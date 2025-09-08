Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 dates announced: AI-powered shopping, faster deliveries and much more in store

Amazon India on Monday announced that its most-awaited Great Indian Festival 2025 will kick off on September 23, with Prime members enjoying 24-hour early access. The annual shopping bonanza promises blockbuster deals, new launches, AI-powered shopping features, and faster deliveries across the country. Amazon bets big on tier II and III cities with new delivery network ahead of Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025(Amazon)

The company highlighted that this year’s festival will be its most expansive yet, with discounts of up to 40% on smartphones, 80% on electronics, fashion, and beauty, 65% on TVs and home appliances, and 50% on Amazon Fresh, Echo, Fire TV, and Kindle devices. Customers can also avail 10% instant discounts on SBI credit and debit cards, along with cashback and no-cost EMI options via Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card and Amazon Pay Later.

Amazon also underscored its commitment to small and medium businesses (SMBs), with over 1.7 million sellers offering unique products under initiatives such as Launchpad, Karigar, Local Shops, and Saheli.

To strengthen its logistics backbone, Amazon announced the launch of 45 new delivery stations in Tier II and III cities, including Raebareli, Tiruchirappalli, Howrah, Port Blair, Srinagar, and Tinsukia. With these additions, Amazon now operates nearly 2,000 last-mile delivery stations nationwide. The company also expanded with 12 new fulfilment centres and six new sort centres, creating 150,000 seasonal jobs.

“The Amazon Great Indian Festival celebrates the spirit of Indian festivities by bringing together customers, sellers, and brands,” said Saurabh Srivastava, Vice President – Categories, Amazon India. “This year, customers can look forward to the lowest prices of the year on over one lakh products, new launches, and engaging entertainment.”

Abhinav Singh, Vice President – Operations, Amazon India & Australia, emphasised faster delivery speeds. “Compared to last year, we are already delivering same-day to 50% more cities and next-day to twice as many locations,” he noted.

On the tech front, Amazon unveiled AI-driven shopping tools, including Rufus AI, its in-app assistant that helps customers compare products, check price history, and get personalised recommendations. Features like Lens AI for visual searches, AI Review Highlights, and Quick Learn buying guides are also being rolled out to simplify the shopping experience.

With deep discounts, faster deliveries, and AI-powered experiences, Amazon is positioning the Great Indian Festival 2025 as its biggest and most tech-forward edition yet.