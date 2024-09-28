Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024: Up to 70% off on cameras from Canon, DJI, Fujifilm and Sony

During the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024, there are plenty of electronics deals, especially on cameras that are stealing the spotlight. Top brands like Sony, DJI, Fuji, and Canon have slashed prices, making it the perfect time to buy that camera you've been eyeing. Let's dive into some of the top camera deals available on Amazon right now. Amazon' Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: There are plenty of deals on mirrorless and action cameras that you can check out.(Unsplash)

Canon EOS R8

If you are looking for a full-frame camera, the Canon EOS R8 could be a good choice, especially at around a lakh. This mirrorless camera supports recording up to 4K at 60FPS and even lets you shoot in LOG. Plus, you have a 24.2MP sensor, allowing it to double as a good stills camera as well. That said, the real plus of this camera has to be the Canon autofocus system, which latches onto subjects quite quickly. You have various video options, including CLOG 3, and more. Plus, being a Canon mirrorless, you get access to the wide range of RF lenses to choose from. This could be a good entry for someone who’s looking to enter the full-frame world.

DJI Action 2 Power Combo (128GB), Action Camera 4K

Action cameras have slowly risen in cost, but the DJI Action 2 has gradually come down in price, and for around ₹13,000, it is a value-for-money deal that you should not miss. You get a solidly built metal camera, but it does have a few shortcomings. Over extended periods of 4K recording, the camera tends to get a little warm, and if that bothers you, look elsewhere. But from our experience, if you record in short snippets every once in a while, it should not be an issue and presents a great value.

Fujifilm Instax Mini 12 Happiness Box with 40 Shots

Everyone wants an instant film camera these days, and what better way to get into it than buying the Fujifilm Instax Mini? This is a highly popular model that is not only relatable but also gets you that film aesthetic that is really the craze these days. Inside the box, you get the camera, of course, and 40 shots to click. It is available in several attractive colours like purple, blue, pink, white, and more.

Sony Alpha ZV-E10L APS-C Camera (16-50mm Lens) with Wireless Bluetooth Speaker

This is a bundle deal by Amazon where you get the Sony ZV-E10L camera, a 16-50mm kit lens, and even a wireless Bluetooth speaker by Sony. It is an APS-C size mirrorless camera and is ideal for content like vlogging thanks to its flip-out screen and a low body weight of just about 343g. You can easily shoot 4K and FHD videos in different frame rates, and the 16-50mm kit lens is ideal for vlogging as it is a wide lens and can encompass a lot in the frame.

GoPro Hero 10

GoPro has been making super reliable action cameras for a long time, and this Hero 10 deal should not be missed if you are looking for a camera that is ideal for something like motovlogging, vlogs, and even underwater diving (with a cage). It can shoot in 5.3k at 60fps, and this allows for sharp visuals that can be slowed down during post-production. Additionally, it also has GoPro’s Hypersmooth 4.0 tech, and that ensures stable video footage in the toughest of conditions.