Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Offers Revealed: Get Microwave ovens at lowest price ever

The Amazon Great Indian Festival brings the lowest prices ever on a wide range of microwaves, making it the perfect time to upgrade your kitchen. From top brands like LG, Samsung, IFB, and more, customers can enjoy massive discounts and exciting offers. Whether you're looking for a solo microwave for simple reheating or a convection model for baking and grilling, there's something for every need and budget. Additionally, with easy EMI options, no-cost instalments, and fast delivery, owning a quality microwave has never been more affordable. Don't miss these unbeatable deals during the festival! Flipkart Diwali Sale: If you have been planning to invest in a new microwave oven, now is the time.(Unsplash)

So, with the upcoming Diwali festival, it's time to upgrade your kitchen with the best microwave ovens that too at lowest price ever during the Amazon Great Indian Festival that is still on.

IFB 25 L Solo Microwave Oven

The IFB 25 L Solo Microwave Oven is a versatile kitchen appliance designed to make your cooking experience easy and efficient. With a 25-liter capacity, it's ideal for medium to large families. This microwave offers multiple power levels for a variety of cooking options, from reheating and defrosting to simple cooking tasks. Its user-friendly interface with easy-to-use controls makes it convenient to operate. The sleek, modern design complements any kitchen décor, while the durable build ensures longevity. Whether you're defrosting frozen meals or preparing fresh dishes, this microwave oven is a reliable companion.

Specifications of IFB 25 L Solo Microwave Oven:

Capacity: 25 litres

Type: Solo Microwave Oven

Power Output: 900W

Control: Mechanical Knob

Defrost Function: Yes

Power Levels: Multiple

Cooking Timer: Yes

Dimensions: 48.3 x 42 x 28.1 cm

Weight: 14.3 kg

2. Panasonic 20 L Solo Microwave Oven

The Panasonic 20 L Solo Microwave Oven is a compact and efficient kitchen appliance, ideal for small families or individuals. With its 20-liter capacity, this solo microwave oven is perfect for basic cooking needs, including reheating, defrosting, and simple meal preparation. Its sleek design and easy-to-use controls offer convenience in everyday kitchen tasks. The microwave comes with various power levels, allowing you to customize your cooking for different dishes. Built to be energy-efficient, this Panasonic microwave oven is a reliable addition to your kitchen.

Specifications of Panasonic 20 L Solo Microwave Oven:

Capacity: 20 litres

Type: Solo Microwave Oven

Power Output: 800W

Control: Mechanical Dial

Defrost Function: Yes

Power Levels: 5

Cooking Timer: Yes

Dimensions: 44.5 x 34 x 25.8 cm

Weight: 11.5 kg

3. Philips HD6975/00 Digital Oven Toaster Grill

The Philips HD6975/00 Digital Oven Toaster Grill is a multifunctional kitchen appliance that caters to your grilling, baking, and toasting needs. With a spacious 25-liter capacity, this OTG is perfect for family cooking. It features digital controls for precision and ease of use, allowing you to set the temperature and time effortlessly. The Opti Temp technology ensures even heating, resulting in perfectly cooked meals every time. Whether you're grilling vegetables, baking cakes, or making crispy toast, the Philips OTG is a must-have for modern kitchens.

Specifications of Philips HD6975/00 Digital Oven Toaster Grill:

Capacity: 25 litres

Type: Oven Toaster Grill (OTG)

Power Output: 1500W

Control: Digital Display with Pre-set Functions

Opti Temp Technology: Yes

Grill, Toast, Bake: Yes

Accessories: Baking tray, Grill rack, Tong

Dimensions: 46 x 37 x 30.7 cm

Weight: 8.2 kg

Also Read: 10 best perfect-sized 20-litres microwave oven models for small families

The Usha 3635RC 35L Oven Toaster Grill (OTG) is designed for families that love to bake, grill, and toast a variety of dishes. With a large 35-liter capacity, this OTG is perfect for preparing meals for gatherings or large households. The powerful heating elements ensure quick and even cooking, while the adjustable temperature control gives you full control over your culinary creations. Its convection fan ensures better air circulation for faster and even cooking results. Whether you're roasting chicken or baking a cake, the Usha OTG is a reliable choice.

Specifications of Usha 3635RC 35L Oven Toaster Grill:

Capacity: 35 litres

Type: Oven Toaster Grill (OTG)

Power Output: 1600W

Control: Rotary Knob

Convection Fan: Yes

Adjustable Temperature: 100°C to 250°C

Timer: 60-minute Timer

Accessories: Crumb Tray, Wire Rack, Baking Tray, Skewers

Dimensions: 54.6 x 45.6 x 36.3 cm

Weight: 11.5 kg

Also Read: Top 10 convection microwave ovens: Buyer’s guide

Amazon Sale on microwave ovens

The Samsung 28 L Convection Microwave Oven is a powerful, multi-functional appliance perfect for modern kitchens. With its 28-liter capacity, it can handle large portions of food, making it suitable for families. This convection microwave combines microwave, grilling, and baking functions, allowing you to cook a wide variety of dishes. The ceramic enamel interior ensures easy cleaning and durability, while the digital control panel makes it easy to select the perfect cooking mode. Ideal for those who love cooking, this oven offers convenience and versatility in one sleek design.

Specifications of Samsung 28 L Convection Microwave Oven:

Capacity: 28 litres

Type: Convection Microwave Oven

Power Output: 900W (Microwave) / 1500W (Grill)

Control: Digital Touch Panel

Convection Function: Yes

Pre-set Cooking Modes: Yes

Interior: Ceramic Enamel

Dimensions: 51.7 x 47.6 x 31 cm

Weight: 17.8 kg

The AGARO Marvel 9L Oven is a compact and efficient oven designed for individuals or small families. With a 9-liter capacity, it is ideal for preparing small meals, snacks, and quick bakes. The oven is equipped with heating elements that ensure even cooking, whether you're toasting, grilling, or baking. Its compact size makes it a space-saving solution for kitchens with limited counter space. The adjustable temperature control and built-in timer offer precision, making it a great tool for quick cooking tasks.

Specifications of AGARO Marvel 9L Oven:

Capacity: 9 litres

Type: Mini Oven

Power Output: 600W

Control: Mechanical Knob

Temperature Range: 100°C to 250°C

Timer: 60-minute Timer

Accessories: Baking Tray, Grill Rack

Dimensions: 36 x 24.4 x 20.6 cm

Weight: 3.7 kg

Also Read: Top 10 perfect microwave ovens: Solo versus convection, here's a comparison

7. Whirlpool 20 L Solo Microwave Oven:

The Whirlpool 20 L Solo Microwave Oven is a simple yet efficient kitchen appliance designed for basic cooking needs such as reheating, defrosting, and cooking simple dishes. With its 20-liter capacity, it is perfect for small households or individuals. The easy-to-use mechanical control knobs allow for hassle-free operation, while multiple power levels give you the flexibility to adjust the heat according to the dish you're preparing. This microwave offers durability, energy efficiency, and reliability, making it a great addition to any kitchen.

Specifications of Whirlpool 20 L Solo Microwave Oven:

Capacity: 20 litres

Type: Solo Microwave Oven

Power Output: 800W

Control: Mechanical Knob

Power Levels: Multiple

Defrost Function: Yes

Cooking Timer: Yes

Dimensions: 45.2 x 36.2 x 26.2 cm

Weight: 11.3 kg

Also Read: Oven for baking enthusiasts: Top 10 budget-friendly choices for you

8. Voltas Beko, 700W smart solo Microwave oven:



The Voltas Beko 700W Smart Solo Microwave Oven is a compact and efficient appliance designed for small households. With a 20-liter capacity and 700W power output, it is perfect for reheating, defrosting, and simple cooking tasks. This microwave features intuitive controls and offers various power levels to ensure optimal cooking results. Its sleek design and energy-efficient performance make it a great choice for modern kitchens. Whether you need to quickly heat up leftovers or prepare basic meals, this solo microwave is a reliable option.

Specifications of Voltas Beko 700W Smart Solo Microwave Oven:

Capacity: 20 litres

Type: Solo Microwave Oven

Power Output: 700W

Control: Mechanical Dial

Power Levels: Multiple

Defrost Function: Yes

Timer: Yes

Dimensions: 44 x 33 x 26.5 cm

Weight: 10.5 kg

Also Read: Top 9 best ovens for your kitchen: Buyer's guide

9. Voltas Beko 25 L Convection Microwave Oven:

The Voltas Beko 25 L Convection Microwave Oven is a versatile kitchen appliance designed for multi-functionality, allowing you to microwave, grill, bake, and roast. With a spacious 25-liter capacity, this convection microwave is perfect for medium-sized families. It features pre-set cooking functions and multiple power levels to cater to different cooking needs. The convection fan ensures even heat distribution for perfect cooking results. Whether you're preparing a quick snack or a full meal, this microwave offers convenience, efficiency, and versatility.

Specifications of Voltas Beko 25 L Convection Microwave Oven:

Capacity: 25 litres

Type: Convection Microwave Oven

Power Output: 900W (Microwave), 1400W (Convection)

Control: Digital Display with Touch Buttons

Pre-set Cooking Modes: Yes

Convection Function: Yes

Defrost Function: Yes

Dimensions: 48.9 x 44.5 x 28.7 cm

Weight: 15.6 kg

The Crompton Tandoori Magic 35 Ltr Oven Toaster Grill (OTG) is a spacious and versatile appliance designed to meet all your baking, grilling, and toasting needs. With a large 35-liter capacity, it is ideal for cooking for large families or hosting parties. The OTG features convection technology for even heat distribution, ensuring that your food is cooked to perfection. It comes with various cooking accessories and adjustable temperature settings to suit different types of dishes. From tandoori chicken to baked goods, this OTG can handle it all.

Specifications of Crompton Tandoori Magic 35 Ltr Oven Toaster Grill (OTG):

Capacity: 35 litres

Type: Oven Toaster Grill (OTG)

Power Output: 1500W

Control: Rotary Knob

Convection Technology: Yes

Temperature Range: 100°C to 250°C

Timer: 60-minute Timer

Accessories: Grill Rack, Baking Tray, Skewers

Dimensions: 54 x 37.8 x 35.5 cm

Weight: 10.5 kg

Check out more microwave ovens:

Similar articles for you:



Best ovens in India: Top 10 brands to go for

Best oven toaster grills under ₹10,000: Our top 10 picks

Best ovens in India: Top 10 versatile options that are suitable for heating, baking, grilling and more

Ovens are multifunctional kitchen appliances: Choose from the top 9 products

FAQs on microwave Is microwave radiation harmful? No, microwave ovens are designed to contain the microwaves within the cooking chamber. The radiation used is non-ionizing, meaning it doesn’t change the chemical structure of food. When used properly, they are safe for cooking.

What materials are microwave-safe? Use glass, ceramic, and microwave-safe plastic containers. Avoid plastic containers not labelled "microwave-safe," as they can melt or leach chemicals into food. Also, avoid Styrofoam, metal, and some types of plastic wrap.

Can I use metal containers in the microwave? No, metal reflects microwaves and can cause sparks, which may damage the microwave or cause a fire. Always use microwave-safe containers made of glass, ceramic, or microwave-safe plastics.

Why do some foods heat unevenly in a microwave? Microwaves heat food by exciting water molecules, so food with uneven moisture content or irregular shapes may heat unevenly. Stirring food midway through cooking and spreading food evenly on a plate can help.

How can I clean my microwave safely? Wipe the inside with a damp cloth after each use. For tough stains, heat a bowl of water with lemon juice or vinegar inside the microwave for a few minutes to loosen grime. Then wipe it clean.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.