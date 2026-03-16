Amazon Mega Electronics Days sale: Up to 59% off on tablets from Lenovo, Samsung, OnePlus and more

Amazon Mega Electronics Days sale 2026: Online sales events often bring short windows where buyers can upgrade gadgets at lower prices. Amazon India has opened one such window with its Mega Electronics Days sale. The event includes offers on laptops, headphones, tablets, smartwatches, phones, and computer accessories from top brands. Grab the good deals and discounts on top-brand tablets during the Amazon Mega Electronics Days sale. (HT Tech) By MD Ijaj Khan Ijaj Khan is a tech journalist and Senior Content Producer at HT Tech, where he translates the fast-paced world of consumer tech, gaming, and AI into stories that spark curiosity and connection. Always on the lookout for the next big trend, he believes technology should be as relatable as your everyday conversations. When he’s not decoding gadgets and innovations, you’ll likely find him hopping across cities, chasing new adventures, and sampling cuisines that tell their own stories. Read more Read less The sale runs until March 19, 2026, and covers devices across different price ranges. Amazon says discounts during the event go up to 75 percent on select gadgets. Tablets are among the key categories included in the promotion, making it a useful time for buyers planning to upgrade their device for work, study or streaming. Shoppers can also reduce the final price through bank offers. Amazon is providing up to 10 percent instant discounts on payments made using HDFC, HSBC and Yes Bank cards. Customers using the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card can receive 5 percent cashback for Prime members and 3 percent for non-Prime users. Additional benefits include Amazon Pay Later credit up to Rs. 60,000, EMI options starting at Rs. 99 per day, and early access for Prime subscribers. If you’re searching for a good tablet during the sale, here are some deals currently available on Amazon across different price segments.

The Lenovo Tab M11 comes with an 11-inch FHD IPS display and a 90Hz refresh rate. It runs on the MediaTek Helio G88 processor with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, which can be expanded using a microSD card. The tablet operates on Android 13. It includes quad speakers with Dolby Atmos support, a 7,040mAh battery, a 13MP rear camera, and an 8MP front camera. Lenovo also provides a built-in kickstand and an IP52 rating for basic protection. During Amazon's Mega Electronics Days sale, the Lenovo Tab M11 is available at Rs. 17,999.

Specifications Display 11-inch FHD IPS, 90Hz refresh rate Processor MediaTek Helio G88 RAM/Storage 4GB RAM, 64GB expandable OS Android 13 Battery 7040mAh Cameras 13MP rear, 8MP front Audio Quad Dolby Atmos speakers Other Kickstand, IP52 rating Reasons to buy Smooth 90Hz display for videos Clear quad speakers for music Long battery life Handy built-in kickstand Reason to avoid Basic processor for heavy games Limited base storage

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Users love the crisp screen and loud speakers for movies. Many praise the all-day battery and easy kickstand use. Some say it's great for kids' learning, but note occasional lag in apps. Why choose this product? Pick it for daily web browsing, video watching, and family use. Great value for casual needs in a sturdy, portable package.

2. Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ features an 11-inch FHD TFT LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Snapdragon 695 processor paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB expandable storage. The device runs on Android 13. The tablet includes quad stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, an 8MP rear camera, a 5MP front camera, and a 7,040mAh battery. Samsung has used a metal body design for the tablet. During Amazon's Mega Electronics Days sale, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ is available at Rs. 21,269.

Specifications Display 11-inch FHD TFT LCD, 90Hz refresh rate Processor Snapdragon 695 RAM/Storage 8GB RAM, 128GB expandable OS Android 13 Battery 7040mAh Cameras 8MP rear, 5MP front Audio Quad Dolby Atmos speakers Other Slim metal body Reasons to buy Fluid 90Hz screen Strong multitasking power Rich quad speaker sound All-day battery Reason to avoid Average cameras No stylus support

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers rave about smooth streaming and fast app switching. Speakers get thumbs up for shows; battery holds up well. A few mention a good build but wish for better selfies. Why choose this product? Go for it if you want reliable entertainment and work on the go. Suit students or families needing a versatile, smooth tablet.

The OnePlus Pad 2 comes with a 12.1-inch 3K IPS LCD display with a resolution of 3000x2120 and a 144Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor along with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The device runs on Android 14 with OxygenOS. It includes six speakers, a 9,510mAh battery, and 67W charging support. The tablet also offers a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP front camera, along with an aluminium body. During Amazon's Mega Electronics Days sale, the OnePlus Pad 2 is available at Rs. 39,999.

Specifications Display 12.1-inch 3K IPS LCD, 144Hz refresh rate Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 RAM/Storage 12GB RAM, 256GB OS Android 14, OxygenOS Battery 9510mAh, 67W charging Cameras 13MP rear, 8MP front Audio Six stereo speakers Other Aluminum build Reasons to buy Super sharp 3K display Top-speed processor Huge fast-charging battery Powerful six-speaker audio Reason to avoid Higher price tag Large size, less portable

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Fans highlight blazing speed and vibrant screen for games. Battery and sound impress most. Some note premium feel but say it's bulky for travel. Why choose this product? Select for gaming, editing, or pro tasks needing power. Perfect for users wanting premium speed in a big-screen tablet.

The Honor Pad X9 features an 11.5-inch TFT LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It runs on the Snapdragon 685 processor paired with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. The device operates on Android 13 with MagicOS 7.1. Honor has added six speakers, a 7,250mAh battery, and 5MP cameras on both the front and rear. The tablet uses a metal body design. During Amazon's Mega Electronics Days sale, the Honor Pad X9 is available at Rs. 15,126.

Specifications Display 11.5-inch TFT LCD, 120Hz refresh rate Processor Snapdragon 685 RAM/Storage 4GB RAM, 128GB OS Android 13, MagicOS 7.1 Battery 7250mAh Cameras 5MP rear/front Audio Six surround speakers Other Metal body Reasons to buy Smooth 120Hz screen Immersive six-speaker sound Solid battery life Slim metal design Reason to avoid Basic camera quality Mid-range speed

What are buyers saying on Amazon? People enjoy the big screen and loud audio for media. Battery lasts long; build feels solid. Some find it slow for games but fine for shows. Why choose this product? Ideal for movie lovers and casual users seeking good sound and screen on a budget.

The realme Pad 2 LTE offers an 11.5-inch display and runs on an octa-core processor paired with 4GB RAM and 128GB expandable storage. It operates on Android 14 and supports LTE connectivity for mobile data access. The tablet includes quad speakers, an 8MP rear camera, an 8MP front camera, and a large battery designed for extended use.

Sale price: Rs. 15,319. During Amazon's Mega Electronics Days sale, the realme Pad 2 LTE is available at Rs. 15,319.

Specifications Display 11.5-inch, Imagination design Processor Octa-core RAM/Storage 4GB RAM, 128GB expandable OS Android 14 Battery Large capacity Cameras 8MP rear/front Audio Quad speakers Other Slim, lightweight build Reasons to buy Eye-catching display Decent everyday speed Long-lasting battery Comfortable to hold Reason to avoid No standout extras Average performance

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Users like the bright screen for reading and light use. Battery shines; speakers are clear. A few say it's basic but good value. Why choose this product? Best for simple tasks like reading or browsing without spending much.

The Infinix XPAD features an 11-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 processor, paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. The tablet runs on Android 14. It features quad speakers, a 7,000mAh battery, and 8MP cameras on both the front and rear. The device also includes a metal design. During Amazon's Mega Electronics Days sale, the Infinix XPAD is available at Rs. 13,290.

Specifications Display 11-inch FHD+ IPS LCD, 90Hz Processor MediaTek Helio G99 RAM/Storage 4GB RAM, 128GB expandable OS Android 14, XOS 14 Battery 7000mAh, 18W charging Cameras 8MP rear/front Audio Quad stereo speakers Other Aluminium frame, LTE option Reasons to buy Smooth 90Hz display Reliable processor Good battery backup Four strong speakers Reason to avoid Heavier build Basic cameras

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Reviewers praise screen fluidity and sound for videos. Battery holds charge well. Some like LTE but note weight. Why choose this product? Suits budget users wanting media and calls in one device.

The Redmi Pad 2 Pro features a 12.1-inch 2.5K IPS LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It runs on the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor with 8GB RAM and 256GB expandable storage. The device operates on Android 15 with HyperOS 2. The tablet includes quad speakers with Dolby Atmos, a 12,000mAh battery, and 8MP cameras on the front and rear. During Amazon's Mega Electronics Days sale, the Redmi Pad 2 Pro is available at Rs. 24,999.

Specifications Display 12.1-inch 2.5K IPS LCD, 120Hz Processor Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 RAM/Storage 8GB RAM, 256GB expandable OS Android 15, HyperOS 2 Battery 12000mAh Cameras 8MP rear/front Audio Quad Dolby Atmos speakers Other Slim metal design Reasons to buy Huge 12000mAh battery Sharp 2.5K screen Fast multitasking Loud Dolby speakers Reason to avoid Bulkier size Mid cameras

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers cheer epic battery and vivid display. Smooth for work; sound rocks. Few mention size, but love endurance. Why choose this product? Opt for long sessions of work or play with unbeatable battery life. Factors to Consider Before Buying a Tablet for Home Screen size and quality: Pick a display between 11-12 inches with 90Hz+ refresh for smooth videos and reading. Higher resolution, like FHD or 3K, ensures sharp visuals without straining eyes. Battery life and charging: Look for 7000mAh+ batteries lasting a full day. Fast charging (33W+) saves time; check real-world use for streaming or work. RAM/storage and performance: Aim for 4GB+ RAM and 128GB storage (expandable) for apps and multitasking. Match processor to needs, basic for browsing, strong for gaming. Audio and build: Quad speakers enhance movies; metal bodies feel premium and last longer. Add-ons like kickstands boost usability. Price and updates: Balance the budget with OS support (2-4 years). Factor in sale deals and extras like LTE for mobile use. Top 3 Features of the Best Tablets During Amazon Mega Electronics Days

Tablet Display Battery Speakers Lenovo Tab M11 11-inch FHD IPS 90Hz 7040mAh Quad Dolby Atmos Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 11-inch FHD TFT 90Hz 7040mAh Quad Dolby Atmos OnePlus Pad 2 12.1-inch 3K IPS 144Hz 9510mAh 67W Six stereo Honor Pad X9 11.5-inch TFT 120Hz 7250mAh Six surround realme Pad 11.5-inch Imagination Large capacity Quad Infinix XPAD 11-inch FHD+ IPS 90Hz 7000mAh 18W Quad stereo Redmi Pad 2 Pro 12.1-inch 2.5K IPS 120Hz 12000mAh Quad Dolby Atmos