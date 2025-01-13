Amazon Great Republic Day Sale is LIVE: Up to 40% off on laptops from HP, ASUS and more

Amazon's Great Republic Day Sale is here, bringing exclusive deals for Amazon Prime members, including up to 40% off top laptop brands. Whether you’re looking for powerful performance, sleek designs, or budget-friendly options, this sale has something for everyone. Explore premium laptops from renowned brands like Lenovo, HP, ASUS, Acer, Dell, and more. Upgrade your work or entertainment setup with incredible savings during this limited-time offer. Save big on laptops during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale! Prime members enjoy exclusive discounts of up to 40%.

From gaming enthusiasts to students and professionals, there’s a laptop for every need and budget. Don’t miss this chance to enjoy unbeatable discounts and make the most of the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale. Shop now and save on the latest technology with ease!

Here are the top picks for laptops with blockbuster deals at The Amazon Sale 2025

The HP 15 is a reliable and stylish laptop designed for professionals, students, and anyone who values efficiency. Powered by the 12th Gen Intel Core i5 processor and 16GB RAM, it handles multitasking effortlessly. Its 512GB SSD ensures quick file access, and the anti-glare 15.6-inch FHD display offers sharp visuals. Ideal for work and entertainment, this laptop is a thoughtful choice during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale for tech-savvy users or as a gift.

Specifications of HP 15

Processor: 12th Gen Intel Core i5

Graphics: Intel Iris Xe Graphics

Display: 15.6-inch FHD anti-glare

Special features: Anti-glare screen, backlit keyboard

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 is a sleek and efficient laptop for productivity and entertainment. Equipped with a powerful 13th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD, it ensures seamless multitasking and quick access to files. The 15-inch FHD IPS display with TUV Low Blue Light certification provides an eye-friendly viewing experience. Perfect for gifting during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale, it suits students, professionals, and gamers alike.

Specifications of Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3

Processor: 13th Gen Intel Core i7

Graphics: Integrated

Display: 15-inch FHD IPS, anti-glare

Special features: HD audio, backlit keyboard

Also read: Amazon Great Republic Day Sale begins on January 13, Prime members to get 12-hour early access

3. ASUS Vivobook 16" Laptop

The ASUS Vivobook 16 is a powerful yet lightweight laptop designed for productivity and entertainment. Featuring the Intel Core i5-12500H processor, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD, it ensures smooth multitasking and fast storage. The 16-inch FHD+ display delivers vibrant visuals, while the backlit keyboard and fingerprint reader add convenience. Ideal for professionals and students, this laptop is a great pick during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale for gifting or everyday use.

Specifications of ASUS Vivobook 16

Processor: Intel Core i5-12500H

Graphics: Intel Iris Xᵉ Graphics

Display: 16-inch FHD+, 60Hz refresh rate

Special features: Fingerprint reader, backlit keyboard

The Acer Aspire Lite is a sleek and lightweight laptop designed for smooth multitasking and efficient performance. Powered by the AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD, it offers a fast and responsive experience. Its 15.6-inch Full HD display with slim bezels ensures sharp visuals, making it ideal for work and entertainment. A perfect choice during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale, it is suitable for students, professionals, and gifting purposes.

Specifications of Acer Aspire Lite

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5-5625U

Graphics: AMD Radeon Graphics

Display: 15.6-inch Full HD, narrow bezels

Special features: Numeric keypad, lightweight design

The HP 15s Ryzen 5000 is a reliable laptop designed to balance productivity and entertainment. Featuring an AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD, it ensures fast performance and efficient multitasking. Its 15.6-inch FHD display provides vibrant visuals, while the backlit keyboard adds convenience. Preloaded with Windows 11 and MS Office 2021, this laptop is an excellent choice during the Amazon Republic Day Sale for students, professionals, and everyday users.

Specifications of HP 15s Ryzen 5000

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 5500U

Graphics: AMD Radeon Graphics

Display: 15.6-inch FHD, anti-glare

The ASUS Vivobook 15 is a versatile laptop offering reliable performance for daily tasks. Powered by the Intel Core i3-1215U processor with 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD, it ensures smooth multitasking and quick access to data. Its 15.6-inch FHD display with anti-glare coating provides comfortable viewing. Preloaded with Windows 11 and Office 2021, this lightweight laptop is ideal for students and professionals. Don’t miss the Amazon Republic Day Sale for this value-packed device.

Specifications of ASUS Vivobook 15

Processor: Intel Core i3-1215U

Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics

Display: 15.6-inch FHD, anti-glare

Special features: Backlit keyboard, privacy shutter

The Acer Aspire Lite is a thin and light laptop designed for productivity and versatility. Featuring the 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1305U processor, 8GB RAM, and 512GB SSD, it offers smooth performance for everyday tasks. The 15.6-inch Full HD display with narrow bezels enhances the visual experience, while the durable metal body ensures long-lasting use. It’s perfect for users seeking a balance between power and portability. Take advantage of the Amazon Sale for this efficient laptop.

Specifications of Acer Aspire Lite

Processor: Intel Core i3-1305U

Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics

Display: 15.6-inch Full HD, ultra-slim design

Special features: Thin body, Turbo Boost Technology

The Dell Vostro is a powerful yet compact laptop designed for both work and entertainment. Powered by the 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U processor, it delivers fast performance with up to 4.40 GHz speeds. With 8GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, it provides ample storage and memory for everyday tasks. The 15.6-inch FHD display offers clear visuals, while the slim design ensures portability. Equipped with Windows 11, MS Office 2021, and McAfee security, it is ideal for users seeking a reliable and secure device.

Specifications of Dell Vostro

Processor: Intel Core i3-1215U, 12th Gen

Graphics: Integrated Onboard Graphics

Display: 15.6" FHD WVA AG, 120Hz

Special features: Thin design, McAfee 15-month subscription

Enjoy incredible savings of up to 40% on laptops during the Amazon Sale. With top brands, versatile models, and deals on performance-packed devices, it's the perfect time to upgrade. Don't miss bank offers, exchange discounts, and no-cost EMI options. Grab your ideal laptop at unbeatable prices now!

More picks for you to explore at the Amazon Republic Day Sale

The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale on Laptops: FAQs Is the sale available on all laptop brands? Yes, the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale includes laptops from top brands like Dell, HP, ASUS, Acer, Lenovo, and more. It features both budget and premium models for various needs.

Can I buy laptops with EMI options during the sale? Yes, EMI options are available during the sale. Amazon often partners with banks and financial institutions to provide easy EMI plans with 0% interest on select products.

Will there be exclusive launches during the sale? Yes, Amazon often hosts exclusive laptop launches and pre-order offers during major sales events like the Great Republic Day Sale, so you can expect to find new models at discounted prices.

Can I exchange my old laptop during the sale? Yes, Amazon typically offers exchange options where you can trade in your old laptop for an additional discount on a new purchase.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.