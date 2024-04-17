Amazon Grand Festive Sale 2024: Get up to 75% off on a wide range of Bluetooth speakers, soundbars, and more.

Home audio products such as soundbars, Bluetooth speakers, and home theatres are a great must-have especially if you love to host house parties. These home audio devices not only amp up your party mode but also give your house an aesthetic appeal. Check out the top deals on home audio products during Amazon Grand Festive Sale (Pexels)

So, if you are planning to buy home audio devices for your next party, then It's time you make the most of the Amazon Grand Festive Sale 2024. With a wide array of products available on this e-commerce giant, it could be confusing to select which one to select. But then we are here to give you a glimpse of the best deals on home audio products like soundbars, headphones, home theatre systems, and more.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

During the Amazon Grand Festive Sale, you can expect a wide range of home audio devices available at unmatched prices and at lucrative discounts. Moreover, the sale is open on all brand like Sony, Blaupunkt, Noise, boAt, Boltt, and plenty of more, giving you a diverse range of products to choose from. But in case you don’t know which brand to pick, then fret not, as we have curated a list of some top class home audio products for you.

Top three features of the best Home Audio System

Best Home Audio system Power Connectivity Additional Features ZEBRONICS Zeb-Juke BAR 9500WS PRO Dolby 5.1 soundbar 300W Bluetooth, HDMI, USB, Optical Dolby Digital 5.1 surround sound, Wireless Subwoofer Sony HT-S20R Real 5.1ch Dolby Digital Soundbar 400W Bluetooth, HDMI, USB, Optical Dolby Digital 5.1 surround sound, Wall-mountable JBL Bar 9.1, True Wireless Surround Home Theatre 820W Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, HDMI, USB, Optical Dolby Atmos, Detachable Surround Speakers, True Wireless JBL Partybox 110, Wireless Bluetooth Party Speaker 160W Bluetooth, AUX, USB, Microphone Input Battery-powered, Karaoke Mic included GOVO GOSURROUND 945 120W Bluetooth and HDMI ARC connectivity Bluetooth, AUX, USB, Optical Samsung Dolby Digital Bluetooth Soundbar 200W Bluetooth, HDMI, USB, Optical Dolby Digital, Wireless Subwoofer boAt Aavante Bar Orion Soundbar 160W Bluetooth, AUX, USB, Optical, HDMI Signature Sound, Wired Subwoofer, Multi-Compatibility Modes Zoook Rocker Thunder Bluetooth Party Speaker 20W Bluetooth, AUX, USB, Micro SD, Karaoke Mic Input Battery-powered, Karaoke Functionality

How to find the best home audio system:

When searching for the best home audio system, consider your specific needs and preferences first. Determine the size of your room, your budget, and the type of audio experience you desire. Research different brands and models, paying attention to factors like power output, connectivity options, audio formats supported (e.g., Dolby Atmos), and additional features such as wireless connectivity or built-in voice assistants. Reading reviews from both experts and users can provide valuable insights into the performance and reliability of different systems. Additionally, listening to audio demos in-store or seeking recommendations from friends or online communities can help you make an informed decision.

Check out our top 8 picks:

1.ZEBRONICS Zeb-Juke BAR 9500WS PRO Dolby 5.1 soundbar

B09QKZNMVD

Experience a cinematic audio experience with the ZEBRONICS Zeb-Juke BAR 9500WS PRO Dolby 5.1 Soundbar. Featuring Dolby Digital technology, this soundbar delivers powerful, room-filling sound for your movies, music, and games. With its sleek design and wireless connectivity options, it seamlessly integrates into any entertainment setup, while the included subwoofer enhances bass performance for a truly immersive listening experience.

Specifications of the Zeb-Juke BAR 9500WS PRO:

Dolby Digital 5.1 surround sound

Wireless subwoofer

Bluetooth connectivity

Multiple input options

Remote control included

Total power output: 300 watts

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Powerful Dolby Digital sound immersion Price may be on the higher side Wireless subwoofer for enhanced bass Large size may not fit all setups Sleek design Complex setup for some users

2.

Sony HT-S20R Real 5.1ch Dolby Digital Soundbar for TV with subwoofer and Compact Rear Speakers, 5.1ch Home Theatre System (400W,Bluetooth & USB Connectivity, HDMI & Optical connectivity)

B084685MT1

Why do you need to borrow a DJ when you can have your set of Dolby Audio at your home? The Sony HT-S20R Real 5.1ch Dolby Digital Soundbar gives you a pleasurable music experience. Immerse yourself in rich, dynamic sound with its 5.1 channel surround sound system, delivering crystal-clear audio for movies, music, and more. With easy setup and Bluetooth connectivity, this soundbar seamlessly integrates into your home theatre setup for an immersive audio experience.

Specifications of the HT-S20R

Real 5.1 channel surround sound

Bluetooth connectivity

Easy setup

Total power output: 400 watts

Compact design

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Real 5.1 channel surround sound Limited connectivity options Easy setup Lower total power output compared to others Compact design

3.JBL Bar 9.1, True Wireless Surround Home Theatre with Dolby Atmos

B0894MND8N

Experience the ultimate in home theatre audio with the JBL Bar 9.1 True Wireless Surround Home Theatre. This soundbar system features Dolby Atmos technology, delivering immersive 3D sound that surrounds you from every angle. With detachable wireless speakers, you can enjoy true wireless surround sound without the need for additional wires cluttering your space. Plus, with Bluetooth connectivity and 4K HDR pass-through, it's the perfect addition to your entertainment setup.

Specifications of the JBL Bar 9.1:

Dolby Atmos technology

Detachable wireless surround speakers

Bluetooth connectivity

4K HDR pass-through

Total power output: 160 watts

Wireless subwoofer included

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Dolby Atmos for immersive 3D sound Higher price point compared to others True wireless surround speakers Detachable speakers may not suit all setups Bluetooth connectivity

4.

JBL Partybox 110, Wireless Bluetooth Party Speaker, 160W Monstrous Pro Sound, Dynamic Light Show, Upto 12Hrs Playtime, Built-in Powerbank, Guitar & Mic Input, PartyBox App, Splashproof (Black)

B09JVCT78G

Get the party started with the JBL Partybox 110 Wireless Bluetooth Party Speaker. With its powerful sound and vibrant LED light effects, this speaker is perfect for bringing the energy to any gathering. Featuring Bluetooth connectivity and a rechargeable battery, you can take the party anywhere and keep the music flowing all night long.

Specifications of the Partybox 110:

Wireless Bluetooth connectivity

Rechargeable battery

Vibrant LED light effects

Total power output: XXX watts

Portable design with carrying handles

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Powerful sound for parties Large size may not be suitable for all uses Vibrant LED light effects Limited portability due to size and weight Rechargeable battery

Also Read: Best soundbars under ₹10,000: Ultimate entertainment on a budget, top 10 picks

5.

GOVO GOSURROUND 945 | 120W Soundbar, 5.1 Channel Home Theatre with 5.25" subwoofer, Dual Rear Satellites, AUX, USB & Bluetooth, 3 Equalizer Modes, Stylish Remote & LED Display (Platinum Black)

B0CF9NVXW5

Transform your living room into a home theater with the GOVO GOSURROUND 945 Soundbar. With its 5.1 channel surround sound and 120W total power output, this soundbar delivers immersive audio that brings your movies, music, and games to life. Easy to set up and featuring multiple connectivity options, including Bluetooth and HDMI ARC, it seamlessly integrates into your entertainment setup for a truly cinematic experience.

Specifications of the GOSURROUND 945:

5.1 channel surround sound

120W total power output

Bluetooth and HDMI ARC connectivity

Easy setup

Sleek design

Wireless subwoofer included

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Immersive 5.1 channel surround sound May be too complex for some users to set up Powerful 120W total power output Price may be higher compared to alternatives Multiple connectivity options

6.Samsung Dolby Digital Bluetooth Soundbar

B093SQBFM7

Elevate your TV viewing experience with the Samsung Dolby Digital Bluetooth Soundbar. Featuring Dolby Digital technology, this soundbar delivers clear and powerful audio for your favourite movies, shows, and music. With Bluetooth connectivity, you can wirelessly stream music from your smartphone or tablet, while the sleek design adds a modern touch to your home entertainment setup.

Specifications of the Samsung Soundbar:

Dolby Digital technology

Bluetooth connectivity

Sleek design

Total power output: XXX watts

Wall-mountable design

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Clear and powerful Dolby Digital sound Limited features compared to competitors Bluetooth connectivity for wireless streaming Lower total power output compared to others Sleek, modern design

7.boAt Aavante Bar Orion Soundbar with 160W RMS Signature Sound, 2.1 CH, BT v5.3, Multi-Compatibility Modes, Wired Subwoofer

B0BBVBCL3F

Elevate your audio experience with the boAt Aavante Bar Orion Soundbar. Featuring 160W RMS Signature Sound and a 2.1 channel configuration, this soundbar delivers immersive audio quality for movies, music, and gaming. With Bluetooth v5.3 connectivity and multiple compatibility modes, including AUX, USB, and optical, it seamlessly integrates into any entertainment setup. Plus, with its wired subwoofer, you can enjoy deep bass that fills the room.

Specifications of the Aavante Bar Orion:

160W RMS Signature Sound

2.1 channel configuration

Bluetooth v5.3 connectivity

Multiple compatibility modes (AUX, USB, optical)

Wired subwoofer included

Sleek design

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Immersive 160W RMS Signature Sound May not be suitable for larger rooms Bluetooth v5.3 connectivity Wired subwoofer may limit placement options Multiple compatibility modes

Also Read: Best soundbars: Pick from 10 options to transform your home audio experience

8.

Zoook Rocker Thunder Bluetooth Party Speaker 20 watts with Karaoke Mic/TF/FM/Lights/USB/Party Speaker/TWS/Echo Control/Bluetooth Speaker/Portable Speaker/Outdoor (Black)

B07DVYNYPW

Bring the party wherever you go with the Zoook Rocker Thunder Bluetooth Party Speaker. With its compact design and built-in handle, this speaker is perfect for outdoor gatherings, picnics, and more. Featuring 20 watts of power and Bluetooth connectivity, you can stream music wirelessly from your smartphone or tablet. Plus, with the included karaoke mic, you can turn any gathering into a karaoke party.

Specifications of the Rocker Thunder:

20 watts of power

Bluetooth connectivity

Built-in handle for portability

Karaoke mic included

Long-lasting battery life

LED light effects

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Portable design for outdoor gatherings Limited power output for larger events Bluetooth connectivity for wireless streaming May not offer premium sound quality Karaoke mic included

Also Read: Best home theatres under ₹1000: 10 picks for affordable entertainment

Best value for money home audio system:

Among the listed soundbars, the JBL Bar 9.1 stands out as the best value for money. With its powerful 820W output, Dolby Atmos support, detachable surround speakers, and true wireless functionality, it offers an immersive home theatre experience at a reasonable price point. Its versatility and premium features make it a top choice for users seeking excellent performance without breaking the bank.

Also Read: Best home theatres: Elevate your audio with top 9 options

Best overall home audio system

The ZEBRONICS Zeb-Juke BAR 9500WS PRO Dolby 5.1 soundbar is the best overall product in this line up. With its impressive 300W output, Dolby Digital 5.1 surround sound, versatile connectivity options including Bluetooth, HDMI, USB, and Optical, along with the convenience of a wireless subwoofer, it offers an exceptional audio experience that elevates movie nights and music listening sessions at home.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.