Friday, Jan 17, 2025
Amazon Republic Day Sale: Grab budget friendly to high performance gaming laptops from Dell, HP, ASUS at up to 43% off

By Kanika Budhiraja
Jan 17, 2025 04:00 PM IST

Amazon Sale brings up to 43% off on gaming laptops from Dell, HP, ASUS, Acer, Lenovo, and more. Shop budget friendly, everyday, and high performance options.

Acer ALG Gaming Laptop 12th Gen Intel Core i5 Processor (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/4GB RTX2050/60Hz/Windows11Home/Wifi 6) AL15G-52, 39.62cm (15.6) Full HD, Premium Metal Body, Steel Gray, 1.99KG
₹50,990

₹50,990

GET THIS

ASUS TUF Gaming A15, 15.6 (39.62cm) FHD 16:9 144Hz, AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS, Gaming Laptop (16 DDR5/512GB SSD/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050/Windows 11 Home/Graphite Black/2.30 Kg), FA506NFR-HN045W
₹57,490

₹57,490

GET THIS

HP Victus, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13420H, NVIDIA RTX 2050, 16GB DDR4, 1TB SSD (Win11, Office21, Silver, 2.3kg) 144Hz, 9MS, IPS, 15.6-inch(39.6cm) Flicker-free Gaming Laptop, Enhanced Cooling, fa1307tx
₹64,990

₹64,990

GET THIS

Lenovo LOQ 2024 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450HX 15.6 (39.6cm) 144Hz 300Nits FHD Gaming Laptop (24GB/512GB SSD/Win 11/NVIDIA RTX 2050 4GB/100% sRGB/3 Mon. Game Pass/1Yr ADP Free/Grey/2.4Kg), 83GS00CKIN
₹58,990

₹58,990

GET THIS

HP Victus, 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H, NVIDIA RTX 2050, 16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD (Win11, Office21, Blue, 2.3kg) 144Hz, 9MS, IPS, 15.6-inch(39.6cm) Gaming Laptop, Enhanced Cooling, fa1227TX/fa1314TX
₹59,990

₹59,990

GET THIS

MSI Thin 15, Intel Core i5-13420H, 40CM FHD 144Hz Gaming Laptop(16GB/512GB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050,GDDR6 4GB /Cosmos Gray/1.86Kg), B13UCX-1807IN
₹50,990

₹50,990

GET THIS

HP Victus Gaming Laptop, AMD Ryzen 5 5600H, 4GB GTX 1650 GPU, 16.1-inch (40.9 cm) FHD IPS 144Hz, 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, Backlit KB, 7ms response time (Win 11, MSO, Silver, 2.48 kg), e0301AX
₹54,990

₹54,990

GET THIS

Acer Nitro V Gaming Laptop AMD Ryzen 5-7535HS with RTX 2050 4 GB Graphics (16 GB DDR5/512GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/Wi-Fi 6/144Hz) ANV15-41, 15.6 FHD Display, 2.1 KG
₹59,990

₹59,990

GET THIS

ASUS TUF F17 Gaming Laptop, Intel Core i5-11400H 11Th Gen, 17.3-Inch (43.94 Cm) 144Hz, (8GB RAM/512GB SSD/4GB NVIDIA Geforce RTX 2050/Windows 11/ RGB Backlit KB/Black/2.30 Kg), FX706HF-HX018W
₹53,250

₹53,250

GET THIS

ASUS TUF Gaming F17 (2022), 17.3(43.94 cms) FHD 144Hz, Intel Core i5-12500H 12th Gen, RTX 3050 4GB GPU, Gaming Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/90WHr Battery/Windows 11/Gray/2.6 Kg), FX707ZC4-HX067W
₹64,990

₹64,990

GET THIS

HP Victus, AMD Ryzen 5 5600H, NVIDIA RTX 3050, 16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD (Win11, Office21, Blue, 2.37kg) 144Hz, 9MS, IPS, 15.6-inch(39.6cm) Gaming Laptop, Backlit kb, Enhanced Cooling, fb0106AX/Fb0112AX
₹57,990

₹57,990

GET THIS

Dell {Smartchoice} G15-5530 Core i5-13450HX| NVIDIA RTX 3050, 6GB (16GB RAM|1TB SSD, FHD|Window 11|MS Office 21|15.6 (39.62cm)|Dark Shadow Grey|2.65Kg|Gaming Laptop
₹72,990

₹72,990

GET THIS

HP Victus Windows 11 Home Gaming Laptop,AMD Ryzen 7 7840Hs Ai Powered,6Gb RTX 3050 Gpu,16.1-Inch (40.9 Cm),95W Tgp,Fhd,IPS,144Hz,16Gb Ddr5,1Tb Ssd,RGB Backlit Kb,B&O (Mso,Blue,2.29 Kg),S0089Ax
₹77,990

₹77,990

GET THIS

ASUS Vivobook 16X, 16 FHD+, 144Hz 300nits, Intel Core i5-12500H 2.5 GHz, Creator/Gaming Laptop (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/RTX 3050/win 11/Office Home/50WHr Battery/Cool Silver/1.80 kg), K3605ZC-RP587WS
₹59,990

₹59,990

GET THIS

ASUS TUF Gaming A15, AMD Ryzen 7 7435Hs, 15.6-Inch, FHD 144Hz, Gaming Laptop (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/NVIDIA Geforce RTX 3050/Windows 11/48WHR/Graphite Black/2.3 Kg), FA506NCR-HN054W
₹63,990

₹63,990

GET THIS

HP Omen 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H 16.1 inch(40.9cm)FHD Gaming Laptop(16GB RAM/1TB SSD/GeForce RTX 3070Ti 8GB Graphics/144Hz/7ms Response Time/Win 11/MSO 2021/Backlit/B&O/Alexa/Xbox Pass)16-k0370TX
₹137,490

₹137,490

GET THIS

HP Smartchoice Victus Gaming Laptop, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13420H,6GB RTX 4050 GPU,15.6-inch(39.6 cm),FHD,IPS,144 Hz,16GB DDR4,1TB SSD,Backlit KB,B&O (Win 11,MSO,Blue,2.37 kg),fa1317TX
₹79,990

₹79,990

GET THIS

HP OMEN Gaming AI Laptop, AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS, 8GB NVIDIA RTX 4060, 16GB DDR5, 1TB SSD, (Win 11, Office 21, Black, 2.37kg), 165Hz, 7MS, IPS, 16.1-inch (40.9cm), FHD, Tempest Cooling, RGB KB, xd0020AX
₹109,990

₹109,990

GET THIS

Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 Gaming Laptop 14th Gen Intel Core i7 Processor (Windows 11 Home/16 GB/1 TB SSD/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060) PHN16-72 with 40.64 cm (16) WQXGA Display
₹134,990

₹134,990

GET THIS

MSI Katana A17 AI, AMD 8th Gen. Ryzen 9 8945HS,Built-in AI, 44CM Laptop(16GB/1TB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/Nvidia GeForce RTX4050, 6GB GDDR6/Black/2.6Kg), B8VE-884IN
₹89,990

₹89,990

GET THIS

Lenovo LOQ 2024 AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS | NVIDIA RTX 4060 8GB (24GB RAM/512GB SSD/15.6 (39.6cm)/Windows 11/Office Home 2024/100% sRGB/3 Mon. Game Pass/Grey/2.4Kg), 83JC00EHIN Gaming Laptop
₹89,490

₹89,490

GET THIS

ASUS TUF Gaming A15, 15.6 FHD 16:9, 144Hz 250nits, AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS Processor, Gaming Laptop (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/RTX 4060/Win 11/Office Home/90WHr Battery/Mecha Gray/2.2 Kg),FA507NVR-LP104WS
₹94,990

₹94,990

GET THIS

HP OMEN, 14th Gen Intel Core i7-14650HX, 8GB NVIDIA RTX 4060, 16GB DDR5, 1TB SSD, (Win11, Office21, Black, 2.39kg), 144Hz, IPS, 16.1-inch(40.9cm) Gaming Laptop, Tempest Cooling, Backlit KB, wf1096TX
₹123,990

₹123,990

GET THIS

Lenovo LOQ 2024 13th Gen Core i7-13650HX |NVIDIA RTX 4060 8GB (24GB RAM/512GB SSD/15.6 Inches (39.6cm)/144Hz/Windows 11/MS Office 21/1Yr ADP Free/3mon Game Pass/Grey/2.4Kg), 83DV00LXIN Gaming Laptop
₹99,990

₹99,990

GET THIS

ASUS [Smartchoice ROG Strix G16, 16(40.64cm) FHD+ 165Hz, 13th Gen Core i7-13650HX,Gaming Laptop(16GB RAM/1TB SSD/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 /Windows 11/Office 21/Eclipse Gray/2.50 Kg), G614JV-N3474WS
₹134,990

₹134,990

GET THIS

Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 Gaming Laptop 14th Gen Intel Core i9 Processor (Windows 11 Home/16 GB/1 TB SSD/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070) PHN16-72 with 40.64 cm (16) WQXGA Display
₹159,990

₹159,990

GET THIS

Lenovo LOQ 2024 13th Gen Core i5-13450HX | NVIDIA RTX 4050 6GB (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/15.6 Inches (39.6cm)/144Hz/Windows 11/MS Office 21/1Yr ADP Free/3 Mon Game Pass/Grey/2.4Kg), 83DV007GIN Gaming Laptop
₹76,990

₹76,990

GET THIS

HP Victus Windows 11 Home Gaming Laptop,AMD Ryzen 7 7840Hs Ai Powered,6Gb RTX 3050 Gpu,16.1-Inch (40.9 Cm),95W Tgp,Fhd,IPS,144Hz,16Gb Ddr5,1Tb Ssd,RGB Backlit Kb,B&O (Mso,Blue,2.29 Kg),S0089Ax
₹77,990

₹77,990

GET THIS

HP Victus, 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H, NVIDIA RTX 3050, 16GB DDR4, 1TB SSD (Win11, Office21, Blue, 2.3kg) 144Hz, 9MS, IPS, 15.6-inch(39.6cm), Flicker-Free Gaming Laptop, Enhanced Cooling, fa0333TX
₹64,990

₹64,990

GET THIS

Dell Gaming G15 Laptop, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13450HX Processor/8GB/512GB SSD/NVIDIA RTX 3050 (6GB GDDR6)/15.6 (39.62cm) FHD 120Hz 250 nits/Backlit RGB KB 4-Zone/Win 11 + MSO21/Dark Shadow/2.65KG
₹69,990

₹69,990

GET THIS

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 AMD Ryzen 7 6800

₹64,990

GET THIS

Acer Nitro V Gaming Laptop 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13420H with RTX 4050 Graphics 6GB VRAM, 144Hz Display (16GB DDR5/1TB SSD/Windows 11 Home/Wi-Fi 6),15.6(39.6cms) FHD ANV15-51 View Details checkDetails

₹80,990

GET THIS

HP OMEN Gaming AI Laptop, AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS, 8GB NVIDIA RTX 4060, 16GB DDR5, 1TB SSD, (Win 11, Office 21, Black, 2.37kg), 165Hz, 7MS, IPS, 16.1-inch (40.9cm), FHD, Tempest Cooling, RGB KB, xd0020AX View Details checkDetails

₹109,990

GET THIS

ASUS ROG Strix G16 (2023) 90WHr Battery, Intel Core i9-13980HX 13th Gen, 16 QHD+ 240Hz, 8GB RTX 4060, Gaming Laptop (16GB/1TB SSD/Windows 11/Office 2021/4-Zone RGB/Gray/2.50 Kg), G614JV-N4141WS View Details checkDetails

₹159,990

GET THIS

Dell Alienware M18 R1, Windows 11 Home, Intel Core I9-13980HX| NVIDIA RTX 4090, 16GB|64GB RAM|1TB SSD, FHD|Window 11|Ms Office 21|18.0 (45.72Cm)|Dark Metallic Moon|2.72Kg|Gaming Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹450,990

GET THIS

Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 Gaming Laptop 13th Gen Intel Core i9 Processor (16 GB/1 TB SSD/Windows 11 Home/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060) PHN16-71, (16) WUXGA Display View Details checkDetails

₹150,999

GET THIS

Dell [SmartChoice] Alienware m18 R1 Gaming Laptop, Intel Core i9-13900HX /32GB /1TB SSD/NVIDIA RTX 4080 12GB GDDR6 /18.0(45.72cm) QHD 165Hz /15 Month McAfee/Backlit KB with per-Key AlienFX /3.86kg View Details checkDetails

₹299,990

The Amazon Republic Day Sale is offering amazing discounts on gaming laptops from top brands like Dell, HP, ASUS, Lenovo, and more. With discounts of up to 43%, you'll find options to fit different budgets, from affordable models to high-performance gaming laptops. If you're a casual user or a serious gamer, there's something for everyone in this sale.

Gear up with gaming laptops from entry level to extreme in the Amazon Republic Day Sale.
Gear up with gaming laptops from entry level to extreme in the Amazon Republic Day Sale.

On top of these fantastic discounts, during the Amazon Republic Day Sale 2025, you can enjoy an instant 10% discount up to 14,000 with SBI Credit Cards, making these deals even more attractive. The sale covers a wide range of laptops, from everyday devices for work or study to powerful gaming machines built for intense sessions. But don’t wait too long; the sale ends on 19th January, making this your last chance to grab incredible deals! The Amazon Sale provides a great opportunity to secure high-quality laptops at amazing prices. Be sure to check out the selection before it ends and take full advantage of these discounts before they're gone!

Check out deals and offers on budget friendly, mid range, and premium gaming laptops during the Amazon Sale 2025:

Affordable gaming laptops at unbeatable prices in the Amazon Republic Day Sale 2025: Up to 43% off

The Amazon Republic Day Sale is the perfect time to grab budget-friendly gaming laptops from well-known brands like Dell, HP, ASUS, Acer and Lenovo. These laptops are designed to offer a smooth gaming experience without high costs, making them an excellent choice for gamers on a budget. With discounts up to 43%, you can enjoy great value on models that balance performance and affordability. Don't miss this limited-time opportunity before the Amazon Sale 2025 ends!

Check out top deals and offers on budget friendly gaming laptops during the Amazon Sale:

Experience seamless gaming with everyday laptops in the Amazon Republic Day Sale 2025: Up to 39% off

The Amazon Republic Day Sale 2025 brings a wide selection of everyday gaming laptops that blend work and play. Need a reliable laptop for tasks or one capable of handling gaming sessions? This Amazon Sale has you covered. These laptops are designed to offer smooth multitasking and responsive graphics for gaming without compromising everyday usability. With a range of options available, you can easily find a model suited to your needs and budget. Don’t miss this opportunity to get the right gaming laptop for your lifestyle before the Republic Day Sale ends on 19th January!

Check out top deals and offers on everyday gaming laptops during the Amazon Sale:

Explore amazing deals and offers on gaming laptops during the Amazon Republic Day Sale 2025.
Explore amazing deals and offers on gaming laptops during the Amazon Republic Day Sale 2025.

Amazon Republic Day Sale: Unlock high performance gaming laptops at great prices at up to 32% off

The Amazon Republic Day Sale offers a range of powerful gaming laptops designed to meet the needs of both casual and hardcore gamers. From top brands like Dell, HP, ASUS, Acer, MSI and Lenovo, these laptops are built for smooth gameplay, fast processing, and seamless multitasking. With discounts up to 32%, this is the perfect time to invest in a high performance gaming machine that offers the speed and power you need. If you are playing the latest titles or streaming, these laptops will help you stay ahead of the game. The Amazon Sale 2025 is your opportunity to grab a premium laptop at an irresistible price.

Check out top deals and offers on high performance gaming laptops during the Amazon Sale:

A few more gaming laptop options to consider during the Amazon Republic Day Sale 2025:

FAQs on deals on gaming laptops during the Amazon Sale 2025:

  • Can I get additional discounts on gaming laptops with credit cards?

    Yes, you can avail an instant 10% discount up to 14,000 on gaming laptops when using an SBI Credit Card during the Amazon Sale 2025, making the deals even more attractive.

  • Are there budget-friendly gaming laptops available in the sale?

    Yes, the Amazon Republic Day Sale offers gaming laptops across various price ranges, including budget-friendly models suitable for casual gaming as well as high-performance machines for advanced gaming experiences.

  • Are there any warranty or return options available for gaming laptops purchased during the sale?

    Yes, most gaming laptops purchased during the Amazon Republic Day Sale 2025 come with the standard manufacturer warranty. Additionally, Amazon offers a return policy, allowing you to return the product within a specified period if it meets the return criteria. Be sure to check the specific warranty and return details for each product before making a purchase.

  • Can I compare different gaming laptops before making a purchase during the sale?

    Yes, Amazon allows you to compare gaming laptops based on key features, specs, and prices. You can easily view detailed product descriptions, customer reviews, and ratings to help you make an informed decision before purchasing.

  • Are gaming laptops eligible for Amazon Prime benefits during the sale?

    Yes, if you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can enjoy additional benefits such as faster delivery options, exclusive offers, and early access to deals during the Amazon Republic Day Sale 2025. Make sure to sign in to your Prime account to take full advantage of these perks.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

