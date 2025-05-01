Menu Explore
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 is here! Avail up to 87% off on robot vacuum cleaners from Dreame, iLife, Milagrow, Agaro

By Nivedita Mishra
May 01, 2025 08:30 PM IST

Amazon Sale 2025 is the best time to grab robot vacuum cleaners at great prices. Enjoy top deals, bank offers and smart cleaning - shop now and save big!

DREAME D10 Plus Gen 2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner with Automatic Dust Emptying, Stores up to 90 Days of Dust, LiDAR Navigation, 6000 Pa Suction Power for Carpets and Pet Hair, 285-Minute Battery, White View Details checkDetails

DREAME L10 Prime Robot Vacuum Cleaner with 7mm Mop Lift, Self-Cleaning Mop, LDS Navigation, 4000Pa Suction, 3D Mapping, WiFi/APP/Alexa View Details checkDetails

₹32,999

DREAME F9 Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner and Mop 2-in-1, Mapping for Multiple Floors, LiDAR Navigation, 150-min Runtime, Vacuum Cleaner and Mop Robot, WiFi/App/Alexa View Details checkDetails

₹14,999

DREAME F9 Pro Vacuum Cleaner Robot and Mop 2-in-1, LiDAR Navigation, 150 min Runtime, Vacuum Cleaner and Mop Robot, Multi-Floor Mapping, Alexa/App/WiFi Control. View Details checkDetails

₹24,999

ILIFE A20 Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner & Mopping,6500Pa Strong Suction,Advanced LiDAR Navigation,Customized Cleaning Upto 4500sft,5200mAh,WiFi App,Alexa,GH,Ideal for Cats,Dogs Hair View Details checkDetails

₹18,112

MILAGROW iMap 15 AI Ultra 2 in 1 Robot Vacuum Cleaner with 300 minutes runtime 8200Pa Strong Suction, Tangle Resistant Brush, 5200 mAh EV Grade Battery, App, Remote & Voice Control (White) View Details checkDetails

₹25,990

ILIFE T10s Robotic Vacuum & Mop, 60-Day Self-Empty, 4000Pa Strong Suction, 3200mAh Battery with Smart LiDAR Navigation, Pet Hair Friendly, Wi-Fi & Voice Control—Cleans 3500sqft View Details checkDetails

₹19,900

ILIFE A20 Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner & Mopping,6500Pa Strong Suction,Advanced LiDAR Navigation,Customized Cleaning Upto 4500sft,5200mAh,WiFi App,Alexa,GH,Ideal for Cats,Dogs Hair View Details checkDetails

₹18,112

ILIFE T20s Self-Emptying Robotic Vacuum Cleaner with Advanced LDS Navigation, 5000Pa Strong Suction, Simultaneous Vac and Mop, Multi Floor Mapping, Customized Cleaning, Wi-Fi/App, Alexa & GH View Details checkDetails

ILIFE T20s Self-Emptying Robotic Vacuum Cleaner with Advanced LDS Navigation, 5000Pa Strong Suction, Simultaneous Vac and Mop, Multi Floor Mapping, Customized Cleaning, Wi-Fi/App, Alexa & GH View Details checkDetails

ILIFE B5 Max Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo@2300Pa Suction Automatic Robotic Vacuum Cleaner with APP/WiFi/Alexa/Google Assistant - 600ML Dustbin & (3Qty) 30 Days Usage Vacuum Bags… View Details checkDetails

₹11,900

DREAME L10s Ultra Robot Vacuum Cleaner Washer with Self-Cleaning Base Station (Dust Drain, Automatic Cleaning) AI Obstacle Detection 3D, 5300Pa Suction Power, 210 Minutes Battery, WiFi/APP/Alexa View Details checkDetails

₹45,999

AGARO Alpha Robot Vacuum Cleaner, Brush, Dry Vacuum & Wet Mop, Automatic Cleaning, Upto 3200Pa Strong Suction, Rechargeable, App Control, Lidar Navigation, Editable Map to Clean, Hard Floor & Carpet View Details checkDetails

₹19,499

Eureka Forbes SmartClean Nuo, 5000Pa HyperSuction Robotic Vacuum Cleaner with LiDAR 3.0 Navigation & Home Mapping | Wet Mopping | 5-Hour Run Time | 5000mAh Battery | Smart App Control View Details checkDetails

₹19,999

Eureka Forbes SmartClean Vac N Mop Easy Robotic Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner | NextGen Gyro 2.0 Navigation | 2000 Pa Powerful Suction | 3-Hour Runtime | Ideal for Indian Floor Types | Works on Smart App View Details checkDetails

₹12,999

Eureka Forbes SmartClean Vac N Mop Easy Robotic Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner | NextGen Gyro 2.0 Navigation | 2000 Pa Powerful Suction | 3-Hour Runtime | Ideal for Indian Floor Types | Works on Smart App View Details checkDetails

₹12,999

Eureka Forbes Robo Vac N Mop X3 2 in 1 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner with App Control, 2700 Pa Suction Power, Gyroscope Navigation, Wet & Dry Cleaning (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹18,422.01

ILIFE V3s Max Robotic Vacuum & Mop, 40 Days Dust Storage Bag & Washable Dustbin, 3000Pa, Best for All Indian Flooring, Pet Hair Friendly, Wi-Fi & GH, Alexa, Cleans Up to 2000 sq. ft. View Details checkDetails

₹13,900

NARWAL Freo Z Ultra Robot Vacuum & Mop, 12000Pa Suction, Dual RGB Cameras, AI Avoidance, Adaptive Hot-Water Self Wash, Self-Emptying, Pet Hair, Quiet, Google Home, Alexa, Siri Compatible View Details checkDetails

₹89,990

ECOVACS DEEBOT N20 PRO Robotic Vacuum Cleaner, 8000Pa Suction, Anti-Hair Tangle, Advanced Mapping Technology, Ozmo Pro Vibrating Mopping, Wet & Dry Cleaning, 5200mAh Battery, 300 Minutes Run-Time View Details checkDetails

₹27,999

The Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 is back with a bang, and there's no better time to grab that robotic vacuum cleaner you've been eyeing! With huge discounts on household essentials, upgrading your gadgets now makes perfect sense – especially as spare parts can be tricky to find later. If you're a first-time buyer, trust us - every homemaker knows how essential vacuum cleaners have become, especially with domestic help becoming unreliable. This sale brings unbeatable prices, plus extra savings through exciting bank and card offers.

Upgrade your home with robot vacuum cleaners in Amazon Summer Sale 2025.
Upgrade your home with robot vacuum cleaners in Amazon Summer Sale 2025.

Don’t miss the chance to upgrade your cleaning game while saving big. Happy shopping - it’s all happening right now during the Amazon Sale (May 2025)!

Bank offers during Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025:

1) No Cost EMI: Avail No Cost EMI on select cards for orders above 3000.

2) Get 5% back with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card for Prime members. 3% back for others. Not applicable on EMI orders and Amazon business transactions.

3) Prime Savings 10% Instant Discount up to INR 1250 on HDFC Bank Credit Card Non-EMI Trxn. Min purchase value INR 3000. For Prime customers only.

The Dreame D10 Plus Gen 2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner makes cleaning your home easier than ever. It empties dust on its own and stores it for up to 90 days. With strong 6000 Pa suction, it picks up dirt, pet hair, and dust from carpets and hard floors. Smart LiDAR navigation helps it clean every corner. With a 285-minute battery life, it's a smart and helpful cleaning buddy for any home. This product is available during Amazon Summer Sale 2025 at a discount of 87% off.

Specifications

Powerful Suction
Delivers 6000 Pa suction strength to lift dirt, dust, and pet hair with ease.
Auto Dust Emptying
Automatically empties dust and stores it for up to 90 days—hands-free convenience.
Smart Navigation
LiDAR navigation maps your home accurately for efficient and thorough cleaning.
Long Battery Life
Runs up to 285 minutes on a single charge—ideal for large spaces.
Pet and Carpet Friendly
Specially designed to handle pet hair and deep-clean carpets effectively.
Click Here to Buy

DREAME D10 Plus Gen 2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner with Automatic Dust Emptying, Stores up to 90 Days of Dust, LiDAR Navigation, 6000 Pa Suction Power for Carpets and Pet Hair, 285-Minute Battery, White

The Dreame L10 Prime Robot Vacuum Cleaner is a smart cleaning helper for your home. It has a 7mm mop lift and self-cleaning mop, so your floors stay fresh with less effort. With 4000 Pa suction and 3D mapping, it cleans thoroughly and avoids obstacles. The LDS navigation guides it smoothly around your home. You can control it easily through WiFi, app, or Alexa, making everyday cleaning simple and stress-free. This product can be yours at a discount of 86% during Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025.

Specifications

Mop Lift Function
Features a 7mm mop lift to avoid wetting carpets during mopping.
Self-Cleaning Mop
Automatically cleans the mop pads for fresher, more hygienic results.
Strong Suction Power
Delivers 4000 Pa suction to tackle dust, crumbs, and pet hair with ease.
Advanced Navigation: Uses
LDS navigation and 3D mapping for accurate, obstacle-free cleaning.
Smart Control Options
Compatible with WiFi, mobile app, and Alexa for hands-free operation.
Click Here to Buy

DREAME L10 Prime Robot Vacuum Cleaner with 7mm Mop Lift, Self-Cleaning Mop, LDS Navigation, 4000Pa Suction, 3D Mapping, WiFi/APP/Alexa

The ILIFE A20 Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner makes cleaning simple and smart. With 6500 Pa strong suction, it easily picks up pet hair, dust, and dirt. It also mops, giving your floors a fresh finish. Advanced LiDAR navigation ensures it cleans every corner. Perfect for homes up to 4500 sq ft, it runs on a powerful 5200mAh battery. Control it easily using WiFi, app, Alexa, or Google Home—ideal for pet-friendly households.

Specifications

Powerful Suction
Boasts 6500 Pa suction strength—ideal for picking up pet hair, dust, and debris.
Dual Cleaning Function
Vacuums and mops together for a deeper, more thorough clean.
Advanced Navigation
Equipped with LiDAR technology for precise, efficient, and smart route planning.
Large Coverage Area
Customised cleaning for spaces up to 4500 sq ft—perfect for larger homes.
Smart Control Options
Supports WiFi app, Alexa, and Google Home for easy, voice-enabled operation.
Click Here to Buy

ILIFE A20 Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner & Mopping,6500Pa Strong Suction,Advanced LiDAR Navigation,Customized Cleaning Upto 4500sft,5200mAh,WiFi App,Alexa,GH,Ideal for Cats,Dogs Hair

The MILAGROW iMap 15 AI Ultra Robot Vacuum Cleaner offers powerful 8200 Pa suction, making it perfect for picking up dust, pet hair, and debris. With a tangle-resistant brush, it easily handles carpets and hard floors. Enjoy up to 300 minutes of cleaning with its 5200mAh EV-grade battery. You can control it through an app, remote, or voice commands for effortless operation. It's a smart, reliable solution for all your cleaning needs. Pick this robot vacuum cleaner at an attractive discount of 71% during Amazon Summer Sale 2025 and say bye-bye to dirt and grim forever.

Specifications

Powerful Suction
8200 Pa suction for efficient cleaning of dust, debris, and pet hair.
Long Runtime
Offers up to 300 minutes of cleaning with a 5200mAh EV-grade battery.
Tangle-Resistant Brush
Prevents hair tangles for hassle-free cleaning on carpets and hard floors.
Multiple Control Options
Can be controlled via app, remote, or voice commands for convenience.
AI-Powered Navigation
Advanced AI mapping for precise and efficient cleaning of your home.
Click Here to Buy

MILAGROW iMap 15 AI Ultra 2 in 1 Robot Vacuum Cleaner with 300 minutes runtime 8200Pa Strong Suction, Tangle Resistant Brush, 5200 mAh EV Grade Battery, App, Remote & Voice Control (White)

The ILIFE T10s Robotic Vacuum & Mop makes home cleaning simple and hands-free. With 4000 Pa strong suction, it handles pet hair and dust with ease. Its 60-day self-empty feature means less work for you. Smart LiDAR navigation ensures accurate cleaning across 3500 sq ft. Powered by a 3200mAh battery, it runs smoothly and efficiently. You can control it easily via Wi-Fi, app, or voice commands for added convenience.

Specifications

Self-Emptying Dustbin
Automatically empties dust into a 2.5L bin, lasting up to 60 days without manual intervention.
Advanced Navigation
Smart LiDAR (LDS) navigation scans your home in 360° for precise and efficient cleaning.
Strong Suction Power
Delivers up to 4000 Pa suction—perfect for pet hair, crumbs, and deep cleaning.
Extended Battery Life
Powered by a 3200mAh battery, offering up to 150 minutes of cleaning per charge.
Smart Control Access
Supports Wi-Fi, app, Alexa, and Google Home for easy voice and remote operation.
Click Here to Buy

ILIFE T10s Robotic Vacuum & Mop, 60-Day Self-Empty, 4000Pa Strong Suction, 3200mAh Battery with Smart LiDAR Navigation, Pet Hair Friendly, Wi-Fi & Voice Control—Cleans 3500sqft

​The Dreame L10s Ultra Robot Vacuum Cleaner is a premium cleaning solution designed for effortless home maintenance. With its powerful 5300Pa suction, it efficiently captures dust, debris, and pet hair from various floor types. The self-cleaning base station automatically empties dust and washes mops, providing up to 60 days of hands-free operation. Advanced AI and 3D navigation ensure precise cleaning paths, while smart controls via Wi-Fi, app, and Alexa offer convenient operation. This robot vacuum cleaner is a neat deal at 59% off during Amazon Sale 2025. Go for it.

Specifications

Self-Cleaning Base Station
Automatically empties dust and washes mops, supporting up to 60 days of hands-free cleaning.
Advanced AI Navigation
Utilises AI and 3D structured light for accurate obstacle detection and efficient cleaning routes.
Powerful Suction
Delivers 5300Pa suction power to effectively remove dirt and debris from various floor types.
Extended Battery Life
Equipped with a 5200mAh battery, offering up to 210 minutes of continuous cleaning.
mart Control Compatibility
Supports control via Wi-Fi, mobile app, and voice commands through Alexa and Google Assistant.
Click Here to Buy

DREAME L10s Ultra Robot Vacuum Cleaner Washer with Self-Cleaning Base Station (Dust Drain, Automatic Cleaning) AI Obstacle Detection 3D, 5300Pa Suction Power, 210 Minutes Battery, WiFi/APP/Alexa

The AGARO Alpha Robot Vacuum Cleaner is a smart and efficient cleaning companion for your home. With its 3-in-1 functionality—sweeping, vacuuming, and mopping—it ensures thorough cleaning across various floor types. Equipped with advanced SLAM LiDAR navigation, it maps your home accurately for efficient route planning. The powerful brushless motor delivers up to 3200Pa suction, adjustable through four modes to suit different cleaning needs. Smart app and voice controls offer convenient operation, making home cleaning effortless. Agaro is a brand you can trust and when this robot vacuum cleaner is available at a discount of 57% during the Amazon Sale May 2025.

Specifications

3-in-1 Cleaning Functionality
Performs sweeping, dry vacuuming, and wet mopping for comprehensive floor cleaning.
Advanced LiDAR Navigation
Utilises SLAM LiDAR technology for precise mapping and efficient route planning.
Powerful Suction
Delivers up to 3200Pa suction power with four adjustable modes: Eco, Standard, Strong, and Super Strong.
Smart Control Options
Compatible with the "Smart Life" app and supports voice control via Alexa and Google Assistant.
Automatic Recharge
Features a rechargeable battery with up to 100 minutes runtime and auto-recharging capability.​
Click Here to Buy

AGARO Alpha Robot Vacuum Cleaner, Brush, Dry Vacuum & Wet Mop, Automatic Cleaning, Upto 3200Pa Strong Suction, Rechargeable, App Control, Lidar Navigation, Editable Map to Clean, Hard Floor & Carpet

​The ILIFE V3s Max Robotic Vacuum & Mop is a smart cleaning companion designed for Indian homes. With 2000Pa suction power, it effectively captures dust, debris, and pet hair from various floor types. Its 2-in-1 functionality allows simultaneous vacuuming and mopping, enhancing cleaning efficiency. Equipped with a 1L dust bag and a washable 600ml dustbin, it offers up to 40 days of dust storage. Smart gyroptic navigation ensures systematic cleaning, while Wi-Fi connectivity and voice control via Alexa and Google Assistant provide convenient operation.

Specifications

Dual Cleaning Functionality
Combines vacuuming and mopping for comprehensive floor cleaning.
Enhanced Suction Power
Delivers up to 2000Pa suction to effectively remove dirt and pet hair.
Extended Dust Storage
Features a 1L dust bag and a 600ml washable dustbin, supporting up to 40 days of dust collection.
Smart Gyroptic Navigation
Utilises advanced gyroscopic navigation for efficient and systematic cleaning paths.
Convenient Control Options
Supports Wi-Fi connectivity and voice control via Alexa and Google Assistant for easy operation.
Click Here to Buy

ILIFE V3s Max Robotic Vacuum & Mop, 40 Days Dust Storage Bag & Washable Dustbin, 3000Pa, Best for All Indian Flooring, Pet Hair Friendly, Wi-Fi & GH, Alexa, Cleans Up to 2000 sq. ft.

​The Narwal Freo Z Ultra Robot Vacuum & Mop is a top-tier cleaning solution designed for modern homes. With an impressive 12,000Pa suction power, it effortlessly removes dirt and pet hair from various floor types. Its dual RGB cameras and AI chips enable real-time obstacle detection, ensuring precise navigation around furniture and other objects. The adaptive hot-water mop washing system adjusts water temperature based on dirt levels, providing hygienic cleaning. Compatible with Alexa, Google Home, and Siri, it offers seamless voice control for added convenience.​ At 40% off, this robot vacuum cleaner is more than a good deal. Opt for it during this Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025.

Specifications

Powerful Suction
Delivers up to 12,000Pa suction power for deep cleaning on various surfaces.
Advanced Obstacle Avoidance
Equipped with dual RGB cameras and AI chips to detect and avoid over 120 types of obstacles in real-time.
Adaptive Hot-Water Mop Washing
Automatically adjusts water temperature between 45°C and 75°C based on detected dirt levels for effective cleaning
Self-Emptying Base Station
Features a 2.5L dust bag with compression technology, allowing up to 120 days of hands-free operation.
Smart Voice Control
Compatible with Alexa, Google Home, and Siri for convenient voice-activated cleaning.
Click Here to Buy

NARWAL Freo Z Ultra Robot Vacuum & Mop, 12000Pa Suction, Dual RGB Cameras, AI Avoidance, Adaptive Hot-Water Self Wash, Self-Emptying, Pet Hair, Quiet, Google Home, Alexa, Siri Compatible

The ECOVACS DEEBOT N20 PRO is a smart robotic vacuum and mop made for busy homes. With 8000Pa suction and ZeroTangle™ tech, it easily lifts dust and pet hair without clogging. Its OZMO Pro 2.0 mop handles tough stains, and TrueMapping ensures it navigates like a pro. Plus, the 5200mAh battery offers a solid 300-minute runtime—perfect for larger spaces. Check out this robot vacuum cleaner during Amazon Sale 2025. Don't miss out on attractive discount.  

Specifications

Powerful Suction
8000Pa suction power for deep cleaning on various surfaces.
ZeroTangle Technology
Specially designed roller brush prevents hair tangling, ideal for pet owners
OZMO Pro 2.0 Mopping System
High-frequency vibration mopping system effectively removes stubborn stains.
TrueMapping Navigation
Laser-based mapping ensures efficient and thorough cleaning paths.
Extended Battery Life
5200mAh battery provides up to 300 minutes of cleaning on a single charge.
Click Here to Buy

ECOVACS DEEBOT N20 PRO Robotic Vacuum Cleaner, 8000Pa Suction, Anti-Hair Tangle, Advanced Mapping Technology, Ozmo Pro Vibrating Mopping, Wet & Dry Cleaning, 5200mAh Battery, 300 Minutes Run-Time

FAQs on robot vacuum cleaners

  • Are robot vacuum cleaners suitable for Indian homes?

    Yes, most models are designed to handle hard floors, tiles, wooden surfaces, and low-pile carpets—ideal for Indian flooring and dust conditions.

  • Can robot vacuums clean under furniture?

    Yes, their slim design allows them to clean under beds, sofas, and cabinets easily.

  • Do robot vacuums also mop the floor?

    Many models offer 2-in-1 functionality—vacuuming and wet mopping—making them ideal for deeper cleaning.

  • How often do I need to empty the dustbin?

    Depends on the model—manual bins may need emptying every few days, while self-emptying models last 30–60 days.

  • Can I control them through my phone or voice assistants?

    Yes, most come with app control and work with Alexa or Google Assistant for voice commands.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

