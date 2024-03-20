 Best Havells mixer grinder: Top 9 models with exceptional motor power, durability and efficient mixing - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Best Havells mixer grinder: Top 9 models with exceptional motor power, durability and efficient mixing

ByAffiliate Desk
Mar 20, 2024 07:29 PM IST

Havells mixer grinder is a trusted choice for households looking for a mixer grinder that delivers consistent performance and longevity. Check out our top picks

Mixer grinders are a striking choice for professionals and food fans. Havells stands out from the many other companies that provide similar appliances. It focuses on quality, innovation, and longevity. In this guide, we will explore the world of the best Havells mixer grinders. We will look at the best models that are famous for their durability and effectiveness. Havells, a reputable brand in the home appliance market, has a long history of providing innovative solutions for modern kitchen problems.

Best Havells mixer grinders ensure efficient and uniform grinding of ingredients, whether it's spices, fruits, or vegetables
Best Havells mixer grinders ensure efficient and uniform grinding of ingredients, whether it's spices, fruits, or vegetables

Havells mixer grinders are the pinnacle of performance and convenience, emphasising elegance and utility. This article will walk you through the best Havells mixer grinder models, carefully constructed to simplify your mixing chores and guarantee long-lasting durability. Havells provides a wide selection to meet every requirement and choice, from high-capacity models fit for big families or commercial settings to compact designs ideal for tiny kitchens. We will also look at the unique characteristics of these machines, such as their strong motors, adaptable jars, ergonomic designs, and cutting-edge safety measures.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Havells mixer grinders are your go-to kitchen partner for making smoothies, grinding spices, or chapatis dough. They guarantee effectiveness, toughness, and, most importantly, delicious cooking results.

1. Havells Capture 500W 3 Jar Mixer Grinder

B0872HNF94

The Havells Capture 500W 3 Jar Mixer Grinder gives you the ultimate kitchen convenience. With its powerful 304 stainless steel blades and fast motor, it easily crushes materials for your recipes. It has a 1.5-litre blending jar for more efficient use and larger quantities. You can relax with overload protection and a 5-year motor warranty that guarantees dependability and security. Experience cooking to the fullest with Havells, where dependability and creativity meet.

Specifications of Havells Capture 500W 3 Jar Mixer Grinder

  • Brand: Havells
  • Colour: Grey and Green
  • Blade Material: Stainless Steel
  • Capacity: 1.5 litres

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
Powerful Motor, Durable BladesLimited Jar Options
Modern Design, Bigger Blending JarNoise Level
5-year Warranty 

2. Havells Klassic 750 Watt 4 Jar Mixer Grinder

B0BSNDN3S7

With comfort and efficiency in mind, Havells has created the Havells Klassic 750 Watt 4 Jar grinder with mixer, a powerful appliance that can handle all your kitchen demands. A powerful universal motor that can run at up to 21000 RPM guarantees quick and efficient grinding. The huge jars include lids that are resistant to breaking and have a handy twist and lock mechanism for safe use.

Specifications of Havells Klassic 750 Watt 4 Jar Mixer Grinder

  • Brand: Havells
  • Colour: Black
  • Blade Material: Stainless Steel
  • Capacity: 1.5 litres

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
Powerful Motor, High RPMOverkill for Basic Needs
Sleek DesignLarge Size
Secure Lid Mechanism 
Durable Blades 

3. Havells Klassic 750 watts 3 Jar Mixer Grinder

B09DLD254Z

The Havells Klassic 750-watt 3 Jar Mixer Grinder provides effective blending, grinding, and mixing capabilities for your kitchen aid. It always delivers accurate and reliable results because of its sturdy 304 stainless steel blades. The huge stainless steel jars have plenty of room for different ingredients. Safe operation is ensured by the easy twist and lock mechanism of its clear jar lids made of break-resistant polycarbonate.

Specifications of Havells Klassic 750 watts 3 Jar Mixer Grinder

  • Brand: Havells
  • Colour: White & Lavender
  • Blade Material: Stainless Steel
  • Capacity: 1.5 litres

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
Ease of Use, Safety FeaturesLimited Color Options
Durable Construction, VersatileLimited Spare Parts Availability

Also read: Best mixer grinder price and performance analysis: Top 8 picks for your kitchen

4. Havells ESO 750 watts 3 JAR Mixer Grinder

B0BYZV211V

The Havells ESO Mixer Grinder is a strong culinary tool designed to simplify your cooking chores. Its powerful 750-watt motor runs at a high speed of 21000 RPM, making grinding and mixing effective. The mixer grinder has three roomy jars with handles for convenient handling constructed of thicker, stainless steel with broader mouths. A 5-year motor and 2-year product warranty ensure enduring performance and peace of mind.

Specifications of Havells ESO 750 watts 3 JAR Mixer Grinder

  • Brand: Havells
  • Colour: Dark Green & black
  • Blade Material: Stainless Steel
  • Capacity: 1.6 litres

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
Convenient Design, Versatile UsageHigher Cost
Security LockHeavy and Bulky
Modern Design 
Warranty Coverage 

5. Havells Klassic 1000 watts 4 Jar Mixer Grinder

B0B6JGJQ3L

With its powerful motor, the Havells Klassic Mixer Grinder simplifies food preparation. With a sturdy 1000-watt, 2.5-kilogram twin ball-bearing copper motor, it can handle all your grinding demands with reliable performance. With a startling 22000 RPM, it promises rapid and effective grinding. With its remarkable 100-minute runtime, prolonged use is possible without any disruptions. The polycarbonate jars and lids increase convenience and safety with locking mechanisms.

Specifications of Havells Klassic 1000 watts 4 Jar Mixer Grinder

  • Brand: Havells
  • Colour: Black
  • Blade Material: Stainless Steel

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
Long Run Time, High SpeedHigh Price Point
Safety Features, Easy to CleanOccassional Maintenance Required

6. Havells Vitonica 500W Juicer Mixer Grinder

B0872G7DT4

Designed for efficiency and convenience, the Havells Vitonica 500W Juicer Mixer Grinder is a multipurpose kitchen tool. With three stainless steel jars, it readily tackles grinding, juicing, and mixing activities. Its sizable pulp container guarantees dependable functioning without the need for regular emptying. In addition to being useful, the folding juicing spout reduces spills and makes pouring simple. It provides long-term dependability and comfort with a 2-year product guarantee and an amazing 5-year motor warranty.

Specifications of Havells Vitonica 500W Juicer Mixer Grinder

  • Brand: Havells
  • Colour: White and Blue
  • Blade Material: Stainless Steel
  • Capacity: 400 Mililitres

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
Foldable Juicing Spout, Large Pulp ContainerComplexity
VersatileLimited Speed
2-year Warranty 

7. Havells MIXWELL 500 W 3 Jar Mixer Grinder

B09LLT4MSS

The Havells MIXWELL 500 W 3 Jar Mixer Grinder is a powerful kitchen equipment built for efficiency and comfort. It easily handles blending, grinding, and mixing operations because of its powerful 21000 RPM motor and sturdy 304 stainless steel blades. The wide-mouthed, heavy stainless steel jars hold a lot of ingredients, and all of the jars have handles to make them easier to handle. This mixer grinder adds flair to your kitchen with its sleek black and grey finish.

Specifications of Havells MIXWELL 500 W 3 Jar Mixer Grinder

  • Brand: Havells
  • Colour: Black Grey
  • Blade Material: Stainless Steel
  • Capacity: 1.5 litres

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
Powerful MotorHigh Noise Level
Stylish DesignNot for Light Use
Handles on All Jars 
Spacious Jars 
Durable Blades 

8. Havells Maxx Grind 750 watt Mixer Grinder

B06WRT58X5

With its powerful 750-watt mixer grinder, the Havells Maxx Grind 750-watt kitchen equipment is designed to simplify your culinary process. Its three stainless steel jars with larger mouths guarantee effective ingredient mixing and grinding. You can multitask while the gadget does its magic thanks to hands-free operation. An overload indicator ensures longevity by guarding against motor damage from heavy loads. With a solid 5-year motor guarantee, it's a dependable partner for all your cooking activities.

Specifications of Havells Maxx Grind 750 watt Mixer Grinder

  • Brand: Havells
  • Colour: Blue
  • Blade Material: Stainless Steel
  • Capacity: 1.5 litres

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
Hands-Free Operation, Overload IndicatorNo Additional Features
Warranty CoverageLimited Colour Options
Powerful Performance 

9. Havells Stainless Steel Power Hunk 3 Jar

B09293QV49

The Havells Stainless Steel Power Hunk 3 Jar is a useful and strong addition to any kitchen. Its sturdy stainless steel structure guarantees its extended lifespan and corrosion resistance. Three different-sized jars are included in the set to accommodate various food preparation requirements. This grinder provides reliable performance for grinding spices, blending smoothies, or making chutneys. Its simple controls and ergonomic design make operating easy. It prioritises user safety by including enhanced safety measures.

Specifications of Havells Stainless Steel Power Hunk 3 Jar

  • Brand: Havells
  • Colour: Grey
  • Blade Material: Stainless Steel
  • Capacity: 1.5 litres

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
Versatile, Sleek DesignOverkill for Simple Tasks
Safety Features, Easy to UseHeavy

Also read; Best mixer grinders for your kitchen: Top 9 picks

Best 3 features for you

Product NameNumber of SpeedsWattageNumber of Jars
Havells Capture 500W 3 Jar Mixer Grinder35003
Havells Klassic 750 Watt 4 Jar Mixer Grinder37504
Havells Klassic 750 watts 3 Jar Mixer Grinder37503
Havells ESO 750 watts 3 JAR Mixer Grinder37503
Havells Klassic 1000 watts 4 Jar Mixer Grinder310004
Havells Vitonica 500W Juicer Mixer Grinder25003
Havells MIXWELL 500 W 3 Jar Mixer Grinder35003
Havells Maxx Grind 750 watt Mixer Grinder37503
Havells Stainless Steel Power Hunk 3 Jar38003

Best overall product

The Havells Capture 500W 3 Jar Mixer Grinder stands out as the best overall product due to its combination of powerful performance, durability, and safety features. Equipped with robust 304 stainless steel blades and a fast motor, it effortlessly crushes ingredients for various recipes, ensuring smooth and consistent results every time. Its generous 1.5-litre blending jar allows for efficient processing of larger quantities, catering to diverse cooking needs. Moreover, the inclusion of overload protection and a 5-year motor warranty provides peace of mind, guaranteeing both dependability and security during use. With Havells, users can confidently explore their culinary creativity while enjoying reliable and efficient kitchen assistance.

Best value for money product

The Havells Mixwell 500W 3 Jar Mixer Grinder is the most affordable among the choices. It provides a reasonable price without sacrificing functionality. It effectively completes various culinary activities, such as grinding spices and preparing chutneys, with its 500-watt power. The three jars that are offered serve a variety of purposes and provide flexibility in use. Other models may have more jars or greater power, but the Mixwell 500W finds a happy medium between features and price. This is the best Havells mixer grinder for anybody looking for an affordable, dependable kitchen gadget.

How to Find the Best Havells Mixer Grinder?

You must consider several variables to get the best Havells mixer grinder that best suits your requirements and tastes. Her are some points to remember:

  • Define Your Needs: Determine your needs and use habits. An important consideration is a family's size, the ingredients you typically grind, how often you use them, the amount of kitchen space you have available, and your budget.
  • Consider Motor Power: The motor power specifications for mixer grinders vary, usually between 500 and 1000 watts.
  • Jar Capacity: Verify the jars' capacities with the mixer grinder. Select a model that has different-sized jars.
  • Speed Settings: To provide adaptability while grinding various ingredients, look for mixer grinders with numerous speed settings.
  • Build Quality and Design: Check the mixer grinder's build quality, particularly the building materials.

The following tips will help you choose the best Havells mixer grinder that suits your needs, tastes, and budget.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Catch all the Latest Technology Mobile, Gadgets,Tech News from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On