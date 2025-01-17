Amazon Republic Day Sale: Grab budget friendly to high performance gaming laptops from Dell, HP, ASUS at up to 43% off
Jan 17, 2025 04:00 PM IST
Amazon Sale brings up to 43% off on gaming laptops from Dell, HP, ASUS, Acer, Lenovo, and more. Shop budget friendly, everyday, and high performance options.
Acer ALG Gaming Laptop 12th Gen Intel Core i5 Processor (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/4GB RTX2050/60Hz/Windows11Home/Wifi 6) AL15G-52, 39.62cm (15.6) Full HD, Premium Metal Body, Steel Gray, 1.99KG View Details
₹50,990
|
ASUS TUF Gaming A15, 15.6 (39.62cm) FHD 16:9 144Hz, AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS, Gaming Laptop (16 DDR5/512GB SSD/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050/Windows 11 Home/Graphite Black/2.30 Kg), FA506NFR-HN045W View Details
₹57,490
|
HP Victus, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13420H, NVIDIA RTX 2050, 16GB DDR4, 1TB SSD (Win11, Office21, Silver, 2.3kg) 144Hz, 9MS, IPS, 15.6-inch(39.6cm) Flicker-free Gaming Laptop, Enhanced Cooling, fa1307tx View Details
₹64,990
|
Lenovo LOQ 2024 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450HX 15.6 (39.6cm) 144Hz 300Nits FHD Gaming Laptop (24GB/512GB SSD/Win 11/NVIDIA RTX 2050 4GB/100% sRGB/3 Mon. Game Pass/1Yr ADP Free/Grey/2.4Kg), 83GS00CKIN View Details
₹58,990
|
HP Victus, 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H, NVIDIA RTX 2050, 16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD (Win11, Office21, Blue, 2.3kg) 144Hz, 9MS, IPS, 15.6-inch(39.6cm) Gaming Laptop, Enhanced Cooling, fa1227TX/fa1314TX View Details
₹59,990
|
MSI Thin 15, Intel Core i5-13420H, 40CM FHD 144Hz Gaming Laptop(16GB/512GB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050,GDDR6 4GB /Cosmos Gray/1.86Kg), B13UCX-1807IN View Details
₹50,990
|
HP Victus Gaming Laptop, AMD Ryzen 5 5600H, 4GB GTX 1650 GPU, 16.1-inch (40.9 cm) FHD IPS 144Hz, 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, Backlit KB, 7ms response time (Win 11, MSO, Silver, 2.48 kg), e0301AX View Details
₹54,990
|
Acer Nitro V Gaming Laptop AMD Ryzen 5-7535HS with RTX 2050 4 GB Graphics (16 GB DDR5/512GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/Wi-Fi 6/144Hz) ANV15-41, 15.6 FHD Display, 2.1 KG View Details
₹59,990
|
ASUS TUF F17 Gaming Laptop, Intel Core i5-11400H 11Th Gen, 17.3-Inch (43.94 Cm) 144Hz, (8GB RAM/512GB SSD/4GB NVIDIA Geforce RTX 2050/Windows 11/ RGB Backlit KB/Black/2.30 Kg), FX706HF-HX018W View Details
₹53,250
|
ASUS TUF Gaming F17 (2022), 17.3(43.94 cms) FHD 144Hz, Intel Core i5-12500H 12th Gen, RTX 3050 4GB GPU, Gaming Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/90WHr Battery/Windows 11/Gray/2.6 Kg), FX707ZC4-HX067W View Details
₹64,990
|
HP Victus, AMD Ryzen 5 5600H, NVIDIA RTX 3050, 16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD (Win11, Office21, Blue, 2.37kg) 144Hz, 9MS, IPS, 15.6-inch(39.6cm) Gaming Laptop, Backlit kb, Enhanced Cooling, fb0106AX/Fb0112AX View Details
₹57,990
|
Dell {Smartchoice} G15-5530 Core i5-13450HX| NVIDIA RTX 3050, 6GB (16GB RAM|1TB SSD, FHD|Window 11|MS Office 21|15.6 (39.62cm)|Dark Shadow Grey|2.65Kg|Gaming Laptop View Details
₹72,990
|
HP Victus Windows 11 Home Gaming Laptop,AMD Ryzen 7 7840Hs Ai Powered,6Gb RTX 3050 Gpu,16.1-Inch (40.9 Cm),95W Tgp,Fhd,IPS,144Hz,16Gb Ddr5,1Tb Ssd,RGB Backlit Kb,B&O (Mso,Blue,2.29 Kg),S0089Ax View Details
₹77,990
|
ASUS Vivobook 16X, 16 FHD+, 144Hz 300nits, Intel Core i5-12500H 2.5 GHz, Creator/Gaming Laptop (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/RTX 3050/win 11/Office Home/50WHr Battery/Cool Silver/1.80 kg), K3605ZC-RP587WS View Details
₹59,990
|
ASUS TUF Gaming A15, AMD Ryzen 7 7435Hs, 15.6-Inch, FHD 144Hz, Gaming Laptop (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/NVIDIA Geforce RTX 3050/Windows 11/48WHR/Graphite Black/2.3 Kg), FA506NCR-HN054W View Details
₹63,990
|
HP Omen 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H 16.1 inch(40.9cm)FHD Gaming Laptop(16GB RAM/1TB SSD/GeForce RTX 3070Ti 8GB Graphics/144Hz/7ms Response Time/Win 11/MSO 2021/Backlit/B&O/Alexa/Xbox Pass)16-k0370TX View Details
₹137,490
|
HP Smartchoice Victus Gaming Laptop, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13420H,6GB RTX 4050 GPU,15.6-inch(39.6 cm),FHD,IPS,144 Hz,16GB DDR4,1TB SSD,Backlit KB,B&O (Win 11,MSO,Blue,2.37 kg),fa1317TX View Details
₹79,990
|
HP OMEN Gaming AI Laptop, AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS, 8GB NVIDIA RTX 4060, 16GB DDR5, 1TB SSD, (Win 11, Office 21, Black, 2.37kg), 165Hz, 7MS, IPS, 16.1-inch (40.9cm), FHD, Tempest Cooling, RGB KB, xd0020AX View Details
₹109,990
|
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 Gaming Laptop 14th Gen Intel Core i7 Processor (Windows 11 Home/16 GB/1 TB SSD/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060) PHN16-72 with 40.64 cm (16) WQXGA Display View Details
₹134,990
|
MSI Katana A17 AI, AMD 8th Gen. Ryzen 9 8945HS,Built-in AI, 44CM Laptop(16GB/1TB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/Nvidia GeForce RTX4050, 6GB GDDR6/Black/2.6Kg), B8VE-884IN View Details
₹89,990
|
Lenovo LOQ 2024 AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS | NVIDIA RTX 4060 8GB (24GB RAM/512GB SSD/15.6 (39.6cm)/Windows 11/Office Home 2024/100% sRGB/3 Mon. Game Pass/Grey/2.4Kg), 83JC00EHIN Gaming Laptop View Details
₹89,490
|
ASUS TUF Gaming A15, 15.6 FHD 16:9, 144Hz 250nits, AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS Processor, Gaming Laptop (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/RTX 4060/Win 11/Office Home/90WHr Battery/Mecha Gray/2.2 Kg),FA507NVR-LP104WS View Details
₹94,990
|
HP OMEN, 14th Gen Intel Core i7-14650HX, 8GB NVIDIA RTX 4060, 16GB DDR5, 1TB SSD, (Win11, Office21, Black, 2.39kg), 144Hz, IPS, 16.1-inch(40.9cm) Gaming Laptop, Tempest Cooling, Backlit KB, wf1096TX View Details
₹123,990
|
Lenovo LOQ 2024 13th Gen Core i7-13650HX |NVIDIA RTX 4060 8GB (24GB RAM/512GB SSD/15.6 Inches (39.6cm)/144Hz/Windows 11/MS Office 21/1Yr ADP Free/3mon Game Pass/Grey/2.4Kg), 83DV00LXIN Gaming Laptop View Details
₹99,990
|
ASUS [Smartchoice ROG Strix G16, 16(40.64cm) FHD+ 165Hz, 13th Gen Core i7-13650HX,Gaming Laptop(16GB RAM/1TB SSD/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 /Windows 11/Office 21/Eclipse Gray/2.50 Kg), G614JV-N3474WS View Details
₹134,990
|
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 Gaming Laptop 14th Gen Intel Core i9 Processor (Windows 11 Home/16 GB/1 TB SSD/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070) PHN16-72 with 40.64 cm (16) WQXGA Display View Details
₹159,990
|
Lenovo LOQ 2024 13th Gen Core i5-13450HX | NVIDIA RTX 4050 6GB (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/15.6 Inches (39.6cm)/144Hz/Windows 11/MS Office 21/1Yr ADP Free/3 Mon Game Pass/Grey/2.4Kg), 83DV007GIN Gaming Laptop View Details
₹76,990
|
HP Victus Windows 11 Home Gaming Laptop,AMD Ryzen 7 7840Hs Ai Powered,6Gb RTX 3050 Gpu,16.1-Inch (40.9 Cm),95W Tgp,Fhd,IPS,144Hz,16Gb Ddr5,1Tb Ssd,RGB Backlit Kb,B&O (Mso,Blue,2.29 Kg),S0089Ax View Details
₹77,990
|
HP Victus, 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H, NVIDIA RTX 3050, 16GB DDR4, 1TB SSD (Win11, Office21, Blue, 2.3kg) 144Hz, 9MS, IPS, 15.6-inch(39.6cm), Flicker-Free Gaming Laptop, Enhanced Cooling, fa0333TX View Details
₹64,990
|
Dell Gaming G15 Laptop, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13450HX Processor/8GB/512GB SSD/NVIDIA RTX 3050 (6GB GDDR6)/15.6 (39.62cm) FHD 120Hz 250 nits/Backlit RGB KB 4-Zone/Win 11 + MSO21/Dark Shadow/2.65KG View Details
₹69,990
|
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 AMD Ryzen 7 6800H 15.6 (39.62cm) FHD IPS 120Hz Gaming Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Win11/Office/NVIDIA RTX 3050 4GB/RGB Keyboard/Alexa/3 Month Game Pass/Onyx Grey/2.32Kg), 82SB00V5IN View Details
₹64,990
|
Acer Nitro V Gaming Laptop 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13420H with RTX 4050 Graphics 6GB VRAM, 144Hz Display (16GB DDR5/1TB SSD/Windows 11 Home/Wi-Fi 6),15.6(39.6cms) FHD ANV15-51 View Details
₹80,990
|
HP OMEN Gaming AI Laptop, AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS, 8GB NVIDIA RTX 4060, 16GB DDR5, 1TB SSD, (Win 11, Office 21, Black, 2.37kg), 165Hz, 7MS, IPS, 16.1-inch (40.9cm), FHD, Tempest Cooling, RGB KB, xd0020AX View Details
₹109,990
|
ASUS ROG Strix G16 (2023) 90WHr Battery, Intel Core i9-13980HX 13th Gen, 16 QHD+ 240Hz, 8GB RTX 4060, Gaming Laptop (16GB/1TB SSD/Windows 11/Office 2021/4-Zone RGB/Gray/2.50 Kg), G614JV-N4141WS View Details
₹159,990
|
Dell Alienware M18 R1, Windows 11 Home, Intel Core I9-13980HX| NVIDIA RTX 4090, 16GB|64GB RAM|1TB SSD, FHD|Window 11|Ms Office 21|18.0 (45.72Cm)|Dark Metallic Moon|2.72Kg|Gaming Laptop View Details
₹450,990
|
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 Gaming Laptop 13th Gen Intel Core i9 Processor (16 GB/1 TB SSD/Windows 11 Home/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060) PHN16-71, (16) WUXGA Display View Details
₹150,999
|
Dell [SmartChoice] Alienware m18 R1 Gaming Laptop, Intel Core i9-13900HX /32GB /1TB SSD/NVIDIA RTX 4080 12GB GDDR6 /18.0(45.72cm) QHD 165Hz /15 Month McAfee/Backlit KB with per-Key AlienFX /3.86kg View Details
₹299,990
|
