicer, 200ml Capacity, 80 Watts, Automatic Juice Extractor, Orange, Lemon, Grapefruit Juicer & Squeezer Machine, Electric Fruit Squeezer, Portable, white

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the juicer easy to use, compact, and efficient for citrus fruits but have mixed opinions on overall functionality.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it simplifies citrus juice extraction, requires minimal effort, and provides fresh juice in seconds.

The Activa Juicomatic Juicer Mixer Grinder is a powerful 600W appliance designed for juicing, grinding, and pureeing. With stainless steel blades and a multi-functional blade system, it extracts fresh juice while also preparing chutneys, masalas, and dips effortlessly. The anti-drip spout prevents mess, and the shock-proof ABS body ensures safety. Its 3-speed control with a pulse function allows customised blending for different textures, making it a versatile kitchen companion.

Specifications Power 600 Watts Material ABS shock-proof plastic Blades Stainless steel Speed Settings 3-speed control with pulse function Dimensions 38D x 33W x 25H cm Reasons to buy Multifunctional use for juicing, grinding, and pureeing Shock-proof body for added safety Reasons to avoid Not dishwasher safe Manual installation required Click Here to Buy Activa Juicomatic Powerful 600 Watt Juicer Mixer Grinder With 3 Jar Comes With 2 Years Warranty, 600 Watts - Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the juicer functional, well-built, and valuable but have concerns about the steel and plastic quality.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it efficiently handles multiple kitchen tasks, provides strong performance, and ensures safety with a shock-proof design.

The V-Guard Citius Nutri Blender is one of the best juicers under ₹4500 in 2025 designed for quick and efficient blending. It features a 400W copper motor that operates at up to 22,000 RPM, making it ideal for preparing smoothies, shakes, and fresh juices. With five leakproof jars, you can blend, grind, and store with ease. The stainless steel blades ensure smooth textures, while the anti-skid base offers stability.

Specifications Motor Power 400W copper motor Speed Up to 22,000 RPM Jars Included 5 leakproof polycarbonate jars Blades Stainless steel grinding and blending blades Design ABS body with anti-skid rubber feet Reasons to buy Comes with multiple jars for versatile use Compact and sleek design for easy storage Reasons to avoid Not dishwasher-safe, requires manual cleaning Limited speed options, with only two settings Click Here to Buy V-Guard Citius Nutri Blender | Bullet Mixer Grinder Juicer | 5 Leakproof Jars | 2 Years Product & Motor Coverage by V-Guard | 400 W Copper Motor | Upto 22,000 RPM | Storage, Seasoning & Sipper Lids

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the food processor useful, well-performing, and affordable but have mixed opinions on build quality and noise level.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers powerful performance, multiple jars, and sharp stainless steel blades for effortless blending.

Which type of juicer is best for home use?

It depends on your needs. Centrifugal juicers are fast, affordable, and great for hard fruits and veggies. However, they can be noisy and produce slightly less juice. Cold press (masticating) juicers extract more nutrients, work quietly, and produce higher juice yield but are slower and costlier. If you want quick juice for daily consumption, a centrifugal juicer is a good choice. If you prioritise nutrition and don’t mind waiting, a cold press juicer is better. For citrus fruits like oranges and lemons, a citrus juicer is the simplest and most budget-friendly option.

How much power should a good juicer have?

The power of a juicer depends on the type and usage. For centrifugal juicers, a motor of 300W to 600W is ideal for efficiently extracting juice from hard fruits and vegetables. Cold press juicers work at lower speeds, so they usually have 150W to 250W motors, which are sufficient. If you frequently juice carrots, beets, or leafy greens, choose a juicer with higher wattage to ensure smooth operation without overheating. A good balance between power and efficiency ensures your juicer lasts longer and delivers better performance.

Does a juicer remove all fibre from fruits and vegetables?

To some extent, yes, most juicers separate the fibre (pulp) from the juice, giving you a smooth drink. Centrifugal and cold press juicers remove insoluble fibre but retain vitamins and minerals. If you want fibre in your juice, you can add back some pulp after juicing or choose a blender instead of a juicer. Slow juicers (cold press models) retain more nutrients while extracting juice, making them a healthier choice. If fibre intake is important to you, consider mixing whole fruits or vegetables into smoothies using a blender.

Factors to consider while buying the best juicer under ₹ 4500

When buying a juicer under ₹4500, consider these important factors:

Juicer Type : Choose between centrifugal (fast juicing) and cold press/masticating (better nutrient retention) based on your needs.

: Choose between centrifugal (fast juicing) and cold press/masticating (better nutrient retention) based on your needs. Motor Power : A powerful motor (at least 300-600W) ensures efficient juicing, especially for hard fruits and vegetables.

: A powerful motor (at least 300-600W) ensures efficient juicing, especially for hard fruits and vegetables. Juicing Efficiency : Look for a juicer that extracts maximum juice with minimal wastage.

: Look for a juicer that extracts maximum juice with minimal wastage. Ease of Cleaning : A juicer with detachable parts and dishwasher-safe components makes cleaning hassle-free.

: A juicer with detachable parts and dishwasher-safe components makes cleaning hassle-free. Pulp Collection : A separate pulp container allows continuous juicing without frequent stops.

: A separate pulp container allows continuous juicing without frequent stops. Build Quality & Durability : Prefer stainless steel or BPA-free plastic for long-lasting performance.

: Prefer stainless steel or BPA-free plastic for long-lasting performance. Noise Level: Centrifugal juicers tend to be noisier, while cold press models work quieter but may be slower.

Top 3 features of the best juicers under ₹ 4500 in 2025

Best juicers under ₹4500 Capacity Power Material Wonderchef Nutri Blend Photon 500ml tall jar, 300ml short jar 400W Plastic NutriPro Bullet Juicer Mixer Grinder 300ml 500W Plastic Maharaja Whiteline Odacio Plus 1.5L blender, 0.7L grinder, 0.4L chutney jar 550W Food-grade plastic, stainless steel mesh CHEFWARE Juice Pro High capacity Manual Aluminium Rico 350W Electric Juicer 400 ml 350W ABS Plastic Borosil Easy Juice Slow Juicer 800 ml 130W Plastic Philips Viva Collection HL7577/00 Juicer 1L 600W Plastic AGARO Regal Electric Citrus Juicer 200ml 80W Plastic Activa Juicomatic Juicer Mixer Grinder 1.5 L 600W ABS Shock-proof Plastic V-Guard Citius Nutri Blender 300 ml 400W ABS

FAQs on juicers What is the difference between a juicer and a blender? A juicer extracts juice by separating pulp, while a blender blends whole ingredients, keeping fibre intact.

Can I juice all fruits and vegetables? Most juicers handle soft and hard produce, but fibrous vegetables like bananas require a blender instead.

How do I clean a juicer properly? Rinse parts immediately after use, use a brush for mesh filters, and avoid dishwashing if not recommended.

Which type of juicer is best for nutrient retention? Cold press (masticating) juicers retain more nutrients than centrifugal juicers due to low-speed extraction.

