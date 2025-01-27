Amazon Sale: Grab the best 55-inch TVs at up to 70% off; Choose from Redmi, Sony, Samsung, and more

A 55-inch TV can be a great purchase, especially if you’re considering buying a brand-new piece for your living room. The best part about buying a 55-inch TV would be the exceptional audio and video quality that it comes with. Whether you’re a movie buff, a sports fanatic, or a gamer, this is your chance to bring home a stunning big-screen TV at unbeatable prices. With cutting-edge features like 4K UHD resolution, Dolby Vision, Smart TV capabilities, and more, these TVs deliver lifelike visuals and immersive sound. Best 55-inch TVs at up to 70% off during Amazon Sale(Pexels)

And if you are really planning to buy one, then this is the right time to do so as Amazon is offering up to 70% off on its wide range of 55-inch TVs from reckoned brands such as Redmi, Xiaomi, Samsung, LG, Sony, and many more. So, don’t miss out on upgrading your home theatre setup—we have rounded a list of 10 best 55-inch TVs for you to consider.



Loading Suggestions...

Experience cinematic brilliance with the TCL 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV. Powered by Google TV, it delivers stunning visuals with Quantum Dot technology, vibrant colours, and exceptional clarity. The Dolby Vision and Atmos ensure immersive viewing and sound. With built-in Google Assistant, voice control, and access to thousands of apps, enjoy seamless entertainment. The slim, stylish design enhances your living space, while features like MEMC technology ensure smooth motion for action-packed scenes. Don’t miss out on this premium entertainment solution at an incredible price during the Amazon Sale!

Specifications Screen Size: 55 inches Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160 pixels) Display Technology: QLED Smart TV: Yes, Google TV Voice Control: Yes, with Google Assistant Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi Audio: Dolby Atmos support Refresh Rate: 120Hz Design: Slim bezels, sleek design Click Here to Buy TCL 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 55C61B (Black)

Loading Suggestions...

Transform your home into a theatre with the Acer 55-inch V Series 4K Smart QLED TV. Featuring Quantum Dot technology and HDR10+, it offers breathtaking picture quality with vivid colours and sharp details. Enjoy access to Google TV for a wide range of apps, movies, and games. The powerful 30W speakers with Dolby Atmos elevate your audio experience. Sleek and modern, it fits seamlessly into any decor. With hands-free voice control and advanced features, it’s designed for convenience and entertainment. Grab this stunning TV at an unbeatable price during the Amazon Sale.

Specifications Screen Size: 55 inches Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160 pixels) Display Technology: QLED Smart TV: Yes, Google TV Voice Control: Yes, with Google Assistant Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi Audio: Dolby Atmos support Design: Slim bezels, sleek design Click Here to Buy Acer 139 cm (55 inches) V Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV AR55GR2851VQD (Black)

3. TOSHIBA 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Super QLED TV

Loading Suggestions...

Discover lifelike visuals with the TOSHIBA 55-inch Super QLED TV. Boasting 4K Ultra HD resolution and Quantum Dot technology, it delivers vivid colours and crisp details for an immersive experience. Dolby Vision and HDR10 ensure cinema-quality visuals, while Dolby Atmos offers rich, clear sound. Powered by Google TV, enjoy seamless streaming, gaming, and browsing. Its elegant design complements your space, and voice assistant integration adds convenience. Perfect for movie nights and gaming marathons, this TV is a must-have at a steal price during the Amazon Sale.

Specifications Screen Size: 55 inches Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160 pixels) Display Technology: Super QLED Smart TV: Yes, Google TV Voice Control: Yes, with Google Assistant Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi Audio: Dolby Atmos support Refresh Rate: 60Hz Design: Slim bezels, sleek design Click Here to Buy TOSHIBA 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Mini LED QLED TV 55M650MP (Black)

Also Read: 10 best TV to buy online for your home

4.OnePlus 163 cm (65 inches) Q Series 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart Google TV

Loading Suggestions...

Step into next-level entertainment with the OnePlus 65-inch Q Series 4K Ultra HD QLED TV. Equipped with Quantum Dot technology and Dolby Vision, it delivers stunning visuals with brilliant colour accuracy. The 50W speakers, tuned by Dolby Atmos, create a theatre-like sound experience. Enjoy a smooth user experience with Google TV, hands-free voice control, and access to a universe of apps. Sleek and minimalist, it’s the perfect addition to your living room. Upgrade your entertainment setup today at unbeatable prices during the Amazon Sale.

Specifications Screen Size: 65 inches Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160 pixels) Display Technology: QLED Smart TV: Yes, Google TV Voice Control: Yes, with Google Assistant Connectivity: 4 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi Audio: Dolby Atmos support Refresh Rate: 120Hz Design: Bezel-less, sleek design Click Here to Buy OnePlus 163 cm (65 inches) Q Series 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart Google TV 65 Q2 Pro (Black)

Also Read: Top 10 new –age 65 inch TV models: A buyer’s guide.

Loading Suggestions...

The Hisense 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV offers a premium viewing experience with Quantum Dot technology for vibrant colours and deep contrasts. With Dolby Vision and HDR10+, every frame comes to life in extraordinary detail. Google TV gives access to endless entertainment options, while built-in Chromecast and voice control add convenience. The bezel-less design makes it a sleek addition to your home. Perfect for movie lovers and gamers, this TV combines technology and style. Don’t miss the Amazon Sale to bring home this entertainment powerhouse.

Specifications Screen Size: 55 inches Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160 pixels) Display Technology: QLED Smart TV: Yes, Google TV Voice Control: Yes, with Google Assistant Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi Audio: Dolby Atmos support Refresh Rate: 60Hz Design: Slim bezels, sleek design Click Here to Buy Hisense 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV 55E7K (Black)

Also Read: Best smart TV: Prices and performance of top 10 options

Loading Suggestions...

Experience unmatched brilliance with the Blaupunkt Quantum Dot Series 55-inch 4K Ultra HD QLED TV. It offers vibrant visuals with Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and a wide colour gamut. Enjoy immersive sound with the Dolby Atmos-powered 60W speakers. Google TV gives you access to endless entertainment apps and smart features like voice control and Chromecast. The sleek metal design and bezel-less display make it a stylish addition to your home. Upgrade your TV today with unbeatable deals during the Amazon Sale!

Specifications Screen Size: 55 inches Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160 pixels) Display Technology: QLED Smart TV: Yes, Google TV Voice Control: Yes, with Google Assistant Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi Audio: Dolby Atmos support Refresh Rate: 60Hz Design: Slim bezels, sleek design Click Here to Buy Blaupunkt 139 cm (55 inches) Quantum Dot Series 4K Ultra HD QLED Google TV 55QD7020 (Black)

Also Read: Best TV brands in India that promise stellar display: 10 options to consider

Loading Suggestions...

Immerse yourself in the Samsung QE1D 55-inch 4K QLED Smart TV, featuring Quantum HDR and PurColor for vibrant, lifelike visuals. Powered by Tizen OS, it offers smooth navigation and access to a plethora of apps. The Object Tracking Sound Lite delivers cinematic audio, while the ultra-thin AirSlim design enhances your decor. With voice assistants like Alexa and Bixby, control your TV hands-free. This powerhouse TV is a perfect blend of technology and aesthetics. Grab it at an irresistible price during the Amazon Sale!

Specifications Screen Size: 55 inches Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160 pixels) Display Technology: QLED Smart TV: Yes Voice Control: Yes, with Bixby, Alexa, and Google Assistant compatibility Voice Control: Yes, with Bixby, Alexa, and Google Assistant compatibility Connectivity: 4 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi Audio: Dolby Atmos support Refresh Rate: 50Hz Design: Slim bezels, sleek design Click Here to Buy Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) QE1D Series 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart TV QA55QE1DAULXL (Black)

Loading Suggestions...

The Vu Vibe Series 55-inch 4K QLED Google TV is designed for immersive entertainment. Equipped with Quantum Dot technology and Dolby Vision, it delivers vibrant visuals with exceptional clarity. The 40W soundbar with Dolby Atmos ensures rich, powerful sound. Google TV lets you stream apps, movies, and games effortlessly, while the minimalist design adds a modern touch to your space. With hands-free voice commands and multiple connectivity options, it’s perfect for any lifestyle. Upgrade your home entertainment with this exceptional deal during the Amazon Sale.

Specifications Display: 139cm (55 inches) QLED 4K UHD Resolution: 3840 x 2160 pixels Operating System: Google TV with Google Assistant Audio: 50W sound output with Dolby Atmos Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports Features: Hands-free voice control, built-in Chromecast, Dolby Vision HDR10+, MEMC technology Apps: Pre-installed apps like Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, and more Design: Slim bezel-less design Click Here to Buy Vu 139cm (55 inches) Vibe Series QLED 4K Google TV 55VIBE24 (Black)

Loading Suggestions...

Enhance your entertainment with the Redmi Xiaomi F Series 55-inch 4K Smart Fire TV. Featuring UHD resolution and HDR10, it delivers sharp visuals and vibrant colours. Powered by Fire OS, it offers seamless access to streaming apps like Prime Video and Netflix. The powerful 24W speakers with Dolby Audio provide a rich sound experience. With Alexa built-in, control your TV and smart devices effortlessly. Its sleek, bezel-less design adds elegance to any room. Don’t miss the Amazon Sale to own this versatile smart TV at a fantastic price.

Specifications Display: 138cm (55 inches) UHD 4K LED Resolution: 3840 x 2160 pixels Operating System: Fire TV with Alexa built-in Audio: 24W sound output with Dolby Audio and DTS-HD Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports Features: Alexa Voice Remote, wide color gamut, Dolby Vision support Apps: Access to Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, YouTube, and more Click Here to Buy Redmi Xiaomi 138 cm (55 inch) F Series UHD 4K Smart LED Fire TV L55MA-FVIN (Black)

Loading Suggestions...

The Sony BRAVIA 2 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV redefines home entertainment. With Sony’s X1 processor, Triluminos Pro, and Dolby Vision, enjoy unmatched picture quality with true-to-life colours. Dolby Atmos and 20W X-balanced speakers create immersive soundscapes. Powered by Google TV, access all your favorite content easily, and use voice commands for added convenience. The sleek, bezel-less design complements any space. Perfect for movies, sports, and gaming, this TV is a must-have during the Amazon Sale.

Specifications Display: 139cm (55 inches) 4K UHD LED Resolution: 3840 x 2160 pixels Operating System: Google TV with Google Assistant Audio: 20W sound output with Dolby Atmos and Clear Phase technology Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 4 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports Features: X1 Processor for stunning visuals, Triluminos Pro display, MotionFlow XR technology Apps: Preloaded apps like Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, and more Design: Narrow bezel aluminum finish Click Here to Buy Sony 139 cm (55 inches) BRAVIA 2 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-55S25B (Black)

Loading Suggestions...

Upgrade your viewing with the Kodak Matrix Series 55-inch 4K QLED TV. Boasting Quantum Dot technology, HDR10+, and Dolby Vision, it offers stunning visuals with vibrant colours. Dolby Atmos-powered 40W speakers deliver superior sound quality. Google TV ensures endless entertainment with voice control and easy access to apps. With a sleek, borderless design, this TV adds style to your living room. Don’t miss this chance to grab a premium entertainment hub during the Amazon Sale.

Specifications Display: 139cm (55 inches) QLED 4K UHD Resolution: 3840 x 2160 pixels Operating System: Google TV Audio: 40W sound output with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X Connectivity: Dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports Features: MEMC technology, Dolby Vision, bezel-less screen, hands-free voice assistant Apps: Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, Disney+ Hotstar, and more Design: Frameless design for immersive viewing Click Here to Buy Kodak 139 Cm (55 Inches) Matrix Series 4K Ultra Hd Smart QLED Google Tv 55Mt5022, Black

Loading Suggestions...

Experience stunning clarity with the Xiaomi X Series 55-inch 4K LED TV. Featuring Dolby Vision and HDR10, it offers rich colours and crisp details for an immersive viewing experience. The 30W speakers with Dolby Audio create powerful soundscapes, while Google TV provides easy access to apps, streaming, and voice control. Its elegant design fits seamlessly into any room. Elevate your home entertainment setup with this feature-packed TV during the Amazon Sale.

Specifications Display: 138cm (55 inches) 4K UHD LED Resolution: 3840 x 2160 pixels Operating System: Google TV with PatchWall UI Audio: 30W sound output with Dolby Audio and DTS:X Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports Features: Dolby Vision, wide colour spectrum, adaptive brightness Apps: Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and more Design: Metallic frame with a bezel-less display Click Here to Buy Xiaomi 138 cm (55 inches) X Series 4K LED Smart Google TV L55MA-AIN (Black)

Also Read: Top 10 smart TVs: Enjoy HD entertainment at home



Similar articles for you:

Upgrade your television watching experience with best 4K TV

Top choices for 32 inch LED TV to explore

Discover best TV brands in India for a great television viewing experience

10 top-notch 43-inch TVs for your living space: Buyer's guide

FAQ on Best 55 inch QLED TV Q: What is the advantage of a higher refresh rate? A: A higher refresh rate, such as 120 Hz, provides smoother motion handling, which is beneficial for watching sports, action movies, and gaming, reducing motion blur and providing a more enjoyable viewing experience.

Q: What is a QLED TV? A: QLED stands for Quantum Dot LED. These TVs use quantum dots to enhance brightness and colour accuracy, providing better picture quality compared to traditional LED TVs.

Q: Is 4K resolution important for a 55-inch TV? A: Yes, 4K resolution is important for a 55-inch TV as it offers four times the resolution of Full HD, providing clearer, more detailed images, which is especially noticeable on larger screens.

Q: Do I need special speakers for a QLED TV? A: While QLED TVs come with built-in speakers, for an enhanced audio experience, especially for cinematic viewing, you may consider adding external sound systems like soundbars or home theatre systems.

Q: Are smart features essential for a 55-inch QLED TV? A: Smart features are highly beneficial as they allow access to stream services, apps, and internet browsing directly from the TV, providing a more versatile and convenient entertainment experience.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.