Amazon sale 2024: Get up to 42% off on top rated 4K TVs for high definition picture quality at home

The Amazon Sale 2024 is set to tempt you into upgrading your home entertainment system with enticing discounts of up to 42% on top-rated 4K TVs. 4K TVs have become a staple in households, offering unparalleled picture clarity, vibrant colours, and immersive viewing experiences. This sale presents a golden opportunity for regular consumers and cinephiles alike to upgrade their homes with the latest in television technology without breaking the bank. Amazon sale is the best time to get a new 4K TV.

With a wide array of options from leading brands like Samsung, Xiaomi, and Sony, the Amazon Sale 2024 caters to every preference and budget. Whether you're in the market for a large-screen TV to create a home theatre experience or a smart TV with built-in streaming apps and voice control, this sale has got you covered. Not only will you enjoy crisp, lifelike images with four times the resolution of Full HD, but you'll also have access to a plethora of smart features that make entertainment more accessible and enjoyable.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Don't miss out on this opportunity to elevate your viewing experience with a 4K TV that fits your needs and budget. Stay tuned for the list of 4K TVs, and get ready to bring the cinema right into your living room!

1. Xiaomi 108 cm (43 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV

B0CH33945T

The Xiaomi X Series L43M8-A2IN represents a harmonious blend of performance and accessibility. At 43 inches, this 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV delivers an impressive viewing experience with sharp, detailed images brought to life by Dolby Vision and HDR 10. The integration of Google TV ensures a seamless interface, granting access to a plethora of streaming services and apps. The dual-band Wi-Fi and ample connectivity options, including Bluetooth 5.0 and multiple HDMI ports, ensure easy integration into any home entertainment setup. The sound system, powered by Dolby Audio and DTS-X, complements the stunning visuals with clear, immersive audio. This model strikes an excellent balance between quality and value, making it an ideal choice for those looking to upgrade their viewing experience without breaking the bank.

Specifications of Xiaomi 108 cm (43 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Connectivity: Dual Band Wi-Fi, 3 HDMI, 2 USB, Bluetooth 5.0

Sound: 30 Watts, Dolby Audio, DTS-X

Smart TV Features: Google TV, Built-In Chromecast, 2GB RAM, 8GB ROM

Display: 4K Dolby Vision, HDR 10, Wide Colour Gamut- DCI-P3 94%

Warranty: 1 Year

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Impressive 4K Dolby Vision and HDR 10 for superior picture quality Some may prefer larger screen sizes for a more immersive experience Comprehensive connectivity options for versatile setup

2. Xiaomi 125 cm (50 inches) X 4K Dolby Vision Series Smart Google TV

B0CH31C1BR

Xiaomi's L50M8-A2IN from the X Series takes the smart TV experience to the next level with its expansive 50-inch display, offering 4K Ultra HD clarity enhanced by Dolby Vision and HDR 10. The wide colour gamut and Reality Flow MEMC ensure motion is smoothly rendered, making fast-paced scenes in sports or action movies look incredibly lifelike. Google TV brings a universe of content to your living room, while the built-in Chromecast offers easy streaming from your devices. The sound system doesn't lag behind, with Dolby Audio and DTS-X creating an enveloping audio environment. This TV is designed for those who don't just watch content but want to be immersed in it, all while keeping user interaction seamless through Google Assistant.

Specifications of Xiaomi 125 cm (50 inches) X 4K Dolby Vision Series Smart Google TV:

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Connectivity: Dual Band Wi-Fi, 3 HDMI, 2 USB, Bluetooth 5.0

Sound: 30 Watts, Dolby Audio, DTS-X

Smart TV Features: Google TV, Chromecast, 2GB RAM, 8GB ROM

Display: 4K Dolby Vision, HDR 10, Reality Flow MEMC, Wide Colour Gamut- DCI-P3 94%

Warranty: 1 Year Product, 2 Years Panel

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Enhanced visual experience with 4K Dolby Vision and HDR 10 May be too large for smaller spaces Seamless streaming and app access with Google TV

Also read: Best Android TVs: Choose from our top 10 picks for all-day engrossing entertainment at home

3. Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Crystal iSmart 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

B0C1GX5RVW

Samsung's Crystal iSmart 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV is a 43-inch marvel that comes with a 4K Ultra HD resolution, ensuring that every detail is sharply captured, from the subtlest shades to the brightest highlights. The Crystal Processor 4K enhances every scene with optimized colour expression and detail. Sound technology, like OTS Lite and Adaptive Sound, adjusts audio characteristics in real-time, providing an immersive auditory experience that matches the on-screen action. The inclusion of smart features such as screen mirroring and Tap View, along with support for multiple voice assistants, makes this TV not just a viewing screen but a central hub for smart home integration.

Specifications of Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Crystal iSmart 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV:

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Connectivity: 3 HDMI, 1 USB, Ethernet, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

Sound: 20W Output, OTS Lite, Adaptive Sound

Smart TV Features: Screen mirroring, Universal Guide, AI Speaker, SmartThings, Web Browser

Display: Crystal Processor 4K, Pur Colour, HDR 10+, 3-Side Bezel-less

Warranty: 1 Year Comprehensive + 1 Year Additional on Panel

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Exceptional clarity and color with 4K resolution and Pur Color Some may prefer larger display sizes for a more immersive experience Comprehensive smart features for an integrated viewing experience 20W sound output may not suffice for larger rooms without external sound systems

4. Samsung 138 cm (55 Inches) Crystal Vision 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

B0CN2V8JSQ

The Samsung Crystal Vision 4K Smart LED TV expands your viewing horizons with its grand 55-inch display, offering an immersive experience that's hard to match. Engineered with Samsung's Crystal Processor 4K, it delivers stunningly lifelike images with vibrant colours and sharp detail. The innovative Q-Symphony technology harmonizes the TV speakers with Samsung Q-series soundbars for an unparalleled audio experience. With Multi Voice Assistant integration, including Bixby and Alexa, it offers seamless control and interaction. This TV is the epitome of smart entertainment, designed to cater to the diverse needs of modern families, from streaming the latest series to enjoying a gaming marathon.

Specifications of Samsung 138 cm (55 Inches) Crystal Vision 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Connectivity: 3 HDMI, 1 USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

Sound: 20W Output, Q-Symphony, Multiroom Link

Smart TV Features: Multi Voice Assistant, Web Browser, SmartThings, Wireless Dex

Display: Pur Colour, One Billion Colour, HLG, Contrast Enhancer

Warranty: 1 Year Comprehensive + 1 Year Additional on Panel

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Superior picture quality with 4K resolution and Pur Color The 20W sound output might require external speakers for a fuller sound experience Seamless integration with voice assistants for easy control Larger size may not be suitable for smaller rooms

Also read: Amazon sale: Get attractive deals and discounts up to 60% on 40-inch smart TVs for immersive viewing in a budget

5. Sony Bravia 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

B0C1H9Z4DC

The Sony Bravia KD-43X64L offers exceptional picture quality and smart functionality. This 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV showcases Sony's prowess in delivering lifelike clarity and vibrant colours, thanks to the X1 4K Processor. The inclusion of Google TV brings a seamless smart TV experience, providing access to a vast array of content across streaming services. The Dolby Audio enhances the auditory experience, ensuring clear and immersive sound. Designed with the user in mind, this model also supports Apple Airplay, Apple Homekit, and Alexa, making it a versatile addition to any smart home ecosystem.

Specifications of Sony Bravia 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Connectivity: 3 HDMI, 1 USB, Wi-Fi

Sound: 20 Watts Output, Dolby Audio, Clear Phase

Smart TV Features: Google TV, Voice Search, Google Play, Chromecast Built-In

Display: X1 4K Processor, 4K HDR, Live Colour, 4K X Reality Pro

Warranty: 1 Year Comprehensive

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Superior image processing with X1 4K Processor The sound output might be less for larger rooms, necessitating an external sound system Wide array of smart features and app support with Google TV Limited USB ports might restrict connectivity options

6. Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

B0C1HCJVT5

The Sony Bravia KD-55X74L is an embodiment of innovation and elegance, offering a mesmerizing 55-inch 4K Ultra HD display that brings cinematic experiences right into your living room. Powered by Sony's proprietary X1 4K Processor, it ensures every scene is filled with breathtaking detail and vibrant colours. The integration of Google TV offers a user-friendly interface with access to a wide range of streaming services and apps, making it easier than ever to find and enjoy your favourite content. Its support for both Google Assistant and Alexa allows for convenient voice control, while Apple Airplay and Homekit compatibility mean seamless integration with your existing devices. This model is designed for those who refuse to compromise on quality and seek a comprehensive smart TV experience.

Specifications of Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Connectivity: 3 HDMI, 2 USB, Wi-Fi

Sound: 20 Watts Output, Open Baffle Speaker, Dolby Audio, Clear Phase

Smart TV Features: Google TV, Voice Search, Google Play, Chromecast, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video

Display: X1 4K Processor, 4K HDR, Live Colour, 4K X Reality Pro

Warranty: 1 Year Comprehensive

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Enhanced clarity and detail with the X1 4K Processor The sound system, while clear, may not meet the expectations of audiophiles without additional speakers Wide range of smart features facilitated by Google TV Larger size might not fit all living spaces

Best 3 features for you

Product Name Display Size Display Technology Smart Features Xiaomi L43M8-A2IN 43 inches 4K Dolby Vision, HDR 10 Google TV, Chromecast built-in, Google Assistant Xiaomi L50M8-A2IN 50 inches 4K Dolby Vision, HDR 10 Google TV, Chromecast built-in, Google Assistant Samsung UA43CUE60AKLXL 43 inches Crystal Processor 4K, HDR 10+ Screen mirroring, Universal Guide, Tap View Samsung UA55CUE70AKLXL 55 inches PurColor, One Billion Colour Multi Voice Assistant, SmartThings, Tap View Sony KD-43X64L 43 inches 4K X-Reality PRO, Live Colour Google TV, Voice Search, Chromecast Built-In Sony KD-55X74L 55 inches 4K HDR, 4K X-Reality PRO Google TV, Voice Search, Chromecast, Apple Airplay

Best value for money

The Xiaomi L50M8-A2IN strikes an excellent balance between price and performance, offering a generous 50-inch 4K Dolby Vision display enriched with smart features through Google TV. This model is perfect for users seeking a large, high-quality screen without the premium price, ensuring access to a wide range of content and seamless integration with smart home ecosystems.

Best overall product

The Xiaomi L43M8-A2IN is distinguished as the best overall product due to its combination of cutting-edge display technology, comprehensive smart features, and an accessible price point. It delivers a superior viewing experience with its 4K Dolby Vision and HDR 10 capabilities, while Google TV provides a user-friendly platform for all your entertainment needs. This TV exemplifies the ideal balance between performance and price, making it a standout choice for any home.

How to find the best 4K TV?

To find the best 4K TV, start by determining the ideal screen size for your space, considering the distance from which you'll be watching. Prioritize TVs with high dynamic range (HDR) support for better contrast and colour accuracy. Look for a TV with a reliable smart platform that offers access to a wide range of streaming services and is compatible with your smart home devices. Consider the TV's connectivity options to ensure it can accommodate all your devices. Finally, read reviews and compare prices to get the best value for your investment.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority