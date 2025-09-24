Amazon Sale 2025: Big discounts on Sony, JBL, Marshall, and Bose soundbars and Bluetooth speakers

The second day of the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 is here, offering attractive deals and price cuts on a wide range of gadgets, including laptops, smartphones, tablets, and large appliances. Among the highlights, premium audio products such as soundbars and Bluetooth speakers from top brands, which are also drawing the attention of buyers looking to upgrade their home entertainment systems. Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Grab big discounts on soundbars and Bluetooth speakers from top brands.

In addition to price cuts, Amazon is offering extra savings through SBI debit and credit cards, which provide an instant 10 percent discount. Customers can also use coupons, EMI options, and exchange offers to further reduce prices.

Here are the Best Deals on Top Brand Soundbars and Bluetooth Speakers

Sony HT-A3000 A Series Soundbar

The Sony HT-A3000 soundbar is now available at a discounted price of Rs. 54,990 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. This model includes 360 Spatial Sound Mapping technology, which generates multiple phantom speakers to simulate surround sound. It supports Dolby Atmos with up to 7.1.2 channels and integrates dual subwoofers for deep bass output. The system can optimise audio based on room acoustics with Sound Field Optimisation. Features like Bravia Acoustic Centre Sync align dialogue with on-screen visuals. Users can expand the setup by adding optional rear speakers or an external subwoofer.

JBL Cinema SB510 Dolby Audio Soundbar

JBL Cinema SB510 soundbar is now selling at a discounted price of Rs. 8,999, down from Rs. 18,999. The soundbar includes a built-in subwoofer, removing the need for a separate unit. Dolby Audio support enhances film and show soundtracks, while a dedicated centre channel improves voice clarity. Wireless streaming via Bluetooth and a simple HDMI ARC connection for setup add to its convenience.

Sony ULT Field 1 Bluetooth Speaker

The Sony ULT Field 1 portable Bluetooth speaker is now listed at Rs. 7,990, down from Rs. 16,990 on Amazon. Compact in size, the speaker delivers bass-boosted sound through its “ULT” function. With an IP67 rating, it is water, dust, and rust resistant, making it suitable for outdoor use. A 12-hour battery life, multi-way strap, and built-in microphone with echo cancellation add to its portability. Users can also customise sound settings via the Sony Music Centre app.

Marshall Emberton II Portable Speaker

Marshall’s Emberton II Bluetooth speaker is now available at Rs. 12,999 during the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. This model provides over 30 hours of playback on a single charge and features a design built with 50 percent recycled materials. It has an IP67 rating, supports multi-speaker connectivity, and offers 360-degree sound output. Compact and portable, it delivers consistent performance indoors and outdoors.

Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Speaker

The Bose SoundLink Flex is currently priced at Rs. 12,667. This portable speaker features PositionIQ technology that maintains audio quality regardless of orientation. Its IP67 rating makes it water and dust-resistant, while the 12-hour battery supports extended use. The speaker’s design allows it to be placed or hung in various ways without compromising sound.