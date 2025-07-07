Amazon Prime Day 2025: Big discounts on Galaxy S24 Ultra, iPhone 15 and more confirmed

Amazon Prime Day 2025 sale has already been confirmed for July 12 to July 14, wherein Amazon Prime members will be able to take advantage of various deals, including offers on smartphones, speakers, laptops, large appliances, and more. Amazon has officially revealed the deals for its 2025 Prime Day sale. Here's all you need to know

Buyers can also get better offers by combining bank discounts, including those available through Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit cards.

Let us tell you about the top electronic deals you can look forward to during the Amazon Prime Day sale, which will begin at 12:00 a.m. on July 12and will end at 11:59 p.m. on July 14.

Deals on smartphones and wireless earbuds

Amazon has announced that the Galaxy S24 Ultra will be available at a price of ₹ 74,999, with a 12-month no-cost EMI option. iPhone 15 will be available at ₹ 57,999. The iQOO Neo 10R is going to cost ₹ 23,499, including a ₹ 2,000 instant bank discount and ₹ 500 coupon discount, with six months of no-cost EMI. OnePlus 13R will be available at an effective price of ₹ 49,999, with a ₹ 5,000 instant bank discount. Samsung Buds Core will be available at ₹ 4,500 as an effective price, inclusive of bank offers. JBL and Boat speakers are also going to be discounted.

Discounts on laptops and tablets

Laptops will also be discounted during the sale, including the Lenovo Smart Choice IdeaPad Slim 3, which will be offered at ₹61,990. The Samsung Tab S9 FE will be available at ₹23,249 with a 12-month no-cost EMI offer.

Discounts on TVs and other large appliances

Sony’s 55-inch Bravia 2 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV will cost ₹ 49,999, including a ₹ 5,000 discount using an SBI card and a nine-month no-cost EMI. The Xiaomi QLED FX Pro 55-inch TV will be available at ₹ 36,499, including a ₹ 2,500 SBI discount. LG’s 55-inch OLED B4 TV will be available at ₹ 89,990 with ₹ 10,000 off using SBI and a nine-month no-cost EMI. TCL’s Mini LED TV will be available at ₹ 44,999, with a ₹ 2,000 coupon and ₹ 4,000 bank offer. There will also be discounts on Bosch washing machines and Haier ACs.

