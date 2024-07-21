Amazon Prime Day Sale: 70% off on car dashboard cameras, phone mounts, tyre inflator, helmets and more

Amazon Prime Day, the highly anticipated annual shopping event, is now live, offering incredible discounts across a vast array of products. This year, automotive enthusiasts are in for a treat with an impressive line-up of deals on automotive essentials, accessories, and more. Whether you’re a car owner looking to upgrade your ride, a DIY mechanic searching for tools, or an off-road adventurer needing gear, Amazon Prime Day has something for everyone. up to 70% off on car and bike accessories

Amazon Prime Day is the perfect time to score amazing deals on a wide range of automotive products. From essential maintenance tools to high-tech gadgets and comfort-enhancing accessories, this sale has something for every automotive enthusiast.

If you’ve been contemplating upgrading your car’s interior, or wish to modify your bike, Prime Day has you covered. You can expect great discounts on seat covers, floor mats, and steering wheel covers. These accessories not only enhance the look of your vehicle but also provide added comfort and protection.

So, check out the deals below:

Car accessories:

Car dash cameras:

The 70mai Pro Plus+ A500S Dual Channel Car Dash Cam offers advanced surveillance for your vehicle with its dual-channel recording capabilities. Equipped with a Sony IMX335 sensor, it captures crisp 1944p resolution footage both in front and inside your car, ensuring comprehensive coverage of your journeys. Its 24-hour parking monitoring function detects and records any impact or motion around your vehicle even when parked. The dash cam supports Wi-Fi connectivity for seamless footage access via the dedicated mobile app. With built-in GPS, it accurately tracks your driving route and speed, providing essential data for insurance claims or travel logs. Compact and easy to install, the 70mai Pro Plus+ A500S enhances your driving safety with features like lane departure warning and emergency recording, making it an indispensable companion on the road.

Specifications of 70mai Pro Plus+ A500S Dual Channel Car Dash Cam:

Resolution: 1944p front + 1944p inside

Sensor: Sony IMX335

Viewing Angle: 140° front + 140° inside

Connectivity: Wi-Fi

Additional Features: GPS, Parking Mode, Mobile App Integration, Lane Departure Warning

Some more dash cams:

Phone Mount:

The LISEN Fits MagSafe Car Mount is a secure and convenient solution for keeping your phone accessible while driving. Designed with strong magnetic technology, it ensures a stable hold for your MagSafe-compatible iPhone, allowing for easy attachment and detachment with just one hand. The mount can be conveniently placed on your car's dashboard or windshield, offering 360-degree rotation for flexible viewing angles. Its sleek and minimalistic design blends seamlessly into your car's interior while providing reliable support for your device even on bumpy roads. Perfect for GPS navigation or hands-free calling, the LISEN Fits MagSafe Car Mount enhances your driving experience with effortless functionality and modern style.

Specifications of LISEN Fits MagSafe Car Mount:

Compatibility: MagSafe-compatible iPhones

Mounting: Dashboard or windshield

Rotation: 360 degrees

Installation: Magnetic attachment

Features: One-hand operation, Stable hold

Check out more phone holders:

Portable Tyre Inflator:

Make the most of the sale to buy this tire inflator. The TUSA Tyre Inflator for Car is your reliable companion for maintaining optimal tire pressure, ensuring a smooth and safe drive. This compact and powerful device can quickly inflate car tyres, making it an essential tool for every car owner. Its user-friendly design includes a digital display for accurate pressure readings and a built-in LED light for nighttime emergencies. The TUSA Tyre Inflator is equipped with a high-quality motor that delivers fast inflation, reducing the waiting time. It also features an automatic shut-off function to prevent over-inflation and a robust, durable construction that guarantees long-lasting performance. Whether you're on a long road trip or a daily commute, the TUSA Tyre Inflator provides peace of mind, knowing you can handle unexpected flat tires with ease.

Specifications of TUSA Tyre Inflator for Car:

Power Source: DC 12V

Maximum Pressure: 150 PSI

Display: Digital

LED Light: Yes

Automatic Shut-off: Yes

Inflation Speed: Fast

Hose Length: 20 inches

Dimensions: 8 x 6 x 4 inches

Weight: 1.5 pounds

Additional Features: Built-in storage for hose and power cable

Check out more car tyre inflators

Car Organiser:

The Helteko Backseat Car Organiser is the perfect solution for keeping your car neat and tidy while providing extra storage space for your essentials. Made from high-quality, waterproof materials, this organiser is designed to withstand daily wear and tear. It features multiple pockets of various sizes, including a tablet holder, cupholders, and compartments for toys, books, snacks, and other items. The adjustable straps ensure a secure fit on any car seat, while the sleek, modern design complements any vehicle interior. Ideal for families, commuters, and frequent travellers, the Helteko Backseat Car Organiser helps you maintain an organised and clutter-free car environment, making every journey more enjoyable.

Specifications of Helteko Backseat Car Organiser:

Material: High-quality, waterproof fabric

Dimensions: 24 x 16 inches

Pockets: Multiple, including tablet holders, cup holders, and various compartments

Straps: Adjustable

Colour: Black

Weight: 1.2 pounds

Additional Features: Easy to clean, fits most car seats

Some more car organisers:

Also Read: Steam car washers: Top 6 picks that give your cars efficient cleaning

Back Seat Air Bed

Amazon Prime day sale is the best time to buy the inflatable bed mattress. The Allextreme EXUCMB1 Multifunctional Inflatable Car Bed Mattress transforms your car into a comfortable resting space, perfect for long road trips, camping, or unexpected overnight stays. This versatile inflatable mattress is designed to fit the backseat of most cars, providing a soft and supportive surface for sleeping. Made from high-quality, durable materials, it features a flocked top for added comfort and an anti-leak design to ensure it stays inflated throughout the night. The mattress is easy to inflate and deflate, with an included electric pump for quick setup. It also comes with two inflatable pillows and a repair kit, making it a complete travel companion. Enjoy a restful sleep wherever your journey takes you with the Allextreme EXUCMB1 Car Bed Mattress.

Specifications of Allextreme EXUCMB1 Multifunctional Inflatable Car Bed Mattress:

Material: High-quality PVC with flocked top

Dimensions: 53 x 35 x 18 inches

Weight Capacity: 440 pounds

Pump: Electric, included

Pillows: Two inflatable pillows included

Colour: Grey

Weight: 3.5 pounds

Additional Features: Anti-leak design, repair kit included

Some more back seat air beds:

Also Read: Best high pressure washer: Top 8 picks for effortlessly cleaning cars, bikes, and home exteriors without a hassle

Car Freshener

Enhance your driving experience with the Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume. This premium car fragrance is designed to provide a long-lasting, pleasant aroma that keeps your car smelling fresh and inviting. Made from organic ingredients, it ensures a safe and eco-friendly way to eliminate unwanted odours. The musk scent offers a sophisticated and calming ambiance, making every drive more enjoyable. The sleek, compact design of the perfume fits easily into your car's cupholder or dashboard, and the adjustable vent ensures optimal fragrance diffusion. With its stylish packaging and high-quality fragrance, the Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume is the perfect accessory for any vehicle. Make the most of the sale and buy this.

Specifications of Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume:

Fragrance: Musk

Ingredients: Organic

Duration: Up to 60 days

Design: Compact, fits in cup holder

Adjustable Vent: Yes

Colour: Black and gold

Weight: 0.5 pounds

Additional Features: Eco-friendly, long-lasting scent

Some more car fresheners:

Also Read: Revamp your car cleaning: Discover the 7 best pressure washers with superior power and ease

USB Car Adapter

Stay powered up on the go with the Weldots Retractable Car Charger. This innovative car charger features a retractable cable design, eliminating clutter and keeping your car interior neat and organized. It supports fast charging for a variety of devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other USB-powered gadgets. The dual USB ports allow you to charge two devices simultaneously, ensuring you and your passengers stay connected. The Weldots Retractable Car Charger is built with high-quality materials for durability and includes safety features like overcharge protection and short-circuit prevention. Its sleek and compact design makes it a perfect fit for any car, providing a convenient and efficient charging solution while driving.

Specifications of Weldots Retractable Car Charger:

Input Voltage: DC 12-24V

Output Voltage: DC 5V

Output Current: 3.1A total (2.1A + 1A)

Ports: Dual USB

Cable Length: 3 feet (retractable)

Material: High-quality plastic

Colour: Black

Weight: 0.3 pounds

Additional Features: Overcharge protection, short-circuit prevention

Some more USB car adapters:

Also Read: Best dash cam for car: Top 6 picks to help you drive smart and safe

Bike accessories:

Steelbird SBA-7 7Wings ISI Certified Flip-Up Helmet:

Ride with confidence and style with the Steelbird SBA-7 7Wings ISI Certified Flip-Up Helmet. This high-quality helmet offers superior protection and comfort for riders, featuring a robust ABS shell and EPS padding for maximum impact resistance. The flip-up design provides convenience and versatility, allowing riders to switch between full-face and open-face modes effortlessly. The helmet is ISI certified, ensuring it meets stringent safety standards. It also includes a breathable inner liner, an anti-scratch visor, and multiple ventilation points for enhanced airflow. The Steelbird SBA-7 combines safety, functionality, and a sleek design, making it an ideal choice for motorcycle enthusiasts who prioritize protection and comfort.

Specifications of Steelbird SBA-7 7Wings ISI Certified Flip-Up Helmet:

Material: ABS shell, EPS padding

Certification: ISI

Design: Flip-up

Visor: Anti-scratch, clear

Ventilation: Multiple points

Inner Liner: Breathable, removable, and washable

Size: Medium, Large, X-Large

Weight: 1.5 kg

Colour: Matte black

Additional Features: Quick-release chin strap, aerodynamic design

Also Read: Best reverse cameras for car: Top 5 devices for wide-angle views and enhanced safety

Some more helmets

Mobile Mount

The BOBO BM4 Jaw-Grip Waterproof Bike Mount is a top-tier accessory for cyclists and bikers who prioritize safety and convenience. This mount features a robust jaw-grip mechanism, ensuring your phone stays securely in place even on the roughest terrains. Its waterproof design protects your device from rain, splashes, and dust, making it ideal for all weather conditions. The 360-degree rotatable head allows for flexible viewing angles, ensuring you can easily access GPS, music, or calls without distractions. Constructed from high-quality materials, the BOBO BM4 is built to withstand the rigors of daily use, providing a durable and reliable solution for your biking adventures. Whether you're an urban commuter or an off-road enthusiast, this bike mount ensures your phone remains accessible and secure throughout your ride.

Specifications of BOBO BM4 Jaw-Grip Waterproof Bike Mount

Mount Type: Jaw-Grip

Waterproof Rating: IPX6

Rotation: 360 degrees

Compatibility: Universal for smartphones up to 7 inches

Material: High-strength plastic and silicone

Installation: Tool-free, quick-release mechanism

Colour: Black

Weight: 150 grams

Dimensions: 14 x 7 x 6 cm

Additional Features: Shock-absorbing design, anti-slip grip, adjustable clamps

Some more mobile mounts:

FAQ for automobile accessories

1. What types of automobile accessories are included in the sale?

The sale includes a wide range of automobile accessories such as floor mats, seat covers, car chargers, air purifiers, dash cams, phone holders, and more. Specific categories may vary, so check the sale listings for the complete range.

2. How long will the sale last?

Sale durations vary. Check the product page or the sale banner for the exact start and end dates of the promotion.

3. Are there any exclusions or restrictions on the sale?

Certain items may be excluded from the sale, including but not limited to clearance items, bundles, or specific brands. Review the sale terms and conditions for details.

4. Can I use a coupon or promo code with the sale?

Typically, sale items are already discounted, and additional coupon codes may not be applicable. However, specific promotions might allow the use of promo codes. Verify on the product page or in the checkout process.

5. Is there a limit on the number of items I can purchase during the sale?

5. Is there a limit on the number of items I can purchase during the sale?

Purchase limits, if any, will be specified on the product page or during the checkout process. Most sales do not have strict limits, but may impose restrictions on high-demand items.





