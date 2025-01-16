Amazon Sale 2025: Up to 75% off | Pick the best deals on inverters and batteries
Jan 16, 2025 05:30 PM IST
Amazon Republic Day Sale offers up to 75% off on reliable power solutions. Get your top inverters and batteries at great deals!
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Luminous Power Sine 800 Pure Sine Wave 700VA/12V Inverter for Home, Office and Shops (Supports 1 Inverter Battery of 12V) View Details
|
₹3,999
|
|
|
V-Guard Prime 1150 Pure Sinewave 1000VA Inverter for Home, Office and Shop with 2-Year Warranty View Details
|
₹6,399
|
|
|
Genus MaxiLion 1000 VA Inverter with Upto 12 Year Life Integrated 1280Wh Lithium-Ion Battery for Home Office & Shops View Details
|
₹35,999
|
|
|
Luminous Eco Watt Neo 1050 Square Wave 900VA/12V Inverter for Home, Office and Shops View Details
|
₹4,960
|
|
|
V-Guard Smart Pro 1200 Pure Sine Wave 1000VA IoT Inverter for Home, Office & Shops with 2-Year Warranty View Details
|
₹7,599
|
|
|
Luminous Zolt 1700 Inverter for Home, Office & Shops | 1500VA/24V Pure Sinewave | Reliable Power Backup | Supports 2 Inverter Batteries | Smart Display | Easy Installation | with 36 Months Warranty View Details
|
₹8,777
|
|
|
Microtek Super Power 900 Advanced Digital 800VA/12V Inverter, Support 1 Battery with 2 Year Warranty for Home, Office & Shops View Details
|
₹4,699
|
|
|
Luminous Inverlast ILTT24060 Battery for Home, Office & Shops | 180 Ah Tall Tubular | Easy Installation | Durable and Reliable Inverter Battery | Minimum Maintenance | with 60 Months Warranty View Details
|
₹16,499
|
|
|
amaron quanta 12V 7Ah SMF UPS-Emergency Battery Ideal for Use in UPS/Solar and More Instruments (VRLA 12-07/ 12V, 7AH C20) View Details
|
₹1,320
|
|
|
Exide SOLAR C10 TUBULAR Battery - 150AH Inverter Battery - 5 Years Warranty View Details
|
₹16,995
|
|
|
Genus 165Ah Inverter Battery - Gtt200 Hallabol Tall Tubular With 72-Month Warranty - Best Choice For Big Home, Office & Shops - Recyclable View Details
|
₹14,763
|
|
|
Luminous Tall Tubular Battery for Home, Office & Shops | Shakti Charge SC18060 150Ah | Durable and Reliable Inverter Battery | Minimum Maintenance | Easy Installation | 60 Months Warranty View Details
|
₹13,699
|
|
|
Luminous Red Charge RC 18000 150 Ah, Recyclable Tall Tubular Inverter Battery for Home, Office & Shops (Blue & White) View Details
|
₹12,894
|
|
|
Luminous Red Charge RC 18000ST Battery for Home, Office & Shops | 150 Ah/12V Short Tubular | Easy Installation | Durable and Reliable Inverter Battery | Minimum Maintenance | with 36 Months Warranty View Details
|
₹11,499
|
|
|
Genus Hallabol GTT280 Tall Tubular 240 Ah Inverter Battery with 60 Months Warranty for Home Office & Shops View Details
|
₹20,625
|
|
|
OKAYA PRO Power+ OPTT29066 260Ah Tall Tubular Inverter Battery for Home, Office & Shops with Certified Extra Backup | Spillage Free & Low Maintenance Design | 66 Months Warranty View Details
|
₹20,875
|
|
|
Luminous Inverter & Battery Combo for Home,Office & Shops|Power Sine 800 Pure Sine Wave 700VA/12V Inverter with RC18000ST PRO Short Tubular 150Ah Battery |Warranty: 24 month(Inverter)&36month(Battery) View Details
|
₹16,199
|
|
|
Genus Inverter with Battery Combo (Inverter: Winner 1200 / Pure Sine Wave / 900VA / 12V / 3 Year Warranty || Battery: GTT240 / TT Battery / 150 Ah / 48M Warranty) Best for Home, Office & Shops View Details
|
₹19,924
|
|
|
Luminous Inverter & Battery Combo for Home,Office & Shops|Power Sine 800 Pure Sine Wave 700VA/12V Inverter with RC18000ST PRO Short Tubular 150Ah Battery |Warranty: 24 month(Inverter)&36month(Battery) View Details
|
₹16,199
|
|
|
Okaya Inverter with Battery Combo for Home,Office & Shops|ATSW 1175 12V Pure Sine Wave Inverter 925VA with OPSJT17048 140Ah Inverter Battery |Warranty: 36 Months(Inverter) & 48 Month(Battery) View Details
|
₹13,999
|
|
|
Okaya Inverter & Battery Combo (Smart Wave QSW 1175 12V UPS/Inverter, 925VA with Quasi Sine Wave Technology & PowerUP OPLT19036 160Ah/12V Battery) for Home, Office & Shops View Details
|
₹15,388
|
|
|
Luminous Inverter & Battery Combo with Trolley for Home, Office & Shops (Zelio+ 1100 Pure Sine Wave Inverter, RC 25000 200 Ah Tall Tubular Battery) - Blue View Details
|
₹24,944
|
|
|
Genus Inverter Battery Combo-Winner 1200 Pure Sine Wave 900Va/12V Inverter 3 Years Warranty + Gtt270 Tall Tubular 230Ah Battery With 72 Months(42 Foc + 30 Pro-Rata)Warranty For Home Appliances,Blue View Details
|
₹27,207
|
|
|
Livguard Inverter & Battery Combo |LGS1000i_IT 1548TT |LGS1000i - 800 VA/12V Sine Wave Inverter |IT 1548TT 150 Ah with 54 Months Battery Warranty |Reliable for Home, Office and Shop View Details
|
₹16,099
|
|
