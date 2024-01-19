Amazon Republic Day Sale: Kent hand blenders now at up to 47% off

Make the most of Republic Day with Amazon's exclusive sale, featuring Kent, Phillips and blenders from more top brands at jaw-dropping discounts of up to 47%. Elevate your kitchen experience by acquiring these versatile appliances renowned for advanced features and powerful performance. As part of the Amazon Republic Day Sale 2024, we present top recommendations to help you choose the perfect hand blender that seamlessly blends style with functionality. Don't miss the opportunity to bring innovation to your culinary endeavors while enjoying significant savings. Dive into a world of savings with the most awaited Amazon sale of the year. Republic Day Sale 2024: Add efficiency and speed to your culinary adventures with versatile hand blenders.

KENT 16044 Hand Blender Stainless Steel 400 W | Variable Speed Control | Easy to Clean and Store | Low Noise Operation

The KENT 16044 hand blender is a sleek and powerful kitchen companion that is designed to simplify your culinary tasks. With a 400W motor and variable speed control, effortlessly adjust blending speeds for hassle-free food preparations. Crafted with durable stainless steel blades, this blender guarantees rust-resistant, sharp performance for perfect results every time. Ideal for both hot and cold blending, it's perfect for shakes, soups, and smoothies. The low-noise operation ensures a quiet kitchen environment. Compact and lightweight, the detachable shaft makes cleaning and storage a breeze.

Specifications of KENT 16044 Hand Blender Stainless Steel 400 W | Variable Speed Control | Easy to Clean and Store | Low Noise Operation

Brand: Kent

Colour Silver

Special feature: Lightweight

Wattage: 400 W

Weight: 680 gm

PHILIPS HL1655/00 Hand Blender, 250W

Second in our list of recommendations is this Phillips hand blender, a powerful 250W appliance designed for versatile culinary tasks. Crafted with a rust-proof metal rod for both hot and cold blending, it ensures durability and efficiency. This hand blender includes a whisk for whipping and blending. With a 230V voltage and 18000 RPM, it offers optimal performance. The steel rod is perfect for a 20-minute blending session of hot and cold dishes. Easy to clean, this product comes with two blades, a 1.2m cord, and a 2-year warranty, making it a reliable kitchen companion.

Specifications of PHILIPS HL1655/00 Hand Blender, 250W

Brand: Phillips

Colour: White

Special feature: Heating

Wattage: 250 W

Weight: 1139 gm

The Kent 16051 hand blender is designed for efficiency and convenience, accelerating your cooking process. With 5 variable speed controls, it ensures precise mixing, whipping, and blending for perfect results every time. The turbo function expedites kitchen chores, while the in-built over-heating protection guarantees product longevity. Crafted with food-grade plastic, it prioritizes hygiene, and the multiple beaters and dough hooks, easily interchangeable with the push of a button, add versatility to your recipes. Amazon sale season is the best time to bring this versatile kitchen appliance home with maximum savings.

Brand: Kent

Colour: White

Special feature: Whipping

Wattage: 300 W

Weight: 1050 gm

AGARO Grand 1000 Watts Hand Blender With Chopper, Jar & Whisker, 2 Variable Speed Modes & Speed Regulator, Stainless Steel Blades(Black), 400mmx60mm (33635)

With 2 variable speed modes and a speed regulator, this Agaro hand blender lets you seamlessly transition from pureeing to turbo speed for milkshakes and smoothies. The stainless steel blades, housed in a detachable blending shaft with a protective guard, ensure durability and easy cleaning. This versatile hand blender comes complete with a 900ml beaker, 600ml chopping jar, and whisker, providing all-in-one functionality. The user-friendly lock and press operation, along with a 1000 Watts powerful motor, make it a must-have for every kitchen.

Specifications of AGARO Grand 1000 Watts Hand Blender With Chopper, Jar & Whisker, 2 Variable Speed Modes & Speed Regulator, Stainless Steel Blades(Black), 400mmx60mm (33635)

Brand: Agaro

Colour: Black

Special feature: Detachable, adjustable speed control

Wattage: 1000 W

Weight: 1650 gm

Amazon Basics 300 W Hand Blender with Stainless Steel Stem for Hot/Cold Blending and In-Built Cord Hook, ISI-Marked, Black

The 5th in our list is the Amazon Basics 300 W hand blender in premium black With a 300 W motor and rust-resistant stainless steel blending blades, this blender ensures durability and safety. The ergonomic slim design offers a comfortable grip, while the silent motor operates efficiently in silence. You can use it with hot food, thanks to the stainless steel stem, and enjoy consistent blends with penta-flow breakers. The easy click-fit locking system, in-built cord hook, and ISI approval make it convenient, reliable, and easy to store.

Specifications of Amazon Basics 300 W Hand Blender with Stainless Steel Stem for Hot/Cold Blending and In-Built Cord Hook, ISI-Marked, Black

Brand: Amazon Basics

Colour: Black

Special feature: Detachable, adjustable speed control

Wattage: 1000 W

Weight: 1650 gm

