Hand mixer grinder: Top 8 picks to have healthy weekend smoothies

Unlike the traditional mixer grinders that are bulky and requires a lot of space in your kitchen, the hand mixer grinders or hand blenders as it are popularly termed, are a compact and portable alternatives. These multitasking handheld gadgets are a must-have for every kitchen. From whipping your delicious and health-conscious smoothies to making your favourite tomato soups, these hand mixer grinders can do all that too effortlessly. Trust these 8 hand mixer grinder to create perfect smoothies

These hand mixer grinders offer convenience with performance and offer precision in blending, whipping, chopping, and pureeing, so your efforts are minimized. So, if you want to experience and enjoy a seamless cooking experience, bring home these sleek, compact yet very beneficial multitaskers; Hand mixer grinders or hand blenders.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Although the market has a plethora of hand blenders, picking up the right one as per your kitchen space and your requirements is a challenge. But in case you are confused which one to buy, we have rounded a list of 10 best hand mixer grinders or hand blenders for you.

1.Wonderchef Prima Plus Electric 250 W Hand Blender

B0BM9S6RDT

Wonderchef is one of the finest brand of kitchen appliances in India. The Wonderchef Prima Plus Electric Hand Blender is a sleek and efficient kitchen appliance. With a 250-watt motor, it offers reliable performance for blending, mixing, and pureeing. The stainless steel blades ensure smooth and consistent results, whether you're making shakes, soups, or chutneys. This hand blender features a slim design for easy handling and storage, perfect for small kitchens. The detachable blending shaft makes cleaning hassle-free, and the ergonomic handle provides a comfortable grip. Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned chef, the Wonderchef Prima Plus Electric Hand Blender simplifies your cooking tasks.

Specifications of Wonderchef Prima Plus:

Wattage: 250 Watts

Material: Stainless Steel

Speed Settings: 2

Blade Type: Detachable

Additional Features: Slim design, ergonomic handle

Warranty: 2 Years

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Slim and sleek design Basic 2-speed settings Detachable stainless steel blades 2-year warranty Ergonomic handle

2. KENT 16044 Hand Blender Stainless Steel

B07QHHCB27

Another top brand that offers the best of kitchen appliances is KENT. The KENT 16044 Hand Blender is designed for versatility and durability. It is made of stainless steel which ensures long-lasting performance, making it ideal for blending soups, sauces, and smoothies. With a 300-watt motor, it provides sufficient power for most blending tasks. The detachable blending rod makes cleaning easy, and the ergonomic handle offers comfortable grip and control. This hand blender also features variable speed settings for precise blending. Whether you're a cooking enthusiast or a professional chef, the KENT 16044 Hand Blender is a reliable kitchen tool.

Specifications of KENT 16044:

Wattage: 300 Watts

Material: Stainless Steel

Speed Settings: Variable

Blade Type: Detachable

Additional Features: Ergonomic handle

Warranty: 1 Year

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Powerful 300-watt motor Limited warranty Variable speed settings Higher price point Stainless steel construction Detachable blending rod

3.Orpat HHB-100E WOB, 250w Watt Hand Blender

B00A7PLVU6

Orpat is a well known brand in the realm of kitchen industry. This Orpat HHB-100E WOB Hand Blender is a compact and efficient kitchen companion. It has a 250-watt motor that offers smooth blending and mixing for various recipes. The ergonomic design makes it easy to hold and operate, while the detachable stainless steel blades ensure easy cleaning. Whether you're making soups, smoothies, or sauces, this hand blender gets the job done quickly. It comes with a wall mount stand for convenient storage, keeping your kitchen clutter-free.

Specifications of Orpat HHB-100E WOB:

Wattage: 250 Watts

Material: Stainless Steel

Speed Settings: 1

Blade Type: Detachable

Features: Wall mount stand included

Warranty: 1 Year

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Compact and efficient Limited speed settings Detachable stainless steel blades Basic functionality Easy to clean Wall mount stand for storage

Also Read: Top 750 watt mixer grinders: 6 high-power options for your kitchen

4.Bajaj HM-01 250W Hand Blender

B0187F2IOK

The Bajaj HM-01 Hand Blender is a compact and powerful kitchen appliance. With its 250-watt motor, it offers efficient blending and mixing for various recipes. The stainless steel blades ensure smooth and consistent results, whether you're preparing shakes, smoothies, or batters. This hand blender features a comfortable grip handle for easy operation and control. The sleek design and lightweight construction make it easy to handle and store. Whether you're a beginner cook or an experienced chef, the Bajaj HM-01 Hand Blender is a reliable companion in the kitchen.

Specifications of Bajaj HM-01:

Wattage: 250 Watts

Material: Stainless Steel

Speed Settings: 3

Blade Type: Fixed

Additional Features: Comfort grip handle

Warranty: 2 Years

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Three-speed settings Fixed blade design Comfort grip handle Basic functionality Lightweight and compact

5.Prestige ACE Hand Blender

B0C7GY7FCD

The Prestige ACE Hand Blender is a versatile and efficient kitchen tool. With a powerful 250-watt motor, it offers quick and efficient blending for various recipes. The sharp stainless steel blades ensure precise and smooth blending, whether you're making soups, shakes, or chutneys. This hand blender features a comfortable grip handle for easy control and operation. The sleek and compact design makes it easy to store in any kitchen. With variable speed control, you can adjust the blending speed to suit different ingredients. Whether you're a beginner cook or a seasoned chef, the Prestige ACE Hand Blender is a reliable companion for all your blending needs.

Specifications of Prestige ACE:

Wattage: 250 Watts

Material: Stainless Steel

Speed Settings: Variable

Blade Type: Detachable

Additional Features: Comfort grip handle

Warranty: 2 Years

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Variable speed control Lesser durability Detachable stainless steel blades Comfort grip handle Sleek and compact design

6.INALSA Hand Blender

B0747VDH9L



The INALSA Hand Blender is a powerful and versatile kitchen appliance designed to make your cooking tasks easier. With a 300-watt motor, it offers efficient blending and mixing for a variety of recipes. The sharp stainless steel blades ensure smooth and consistent results, whether you're making purees, sauces, or shakes. This hand blender features a comfortable grip handle for easy operation, and the detachable blending shaft makes cleaning a breeze. With variable speed control, you can adjust the blending speed to suit different ingredients. Whether you're a novice cook or an experienced chef, the INALSA Hand Blender is a reliable and convenient tool for your kitchen.

Specifications of INALSA:

Wattage: 300 Watts

Material: Stainless Steel

Speed Settings: Variable

Blade Type: Detachable

Additional Features: Comfort grip handle

Warranty: 2 Years

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Powerful 300-watt motor Higher price point Variable speed control Detachable stainless steel blades

7.Havells Duro Blend Low Noise 300 watt Hand Blender

B09LLHVG5F

The Havells Duro Blend Hand Blender is a high-quality and efficient kitchen appliance. With its 300-watt motor, it provides powerful blending for a variety of recipes. The stainless steel blades ensure smooth and consistent results, whether you're making smoothies, shakes, or sauces. This hand blender features low noise operation, making it pleasant to use in any kitchen. The ergonomic handle offers a comfortable grip for easy handling, and the detachable blending shaft makes cleaning quick and easy. Whether you're a cooking enthusiast or a professional chef, the Havells Duro Blend Hand Blender is a reliable companion for all your blending needs.

Specifications of Havells Duro Blender:

Wattage: 300 Watts

Material: Stainless Steel

Speed Settings: Variable

Blade Type: Detachable

Additional Features: Low noise operation, ergonomic handle

Warranty: 2 Years

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Low noise operation Higher price point Variable speed settings Detachable stainless steel blades Ergonomic handle

8.Rico Hand Blender

B0B2S1Z67J

The Rico Hand Blender is a compact and efficient kitchen tool designed for everyday use. With its 200-watt motor, it offers reliable blending and mixing for various recipes. The stainless steel blades ensure smooth and consistent results, whether you're making soups, sauces, or shakes. This hand blender features a comfortable grip handle for easy operation, and the detachable blending shaft makes cleaning simple. The compact design makes it easy to store in any kitchen cabinet or drawer. Whether you're a beginner cook or an experienced chef, the Rico Hand Blender is a versatile and convenient addition to your kitchen.

Specifications of Rico Hand blender:

Wattage: 200 Watts

Material: Stainless Steel

Speed Settings: 2

Blade Type: Detachable

Additional Features: Comfort grip handle

Warranty: 1 Year

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Compact and efficient Lower wattage Detachable stainless steel blades Comfort grip handle Affordable price

Three best feature for consumers:

Product Name Wattage Material Blade Type Wonderchef Prima Plus Electric 250 W Hand Blender 250 Watts Stainless Steel Detachable KENT 16044 Hand Blender Stainless Steel 300 Watts Stainless Steel Detachable Orpat HHB-100E WOB, 250w Watt Hand Blender 250 Watts Stainless Steel Detachable Bajaj HM-01 250W Hand Blender 250 Watts Stainless Steel Fixed Prestige ACE Hand Blender 250 Watts Stainless Steel Detachable INALSA Hand Blender 300 Watts Stainless Steel Detachable Havells Duro Blend Low Noise 300 watt Hand Blender 300 Watts Stainless Steel Detachable Rico Hand Blender 200 Watts Stainless Steel Detachable

Best value for money

The Prestige ACE Hand Blender stands out as the best value for money option. It offers a powerful 250 Watts motor, stainless steel build for durability, and detachable blades for versatile usage. With variable speed settings, it caters to various blending needs. Additionally, it comes with a comfortable grip handle for ease of use. Priced competitively, it provides a good balance of features, quality, and affordability, making it an excellent choice for those looking for a reliable hand mixer grinder without breaking the bank.

Best overall product

The Wonderchef Prima Plus Electric 250 W Hand Blender takes the crown as the best overall product. With a powerful 250 Watts motor, stainless steel construction ensuring longevity, and detachable blades for easy cleaning, it offers versatility and convenience. The slim design and ergonomic handle enhance usability, making it comfortable to handle during long blending sessions. It also comes with a 2-year warranty, providing peace of mind. Whether it's blending, whisking, or pureeing, this hand blender performs exceptionally well across various tasks, earning its reputation as a top-tier choice in the market.

How to Find the Best Hand Mixer Grinder:

Finding the best hand mixer grinder requires considering several key factors. Start by assessing your needs—whether you need it for occasional use or heavy-duty tasks. Look for wattage; higher wattage means more power for tougher tasks like grinding nuts or making smoothies. Blade type is crucial; detachable blades are easier to clean and versatile for different blending needs. Material matters for durability and hygiene; stainless steel is a good choice. Compare additional features like warranties; longer warranties often indicate the manufacturer's confidence in their product's quality. Reading user reviews can give insights into real-world performance and reliability.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.