Amazon Mega Electronics Days are here: Up to 80% off on your favourite gadgets like laptops, tablets, speakers, and more
May 18, 2025 06:00 AM IST
Amazon's Mega Electronics Days are here, offering significant discounts of up to 80% on a wide array of popular gadgets.
SONY ULT Field 1 with Massive Bass,12hrs Playtime,Hands Free Calling (with MIC),IP67(Waterproof,Dustproof,Rustproof),Sound Connect App,Wireless Bluetooth Speaker-White View Details
|
₹8,989
|
|
|
Apple iPad (10th Generation): with A14 Bionic chip, 27.69 cm (10.9″) Liquid Retina Display, 256GB, Wi-Fi 6, 12MP front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life – Blue View Details
|
₹34,999
|
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Book3 Core i5 13th Gen 1335U - (8 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11 Home) Galaxy Book3 Thin and Light Laptop (15.6 Inch, Silver, 1.58 Kg, with MS Office) View Details
|
₹64,990
|
|
|
Xiaomi Pad 7 |Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 |28.35cm(11.16) Display |8GB, 128GB |3.2K CrystalRes Display |HyperOS 2 |68 Billion+ Colours |Dolby Vision Atmos |Quad Speakers |Wi-Fi 6 |Graphite Grey View Details
|
₹27,999
|
|
|
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 1 AMD Ryzen 5 5500U 15.6 HD Thin and Light Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Integrated AMD Graphics/Windows 11 Home/MSO 21/1Yr ADP Free/Cloud Grey/1.61Kg), 82R400ERIN View Details
|
₹38,200
|
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic Bluetooth (43mm, Silver, Compatible with Android only) | Introducing BP & ECG Features View Details
|
₹19,999
|
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (47mm, LTE, Gray) with Upto 100h Battery | 3nm Processor | Dual GPS | Quick Button/Siren | Sapphire Glass & Titanium | 10ATM & IP68 | BP & ECG Monitor | Energy Score & Ages View Details
|
₹51,999
|
|
|
Boat Airdopes 141, Low Latency, ENx Tech, 42HRS Battery, Fast Charge, IWP, IPX4, v5.1 Bluetooth Earbuds, TWS Ear Buds Wireless Earphones with mic (Bold Black) View Details
|
₹999
|
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro, with Innovative AI Features, Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with Noise Cancellation (Graphite) View Details
|
₹9,999
|
|
|
HAMMER Bash Max Over The Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Mic, Touch Control, Deep Bass, Upto 40 Hours Playtime, Bluetooth 5.3, Workout/Travel (Black) View Details
|
|
|
|
soundcore by Anker Q20i Wireless Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones with Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling, 40h Playtime in ANC Mode, Hi-Res Audio, Deep Bass, Personalization via App (Black) View Details
|
₹4,499
|
|
|
Sony Alpha ZV-E10L 24.2 Mega Pixel Interchangeable-Lens Mirrorless vlog Camera with 16-50 mm Lens, Made for Creators | APS-C Sensor | Advanced Autofocus | Clear Audio & 4K Movie Recording - Black View Details
|
₹58,489
|
|
|
Fujifilm Instax Mini 12 Gift Box with 10 Shots- Pink View Details
|
₹8,999
|
|
|
STRIFF Transparent Wireless and Bluetooth Rechargeable Mouse, USB Receiver,LED Battery Magic Silm for Office/PC/Mac/Laptop/Apple/ipad View Details
|
₹399
|
|
|
Portronics Toad One Bluetooth Mouse with 2.4 GHz & BT 5.3 Dual Wireless, 6 Buttons, Rechargeable, RGB Lights, Connect 3 Devices, Ergonomic Design for Laptop, Smartphone, Tablet (Black) View Details
|
₹560
|
|
|
Mivi Roam 2 Bluetooth Speakers wireless-5W Portable Speaker,24 Hours Playtime,Powerful Bass, Wireless Stereo Speaker with Studio Quality Sound,Waterproof, Bluetooth 5.0 and in-Built Mic, Made In India View Details
|
₹799
|
|
|
ASUS Vivobook 15, Intel Core i3-1215U, 15.6 FHD 16:9 60Hz 250nits, (8GB RAM/512GB SSD/Intel UHD Graphics/Win 11 Home/Office 2021/Backlit/42WHr Battery/Cool Silver/1.7 Kg), X1504ZA-NJ320WS View Details
|
₹32,990
|
|
|
ASUS Vivobook 15,13th Gen,Intel Core i7-13620H(Intel UHD iGPU/16GB RAM/512GB SSD/FHD/15.6/60Hz/Backlit Keyboard/Windows 11/M365 Basic (1Year)*/Office Home 2024/Quiet Blue/1.70 kg) X1502VA-BQ838WS View Details
|
₹67,990
|
|
|
Dell Inspiron 7441 Plus Laptop, Built-in AI Snapdragon X Plus X1P-64-100 10 Core, 16GB LPDDR5X + 512GB SSD, Qualcomm GPU, 14(35.56cm) 16:10 QHD+ Touch 400 nits, Backlit KB + FPR, Ice Blue, 1.4 kg View Details
|
₹106,490
|
|
|
|
|
ASUS Vivobook 16X 12th Gen,Intel Core i7-12700H Fingerprint Creator/Gaming Laptop(NVIDIA RTX 3050-4GB/16GB RAM/512GB SSD/FHD+/16.0/144Hz/Windows 11/Office 2021/Cool Silver/1.67 kg) K3605ZC-RP628WS View Details
|
₹68,990
|
|
|
Dell 15 Thin & Light Laptop, Intel Core i5-1235U Processor/16GB DDR4 + 512GB SSD/Intel UHD Graphics/15.6 (39.62cm) FHD Display/Win 11 + MSO21/15 Month McAfee/Carbon Black/Spill Resistant KB/1.69kg View Details
|
₹49,990
|
|
|
HP 15 AMD Ryzen 3 7320U (8GB LPDDDR5 Ram/512GB NVMe M.2 SSD/Anti Glare, Micro Edge/15.6 (39.6 Cm) FHD/Backlit Keyboard/Win11 Home+MS Office21/ AMD Radeon Graphics, HD Camera/1.59Kg/Silver) Fc0026AU View Details
|
₹29,850
|
|
|
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3, Intel Core i5-12450H 12th Gen, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD 250Nits, 14/35.5cm, Windows 11, MSOffice 21, Grey, 1.37Kg, 83EQ005VIN,1Yr Warranty,Alexa Built-in,3 mon. GamePass Laptop View Details
|
₹48,790
|
|
|
HP 15, 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U Laptop (16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD) Anti-Glare, 15.6/39.6cm, FHD, Win 11, MSO 21, Silver, 1.69kg, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, HD Camera, Backlit Keyboard, fy5009tu/fd0111tu View Details
|
₹50,490
|
|
|
Lenovo {Smartchoice} Idea Tab Pro with Pen Plus|12.7 3K Display|144 Hz Refresh|8 GB RAM, 128 GB ROM|AI-Enabled| MediaTek Dimensity 8300| Quad JBL Speakers| 10200 mAh Battery with 45 W Charger|WiFi 6e View Details
|
₹27,999
|
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE [Smartchoice], RAM 6 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, S Pen in-Box, Wi-Fi, IP68 Tablet, Gray View Details
|
₹34,999
|
|
|
Apple iPad (10th Generation): with A14 Bionic chip, 27.69 cm (10.9″) Liquid Retina Display, 64GB, Wi-Fi 6, 12MP front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life – Silver View Details
|
₹29,499
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
OnePlus Pad 2 (12.1 Inch)LCD Display,8GB RAM, 128GB Storage,Snapdragon 8 Gen 3,144Hz Refresh Rate,Dolby Vision & Atmos,Open Canvas,AI features,6 speakers,Wi-Fi with Cellular Data Sharing [Nimbus Gray] View Details
|
₹36,999
|
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE, S Pen in-Box, 27.7 cm (10.9 inch) LCD Display, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage, Wi-Fi Tablet, Gray View Details
|
₹40,099
|
|
|
HONOR Pad X8a (Smartchoice) Wi-Fi Tablet with Free Flip-Cover 27.94Cm (11 Inch),4GB Ram 128 GB ROM Expandable Up to 1TB FHD Display 90Hz,8300Mah Battery,Quad Speakers,Snapdragon 680,Android 14,Grey View Details
|
₹13,430
|
|
|
Honor Pad X9 with Free Flip-Cover 11.5-inch (29.21 cm) 120 Hz 2K Display, Snapdragon 685, 13GB (8GB+5GB RAM Turbo), 128GB Storage, 6 Speakers, Up-to 13 Hours Battery, Android, WiFi, Metal Body, Gray View Details
|
₹17,034
|
|
|
Lenovo Tab Plus with Octa JBL Hi-Fi Speakers| 8 GB RAM, 256 GB ROM| 11.5 Inch, 2K, 90 Hz Refresh| Wi-Fi Tablet| Android 14| 45 W Fast Charger| Built-in Kickstand| Color: Luna Grey View Details
|
₹20,998
|
|
|
OnePlus Watch 2 with Wear OS 4,Snapdragon W5 Chipset,Upto 100Hrs Battery Life,1.43 AMOLED Display,Stainless Steel & Sapphire Crystal Build,Dual Frequency GPS,5 ATM,IP68 & BT Calling (Radiant Steel) View Details
|
₹20,999
|
|
|
Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, 2023) [GPS 40mm] Smartwatch with Silver Aluminum Case with Denim Sport Band. Fitness & Sleep Tracker, Crash Detection, Heart Rate Monitor, Retina Display View Details
|
₹24,900
|
|
|
|
|
Noise Pro 6 Smart Watch:Intelligent AI, Endless AI Watch Faces, AI Companion, 1.85” AMOLED, EN2 Processor, Nebula UI 2.0, Emergency SOS, Compatible with iOS & Android(Jet Black) View Details
|
₹5,999
|
|
|
OnePlus Watch 2R with Wear OS 4 by Google,Snapdragon W5 Chipset,Upto 100hrs Battery Life,1.43’’ AMOLED Display,100+ Sports Mode,Dual Frequency GPS,5 ATM,IP68 & BT Calling [Gunmetal Gray] View Details
|
₹17,999
|
|
|
Apple Watch Series 9 [GPS + Cellular 45mm] Smartwatch with Pink Aluminum Case with Light Pink Sport Band S/M. Fitness Tracker, Blood Oxygen & ECG Apps, Always-On Retina Display, Water Resistant View Details
|
₹47,599
|
|
|
Garmin Fenix 8 51mm,AMOLED,Sapphire, Bare Ti, Blk/Chsnt Lthr View Details
|
₹157,990
|
|
|
Redmi Watch 5 Lite, 1.96 Amoled, Advanced in-Built GPS, 5 ATM, 18 Day Battery, Bluetooth Calling with AI Noise Reduction, Always on Display, Black View Details
|
₹3,499
|
|
|
boAt Ultima Regal w/ 2.01”(5.10 cm) Crystal-Clear AMOLED Display, 1000 NITS Brightness,Premium Metal Body, Functional Crown, 100+ Sports Modes, Fitness Smart Watch for Men & Women (Active Black) View Details
|
₹2,799
|
|
|
|
|
OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Truly Wireless Bluetooth in Ear Earbuds with Up to 32Db Active Noise Cancellation,10Mins for 11Hours Fast Charging with Up to 43H Music Playback -Melodic White View Details
|
₹2,299
|
|
|
Boult Audio UFO Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with 48H Playtime, Built-in App Support, 45ms Low Latency Gaming, 4 Mics ENC, Breathing LEDs, 13mm Bass Drivers Ear Buds TWS, Made in India (Black Gloss) View Details
|
₹1,299
|
|
|
Sony WF-C700N Noise Cancellation Bluetooth Earbuds with Mic, TWS, Up to 20Hrs Battery, Adaptive Sound Control- Black View Details
|
₹7,990
|
|
|
|
|
pTron Zenbuds 1 V2 ANC Bluetooth in Ear Earbuds 32Db Quietsound Tech,13Mm Hyperdrivers with 4D Panaromic Audio,4 Quadpro ANC Mics,40Ms Low Latency Game/Music Modes,Bluetooth V5.3(Black) View Details
|
|
|
|
Noise Buds N1 Pro in-Ear Truly Wireless Earbuds with Metallic Finish, ANC(Upto 30dB), 60H of Playtime, Dual Pairing, Instacharge(10 min=200 min), BT v5.3(Chrome Black) View Details
|
₹1,499
|
|
|
Mivi SuperPods Halo [Flagship Launch], 35dB ANC Active Noise Cancellation in Ear Ear Buds Wireless, Spatial Audio, 60HRS Battery,13mm Drivers, IPX4, v5.4 Bluetooth Earbuds with Mic View Details
|
₹1,999
|
|
|
Beats Studio Buds - Wireless Bluetooth Noise Cancelling Earbuds - Up to 8H Battery Life, Up to 24H w Charging Case, IPX4 Rating, Sweat Resistant, Apple & Android Compatible, Built-in Mic - Black View Details
|
₹16,899
|
|
|
JBL Live Pro 2 Premium in Ear Wireless TWS Earbuds, ANC Earbuds, 40Hr Playtime, Dual Connect, Customized Bass with Headphones App, 6 Mics for Clear Calls, Wireless Charging, Alexa Built-in (Black) View Details
|
₹7,999
|
|
|
|
|
Sonos Ace - Black - Wireless Over Ear Headphones with Noise Cancellation View Details
|
₹29,999
|
|
|
Noise Newly Launched Airwave Max 5 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones with Adaptive Hybrid ANC (up to 50dB), HFA Tech, 80H Playtime, Dual Pairing(Carbon Black) View Details
|
₹4,999
|
|
|
Bose New QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones with Spatial Audio, Over-The-Ear Headphones with Mic, Up to 24 Hours of Battery Life, Black View Details
|
₹28,699
|
|
|
Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Over Ear Headphones Designed in Germany - Bluetooth Adaptive Noise Cancelling-ANC,4 Digital Mics for Crystal-Clear Calls,60h Battery, 2 Yr Warranty, Black/Copper View Details
|
₹23,990
|
|
|
JBL Tune 770NC Wireless Over Ear ANC Headphones with Mic, Upto 70 Hrs Playtime, Speedcharge, Google Fast Pair, Dual Pairing, BT 5.3 LE Audio, Customize on JBL Headphones App (Black) View Details
|
₹5,999
|
|
|
Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise Cancellation Wireless Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones with Mic, Hi-Res Audio, Up to 38Hrs Battery- Black View Details
|
₹22,990
|
|
|
Belkin X Disney, Special Disney 100 Mickey & Friends Edition, Safe Wireless On-Ear Kids Headphones with Mic, 30 Hours Playtime - Silver (Disney- 100 Mickey & Friends Silver) View Details
|
|
|
|
|
|
Portronics Harmony Mini 25W HD Premium Portable Bluetooth Speaker with Subwoofer, EQ Adjustment, 6 Hours Playtime, in-Built Mic,TWS Mode,RGB Lights, Bluetooth V5.3, Type C Fast Charging(Black) View Details
|
₹3,499
|
|
|
Sony SRS-XB100 Wireless Bluetooth Portable Lightweight Super-Compact Travel Speaker, Extra-Durable IP67 Waterproof & Dustproof, 16 Hrs Batt, Versatile Strap, Extra Bass & Hands-Free Calling-Blue View Details
|
₹3,990
|
|
|
Marshall Emberton II Compact Portable Bluetooth Speaker with 30+ Hours of Playtime, (360° Sound), Dust & Waterproof (IP67) Black & Brass. View Details
|
₹14,999
|
|
|
|
|
JBL Go 3, Wireless Ultra Portable Bluetooth Speaker, Pro Sound, Vibrant Colors with Rugged Fabric Design, Waterproof, Type C (Without Mic, Blue) View Details
|
₹2,799
|
|
|
Boat Stone 352 Bluetooth Speaker with 10W RMS Stereo Sound, IPX7 Water Resistance, TWS Feature, Up to 12H Total Playtime, Multi-Compatibility Modes and Type-C Charging(Raging Black) View Details
|
|
|
|
JBL Flip 6 Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker Pro Sound, Upto 12 Hours Playtime, IP67 Water & Dustproof, PartyBoost & Personalization App (Without Mic, Black) View Details
|
₹8,999
|
|
|
ZEBRONICS 30 Watts Portable Bluetooth Speaker, 30 Hours Playback, Dual 6.6cm Powerful Drivers, Dual Passive Radiator, mSD, TWS, Call Function, BTv5.3, USB, RGB LED (Sound Feast 200) View Details
|
₹2,199
|
|
|
|
|
Fujifilm Instax Mini 12 Instant Camera-Blue View Details
|
₹7,499
|
|
|
Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera (Blush Pink) View Details
|
₹6,499
|
|
|
|
|
Canon EOS R6 Mark II 24. 2 MP Mirrorless Camera with RF24-105mm f4 L is USM Lens Kit (Black) View Details
|
₹255,999
|
|
|
Fujifilm X-S20 26.1MP APS-C X-Trans Sensor|AI Deep Learning|IBIS System|Mirrorless Camera|6.2k 30p| Eye/Subject Detection with 16-50mm Zoom Lens f/2.8-4.8 for Content Creation View Details
|
₹152,000
|
|
|
GoPro Hero13 Special Bundle Includes - Hero13 Action Camera, The Handler, 2 Enduro Batteries, 2 Curved Adhesive Mounts, 64GB MicroSD Card (1-Yr International+1-Yr India Warranty),Black View Details
|
₹42,490
|
|
|
Insta360 X3 Action Camera, 1/2 Sensor, 5.7K 360 Capture, 72 MP 360 Photo, 4K Single Lens Mode View Details
|
₹34,990
|
|
|
IZI IRIS Pocket 4K Vlogging Camera - with Dual AMOLED Display 1/1.3 CMOS Sensor, 3-Axis Gimbal Stabilizer, AI Tracking, 512GB Support, 160-Min Battery, Best Video Camera for Youtubers & Instagram View Details
|
₹24,998
|
|
|
Cason CX11 5K Action Camera for Moto Vlogging/Vlogging with Flashlight,Advanced External Mic for Helmet Camera for Bike (Type c) EIS+Gyro, Touch Screen 2 x 1350 mAh Battery and Accessories(Black) View Details
|
₹9,989
|
|
|
|
|
HP Gk400F Mechanical USB Gaming Keyboard,Dust & Spill Resistant,RGB Backlit Keys,Metal Panel,Full-Sized Keyboard Design View Details
|
₹1,899
|
|
|
Razer BlackShark V2 X Wired Gaming On Ear Headset - Black|7.1 Surround Sound-50mm Drivers-Memory Foam Cushion-for PC,PS4,PS5,Switch,Xbox One,Xbox Series X|S,Mobile-3.5mm Audio Jack-RZ04-03240100-R3M1 View Details
|
₹3,299
|
|
|
SCUF Envision Wired PC Gaming Controller - Five Remappable G-Keys - Remappable Back Paddles - iCUE Compatible - Black View Details
|
₹11,199
|
|
|
Logitech K580 Slim Multi-Device Wireless Keyboard Bluetooth/Receiver, Compact, Easy Switch, 24 Month Battery, Win/Mac, Desktop, Tablet, Smartphone, Laptop Compatible - Graphite View Details
|
₹3,595
|
|
|
|
|
Portronics Toad 23 Wireless Optical Mouse with 2.4GHz, USB Nano Dongle, Optical Orientation, Click Wheel, Adjustable DPI(Black) View Details
|
₹299
|
|
|
Portronics Ki-Pad 3 USB Wired Keyboard with Large Keycaps, Noise-Free Typing, Fn Multimedia Hotkeys, Full-Size Layout with Num Pad, Ergonomic Design, 1.5m USB Cable, for Laptop, PC, Mac (Blue) View Details
|
₹429
|
|
|
Dell KB216 Multimedia Keyboard with USB Interface, Chiclet Keys Style, Spill Resistance with 3 Indicator Lights | Plug and Play | Hot Keys: Volume, Mute, Play/Pause, Backward, Forward View Details
|
₹861
|
|
