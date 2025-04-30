Amazon Summer Sale starts at 12 am for Prime Members with pre deals on laptops up to 72% off on HP, Dell, Apple and more
Apr 30, 2025 05:00 PM IST
Amazon Great Summer Sale starts at midnight for all Prime members. Gear up to avail discounts on laptops with exclusive bank offers ensuring more savings.
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Lenovo V15 Intel Celeron N4500 15.6 (39.62 cm) FHD (1920x1080) Antiglare 250 Nits Thin and Light Laptop (8GB RAM/256GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/Black/1Y Onsite/1.7 kg), 82QYA00MIN View Details
|
|
|
|
HP 255 G10 AMD Ryzen 3 Quad Core 7320U - (8 GB DDR4/512 GB SSD/Windows 11 / AMD Radeon Graphics),15.6 inch, Silver View Details
|
₹26,890
|
|
|
Apple MacBook Air Laptop with M2 chip: 34.46 cm (13.6-inch) Liquid Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, 1080p FaceTime HD Camera. Works with iPhone/iPad; Space Grey View Details
|
₹83,990
|
|
|
Dell Latitude 3440 Intel Core I3 12Th Gen 1215U - (8GB/512 GB SSD/Intel UHD Graphics) Thin and Light Business DOS Laptop/14 HD Display/Grey/1.5 Kg View Details
|
₹28,333
|
|
|
Lenovo IdeaPad 1 AMD Ryzen 5 7520U 15.6 HD Thin and Light Laptop (8 GB/512GB SDD/Windows 11 Home/1Yr Warranty/Cloud Grey/1.58Kg), 82VG00ESIN View Details
|
₹36,500
|
|
|
Lenovo V15 AMD Ryzen 7 7730U 15.6 (39.62cm) FHD 250 Nits Antiglare Thin and Light Laptop (Free MS Office) Lifetime (16GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Iron Grey/1.65 Kg) 1 Year Brand Warranty, 83CRA01SIN View Details
|
₹42,990
|
|
|
Acer [SmartChoice Aspire 3 Laptop Intel Core Celeron N4500 Processor Laptop (8 GB LPDDR4X SDRAM/512 GB SSD/Win11 Home/38 WHR/HD Webcam) A325-45 with 39.63 cm (15.6) HD Display, Pure Silver, 1.5 KG View Details
|
₹22,990
|
|
|
Dell Inspiron 5630 13th Gen Laptop, Intel Core i5-1340P Processor/16Gb LPDDR5/512GB /16.0 (40.64cm) FHD+ WVA AG 250 nits/Backlit KB + FPR/Windows 11+ MSO21/McAfee 15 Months/Platinum Silver/1.85kg View Details
|
₹63,999
|
|
|
HP 15s Core i5 12th Gen (8GB RAM/512GB SSD/FHD/15.6 (39.6 cm)/Windows 11/MS Office/Backlit Keyboard/Silver/1.69 kg) fq5329TU Laptop View Details
|
₹43,890
|
|
|
2022 Apple MacBook Air Laptop with M2 chip: 34.46 cm (13.6-inch) Liquid Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, 1080p FaceTime HD Camera. Works with iPhone/iPad; Midnight View Details
|
₹82,990
|
|
|
Lenovo Yoga 9 13th Gen Intel Evo i7 1360P 14(35.56cm) 4K OLED 2-in-1 400Nits Laptop (16GB/1TB SSD/Win 11/Office 2021/Backlit KB/Pen 2.0/1Yr Warranty/Alexa/3 Month Game Pass/Oatmeal/1.4Kg) 83B1004XIN View Details
|
₹131,990
|
|
|
Dell Inspiron 3530 Thin & Light Laptop, 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1305U/8GB/512GB SSD/15.6 (39.62cm) 120Hz Refresh Rate on a FHD IPS Display/Windows 11 + MSO21+McAfee 15 Month/Carbon Black/1.62kg View Details
|
₹37,490
|
|
|
Lenovo V15 Intel Core i3 12th Gen 15.6 (39.62 cm) FHD (1920x1080) Antiglare 250 Nits Thin and Light Laptop (8GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/Iron Grey/1Y Onsite + 1Y ADP Add On/1.7 kg), 82TTA00VIH View Details
|
₹31,680
|
|
|
ASUS Vivobook Go 14, AMD Ryzen 3 7320U, Thin and Light Laptop, 14 (35.56 cm) FHD, (8 GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office 2021/42WHr /Black/1.38 kg), E1404FA-NK325WS View Details
|
₹28,990
|
|
|
Acer One 14 AMD Ryzen 3 3250U Processor (8GB RAM/512GB SSD/AMD Radeon Graphics/Windows 11 Home) Thin and Light Laptop Z2-493 with 35.56 cm (14.0) HD Display View Details
|
₹23,900
|
|
|
HP Laptop 15s, AMD Ryzen 5 5500U, 15.6-inch (39.6 cm), FHD, 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, AMD Radeon Graphics, Thin & Light, Dual Speakers (Win 11, MSO 2019, Silver, 1.69 kg), eq2144AU View Details
|
₹36,923
|
|
|
Acer Aspire Lite 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U Thin and Light Laptop (Windows 11 Home/8GB RAM/512GB SSD/Intel Iris Xe Graphics) AL15-52, 39.62cm (15.6) Full HD Display, Metal Body, Steel Gray, 1.6 KG View Details
|
₹43,990
|
|
View More Products