Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jan 16, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Amazon Sale 2025: Up to 75% off | Pick the best deals on inverters and batteries

ByNeha Ravi Khandelwal
Jan 16, 2025 05:30 PM IST

Amazon Republic Day Sale offers up to 75% off on reliable power solutions. Get your top inverters and batteries at great deals!

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Luminous Power Sine 800 Pure Sine Wave 700VA/12V Inverter for Home, Office and Shops (Supports 1 Inverter Battery of 12V) View Details checkDetails

₹3,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

V-Guard Prime 1150 Pure Sinewave 1000VA Inverter for Home, Office and Shop with 2-Year Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹6,399

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Genus MaxiLion 1000 VA Inverter with Upto 12 Year Life Integrated 1280Wh Lithium-Ion Battery for Home Office & Shops View Details checkDetails

₹35,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Luminous Eco Watt Neo 1050 Square Wave 900VA/12V Inverter for Home, Office and Shops View Details checkDetails

₹4,960

amazonLogo
GET THIS

V-Guard Smart Pro 1200 Pure Sine Wave 1000VA IoT Inverter for Home, Office & Shops with 2-Year Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹7,599

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Luminous Zolt 1700 Inverter for Home, Office & Shops | 1500VA/24V Pure Sinewave | Reliable Power Backup | Supports 2 Inverter Batteries | Smart Display | Easy Installation | with 36 Months Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹8,777

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Microtek Super Power 900 Advanced Digital 800VA/12V Inverter, Support 1 Battery with 2 Year Warranty for Home, Office & Shops View Details checkDetails

₹4,699

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Luminous Inverlast ILTT24060 Battery for Home, Office & Shops | 180 Ah Tall Tubular | Easy Installation | Durable and Reliable Inverter Battery | Minimum Maintenance | with 60 Months Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹16,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

amaron quanta 12V 7Ah SMF UPS-Emergency Battery Ideal for Use in UPS/Solar and More Instruments (VRLA 12-07/ 12V, 7AH C20) View Details checkDetails

₹1,320

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Exide SOLAR C10 TUBULAR Battery - 150AH Inverter Battery - 5 Years Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹16,995

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Genus 165Ah Inverter Battery - Gtt200 Hallabol Tall Tubular With 72-Month Warranty - Best Choice For Big Home, Office & Shops - Recyclable View Details checkDetails

₹14,763

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Luminous Tall Tubular Battery for Home, Office & Shops | Shakti Charge SC18060 150Ah | Durable and Reliable Inverter Battery | Minimum Maintenance | Easy Installation | 60 Months Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹13,699

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Luminous Red Charge RC 18000 150 Ah, Recyclable Tall Tubular Inverter Battery for Home, Office & Shops (Blue & White) View Details checkDetails

₹12,894

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Luminous Red Charge RC 18000ST Battery for Home, Office & Shops | 150 Ah/12V Short Tubular | Easy Installation | Durable and Reliable Inverter Battery | Minimum Maintenance | with 36 Months Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹11,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Genus Hallabol GTT280 Tall Tubular 240 Ah Inverter Battery with 60 Months Warranty for Home Office & Shops View Details checkDetails

₹20,625

amazonLogo
GET THIS

OKAYA PRO Power+ OPTT29066 260Ah Tall Tubular Inverter Battery for Home, Office & Shops with Certified Extra Backup | Spillage Free & Low Maintenance Design | 66 Months Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹20,875

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Luminous Inverter & Battery Combo for Home,Office & Shops|Power Sine 800 Pure Sine Wave 700VA/12V Inverter with RC18000ST PRO Short Tubular 150Ah Battery |Warranty: 24 month(Inverter)&36month(Battery) View Details checkDetails

₹16,199

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Genus Inverter with Battery Combo (Inverter: Winner 1200 / Pure Sine Wave / 900VA / 12V / 3 Year Warranty || Battery: GTT240 / TT Battery / 150 Ah / 48M Warranty) Best for Home, Office & Shops View Details checkDetails

₹19,924

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Luminous Inverter & Battery Combo for Home,Office & Shops|Power Sine 800 Pure Sine Wave 700VA/12V Inverter with RC18000ST PRO Short Tubular 150Ah Battery |Warranty: 24 month(Inverter)&36month(Battery) View Details checkDetails

₹16,199

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Okaya Inverter with Battery Combo for Home,Office & Shops|ATSW 1175 12V Pure Sine Wave Inverter 925VA with OPSJT17048 140Ah Inverter Battery |Warranty: 36 Months(Inverter) & 48 Month(Battery) View Details checkDetails

₹13,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Okaya Inverter & Battery Combo (Smart Wave QSW 1175 12V UPS/Inverter, 925VA with Quasi Sine Wave Technology & PowerUP OPLT19036 160Ah/12V Battery) for Home, Office & Shops View Details checkDetails

₹15,388

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Luminous Inverter & Battery Combo with Trolley for Home, Office & Shops (Zelio+ 1100 Pure Sine Wave Inverter, RC 25000 200 Ah Tall Tubular Battery) - Blue View Details checkDetails

₹24,944

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Genus Inverter Battery Combo-Winner 1200 Pure Sine Wave 900Va/12V Inverter 3 Years Warranty + Gtt270 Tall Tubular 230Ah Battery With 72 Months(42 Foc + 30 Pro-Rata)Warranty For Home Appliances,Blue View Details checkDetails

₹27,207

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Livguard Inverter & Battery Combo |LGS1000i_IT 1548TT |LGS1000i - 800 VA/12V Sine Wave Inverter |IT 1548TT 150 Ah with 54 Months Battery Warranty |Reliable for Home, Office and Shop View Details checkDetails

₹16,099

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025 brings incredible savings on essential power solutions with up to 75% discounts. This year, the sale focuses on offering top-notch inverters and batteries to ensure uninterrupted electricity for your home or workplace. With renowned brands participating, customers can expect reliable and efficient products at unmatched prices. From high-capacity batteries to energy-efficient inverters, the collection caters to diverse requirements, making it easier to find the right fit for your needs.

Don't let power cuts gold you down. Find the best deals on inverters and batteries at the Amazon Sale
Don't let power cuts gold you down. Find the best deals on inverters and batteries at the Amazon Sale

Don’t miss the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale to secure these amazing deals before they’re gone. This sale presents an excellent opportunity to invest in quality products while enjoying substantial savings. Check out Amazon offers today for the best prices!

Here are the top picks with blockbuster deals at The Amazon Sale 2025

Inverters at Up to 75% off at The Amazon Sale

Loading Suggestions...

The Luminous Power Sine 800 inverter offers a dependable power solution for homes, offices, and shops. It supports a 12V inverter battery, ensuring uninterrupted electricity during outages. Ideal for gifting or personal use, this inverter enhances energy efficiency. Explore great Amazon offers to save big during the Amazon Sale 2025.

Specifications

Type:
Pure Sine Wave
Power Source:
Corded Electric
Battery Compatibility:
1 x (12V) battery, 80Ah–220Ah
Special features:
High charge acceptance, supports multiple battery types.
Click Here to Buy

Luminous Power Sine 800 Pure Sine Wave 700VA/12V Inverter for Home, Office and Shops (Supports 1 Inverter Battery of 12V)

Loading Suggestions...

The V-Guard Prime 1150 inverter is a versatile choice for homes and offices, ensuring reliable power backup with a 1000VA capacity. It supports a 12V battery and offers a pure sinewave output for sensitive electronics. Save more during the Amazon Sale 2025 with exclusive deals.

Specifications

Type:
Pure Sine Wave
Power Source:
Battery Powered
Battery Compatibility:
1 x (12V) battery, 80Ah–220Ah
Special features:
Battery water topping reminder, high-performance selection switch.
Click Here to Buy

V-Guard Prime 1150 Pure Sinewave 1000VA Inverter for Home, Office and Shop with 2-Year Warranty

More picks for you to explore at the Amazon Republic Day Sale

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Inverters at Up to 75% off at The Amazon Sale

Loading Suggestions...

The Luminous Inverlast ILTT24060 battery is a durable and reliable power backup solution for homes, offices, and shops. With a 180 Ah capacity and easy installation, it ensures efficient performance. Enjoy amazing discounts during the Amazon Sale 2025.

Specifications

Type:
Tall Tubular Lead Acid
Capacity:
180 Ah
Warranty:
60 months (30 months replacement, 30 months pro-rata)
Special features:
Easy installation, and long-term durability.
Click Here to Buy

Luminous Inverlast ILTT24060 Battery for Home, Office & Shops | 180 Ah Tall Tubular | Easy Installation | Durable and Reliable Inverter Battery | Minimum Maintenance | with 60 Months Warranty

Loading Suggestions...

The Amaron Quanta 12V 7Ah SMF UPS Battery is a reliable choice for UPS, solar systems, and other instruments. With advanced AGM technology and easy setup, it offers dependable power. Save more with exclusive deals during the Amazon Sale 2025.

Specifications

Type:
Sealed Lead Acid AGM
Capacity:
12V, 7Ah
Warranty:
15 months
Special features:
AGM technology, and versatile compatibility.
Click Here to Buy

amaron quanta 12V 7Ah SMF UPS-Emergency Battery Ideal for Use in UPS/Solar and More Instruments (VRLA 12-07/ 12V, 7AH C20)

More picks for you to explore at the Amazon Republic Day Sale

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Inverter and battery sets at Up to 75% off at The Amazon Sale

Loading Suggestions...

The Luminous Inverter & Battery Combo is a complete power backup solution for homes, offices, and shops. With a pure sine wave inverter and a 150Ah battery, it ensures efficient performance. Shop smart and save during the Amazon Sale 2025.

Specifications

Inverter Type:
Pure Sine Wave
Battery Capacity:
150Ah
Warranty:
24 months (Inverter), 36 months (Battery)
Special features:
Efficient power delivery, and comprehensive warranty coverage.
Click Here to Buy

Luminous Inverter & Battery Combo for Home,Office & Shops|Power Sine 800 Pure Sine Wave 700VA/12V Inverter with RC18000ST PRO Short Tubular 150Ah Battery |Warranty: 24 month(Inverter)&36month(Battery)

Loading Suggestions...

The Genus Inverter with Battery Combo is an efficient power backup solution for homes, offices, and shops. With a pure sine wave inverter and a 150Ah battery, it ensures reliable performance. Take advantage of amazing Amazon offers during the Amazon Sale 2025.

Specifications

Inverter Type:
Pure Sine Wave
Battery Capacity:
150Ah
Warranty:
36 months (Inverter), 48 months (Battery)
Special features:
Multiple protection features, high-capacity battery.
Click Here to Buy

Genus Inverter with Battery Combo (Inverter: Winner 1200 / Pure Sine Wave / 900VA / 12V / 3 Year Warranty || Battery: GTT240 / TT Battery / 150 Ah / 48M Warranty) Best for Home, Office & Shops

More picks for you to explore at the Amazon Republic Day Sale

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Similar articles for you

Amazon Sale (Jan 2025) goes LIVE! Up to 80% off on geysers, fans, vacuum cleaners and more

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Goes LIVE for Prime members at midnight! Up to 75% off on laptops, tablets and more

Amazon Republic Day Sale: Countdown begins for prime members; Kitchen appliances at up to 80% off

 

The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale on inverters and batteries: FAQs

  • What discounts can I expect during the sale?

    The sale offers up to 75% off on selected inverters and batteries. You can grab some of the best deals on top brands during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale.

  • Are the inverters and batteries compatible with my home and office?

    Yes, many inverters and batteries are designed for use in homes, offices, and shops. Check product descriptions for compatibility with your electrical setup.

  • Can I exchange my old inverter or battery during the sale?

    Yes, exchange offers are available for eligible old inverters and batteries. The amount you receive depends on the condition and brand of your current equipment.

  • Is installation included with the product?

    Installation is generally not included, but some sellers may offer installation services. Be sure to check with the seller at the time of purchase for further details.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Don’t Miss the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025!
Discover unbelievable discounts on laptops, TVs, washing machines, refrigerators, and more. Celebrate Republic Day with massive savings on home appliances, furniture, gadgets, beauty & health essentials, and more during Amazon sale.
See More
Don’t Miss the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025!
Discover unbelievable discounts on laptops, TVs, washing machines, refrigerators, and more. Celebrate Republic Day with massive savings on home appliances, furniture, gadgets, beauty & health essentials, and more during Amazon sale.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 16, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On