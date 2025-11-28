Search
Fri, Nov 28, 2025
New Delhi oC

Amazon Mega Electronic Days: Enjoy up to 75% discount on laptops, headphones and more

ByAishwarya Faraswal
Published on: Nov 28, 2025 12:00 pm IST

Amazon Mega Electronics days end today! Hurry shop for the latest laptops, tablets, smartwatches and more at up to 75% discount.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3, Intel Core 12th Gen, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD 15.6(39.62cm), Windows 11, Office Home 2024, Arctic Grey, 1.63Kg, 82RK01ABIN, Intel UHD Graphics, Thin & Light, 1Yr ADP Free Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹31,490

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

ASUS Vivobook 15, Intel Core i3-1315U 13th Gen, 15.6 (39.62 cms) FHD, Thin and Light Laptop (8GB RAM/512GB SSD/Win11/MS Office/Backlit Keyboard/Silver/1.7 kg), X1504VA-NJ320WS View Details checkDetails

₹35,710

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Acer Aspire Lite, 13th Gen, Intel Core i3-1305U, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Full HD, 15.6/39.62cm, Windows 11 Home, Steel Gray, 1.59KG, AL15-53, Metal Body, 36 WHR, Thin and Light Premium Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹32,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

ASUS Vivobook Go 15 (2023), AMD Ryzen 5 7520U, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD, 15.6/39.62cm, Windows 11, MS Office 2021, Mixed Black, 1.63KG, E1504FA-NJ542WS, Alexa Built-in, Thin & Light Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹41,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

HP 15, Intel Core Ultra 5 125H (16GB DDR5, 1TB SSD) FHD, IPS, 15.6/39.6cm, Win11, M365 Basic(1yr)*Office24, Silver, 1.65kg, fd1354TU, Intel Arc Graphics, FHD Camera w/Shutter, AI Powered Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹64,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Dell 15, 13th Generation Intel Core i5-1334U Processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, FHD 15.6/39.62 cm Display, Windows 11, MSO24, Silver, 1.62kg, Backlit Keyboard, 15 Month McAfee, Thin & Light Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹59,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

MSI Katana A17 AI, AMD 8th Gen. Ryzen 9 8945HS,Built-in AI, 44CM Laptop(16GB/1TB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/Nvidia GeForce RTX4050, 6GB GDDR6/Black/2.6Kg), B8VE-884IN View Details checkDetails

₹94,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

ASUS TUF Gaming A15, AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS Gaming Laptop(NVIDIA RTX 3050-4GB/60W TGP/16GB RAM/512GB SSD/FHD/15.6/144Hz/RGB KB/48WHr/Windows 11//Graphite Black/2.30 Kg) FA506NCR-HN054W View Details checkDetails

₹65,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Dell SmartChoice G15-5530, Intel Core i5 13th Gen - 13450HX, NVIDIA RTX 3050-6GB, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, FHD 15.6/39.62 cm, Windows 11, MS Office 24, Dark Shadow Grey, 2.65Kg Gaming Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹75,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

HP Omen, AMD Ryzen 9 8940HX, 8GB RTX 5060, 24GB DDR5(Upgradeable) 1TB SSD, 165Hz, 2k WUXGA, 3ms, 400 nits, 16/40.6cm, Win11, M365* Office24, Black, 2.44kg, ap0181AX, Omen AI, RGB, AI Gaming Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹157,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Lenovo LOQ 2024, Intel Core i5-13450HX, 13th Gen, NVIDIA RTX 4050-6GB, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD 144Hz, 15.6/39.6cm, Windows 11, Office Home 2024, Grey, 2.4Kg, 83DV018JIN, 1Yr ADP Free Gaming Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹89,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus Smartchoice AI Tablet with Pen + Keyboard |12.7 Display, 3K Resolution, 144 Hz|16GB RAM, 512GB ROM|Snapdragon 8 Gen 3|10200 mAh|6 Speakers|USB 3.0 with DP-Out|1Year ADP Free|Teal View Details checkDetails

₹52,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Redmi Pad Pro| Snapdragon 7s Gen 2| 30.7cm(12.1) Tablet| 33+ Days Standby|10000mAh| HyperOS| 120Hz|6GB, 128GB| Quad Speakers|Wi-Fi 6| Graphite Grey View Details checkDetails

₹20,893

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Lenovo {Smartchoice) Tab Plus with Octa JBL Hi-Fi Speakers| 8 GB RAM, 256 GB ROM| 11.5 Inch, 2K, 90 Hz Refresh| Wi-Fi Tablet| Android 14| 45 W Fast Charger| Built-in Kickstand| Color: Luna Grey View Details checkDetails

₹19,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

XIAOMI Pad 7 Nano Texture Display [Smartchoice] | Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3| 3.2K Display (28.44 cm /11.2) Tablet| 12GB, 256GB| Anti-Reflective| Anti-Glare| HyperOS 2| Dolby Vision Atmos | Graphite Grey View Details checkDetails

₹30,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Apple iPad 11″: A16 chip, 27.69 cm (11″) Model, Liquid Retina Display, 128GB, Wi-Fi 6 + 5G Cellular, 12MP Front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Pink View Details checkDetails

₹47,479

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus Smartchoice AI Tablet with Pen + Keyboard |12.7 Display, 3K Resolution, 144 Hz|16GB RAM, 512GB ROM|Snapdragon 8 Gen 3|10200 mAh|6 Speakers|USB 3.0 with DP-Out|1Year ADP Free|Teal View Details checkDetails

₹52,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic (Black, 47mm) | Rotating Bezel | LTE | Monitor BP and ECG | Track Sleep | Track Health | Upto 40hrs Charge with Fast Charging | Galaxy Ecosystem | IP68 Rating View Details checkDetails

₹16,485

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

OnePlus Watch 2R with Wear OS 4 by Google,Snapdragon W5 Chipset,Upto 100hrs Battery Life,1.43’’ AMOLED Display,100+ Sports Mode,Dual Frequency GPS,5 ATM,IP68 & BT Calling [Gunmetal Gray] View Details checkDetails

₹11,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Amazfit Active 2 44mm AMOLED Smart Watch, Built in GPS, 10day Battery, 5ATM Water Resistant, for iOS & Android, Accurate Readings, 2000 Nits Bright, 160+ Sports Mode, Sleep Monitor, Black Silicone View Details checkDetails

₹9,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

boAt Valour Watch 1 GPS, AI Based Auto Gym, in Built GPS, Advanced X2 Chip, 6-axis sensors, 3 ATM,15 Days Battery,1.43 AMOLED Display w/Gorilla Glass Smart Watches for Men & Women (Active Black) View Details checkDetails

₹5,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Noise Endeavour Rugged Design 1.46 AMOLED Display Smart Watch, BT Calling, SoS Feature, Rapid Health & 100+ Sports Modes- (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹3,199

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

HP K160 Wireless Keyboard/Quick Comfy accurate/12 Fn Shortcut Keys/Plug and Play USB/ 3 Years Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹649

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

HP 930 Creator Wireless Mouse, USB-A dongle, Bluetooth 5.1, 7 programmable Buttons, Up to 4000 dpi, Pair up to 3 Devices, Rechargeable 12-Week Battery, 3-Year Warranty, 0.13 kg, Silver, 1D0K9AA View Details checkDetails

₹5,499

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Zebronics K24 Wired USB Keyboard, 104 Keys, Long Life 8 Million Keystrokes, Silent & Comfortable Use, Slim Design, Retractable Stand, 1.5 Meter Textured Cable, UV Coated keycaps View Details checkDetails

₹349

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Hp Wired On Ear Headphones With Mic With 3.5 Mm Drivers, In-Built Noise Cancelling, Foldable And Adjustable For Laptop/Pc/Office/Home/ 1 Year Warranty (B4B09Pa) View Details checkDetails

₹702

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Dell-MS700 Bluetooth Travel Mouse, BT 5.0 LE, Optical LED, Movement Resolution-Adjustable at 1000, 1600 (Default), 2400 & 4000, Sensitivity Switching 1000/1600/2400/4000 Dpi, Touch Scroll, Swift Pair View Details checkDetails

₹4,499

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Logitech Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse, Wireless, Bluetooth or Logi Bolt USB Receiver, Quiet clicks, 4 Buttons, Compatible with Windows/macOS/iPadOS, Laptop, PC - Pale Grey View Details checkDetails

₹4,886

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Logitech C270 HD Web Camera View Details checkDetails

₹2,095

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Sony WF-C700N Noise Cancellation Bluetooth Earbuds with Mic, TWS, Up to 20Hrs Battery, Adaptive Sound Control- Black View Details checkDetails

₹6,489

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Sonos Ace | Noise Cancelling Wireless Over-Ear Headphones with Bluetooth, 30-Hour Battery Life, Spatial Audio, Dolby Atmos, Dynamic Head Tracking - Black View Details checkDetails

₹24,499

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

View Details checkDetails

₹5,699

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

soundcore by Anker Q20i Wireless Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones with Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling, 40h Playtime in ANC Mode, Hi-Res Audio, Deep Bass, Personalization via App (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹3,899

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Samsung Galaxy Buds3 Pro| Silver| Wireless Earbuds| Powered by Galaxy AI| IP57| Active Noise Cancellation| Adaptive Noise Control| 37hrs Battery| 360 Surround Sound| Pinch Controls| Galaxy Ecosystem View Details checkDetails

₹18,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Sony WH-1000XM6 The Best Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones, HD NC Processor QN3, 12 Microphones, Adaptive NC Optimizer, Mastered by Engineers, Studio-Quality- Black View Details checkDetails

₹39,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Bose QuietComfort Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones, Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Up to 24 Hours of Battery Life, Sandstone - Limited Edition Color View Details checkDetails

₹27,900

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS
View More Products view more product right image

Amazon Mega Electronic Days end today, and this is your last chance to grab the biggest deals on your favourite gadgets. If you have been planning to buy a new laptop, tablet, smartwatch or a good pair of headphones, this is the perfect time to shop. The sale brings exciting prices with discounts going up to 75% on top brands, making it easy to pick products that fit your needs and budget. From fast performing laptops for work and study to entertainment-friendly tablets for daily use, the offers cover every category.

Amazon Mega Electronic Days
Amazon Mega Electronic Days

You can also explore smartwatches with long battery life, headphones with clear sound, speakers, accessories and many more essentials. Since it is the final day, products may go out of stock quickly. So check the deals, compare the prices and order before the sale ends. Big savings and great gadgets are just one click away today.

Up to 40% off on laptops on Mega Electronics Days on Amazon

Up to 40% off on laptops makes the Mega Electronics Days sale a great time to shop. You can find top brands like HP, Lenovo, Dell, Asus and Acer offering powerful processors, fast SSD storage, long battery life and lightweight designs. Students, professionals and casual users can easily pick a model that fits their daily tasks. The sale brings reliable performance at lower prices, making it a smart moment to buy a laptop without stretching your budget.

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Gaming laptops at up to 30% off on Amazon Sale

Gaming laptops are available at up to 30% off during the Amazon Sale, making it a strong chance for gamers to buy powerful machines at lower prices. Top brands like Asus ROG, Acer Predator, Lenovo Legion, HP Victus and MSI offer high refresh rate displays, dedicated graphics cards, fast processors and advanced cooling systems for smooth gameplay.

These deals help you get strong performance for AAA titles without paying full price. If you want better speed, stable frame rates and future ready hardware, this sale is worth checking.

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Tablets at up to 45% off on Amazon Mega Electronics Days

Grab tablets at up to 45% off during Amazon Mega Electronics Days, making it a great time to pick one for work, study or entertainment. Popular brands like Samsung, Lenovo and Apple offer bright displays, smooth performance, long battery life and lightweight designs that are easy to carry.

From basic models for reading and online classes to powerful options for multitasking, the sale covers every need. These discounts help you buy a reliable tablet at a lower price, making the deal both practical and budget friendly.

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Smartwatches at up to 75% discount on Amazon Sale

Smartwatches are going for up to 75% off in the Amazon Sale, giving you a strong chance to pick one without spending too much. Leading brands like Apple, Samsung, Noise, boAt and Fire-Boltt bring clear displays, long lasting batteries, accurate fitness tracking, calling features and many sport modes.

There are options for beginners as well as advanced users. With prices dropping this much, it becomes easy to buy a premium looking, feature rich smartwatch that fits your lifestyle and budget.

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

PC accessories like Mice, Keyboards, webcams at up to 65% off on Amazon deals

PC accessories like mice, keyboards and webcams are available at up to 65% off during Amazon deals, making it a good time to refresh your setup. Brands like Logitech, Dell, HP, Zebronics and Lenovo offer comfortable designs, fast response, strong build quality and smooth connectivity.

You can choose from wireless mice, quiet keyboards, high clarity webcams and more based on your daily tasks. These discounts help you create a better work or study space while staying within budget, which makes the sale worth checking.

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Headphones and earbuds at up to 50% off on Amazon Mega Electronics Days

Headphones and earbuds come with great sound quality, long battery life and comfortable designs, making them ideal for music, calls and travel. Top brands like Sony, JBL, boAt, Noise and OnePlus offer options with punchy bass, clear vocals, fast pairing and even ANC models for quieter listening.

You can choose wireless, wired or compact earbuds based on your daily routine. With reliable performance from trusted brands, this category is worth exploring during the sale, which now brings up to 50% off.

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Similar stories for you

13th Gen i5 gaming laptops for serious gamers: High performance and fast loading times on a budget

Top 10 AI laptops in 2025 built for smarter workflows and everyday performance

Handpicked smartwatches for everyday use with smart features and more: Top 10 picks to keep you connected and organised

5 premium tablets you should not miss: Top high-end picks for power users and creators

Best gaming headphones of Sept 2025 with immersive sound and ultra-comfort for long, pro-level gaming sessions

Top 10 earbuds to buy as gift for music lovers and everyday use

  • Are laptops available at a lower price during this sale?

    Yes, you can find laptops from brands like HP, Dell, Lenovo and Asus at strong discounts with features like SSD storage, fast processors and long battery life.

  • Can gamers benefit from this sale?

    Gamers can pick gaming laptops from Asus ROG, Acer Predator and Lenovo Legion with high refresh rate screens and dedicated graphics cards at reduced prices.

  • Are tablets also included in the offers?

    Yes, tablets from Samsung, Lenovo and Apple come with bright displays, long battery life and smooth performance at attractive prices.

  • What smartwatch deals can I expect?

    Smartwatches from Apple, Samsung, Noise, boAt and Fire-Boltt with calling support, fitness tracking and long battery life are available at big discounts.

  • Are audio products also on sale?

    Headphones and earbuds from Sony, JBL, boAt, Noise and OnePlus come with clear sound, fast pairing and comfortable designs at reduced prices.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

News / Technology / Amazon Mega Electronic Days: Enjoy up to 75% discount on laptops, headphones and more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On