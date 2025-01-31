Menu Explore
Amazon is offering all Apple products at slashed prices: Get up to 45% off on Apple iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more

ByShweta Pandey
Jan 31, 2025 04:51 PM IST

If you are an Apple fan, then, you can avail up to 45% off on your favourite Apple products like iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch and more.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Apple MacBook Air Laptop: Apple M1 chip, 13.3-inch/33.74 cm Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, FaceTime HD Camera, Touch ID. Works with iPhone/iPad; Space Grey

₹67,990

GET THIS

Apple 2024 MacBook Air (13-inch, Apple M3 chip with 8‑core CPU and 8‑core GPU, 16GB Unified Memory, 256GB) - Midnight

₹109,990

GET THIS

Apple 2024 MacBook Pro Laptop with M4 Pro chip with 12‑core CPU and 16‑core GPU: Built for Apple Intelligence, (14.2″) Liquid Retina XDR Display, 24GB Unified Memory, 512GB SSD Storage; Space Black

₹185,990

GET THIS

2022 Apple MacBook Air Laptop with M2 chip: 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, 1080p FaceTime HD Camera. Works with iPhone and iPad; Silver

₹94,990

GET THIS

Apple 2024 MacBook Air (13-inch, Apple M3 chip with 8‑core CPU and 10‑core GPU, 24GB Unified Memory, 512GB) - Space Gray

₹143,990

GET THIS

Apple 2024 MacBook Pro Laptop with M4 Pro chip with 14‑core CPU and 20‑core GPU: Built for Apple Intelligence, (16.2″) Liquid Retina XDR Display, 24GB Unified Memory, 512GB SSD Storage; Space Black

₹239,990

GET THIS

Apple 2023 MacBook Pro (16-inch, Apple M3 Max chip with 16‑core CPU and 40‑core GPU, 48GB Unified Memory, 1TB) - Space Black

₹369,900

GET THIS

Apple iPad (10th Generation): with A14 Bionic chip, 27.69 cm (10.9″) Liquid Retina Display, 256GB, Wi-Fi 6, 12MP front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life – Blue

₹39,999

GET THIS

Apple iPad Pro 11″ (M4): Ultra Retina XDR Display, 256GB, Landscape 12MP Front Camera / 12MP Back Camera, LiDAR Scanner, Wi-Fi 6E, Face ID, All-Day Battery Life, Standard Glass — Space Black

₹99,900

GET THIS

Apple iPad (9th Generation): with A13 Bionic chip, 25.91 cm (10.2″) Retina Display, 64GB, Wi-Fi, 12MP front/8MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life – Space Grey

GET THIS

Apple iPad Air 11″ (M2): Liquid Retina Display, 128GB, Landscape 12MP Front Camera / 12MP Back Camera, Wi-Fi 6E, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Space Grey

₹56,900

GET THIS

Apple iPad (10th Generation): with A14 Bionic chip, 27.69 cm (10.9″) Liquid Retina Display, 256GB, Wi-Fi 6, 12MP front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life – Pink

₹49,900

GET THIS

Apple iPad Pro 13″ (M4): Ultra Retina XDR Display, 256GB, Landscape 12MP Front Camera / 12MP Back Camera, LiDAR Scanner, Wi-Fi 6E, Face ID, All-Day Battery Life, Standard Glass — Space Black

₹129,900

GET THIS

Apple iPad Mini (A17 Pro): Apple Intelligence, 21.08 cm (8.3″) Liquid Retina Display, 128GB, Wi-Fi 6E, 12MP Front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Space Grey

₹49,900

GET THIS

Apple iPad Pro 12.9″ (6th Generation): with M2 chip, Liquid Retina XDR Display, 156GB, Wi-Fi 6E, 12MP front/12MP and 10MP Back Cameras, Face ID, All-Day Battery Life – Space Grey

₹119,900

GET THIS

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, 2023) [GPS 44mm] Smartwatch with Midnight Aluminum Case with Ink Sport Loop. Fitness & Sleep Tracker, Crash Detection, Heart Rate Monitor, Retina Display

₹27,699

GET THIS

Apple Watch Series 10 [GPS 46 mm] Smartwatch with Jet Black Aluminium Case with Black Sport Band - S/M. Fitness Tracker, ECG App, Always-On Retina Display, Water Resistant

₹49,900

GET THIS

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, 2023) [GPS 40mm] Smartwatch with Starlight Aluminum Case with Lake Green Sport Loop. Fitness & Sleep Tracker, Crash Detection, Heart Rate Monitor, Retina Display

₹23,899

GET THIS

Apple Watch Series 10 [GPS 46 mm] Smartwatch with Jet Black Aluminium Case with Black Sport Band - M/L. Fitness Tracker, ECG App, Always-On Retina Display, Water Resistant

₹49,900

GET THIS

View Details checkDetails

GET THIS

Apple Watch Series 10 [GPS 42 mm] Smartwatch with Rose Gold Aluminium Case with Plum Sport Loop. Fitness Tracker, ECG App, Always-On Retina Display, Carbon Neutral

₹46,900

GET THIS

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) with MagSafe Case (USB‑C) ​​​​​​​(White)

₹22,990

GET THIS

Apple AirPods 4 Wireless Earbuds, Bluetooth Headphones, Personalised Spatial Audio, Sweat and Water Resistant, USB-C Charging Case, H2 Chip, Up to 30 Hours of Battery Life, Effortless Setup for iPhone

₹12,764

GET THIS

View Details checkDetails

₹1,699

GET THIS

Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones, Pro-Level Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, Personalised Spatial Audio, USB-C Charging, Bluetooth Headphones for iPhone - Orange

₹59,900

GET THIS

New Apple AirTag

₹3,190

GET THIS

New Apple AirTag 4 Pack

₹11,900

GET THIS

Apple Pencil (USB-C)

₹7,799

GET THIS

Apple Pencil Pro: Advanced Tools, Pixel-Perfect Precision, tilt and Pressure Sensitivity; and Industry-Leading Low Latency for Note-Taking, Drawing and Art. Attaches, Charges and Pairs magnetically.

₹11,900

GET THIS

Apple Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad - US English - Silver

₹11,900

GET THIS

Apple Magic Keyboard - US English ​​​​​​​

₹9,500

GET THIS

Apple Magic Keyboard Folio for iPad (10th Generation) - US English ​​​​​​​

₹24,900

GET THIS
We all have a special love affair with a particular brand and if you are an Apple fan, then, this article is for you! No matter how much you adore the brand and its products, the fact is that Apple products do come with a hefty price tag attached. However, for all the Apple fans, here is the good news; the ecommerce giant, Amazon is offering up to 45% off on the wide Apple range from Apple Watch, iPads, MacBook, and more.

Apple products are available at up to 45% off on Amazon
Apple products are available at up to 45% off on Amazon

Alongside, Amazon is also offering exchange benefits, no cost EMI options, and more offers that are completely irresistible. So, you can buy your favourite Apple products, that too without actually seeing the price tag attached.

To help you find the right Apple products as per your needs, we have curated this list of all Apple products at slashed prices on Amazon.

Apple MacBook

Come what may, MacBook’s craze can never be outdated! If you’re a die hard fan of Apple’s laptops, then buying a MacBook at up to 24% off isn’t really a bad deal. Be it your daily business meetings, a college project, or simply your passion for graphic designing, there is a MacBook for everyone out there. At up to 24% off, you can pick from the wide range of MacBooks available on Amazon.

Also Read: OnePlus Buds Pro 3 earbuds review: Third time's a charm


Apple iPad

Are you an avid designer or a gamer who loves to boast their creativity? Amazon’s price drop alert on iPads is here to make your digital dreams a reality—without breaking the bank! With up to 27% off on Apple iPads, this sale is your golden ticket to Apple’s sleek and powerful tablets. Whether you’re a creative professional, a student on the go, or just someone who loves binge-watching on the stunning Retina display, now’s the perfect time to grab an iPad at unbeatable prices.

Also Read: boAt Nirvana Ivy earbuds review: Budget friendly audio bliss for everyday listening?

Apple Watch

Do you have a soft spot for Apple watches, but the skyrocketing prices have always restricted you from making a purchase? We understand your pain! While, of course, Apple watches are a pricier alternative to the other smartwatch in the segment, but then it's Apple!! However, now, your dream smartwatch is just a click away as you can buy an Apple Watch that too at up to 46% off on Amazon. Here is a sneak peek to the Apple watches that are available at a discount of up to 46% on Amazon.

Also Read: Headphone buying guide: Types, how to choose, top picks, and more

Apple AirPods

Upgrade your audio experience with a brand-new pair of Apple AirPods and indulge in the seamless and wire free audio connection. So, whether you're planning to buy a pair of new AirPods, or a wired Apple earphone, you can get your favourite pair at a discount of up to 18%. Whether you’re after crystal-clear sound, seamless connectivity, or just the convenience of going cord-free, this sale has you covered. From the latest AirPods Pro with Active Noise Cancellation to the classic AirPods (2nd & 3rd Gen), there’s a deal for every Apple fan.

Other Apple products

Not just the gadgets, but if you’re looking to buy other Apple products like the Apple Pencil or an Air Tag, you’re just in time. With Amazon offering up to 25% off on Apple AirTags, Apple Pencil, keyboards and mouse.

We suggest you not waste time and bring home your favourite Apple products right away!

Similar articles for you:

Indulge in high-end self-care this festive season: Premium grooming tools for a stunning Christmas and New Year look

AirPods fan? Know about the AirPods alternatives before making your choice

GM G+ headphones review: Affordable and effective budget headphones

Urban TWS Wireless Smart Earbuds review: Is it a smart buy for those who crave quality on a budget?

FAQ on Apple products

  • What are the main Apple product categories?

    Apple offers various product lines, including iPhones, iPads, Mac computers, Apple Watch, AirPods, Apple TV, and accessories.

  • How long do iPhones receive software updates?

    Apple typically provides iOS updates for iPhones for about 5-6 years after their release.

  • What is the difference between MacBook Air and MacBook Pro?

    MacBook Air is lightweight, has a fanless design, and is ideal for everyday tasks, while MacBook Pro has more powerful hardware for professional use.

  • Can an iPad replace a laptop?

    With accessories like the Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil, the iPad Pro and iPad Air can function similarly to a laptop.

  • What is the difference between AirPods and AirPods Pro?

    AirPods: Open-ear design, no noise cancellation AirPods Pro: In-ear design, active noise cancellation

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

