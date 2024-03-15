 Amazon Sale: Get best window ACs from reliable brands at up to 44% discount, top 5 picks - Hindustan Times
Amazon Sale: Get best window ACs from reliable brands at up to 44% discount, top 5 picks

ByAishwarya Faraswal
Mar 15, 2024 06:56 PM IST

Amazon sale: Bring home one of the top window ACs this sale season and upgrade your living space for upcoming summers. Choose from our top 5 options here.

ACs are no longer considered a luxury but a necessity especially in the areas where the temperature remains humid and rises as high as 50 degrees. Buying a traditional cooler for these areas doesn’t seem like a practical option since it runs on water and adds to the humid levels inside the house. Therefore, the only wise option to beat the heat remains the AC. Now from a pool of options, the debate is which one to pick and why?

While both window ACs and split ACs serve the purpose of cooling spaces, there are certain advantages to opting for a window AC. window AC units are often more cost-effective, both in terms of initial purchase price and installation costs. They are typically easier to install, requiring minimal modification to the structure of the room. Maintenance and servicing are also simpler with window units, as all components are housed in a single unit, making repairs easier and potentially cheaper.

So, are you struggling to find that perfect AC for your home? If yes, the Amazon clearance is here to help at the right time. With the advent of Amazon's sale season, the prospect of acquiring top-quality window ACs from renowned brands at significant discounts becomes a reality, offering a timely opportunity for individuals to equip their living spaces with efficient cooling solutions without breaking the bank. With discounts of up to 44%, shoppers can avail themselves of significant savings while ensuring superior cooling performance and durability.

In this article, we present a curated list of the top 5 window AC picks available on Amazon during the ongoing sale, highlighting their key features, performance capabilities, and value proposition. From compact units ideal for small rooms to high-capacity models suited for larger spaces, these window ACs cater to diverse cooling requirements while offering unbeatable discounts, making them irresistible additions to any household seeking relief from the scorching summer heat.

 

1. Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star, Fixed Speed Window AC

 

1.

Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star, Fixed Speed Window AC
B0BSJ7KZLJ

First in our recommendations is the Voltas 1.5 Ton 3-Star Window AC that offers efficient cooling for medium-sized rooms, boasting a user-friendly design and essential features for optimal comfort. With its auto swing feature, this window AC ensures even distribution of cool air throughout the room, creating a comfortable environment. Its 3-star energy rating and copper condenser coil not only provide effective cooling, but also contribute to energy efficiency and durability.

This is not it! It has a few special features that are found only in a few models such as a dust filter, turbo mode, LED temperature display, and timer that enhances its functionality, while the R32 refrigerant promotes environmental sustainability. Additionally, the stabilizer-free operation and low maintenance requirements make it a convenient and reliable choice for cooling needs.

Specifications of Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star, Fixed Speed Window AC

  • Brand: Voltas
  • Capacity: 1.5 Tons
  • Cooling Power: 1.53 Kilowatts
  • Special Feature: Dust Filter
  • Wattage: ‎4750 Watts

Reasons to BuyReasons to Avoid
Efficient cooling for medium-sized roomsMay not be suitable for larger spaces
Energy-efficient with a 3-star rating and copper condenser coilInstallation may require professional assistance
User-friendly features such as auto swing, LED display, and timerTurbo mode may produce higher noise levels

2. LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Window AC

2.

LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Window AC
B0BQ7BLMYT

The LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Window AC is a top-notch cooling system designed for medium-sized rooms. It uses advanced technology to provide efficient cooling while saving energy. With its inverter compressor, the AC adjusts its power use based on how hot it is outside, which helps to keep your electricity bills lower. Its 5-star energy rating and copper condenser coil make it even more efficient and long-lasting. Plus, it has a special feature called Convertible 4-in-1 cooling, which means you can choose different cooling modes according to your needs.

It also has a high-quality filter that keeps the air clean and free from viruses. Other handy features include smart diagnosis for easy troubleshooting, top air discharge for better circulation, and stabilizer-free operation. It uses an eco-friendly refrigerant gas and comes with a great warranty, making it a smart choice for anyone looking for a reliable and efficient cooling solution.

 

Specifications of LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Window AC

  • Brand: LG
  • Capacity: 1.5 Tons
  • Cooling Power: 5000 Watts
  • Special Features: Inverter Compressor, Remote Controlled, Fast Cooling
  • Wattage: ‎1556 Watts

Reasons to BuyReasons to Avoid
Energy-efficient with a 5-star rating and inverter compressorMay require professional installation
Convertible 4-in-1 cooling for versatile comfort optionsRelatively higher initial investment
HD filter with anti-virus protection ensures clean and healthy airMay be bulky and heavy for some installations

3. Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window Ac

3.

Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window Ac
B0BRKXY81Z

The Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC offers efficient cooling with its non-inverter compressor, making it an economical and easy-to-install choice suitable for both homes and offices. With a capacity ideal for medium-sized rooms up to 150 square feet, this AC ensures comfortable temperatures even in hot conditions. Its 3-star energy rating and blue fins coils contribute to energy efficiency and enhanced cooling performance.

The use of 100% inner grooved copper tubes not only improves heat exchange for better cooling but also enhances the product's durability. Special features such as self-diagnosis function, auto restart, and remote-controlled operation add convenience, while the R32 refrigerant ensures environmental friendliness. With a sleek and elegant design, this Lloyd window AC combines practicality with style, providing reliable cooling for any space.

Specifications of Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window Ac

  • Brand: Lloyd
  • Capacity: 1.5 Tons
  • Cooling Power: 4.8 Kilowatts
  • Special Features: Self Diagnosis Function, 100% Copper, Corrosion Resistance Coating, LED Display, Remote Control Operation, Blue Fin Coils, Clean Air Filter, Strong Dehumidification, Auto Restart
  • Wattage: ‎1525 Watts

Reasons to BuyReasons to Avoid
Efficient cooling for medium-sized roomsNon-inverter compressor may result in slightly higher energy consumption
100% copper tubes ensure durability and better heat exchangeMay not be suitable for larger rooms or spaces with high cooling requirements
Convenient features such as self-diagnosis function and remote-controlled operationLimited warranty compared to some competitors

4. Blue Star 1 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC

4.

Blue Star 1 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC
B0BDMT2MXS

The Blue Star 1 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC offers efficient cooling with its fixed speed compressor, making it a budget-friendly and easy-to-install choice packed with multiple features and modes. With a capacity suitable for small-sized rooms up to 120 square feet, this AC ensures comfortable temperatures even in compact spaces. Its copper condenser coil ensures better cooling performance and requires low maintenance, enhancing the longevity of the unit.

The use of R32 refrigerant gas makes it environmentally friendly with no ozone depletion potential. With features like turbo cool, humidity control, fan modes, dust filters, self-diagnosis, and hydrophilic blue fins, this Blue Star window AC ensures a comfortable and healthy indoor environment.

Specifications of Blue Star 1 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC

  • Brand: Blue Star
  • Capacity: 1 Ton
  • Cooling Power: 1 Tons
  • Special Features: Dust Filter
  • Wattage: 3400 Watts

Reasons to BuyReasons to Avoid
Budget-friendly and easy to installFixed speed compressor may result in slightly higher energy consumption
Suitable for small-sized roomsLimited cooling capacity may not be suitable for larger rooms or spaces with high cooling requirements
Copper condenser coil ensures better cooling performance and requires low maintenanceLimited warranty compared to some competitors

Also read: Best window ACs for coming summer: Make your house summer-ready already

5. HITACHI 1.5 Ton 5 Star, Window Inverter AC

5.

HITACHI 1.5 Ton 5 Star, Window Inverter AC
B0C2VNMW5R

The HITACHI 1.5 Ton 5 Star Window Inverter AC is a great choice for cooling small to medium-sized rooms. It uses a special compressor that adjusts its power based on how hot it is outside, which helps save energy and keeps your room comfortable. With its top-notch energy rating and copper coil, it's really efficient and doesn't need much maintenance. Plus, it has handy features like a reminder to clean the filter, a remote control for easy operation, and it cools your room quickly. It also has different modes like auto, cool, fan, and dry mode to control humidity. It uses an eco-friendly refrigerant gas, which is better for the environment. And it comes with a good warranty, so you can trust it to keep you cool for years to come.

Specifications of HITACHI 1.5 Ton 5 Star, Window Inverter AC

  • Brand: Hitachi
  • Capacity: 1.5 Tons
  • Cooling Power: 4.9 Kilowatts
  • Special Features: Filter Light Reminder, Inverter Compressor, Remote Controlled, Dust Filter, Fast Cooling
  • Wattage: ‎1585 Watts

Reasons to BuyReasons to Avoid
Innovative inverter compressor technology ensures efficient coolingInitial cost may be higher compared to non-inverter models
5-star energy rating and copper condenser coil provide superior efficiency and durabilityMay require professional installation
Convenient features such as filter light reminder and remote-controlled operation enhance user experience 

Top 3 features for you

Product NameCapacityWattageSpecial Features
Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star, Fixed Speed Window AC1.5 Tons4750 WattsDust Filter
LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Window AC1.5 Tons1556 WattsInverter Compressor, Remote Controlled, Fast Cooling
Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC1.5 Tons1525 WattsSelf Diagnosis Function, 100% Copper, Corrosion Resistance Coating, LED Display, Remote Control Operation, Blue Fin Coils, Clean Air Filter, Strong Dehumidification, Auto Restart
Blue Star 1 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC1 Ton3400 WattsDust Filter
HITACHI 1.5 Ton 5 Star, Window Inverter AC1.5 Tons1585 Watts

Filter Light Reminder, Inverter Compressor, Remote Controlled, Dust Filter, Fast Cooling

 

 

Best value for money

The Blue Star 1 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC is considered the best value for money among the listed options for several reasons. Firstly, it offers budget-friendly pricing, making it an attractive option for those looking for an affordable cooling solution without compromising on quality. Despite its economical price point, this AC doesn't compromise on performance. It boasts efficient cooling capabilities, ensuring that your room remains comfortably cool even during the hottest days. Additionally, the Blue Star AC comes equipped with a range of features that enhance its value proposition. One such feature is the dust filter, which helps to improve air quality by capturing dust particles and other airborne pollutants.

Best overall product

The Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star, Fixed Speed Window AC is considered the best overall product among the listed options for several compelling reasons. Firstly, it excels in providing efficient cooling performance, ensuring that your room remains comfortably cool even during scorching summer days. This makes it an ideal choice for medium-sized rooms where effective cooling is essential for comfort. Moreover, the Voltas window AC is equipped with a range of user-friendly features that enhance its functionality and convenience. Furthermore, the Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star, Fixed Speed Window AC offers a balanced blend of performance, energy efficiency, and affordability. Additionally, features like the LED display and turbo mode add to its user-friendly design, allowing for easy operation and customization of cooling preferences.

Also read: Best ACs with convertible and anti-viral technology: 8 top-rated AC brands

How to find the best window AC in Amazon Sale?

To find the best window AC in an Amazon sale, consider factors such as cooling capacity suitable for your room size, energy efficiency rating, special features like inverter technology or dust filters, brand reputation, customer reviews, and warranty terms. Compare prices, discounts, and features across different models to make an informed decision and ensure you get the best value for your money.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

