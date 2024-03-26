Best juicer machine picks: Top 10 models to make the breakfast perfect with fresh juice

Drinking fresh juices, which are high in vital vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, is a great way to start a healthy lifestyle. Still, the work of making fruit and vegetable juice might occasionally stop people from incorporating this healthy practice into their everyday lives. The best juicer machine for home is the go-to device for anyone looking to make juice since it makes the procedure simpler and more affordable. Pick from top juicers with multiple features coming from renowned brands.

In this detailed guide, we explore the world of the best juicer machines, providing complete information and skilled guidance to help you make an informed choice. Juicing has never been the same, thanks to electric juicer machines providing unmatched speed, efficiency, and user-friendliness. These best juicer machines for all fruits can quickly turn whole fruits and make them ready to eat immediately with the push of a button. The best juicer machine for home makes juicing easy even for the busiest, eliminating the need for difficult manual activities like squeezing fruit or time-consuming cleanup.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

1. Kuvings B1700 Dark Silver Professional All-in-1 Fruit & Vegetable Juicer

B07DLCZT11

Complete juicing powers are provided by the Kuvings B1700 Dark Silver Professional All-in-1 Fruit & Vegetable Juicer. It effectively extracts juice from a range of fruits and vegetables because of its strong motor and adaptable design. Its elegant dark silver finish gives any kitchen a sense of sophistication. For individuals who want ease and performance is thebest juicer machine

Specifications of Kuvings B1700 Dark Silver Professional All-in-1 Fruit & Vegetable Juicer

Brand: kuvings

Colour: Dark Silver

Special Feature: Whole Fruit Processing

Product Dimensions: 46D x 28W x 36H Centimeters

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful motor Potential for higher noise level. Good finish adds elegance. Comfortable design

2. Sujata Powermatic Juicer, 900 Watts

B015VCO9QW

Juicing is made easy and effective with the powerful 900-watt motor of the Sujata Powermatic Juicer. This is the best juicer machine with a solid build that guarantees dependability. This juicer can easily process various products, including soft fruits and hard vegetables. It’s easy-to-clean components simplify maintenance, and its user-friendly design simplifies operation.

Specifications of Sujata Powermatic Juicer, 900 Watts

Brand: Sujata

Colour: White

Special Feature: Powerful Motor

Product Dimensions: 36D x 37W x 23H Centimetres

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful Performance Noise Level User-Friendly

3. Philips Viva Collection HR1863/20 2-Litre Juicer

B00GOWJVXA

Powerful performance and stylish appearance come together in the Philips Viva Collection HR1863/20 2-Litre Juicer. Juices fruits and vegetables with ease with to its 700-watt motor and innovative QuickClean technology. The is the best juicer machine for all fruits that makes cleaning simple, and its big feeding tube cuts down on prep time. This little juicer is ideal for those looking for efficiency and convenience in their juicing habit.

Specifications of Philips Viva Collection HR1863/20 2-Litre Juicer

Brand: Philips

Colour: black

Special Feature: Portable

Product Dimensions: 25.5D x 25.5W x 45.7H Centimeters

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid QuickClean technology for easy cleaning Requires counter space Efficient juice extraction, Large feeding tube reduces prep time

Also read: Best 1000 watt mixer grinder: Top 9 picks for professional-grade performance in kitchen

4. Philips HL7578/00 600W Turbo Juicer

B07WSP31SK

Strong and effective, the Philips HL7578/00 600W Turbo Juicer is a juicing solution. The design rapidly extracts juice from fruits and vegetables thanks to its 600-watt motor and turbo speed technology. The pulp container permits continuous juicing, and the big feeding tube minimises pre-cutting. It is the best juicer machine for every kitchen due to its clean form and easy-to-clean features.

Specifications of Philips HL7578/00 600W Turbo Juicer

Brand: PHILIPS

Colour : White

Special Feature: Rust Free Blade

Product Dimensions: 48.5D x 31.5W x 38.5H Centimeters

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Turbo speed technology Higher noise level due to turbo speed Pulp container, Large feeding tube

5. Rico Electric Juicer For All Fruits & Vegetables-2 Years Replacement Warranty Made With Japanese Technology

B08GX5VRVB

With its unique Japanese technology, the Rico Electric Juicer effectively extracts juice from various fruits and vegetables. It is the best juicer machine for all fruits and vegetables, making juicing easier with its elegant design. Juices that are wholesome and fresh can be easily enjoyed. It is a safe addition to any kitchen because it is durable and has a 2-year replacement warranty.

Specifications of Rico Electric Juicer For All Fruits & Vegetables-2 Years Replacement Warranty Made With Japanese Technology

Brand: Rico

Colour : Black Juicer

Special Feature: Removable Blade

Product Dimensions : 5D x 17W x 31H Centimeters

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient extraction for all fruits and vegetables Relatively higher price Japanese technology, User-friendly interface

6. Havells Vitonica 500W Juicer Mixer Grinder with 3 Stainless Steel Jar

B0872G7DT4

With its three stainless steel jars, the Havells Vitonica 500W Juicer Mixer Grinder offers adaptability for operations involving juicing, mixing, and grinding. This is the best juicer machine for the home that effectively handles a variety of ingredients because of its strong 500W motor. Durability is guaranteed by the durable stainless-steel structure. It fits well in tiny kitchens because of its compact form. E

Specifications of Havells Vitonica 500W Juicer Mixer Grinder with 3 Stainless Steel Jar

Brand: Havells

Colour: White and Blue

Special Feature: Foldable

Capacity: 400 Milliliters

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Durable stainless-steel jars Limited capacity for large-scale juicing Compact design, Powerful 500W motor

7. Russell Hobbs RJE1000 FA 1000-Watt Juice Extractor with LED

B01M1O3WYO

The Rico Electric Juicer is a multipurpose tool that makes extracting juice from any fruit or vegetable simple. Strong and secure, it is made using ISI-certified Japanese technology. Its completely automated operation makes juicing simple. This is the best juicer machine for all fruits as it makes simple task of quickly making fresh, healthy juices.

Specifications of Russell Hobbs RJE1000 FA 1000-Watt Juice Extractor with LED

Brand: Russell Hobbs

Colour: Black and Silver

Special Feature: Filter

Finish Type: Silver, Steel

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Removable blade. May not handle all produce Easy cleaning.

8. Exxelo AUTOMATIC ELECTRICAL JUICER

B0CYVJJQB6

The Exxelo Automatic Electrical Juicer's automatic operation makes juice extraction simpler. This useful tool simplifies and speeds up your juice-making routine. Its well-designed system makes it easy to enjoy fresh, healthful juices. The Exxelo Automatic is the best juicer machine under 3000. It is ideal for busy lifestyles since it simplifies the process of juicing, whether it is oranges in the morning or greens in the afternoon.

Specifications of Exxelo AUTOMATIC ELECTRICAL JUICER

Brand: Exxelo

Colour: pink

Product Dimensions: 12D x 10W x 15H Centimeters

Material: Plastic

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Automatic operation. Higher price point. Easy to use. Simplified juicing process.

9. Maharaja Whiteline Odacio Prime Juicer Mixer Grinder with 3 Jars

B099ZY65YJ

With its three adaptable jars, the Maharaja Whiteline Odacio Prime Juicer Mixer Grinder can meet your demands for grinding, blending, and juicing. It makes activities related to meal preparation easier with its effective design. It is the best juicer machine under Rs. 3000 and a useful addition to any kitchen since it provides ease and adaptability for a range of cooking tasks.

Specifications of Maharaja Whiteline Odacio Prime Juicer Mixer Grinder with 3 Jars

Brand: Maharaja Whiteline

Colour : Turquoise Blue & White

Special Feature: Push Button

Product Dimensions: 9.3D x 18.1W x 13H Centimeters

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Simplifies food preparation tasks Limited capacity Offers convenience and efficiency

Also read: Best mixer grinder price and performance analysis: Top 8 picks for your kitchen

10. USHA 3345 450-Watt Juicer Mixer Grinder with 2 Jars

B01JURBZSY

Juicing, mixing, and grinding activities may be accomplished with the USHA 3345 450-Watt Juicer Mixer Grinder's diverse flexibility. It is perfect for tiny kitchens because of its compact form. Performance that is dependable is guaranteed by the reputable USHA brand.

Specifications of USHA 3345 450-Watt Juicer Mixer Grinder with 2 Jars

Brand: USHA

Colour : White

Special Feature: Powerful Motor

Product Dimensions: 19.3D x 19.3W x 16.3H Centimeters

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Compact design suitable for smaller kitchens Lower wattage Trusted brand reputation.

Top 3 features

Product name Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Rico Electric Juicer Efficient extraction User-friendly interface Japanese technology Sujata Powermatic Juicer Powerful performance User-friendly design Durable build quality Philips Viva Collection Juicer Quick Clean technology Large feeding tube Efficient juice extraction Philips HL7578/00 Turbo Juicer Turbo speed technology Large feeding tube Pulp container Kuvings B1700 Professional Juicer Powerful motor Comfortable design Elegant finish Havells Vitonica Juicer Mixer Durable stainless-steel jars Powerful 500W motor Compact design Russell Hobbs RJE1000 Juicer Removable blade Easy cleaning Automatic operation Exxelo Automatic Electrical Juicer Automatic operation Simplified juicing process Easy to use Maharaja Whiteline Odacio Prime Simplifies food preparation tasks Convenience and efficiency Versatile with multiple jars USHA 3345 Juicer Mixer Grinder Compact design Trusted brand reputation Lower wattage

Best value for money

The Philips Viva Collection Juicer comes out as the best juicer machine for the home among the top three Philips products. With its big feeding tube, effective juice extraction, and QuickClean technology, it provides the ideal balance of performance and simplicity. Time and effort are saved when cleaning, thanks to the QuickClean function. Convenience is increased by the big feeding tube, which accommodates entire fruits and vegetables and cuts down on prep time. Its effective juice extraction also guarantees maximum output, maximising the use of your components. With all these features combined, the Philips Viva Collection Juicer offers the finest value for money out of all the products from Philips and makes for a fantastic juicing experience at a fair price.

Best overall product

The Kuvings B1700 Dark Silver Professional All-in-1 Fruit & Vegetable Juicer stands out as the ultimate juicing powerhouse. Featuring a robust motor and versatile design, it effortlessly extracts juice from various fruits and vegetables. Its sleek dark silver finish adds a touch of elegance to any kitchen. For those seeking a blend of convenience and performance, this juicer is the undisputed best choice in its category.



How to find the best juicer machine picks for every kitchen need?

Consider features like usefulness, power, simplicity of cleaning, and affordability while looking for the best juicer machine for all fruits for every kitchen requirement. Juice fruits, vegetables, or both if you require a machine. When juicing different ingredients, consider the motor power to get optimal results. Examining customer feedback and professional suggestions can provide you with important information about how well and how long certain models last. To properly satisfy your kitchen demands, consider your budget and select a juicer that provides the best value in terms of both function and price.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.