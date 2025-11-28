Amazon Mega Electronic Days: Enjoy up to 75% discount on laptops, headphones and more
Published on: Nov 28, 2025 12:00 pm IST
Amazon Mega Electronics days end today! Hurry shop for the latest laptops, tablets, smartwatches and more at up to 75% discount.
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3, Intel Core 12th Gen, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD 15.6(39.62cm), Windows 11, Office Home 2024, Arctic Grey, 1.63Kg, 82RK01ABIN, Intel UHD Graphics, Thin & Light, 1Yr ADP Free Laptop
₹31,490
ASUS Vivobook 15, Intel Core i3-1315U 13th Gen, 15.6 (39.62 cms) FHD, Thin and Light Laptop (8GB RAM/512GB SSD/Win11/MS Office/Backlit Keyboard/Silver/1.7 kg), X1504VA-NJ320WS
₹35,710
Acer Aspire Lite, 13th Gen, Intel Core i3-1305U, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Full HD, 15.6/39.62cm, Windows 11 Home, Steel Gray, 1.59KG, AL15-53, Metal Body, 36 WHR, Thin and Light Premium Laptop
₹32,990
ASUS Vivobook Go 15 (2023), AMD Ryzen 5 7520U, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD, 15.6/39.62cm, Windows 11, MS Office 2021, Mixed Black, 1.63KG, E1504FA-NJ542WS, Alexa Built-in, Thin & Light Laptop
₹41,990
HP 15, Intel Core Ultra 5 125H (16GB DDR5, 1TB SSD) FHD, IPS, 15.6/39.6cm, Win11, M365 Basic(1yr)*Office24, Silver, 1.65kg, fd1354TU, Intel Arc Graphics, FHD Camera w/Shutter, AI Powered Laptop
₹64,990
Dell 15, 13th Generation Intel Core i5-1334U Processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, FHD 15.6/39.62 cm Display, Windows 11, MSO24, Silver, 1.62kg, Backlit Keyboard, 15 Month McAfee, Thin & Light Laptop
₹59,990
MSI Katana A17 AI, AMD 8th Gen. Ryzen 9 8945HS,Built-in AI, 44CM Laptop(16GB/1TB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/Nvidia GeForce RTX4050, 6GB GDDR6/Black/2.6Kg), B8VE-884IN
₹94,990
ASUS TUF Gaming A15, AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS Gaming Laptop(NVIDIA RTX 3050-4GB/60W TGP/16GB RAM/512GB SSD/FHD/15.6/144Hz/RGB KB/48WHr/Windows 11//Graphite Black/2.30 Kg) FA506NCR-HN054W
₹65,990
Dell SmartChoice G15-5530, Intel Core i5 13th Gen - 13450HX, NVIDIA RTX 3050-6GB, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, FHD 15.6/39.62 cm, Windows 11, MS Office 24, Dark Shadow Grey, 2.65Kg Gaming Laptop
₹75,990
HP Omen, AMD Ryzen 9 8940HX, 8GB RTX 5060, 24GB DDR5(Upgradeable) 1TB SSD, 165Hz, 2k WUXGA, 3ms, 400 nits, 16/40.6cm, Win11, M365* Office24, Black, 2.44kg, ap0181AX, Omen AI, RGB, AI Gaming Laptop
₹157,990
Lenovo LOQ 2024, Intel Core i5-13450HX, 13th Gen, NVIDIA RTX 4050-6GB, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD 144Hz, 15.6/39.6cm, Windows 11, Office Home 2024, Grey, 2.4Kg, 83DV018JIN, 1Yr ADP Free Gaming Laptop
₹89,990
Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus Smartchoice AI Tablet with Pen + Keyboard |12.7 Display, 3K Resolution, 144 Hz|16GB RAM, 512GB ROM|Snapdragon 8 Gen 3|10200 mAh|6 Speakers|USB 3.0 with DP-Out|1Year ADP Free|Teal
₹52,999
Redmi Pad Pro| Snapdragon 7s Gen 2| 30.7cm(12.1) Tablet| 33+ Days Standby|10000mAh| HyperOS| 120Hz|6GB, 128GB| Quad Speakers|Wi-Fi 6| Graphite Grey
₹20,893
Lenovo {Smartchoice) Tab Plus with Octa JBL Hi-Fi Speakers| 8 GB RAM, 256 GB ROM| 11.5 Inch, 2K, 90 Hz Refresh| Wi-Fi Tablet| Android 14| 45 W Fast Charger| Built-in Kickstand| Color: Luna Grey
₹19,999
XIAOMI Pad 7 Nano Texture Display [Smartchoice] | Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3| 3.2K Display (28.44 cm /11.2) Tablet| 12GB, 256GB| Anti-Reflective| Anti-Glare| HyperOS 2| Dolby Vision Atmos | Graphite Grey
₹30,999
Apple iPad 11″: A16 chip, 27.69 cm (11″) Model, Liquid Retina Display, 128GB, Wi-Fi 6 + 5G Cellular, 12MP Front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Pink
₹47,479
Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus Smartchoice AI Tablet with Pen + Keyboard |12.7 Display, 3K Resolution, 144 Hz|16GB RAM, 512GB ROM|Snapdragon 8 Gen 3|10200 mAh|6 Speakers|USB 3.0 with DP-Out|1Year ADP Free|Teal
₹52,999
Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic (Black, 47mm) | Rotating Bezel | LTE | Monitor BP and ECG | Track Sleep | Track Health | Upto 40hrs Charge with Fast Charging | Galaxy Ecosystem | IP68 Rating
₹16,485
OnePlus Watch 2R with Wear OS 4 by Google,Snapdragon W5 Chipset,Upto 100hrs Battery Life,1.43'' AMOLED Display,100+ Sports Mode,Dual Frequency GPS,5 ATM,IP68 & BT Calling [Gunmetal Gray]
₹11,999
Amazfit Active 2 44mm AMOLED Smart Watch, Built in GPS, 10day Battery, 5ATM Water Resistant, for iOS & Android, Accurate Readings, 2000 Nits Bright, 160+ Sports Mode, Sleep Monitor, Black Silicone
₹9,999
boAt Valour Watch 1 GPS, AI Based Auto Gym, in Built GPS, Advanced X2 Chip, 6-axis sensors, 3 ATM,15 Days Battery,1.43 AMOLED Display w/Gorilla Glass Smart Watches for Men & Women (Active Black)
₹5,999
Noise Endeavour Rugged Design 1.46 AMOLED Display Smart Watch, BT Calling, SoS Feature, Rapid Health & 100+ Sports Modes- (Black)
₹3,199
HP K160 Wireless Keyboard/Quick Comfy accurate/12 Fn Shortcut Keys/Plug and Play USB/ 3 Years Warranty
₹649
HP 930 Creator Wireless Mouse, USB-A dongle, Bluetooth 5.1, 7 programmable Buttons, Up to 4000 dpi, Pair up to 3 Devices, Rechargeable 12-Week Battery, 3-Year Warranty, 0.13 kg, Silver, 1D0K9AA
₹5,499
Zebronics K24 Wired USB Keyboard, 104 Keys, Long Life 8 Million Keystrokes, Silent & Comfortable Use, Slim Design, Retractable Stand, 1.5 Meter Textured Cable, UV Coated keycaps
₹349
Hp Wired On Ear Headphones With Mic With 3.5 Mm Drivers, In-Built Noise Cancelling, Foldable And Adjustable For Laptop/Pc/Office/Home/ 1 Year Warranty (B4B09Pa)
₹702
Dell-MS700 Bluetooth Travel Mouse, BT 5.0 LE, Optical LED, Movement Resolution-Adjustable at 1000, 1600 (Default), 2400 & 4000, Sensitivity Switching 1000/1600/2400/4000 Dpi, Touch Scroll, Swift Pair
₹4,499
Logitech Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse, Wireless, Bluetooth or Logi Bolt USB Receiver, Quiet clicks, 4 Buttons, Compatible with Windows/macOS/iPadOS, Laptop, PC - Pale Grey
₹4,886
Logitech C270 HD Web Camera
₹2,095
Sony WF-C700N Noise Cancellation Bluetooth Earbuds with Mic, TWS, Up to 20Hrs Battery, Adaptive Sound Control- Black
₹6,489
Sonos Ace | Noise Cancelling Wireless Over-Ear Headphones with Bluetooth, 30-Hour Battery Life, Spatial Audio, Dolby Atmos, Dynamic Head Tracking - Black
₹24,499
View Details
₹5,699
soundcore by Anker Q20i Wireless Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones with Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling, 40h Playtime in ANC Mode, Hi-Res Audio, Deep Bass, Personalization via App (Black)
₹3,899
Samsung Galaxy Buds3 Pro| Silver| Wireless Earbuds| Powered by Galaxy AI| IP57| Active Noise Cancellation| Adaptive Noise Control| 37hrs Battery| 360 Surround Sound| Pinch Controls| Galaxy Ecosystem
₹18,999
Sony WH-1000XM6 The Best Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones, HD NC Processor QN3, 12 Microphones, Adaptive NC Optimizer, Mastered by Engineers, Studio-Quality- Black
₹39,990
Bose QuietComfort Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones, Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Up to 24 Hours of Battery Life, Sandstone - Limited Edition Color
₹27,900
