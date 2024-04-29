Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024: Kickstarts on 2nd May at noon for all with great deals and discounts on everything

The Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024 is about to start, and we cannot help but notice the great deals and offers that one can avail this summer. It is going to be the hottest sale that you simply cannot miss and deals on air conditioners, televisions, air coolers, furniture, fashion, beauty and more; you will find everything you need at great and irresistible prices. Amazon Great Summer Sale brings with it discounts and deals on your favourite electronics and gadgets

The Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024 brings early deals for prime members, and you can find stellar discounts on all your favourite electronics like laptops, air conditioners, televisions, refrigerators, washing machines and more.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

What’s great is that this sale is going to cover all the categories, and you will have something for everyone here with ease. Stock up on everything you might need from headphones to tablets, and you will not be disappointed with the savings you make this summer sale 2024.

Check out the best-selling air conditioner:

LG 1 Ton 4 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC

When does the Amazon Great Summer Sale start?

The Amazon Great Summer Sale starts on the 2nd of May 2024 at noon, with early access to all Amazon Prime members 12 hours prior.

Check out the best-selling laptop:

HP Victus Gaming Laptop

What types of products are featured in the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024?

The Amazon Great Summer Sale typically offers deals across a wide range of product categories including electronics, home appliances, fashion, beauty, home goods, and more. Customers can expect discounts on popular items such as smartphones, laptops, kitchen appliances, fashion apparel, and outdoor gear.

Check out the best-selling TV:

MI 80 cm (32 inches) A Series HD Ready Smart Google TV

Are there any exclusive deals or early access offers for Amazon Prime members?

Yes. Amazon Prime Members get exclusive early access 12 hours before everyone else and many offers can be availed by them as well, with additional discounts and deals to take advantage of during the Amazon Great Summer Sale.

What bank offers are available during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024?

ICICI Bank, credit and debit cardholders can avail 10% instant discount along with multiple EMI options. Additionally, Amazon Great Summer Sale also has many more perks for their shoppers like 20% cashback for first-time buyers, and even amazing exchange offers on your favourite electronics and gadgets to help you shop on a budget with ease.

What are the top 3 home appliances to watch out for during the Amazon Sale 2024?

There are going to be amazing deals and discounts available on refrigerators, washing machines, and vacuum cleaners.

Check out the best-selling refrigerator:

Samsung 183 L, 5 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator

What are the top 3 gadgets to watch out for during the Amazon Sale 2024?

There are going to be amazing deals and discounts available on wireless Bluetooth headphones, tablets, and smartwatches.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.