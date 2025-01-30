Amazon bumper offers on laptops under ₹60000! Get up to 40% off on HP, Dell, ASUS, Acer for students and professionals
Jan 30, 2025 05:43 PM IST
Amazon bumper offers on laptops under ₹60000! Get never before deals with great credit card discounts and up to 12 months No Cost EMI options on top brands.
Our Pick
Best processor
Best overall product
Best laptop deal
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Best processorHP 15, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1334U, 16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, (Win 11, Office 21, Silver, 1.59kg), Anti-Glare, 15.6-inch(39.6cm) FHD Laptop, Iris Xe Graphics, FHD Camera, Backlit KB, fd0316TU/fd0315TU View Details
|
₹55,990
|
|
|
Best overall productAcer Aspire Lite AMD Ryzen 5-5625U Premium Thin and Light Laptop (16 GB RAM/512 GB SSD/Windows 11 Home) AL15-41, 39.62 cm (15.6) Full HD Display, Metal Body, Steel Gray, 1.59 KG View Details
|
₹38,990
|
|
|
ASUS Vivobook 16 FHD+ (1920 X 1200), 60Hz 300Nits, Core i5-12500H, (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Intel Iris X? Graphics/Win 11/Office Home/Fingerprint/42Whr Battery/Transparent Silver/1.88Kg), X1605ZAC-MB541WS View Details
|
₹54,990
|
|
|
Lenovo V14 G3 Intel Core i5 12th Gen 1235U /16GB/512GB SSD/Intel UHD Graphics/Windows 11/ Thin and Light Business Laptop/14.0 FHD Display/Iron Grey/1.57 kg View Details
|
₹36,900
|
|
|
HP 15, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1334U, 16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD (Win 11, Office 21, Silver, 1.59kg), Anti-Glare, 15.6-inch(39.6cm) FHD Laptop, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, Backlit KB, 1080p FHD Camera, fd0221TU View Details
|
₹55,250
|
|
|
Lenovo V15 AMD Ryzen 7 7730U 15.6 (39.62cm) FHD 250 Nits Antiglare Thin and Light Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Iron Grey/1.65 Kg) Grey View Details
|
₹39,899
|
|
|
Dell 15 Thin & Light Laptop, Windows 11 Home, Intel Core i5-1235U Processor, 8GB RAM + 512GB SSD, 15.6 FHD Window 11 + Mso 21, 15 Month Mcafee, Spill-Resistant Keyboard, Black, 1.66Kg View Details
|
₹44,490
|
|
|
HP 15S AMD Ryzen 5000 (16GB Ram/512GB SSD/Fhd/Windows 11/Ms Office 21/Backlit Keyboard/ 15.6 (39.6 Cm)/Silver/2.21 Kg) Eq2305Au/Eq2182Au Laptop View Details
|
₹42,990
|
|
|
Dell Inspiron 3530 Laptop, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1334U Processor, 16GB, 512GB SSD, 15.6(39.62cm) FHD 120Hz 250 nits, Backlit KB, Windows 11 + Mso21 & 15 Month McAfee, Silver, Thin & Light- 1.62kg View Details
|
₹57,490
|
|
|
Best laptop dealASUS Vivobook 15 Thin and Light Laptop, Intel Core i5-12500H 12Th Gen, 15.6 (39.62 Cm) FHD, 60Hz (16GB RAM/512GB/Windows 11/Office 2021/Blue/1.7 Kg), X1502ZA-EJ541WS View Details
|
₹53,990
|
|
|
ASUS Vivobook 15, Intel Core i5-1235U 12th Gen, 15.6 (39.62 cm) FHD, Thin and Light Laptop (8GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/Office 2021/Backlit Keyboard/Quiet Blue/1.7 kg), X1504ZA-NJ521WS View Details
|
₹41,889
|
|
|
ASUS Vivobook Go 15 (OLED) 2023, AMD Ryzen 5 7520U, 15.6(39.62 cm) FHD OLED, Thin & Light Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office 2021/Alexa Built-in/Backlit KB/Green Grey/1.63 kg), E1504FA-LK543WS View Details
|
₹50,990
|
|
|
ASUS Vivobook Go 15 (2023), AMD Ryzen 5 7520U, 15.6 (39.62 cm) FHD, Thin & Light Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office 2021/Alexa Built-in/Mixed Black/1.63 kg), E1504FA-NJ542WS View Details
|
₹41,990
|
|
|
HP 15, AMD Ryzen 5 7520U, 16GB DDR5, 512GB SSD, (Win 11, Office 21, Silver, 1.59kg), Anti-Glare, Micro-Edge, 15.6-inch(39.6cm), FHD Laptop, AMD Radeon Graphics, 1080p FHD Camera, Backlit KB, fc0156AU View Details
|
₹44,990
|
|
|
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H 14 (35.5cm) FHD 250 Nits Thin & Light Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Win 11/Office 21/1Yr Warranty/Alexa built-in/3 mon. Game Pass/Grey/1.37Kg), 83EQ005VIN View Details
|
₹53,890
|
|
|
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 13th Gen Core i5-13420H (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/FHD IPS/Windows 11/MS Office21/14 (35.56cm)/Alexa Built-in/Grey/1.3Kg, 83EL003PIN Laptop View Details
|
₹54,990
|
|
|
HP 15s Intel Core i5 12th Gen (16GB DDR4 RAM/ 512 GB NVMe M.2 SSD/Windows 11 / MS Office2021 / FHD 15.6 (39.6 cm) + Backlit Keyboard/Silver / 1.69 kg/Dual Speakers) fq5330TU / Laptop View Details
|
₹49,700
|
|
|
HP 15s, 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U, 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, (Win 11, Office 21, Silver, 1.69kg), Anti-Glare, 15.6-inch(39.6cm) FHD Laptop, Intel UHD Graphics, HD Camera, Backlit Keyboard fy5008TU View Details
|
₹49,990
|
|
|
Acer ALG Gaming Laptop 12th Gen Intel Core i5 Processor (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/4GB RTX2050/60Hz/Windows11Home/Wifi 6) AL15G-52, 39.62cm (15.6) Full HD, Premium Metal Body, Steel Gray, 1.99KG View Details
|
₹54,990
|
|
|
Dell Inspiron 3530 Thin & Light Laptop, 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1305U/8GB/512GB SSD/15.6 (39.62cm) 120Hz Refresh Rate on a FHD IPS Display/Windows 11 + MSO21+McAfee 15 Month/Carbon Black/1.62kg View Details
|
₹38,290
|
|
